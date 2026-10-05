Match details Adelaide Strikers vs Melbourne Stars T20 Big Bash League, Women 31.10.2026

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Match Info

Match:Big Bash League, Women 2026
Date:Thursday, October 29, 2026 - Saturday, December 05, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Saturday, October 31, 2026 04:40 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Adelaide Strikers Squad

PlayersBeaumont Tammy, Brown Darcie, Ecclestone Sophie, McGrath Tahlia, Mushangwe Anesu Catherine, Penna Madeline, Saville Tabatha, Schutt Megan, Wellington Amanda, Wilson Ella, Wolvaardt Laura
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Melbourne Stars Squad

PlayersBouchier Maia, Day Sophie, Garth Kim, Gibson Maisy, Hayward Ella, Jones Amy, Kamboj Jasmine, Kapp Marizanne, Lanning Meg, Mackeon Ines, McKenna Rhys, Prestwidge Georgia, Reid Sophie, Sutherland Annabel
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Venue Guide

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