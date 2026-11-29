8.6 1 On a good length, outside off stump again. Redmayne goes back and drives for a run on the off side.

8.5 1 Peschel pitches one up, outside off stump once again. Harris gets forward and drives for one run down the ground.

8.4 1 Good length, pitching outside leg once more. Redmayne moves onto the front foot and leg glances for one run behind square.

8.3 2 Full, pitching outside off. Redmayne moves onto the front foot and drives for a couple of runs.

8.2 4 Back-to-back boundaries! Good line and length. Redmayne gets forward and drives for 4 runs on the leg side.

7.6 1 Good length, pitching outside leg and angling across Redmayne. She gets on the front foot and flicks for a run.

7.5 . Good line and length from Ainsworth. Redmayne moves onto the front foot and punches a sloppy drive

7.4 1 Ainsworth drops one in short, outside off. Harris rocks back and plays a pull for one run behind square.

7.3 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump again. Harris gets on the front foot and defends

7.2 . On a good length, pitching outside off again. Harris moves onto the back foot and slices a cut behind point.

7.1 . Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Harris gets on the back foot, and is hit on the body while attempting to play a pull

6.6 1 Pitched up, pitching outside off. Harris gets on the front foot and drives through the off side field for a single run.

6.5 2 Length ball, pitching outside leg stump once again. Harris gets forward and plays a flick behind square for a pair of runs.

6.4 1 Good length from Peschel, outside off again. Redmayne gets on the front foot and drives on the off side for one run.

6.3 1 Peschel pitches one up, outside off stump once again. Harris pushes forward and drives for 1 run.

6.2 . Full, pitching outside off stump. Harris gets on the front foot and eases a drive down the ground.

6.1 4 FOUR! Short of a length, pitching on a good line but angled across the batter. Harris rocks back and pulls behind square for 4 runs.

5.6 2 On a good length, outside leg. Redmayne moves onto the front foot and outside edges for two runs.

5.5 1 Short, pitching outside off but angled across. Harris moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for one run behind square.

5.4 6 MAXIMUM! Strange pitches one up, pitching outside off. Harris gets on the front foot and lofts a drive for a half dozen runs.

5.3 1 Pitched up, pitching near leg stump and angling across. Redmayne moves onto the front foot and flicks for one run.

5.2 . Full ball, pitching outside leg stump and angled across Redmayne. She moves onto the front foot and drives

5.1 4 FOUR! Good length, pitching outside off stump again. Redmayne gets on the front foot and punches a drive on the off side for four runs.

4.6 . Good length, outside off once more. Harris gets forward and defends

4.5 6 SIX! Full ball, pitching outside off stump once more. Harris moves onto the front foot and sweeps for six runs.

4.4 . Good length from King, pitching outside off stump once more. Harris pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

4.3 . Pitched up, outside off. Harris gets forward and drives through the off side field.

4.2 1 Good length, pitching outside leg stump again. Redmayne gets forward and flicks for 1 run.

4.1 . King pitches one up, outside off once more. Redmayne gets on the front foot and defends

3.4 4 FOUR! On a good length, outside leg. Knott goes back and lofts a pull behind square for 4 runs.

3.3 1lb On a good length, outside leg once again. Harris gets on the back foot, and is hit on the pads while trying a leg glance behind square, resulting in 1 leg bye.

3.2 . Length ball, outside off. Harris goes back and drives

3.2 1w Wide. Pitching far outside leg. Harris moves onto the front foot but misses while trying a sweep

3.1 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump once again. Harris goes back and inside edges

2.6 . Length ball, outside off once again. Knott pushes forward and edges behind point.

2.5 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump once again. Knott moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

2.4 . Pitched up, pitching outside off again. Knott gets forward and drives behind point on the off side.

2.2 1 Good length, outside off. Harris gets forward and drives back behind point for one run.

2.1 4 FOUR! Full ball, pitching on leg. Harris moves onto the back foot and skies a scoop behind square for four runs.

1.6 4 FOUR! On a good length, pitching outside off again. Knott moves onto the front foot and punches a drive behind point for 4 runs.

1.5 1 Good length, pitching outside off. Harris moves onto the front foot and drives for a single run behind point on the off side.

1.4 . Length ball, pitching outside leg stump. Harris moves onto the back foot and pulls back behind square.

1.3 . Length ball, outside off. Harris pushes forward and punches a drive on the off side.

0.6 . Full ball, pitching on a good line. Harris gets forward and flicks

0.5 . Pitched up, outside off again. Harris gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

0.4 1 Good length, pitching outside off stump. Knott gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke for 1 run.

0.3 . Good line and length but angling across. Knott rocks back and plays a poor pull

0.2 . Full, pitching on a good line. Knott pushes forward, and is hit on the pad while trying a drive

0.1 . Good length, outside off stump. Knott gets on the front foot and defends

19.6 W OUT! Five wicket haul for Lucy Hamilton ! Full, pitching on a good line. Peschel gets forward but misses while trying to play a drive, the stumps are disturbed, and Peschel has to go

19.5 . Full, pitching outside off. Peschel pushes forward but swings and misses while attempting to play a drive

19.4 W OUT! Lucy Hamilton gets the wicket! Good length, outside off. Ainsworth moves onto the front foot and lofts a reverse sweep, but is caught by Bhatia behind point.

19.3 1 Full, pitching outside leg. King pushes forward and drives for a run.

19.2 . On a good length, outside off stump once more. King gets on the back foot and inside edges into their pads while trying a pull

18.6 4 FOUR! Good length from Harris, pitching near leg stump. King goes back and pulls back behind square for 4 runs.

18.4 1 Full, pitching on a good line. King gets on the front foot and plays a flick for a single run.

18.3 1 On a good length, outside off stump. Ainsworth moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for one run.

18.2 2 Short of a length, on line. Ainsworth rocks back and outside edges back behind square for 2 runs.

17.6 . Prendergast pitches one up, outside off stump. King gets on the front foot and drives

17.5 1 Full ball, pitching on a good line once again. Ainsworth gets on the front foot and plays a flick for 1 run.

17.4 1 Pitched up, on line again. King moves onto the front foot and drives for one run.

17.3 W OUT! Caught. Pitched up, pitching near leg stump and angled across the batter. Kemp gets on the front foot and drives, but is brilliantly caught by Harris down the ground.

17.2 4 FOUR MORE! Good length, outside off. Kemp gets forward and drives for 4 runs through the off side field.

17.1 4 FOUR! Prendergast pitches one up, pitching outside off. Kemp gets forward and outside edges for 4 runs behind point.

16.6 1 Full toss, outside off stump once more. Kemp pushes forward and drives for a single run down the ground.

16.5 1 Good length, pitching outside off again. Ainsworth gets on the front foot and plays a poor sweep for one run.

16.4 1 Length ball, pitching outside leg stump. Kemp gets on the front foot and flicks a leg glance for one run.

16.3 1 Harris pitches one up, pitching outside off. Ainsworth gets on the front foot and drives down the ground for a single run.

16.2 1 Full ball, pitching on a good line. Kemp gets forward and plays a flick for 1 run. The batters attempt to come back for an extra run, but BRISBANE HEAT appeal for a run out, and it's referred to the third umpire for review. Replays show the batter made it in safely

15.6 1 On a good line and length from Ginger. Kemp pushes forward and plays a flick for 1 run.

15.5 6 SIX! Full ball, pitching outside leg stump. Kemp moves onto the front foot and sweeps for a half dozen runs behind square.

15.4 . On a good line and length. Kemp shuffles down the pitch, and is hit on the pads while attempting to play a drive

15.4 1w Wide. Full, pitching well outside off stump.

15.3 4 FOUR! Good length, outside leg once again. Kemp pushes forward and skies a sweep behind square for 4 runs.

15.2 2 Full ball, pitching outside off stump again. Kemp shuffles down the pitch and drives for two runs.

14.4 2 Length ball, pitching outside off. Kemp shuffles down the pitch and outside edges for a pair of runs over the off side field.

14.3 1 On a good length, pitching outside leg stump. Ainsworth rocks back and plays a pull for one run.

14.2 . On a good length, outside off. Ainsworth gets on the front foot and plays a reverse sweep

13.6 . Full ball, pitching outside off stump again. Ainsworth gets on the front foot and defends

13.3 . Lucy Hamilton pitches one up, outside off again. Devine goes back and slices a cut back through point.

13.2 4 FOUR! Full toss, outside off stump. Devine gets forward and drives through the off side field for 4 runs.

13.1 1 Full, pitching outside off stump. Kemp moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for one run through the leg side field.

12.2 1 Good length, outside off stump. Kemp goes back and lifts a wild pull for a single run.

11.6 1 Good length, outside off stump once more. Piparo moves onto the front foot and drives for 1 run through the off side field.

11.5 1 Ginger pitches one up, outside off. Devine pushes forward and punches a drive on the off side for a single run.

11.4 2 Full ball, on line. Devine moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for a couple of runs through the leg side field.

11.2 1 Good length, outside off. Devine gets on the front foot and drives down the ground for a single run.

10.6 1 Pitched up, on a good line. Devine moves onto the front foot and inside edges for one run back behind square.

10.5 . Good length from Glenn, pitching outside off stump. Devine gets on the back foot and cuts back through point.

10.4 1 On a good length, outside off. Piparo pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke for a run.

10.3 1 Good length from Glenn, outside off stump. Devine gets on the back foot and square cuts for 1 run.

10.1 1 Good line and length but angling across Piparo. She gets on the back foot and pulls for one run.

9.6 1 Length ball, pitching outside off stump once again. Piparo rocks back and eases a drive on the off side for a single run.

9.5 4 And again! Full ball, outside off stump again. Piparo rocks back and lofts a cut behind point for four runs.

9.4 4 FOUR! Prendergast pitches one up, outside off again. Piparo moves onto the front foot and edges behind point on the off side for 4 runs.

9.3 . Back of a length from Prendergast, outside off stump again. Piparo goes back and drives

9.2 1 Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Devine moves onto the back foot and drives for one run.

8.6 1 Good length from Lucy Hamilton , pitching outside leg. Devine gets forward and flicks for one run.

8.5 1 Back of a length, pitching outside leg. Piparo goes back and pulls for a single run.

8.4 . Good length from Lucy Hamilton , outside off stump once more. Piparo moves onto the front foot and defends

8.2 W OUT! Lucy Hamilton gets the wicket! On a good length, outside off stump. Mckeon gets forward and edges, and is caught by Redmayne

7.6 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump once again. Devine gets on the front foot and defends

7.5 . On a good length, outside off stump once again. Devine moves onto the front foot and drives

7.4 4 FOUR! Short of a length, pitching outside off stump once again. Devine gets on the back foot and edges for 4 runs behind point.

7.3 . On a good length, outside off stump once again. Devine moves onto the front foot and drives

7.2 . Length ball, pitching outside off again. Devine gets on the front foot, and is hit on the pad while trying to defend

6.5 1 Good line and length from Knott. Mckeon moves onto the front foot and plays a flick for 1 run.

6.4 1 Full ball, outside off stump. Mooney gets forward and drives for a run.

6.3 1 Pitched up, outside off stump. Mckeon advances and drives over the off side for a run.

6.1 2 Full, pitching on a good line. Mckeon shuffles down the pitch and eases a drive for two runs down the ground.

5.6 1 Good length, pitching outside leg stump. Mckeon moves onto the front foot and leg glances for a run behind square.

5.5 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Mooney rocks back and drives for 1 run through the leg side field.

5.4 2 On a good length, outside leg. Mooney moves onto the back foot and pulls for two runs back behind square.

5.3 4 FOUR! Full ball, pitching outside off stump once again. Mooney moves down the pitch and plays a drive for four runs.

5.2 1 Good length from Glenn, outside off stump. Mckeon gets on the back foot and guides a cut behind point for a run.

5.1 1 On a good length, pitching outside leg stump and angled across the batter. Mooney pushes forward and flicks for one run.

4.6 . Yorker, pitching outside off again. Mckeon gets forward and punches a drive

4.4 1 Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Mooney gets forward and drives for a single run.

4.3 1 Ginger pitches one up, pitching on leg. Mckeon pushes forward and flicks for a single run.

4.1 4 FOUR! On a good length, outside off stump. Mooney gets on the back foot and guides a cut behind point for four runs.

3.6 1 Full toss, pitching on a good line. Mooney gets forward and flicks for a run back behind square.

3.5 3 Good length, outside off stump again. Mckeon goes back and plays a pull for three runs past the bowler.

3.4 . Length ball, outside off stump once more. Mckeon moves onto the front foot and drives on the off side.

3.2 6 MAXIMUM! On a good line and length. Mckeon advances down the pitch and pulls for 6 runs.

2.6 . Full, outside off. Mckeon moves onto the front foot but makes no contact while attempting to play a drive

2.5 6 MAXIMUM! Good length, pitching outside off. Mckeon moves down the pitch and lofts a pull for 6 runs.

2.4 . Length ball, pitching outside off. Mckeon gets forward but misses while attempting a drive

2.3 . Full ball, pitching outside leg. Mckeon pushes forward, and is hit on the pad while attempting a drive

2.2 4 FOUR! Pitched up, outside off again. Mckeon gets forward and punches a drive through the off side field for 4 runs.

2.1 . Good length, pitching outside off once more. Mckeon moves onto the front foot but misses while trying to play a drive

1.6 1 Pitched up, outside off stump again. Mckeon moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for a run.

1.5 1 Full ball, outside leg and angling across Mooney. She gets on the front foot and eases a drive on the leg side for 1 run.

1.4 2 Bassingthwaite pitches one up, outside off stump once more. Mooney gets forward and drives shakily for 2 runs on the off side.

1.3 2 Full ball, pitching outside leg and angling across the batter. Mooney gets forward and plays a flick for a couple of runs.

1.3 1w Wide. Pitching well down the leg side. Mooney moves onto the front foot but swings and misses while attempting a flick

1.3 1w Wide. Too wide outside leg. Mooney gets forward but misses while attempting to play a leg glance

1.2 . Good length from Bassingthwaite, outside off stump. Mooney pushes forward and defends

1.1 . Full, outside off stump. Mooney gets forward and drives

0.6 1 Good length from Knott, outside off again. Mooney moves onto the front foot and drives through the off side field for one run.

0.5 1 On a good length, outside off once again. Mckeon pushes forward and lofts a poor sweep for a run.

0.4 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump once more. Mckeon gets on the back foot and slices a cut back behind point.

0.3 . Length ball, pitching outside off once again. Mckeon moves onto the back foot and punches a drive

0.2 2 On a good length, outside off stump. Mckeon shuffles down the pitch and drives for two runs.