Highlights Brisbane Heat vs Perth Scorchers T20 Big Bash League, Women 29.11.2026
On a good length, outside off stump again. Redmayne goes back and drives for a run on the off side.
Peschel pitches one up, outside off stump once again. Harris gets forward and drives for one run down the ground.
Good length, pitching outside leg once more. Redmayne moves onto the front foot and leg glances for one run behind square.
Full, pitching outside off. Redmayne moves onto the front foot and drives for a couple of runs.
Back-to-back boundaries! Good line and length. Redmayne gets forward and drives for 4 runs on the leg side.
Good length, pitching outside leg and angling across Redmayne. She gets on the front foot and flicks for a run.
Good line and length from Ainsworth. Redmayne moves onto the front foot and punches a sloppy drive
Ainsworth drops one in short, outside off. Harris rocks back and plays a pull for one run behind square.
On a good length, pitching outside off stump again. Harris gets on the front foot and defends
On a good length, pitching outside off again. Harris moves onto the back foot and slices a cut behind point.
Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Harris gets on the back foot, and is hit on the body while attempting to play a pull
Pitched up, pitching outside off. Harris gets on the front foot and drives through the off side field for a single run.
Length ball, pitching outside leg stump once again. Harris gets forward and plays a flick behind square for a pair of runs.
Good length from Peschel, outside off again. Redmayne gets on the front foot and drives on the off side for one run.
Peschel pitches one up, outside off stump once again. Harris pushes forward and drives for 1 run.
Full, pitching outside off stump. Harris gets on the front foot and eases a drive down the ground.
FOUR! Short of a length, pitching on a good line but angled across the batter. Harris rocks back and pulls behind square for 4 runs.
On a good length, outside leg. Redmayne moves onto the front foot and outside edges for two runs.
Short, pitching outside off but angled across. Harris moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for one run behind square.
MAXIMUM! Strange pitches one up, pitching outside off. Harris gets on the front foot and lofts a drive for a half dozen runs.
Pitched up, pitching near leg stump and angling across. Redmayne moves onto the front foot and flicks for one run.
Full ball, pitching outside leg stump and angled across Redmayne. She moves onto the front foot and drives
FOUR! Good length, pitching outside off stump again. Redmayne gets on the front foot and punches a drive on the off side for four runs.
Good length, outside off once more. Harris gets forward and defends
SIX! Full ball, pitching outside off stump once more. Harris moves onto the front foot and sweeps for six runs.
Good length from King, pitching outside off stump once more. Harris pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke
Pitched up, outside off. Harris gets forward and drives through the off side field.
Good length, pitching outside leg stump again. Redmayne gets forward and flicks for 1 run.
King pitches one up, outside off once more. Redmayne gets on the front foot and defends
FOUR! On a good length, outside leg. Knott goes back and lofts a pull behind square for 4 runs.
On a good length, outside leg once again. Harris gets on the back foot, and is hit on the pads while trying a leg glance behind square, resulting in 1 leg bye.
Length ball, outside off. Harris goes back and drives
Wide. Pitching far outside leg. Harris moves onto the front foot but misses while trying a sweep
Length ball, pitching outside off stump once again. Harris goes back and inside edges
Length ball, outside off once again. Knott pushes forward and edges behind point.
On a good length, pitching outside off stump once again. Knott moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke
Pitched up, pitching outside off again. Knott gets forward and drives behind point on the off side.
Good length, outside off. Harris gets forward and drives back behind point for one run.
FOUR! Full ball, pitching on leg. Harris moves onto the back foot and skies a scoop behind square for four runs.
FOUR! On a good length, pitching outside off again. Knott moves onto the front foot and punches a drive behind point for 4 runs.
Good length, pitching outside off. Harris moves onto the front foot and drives for a single run behind point on the off side.
Length ball, pitching outside leg stump. Harris moves onto the back foot and pulls back behind square.
Length ball, outside off. Harris pushes forward and punches a drive on the off side.
Full ball, pitching on a good line. Harris gets forward and flicks
Pitched up, outside off again. Harris gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke
Good length, pitching outside off stump. Knott gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke for 1 run.
Good line and length but angling across. Knott rocks back and plays a poor pull
Full, pitching on a good line. Knott pushes forward, and is hit on the pad while trying a drive
Good length, outside off stump. Knott gets on the front foot and defends
OUT! Five wicket haul for Lucy Hamilton ! Full, pitching on a good line. Peschel gets forward but misses while trying to play a drive, the stumps are disturbed, and Peschel has to go
Full, pitching outside off. Peschel pushes forward but swings and misses while attempting to play a drive
OUT! Lucy Hamilton gets the wicket! Good length, outside off. Ainsworth moves onto the front foot and lofts a reverse sweep, but is caught by Bhatia behind point.
Full, pitching outside leg. King pushes forward and drives for a run.
On a good length, outside off stump once more. King gets on the back foot and inside edges into their pads while trying a pull
FOUR! Good length from Harris, pitching near leg stump. King goes back and pulls back behind square for 4 runs.
Full, pitching on a good line. King gets on the front foot and plays a flick for a single run.
On a good length, outside off stump. Ainsworth moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for one run.
Short of a length, on line. Ainsworth rocks back and outside edges back behind square for 2 runs.
Prendergast pitches one up, outside off stump. King gets on the front foot and drives
Full ball, pitching on a good line once again. Ainsworth gets on the front foot and plays a flick for 1 run.
Pitched up, on line again. King moves onto the front foot and drives for one run.
OUT! Caught. Pitched up, pitching near leg stump and angled across the batter. Kemp gets on the front foot and drives, but is brilliantly caught by Harris down the ground.
FOUR MORE! Good length, outside off. Kemp gets forward and drives for 4 runs through the off side field.
FOUR! Prendergast pitches one up, pitching outside off. Kemp gets forward and outside edges for 4 runs behind point.
Full toss, outside off stump once more. Kemp pushes forward and drives for a single run down the ground.
Good length, pitching outside off again. Ainsworth gets on the front foot and plays a poor sweep for one run.
Length ball, pitching outside leg stump. Kemp gets on the front foot and flicks a leg glance for one run.
Harris pitches one up, pitching outside off. Ainsworth gets on the front foot and drives down the ground for a single run.
Full ball, pitching on a good line. Kemp gets forward and plays a flick for 1 run. The batters attempt to come back for an extra run, but BRISBANE HEAT appeal for a run out, and it's referred to the third umpire for review. Replays show the batter made it in safely
On a good line and length from Ginger. Kemp pushes forward and plays a flick for 1 run.
SIX! Full ball, pitching outside leg stump. Kemp moves onto the front foot and sweeps for a half dozen runs behind square.
On a good line and length. Kemp shuffles down the pitch, and is hit on the pads while attempting to play a drive
Wide. Full, pitching well outside off stump.
FOUR! Good length, outside leg once again. Kemp pushes forward and skies a sweep behind square for 4 runs.
Full ball, pitching outside off stump again. Kemp shuffles down the pitch and drives for two runs.
Length ball, pitching outside off. Kemp shuffles down the pitch and outside edges for a pair of runs over the off side field.
On a good length, pitching outside leg stump. Ainsworth rocks back and plays a pull for one run.
On a good length, outside off. Ainsworth gets on the front foot and plays a reverse sweep
Full ball, pitching outside off stump again. Ainsworth gets on the front foot and defends
Lucy Hamilton pitches one up, outside off again. Devine goes back and slices a cut back through point.
FOUR! Full toss, outside off stump. Devine gets forward and drives through the off side field for 4 runs.
Full, pitching outside off stump. Kemp moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for one run through the leg side field.
Good length, outside off stump. Kemp goes back and lifts a wild pull for a single run.
Good length, outside off stump once more. Piparo moves onto the front foot and drives for 1 run through the off side field.
Ginger pitches one up, outside off. Devine pushes forward and punches a drive on the off side for a single run.
Full ball, on line. Devine moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for a couple of runs through the leg side field.
Good length, outside off. Devine gets on the front foot and drives down the ground for a single run.
Pitched up, on a good line. Devine moves onto the front foot and inside edges for one run back behind square.
Good length from Glenn, pitching outside off stump. Devine gets on the back foot and cuts back through point.
On a good length, outside off. Piparo pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke for a run.
Good length from Glenn, outside off stump. Devine gets on the back foot and square cuts for 1 run.
Good line and length but angling across Piparo. She gets on the back foot and pulls for one run.
Length ball, pitching outside off stump once again. Piparo rocks back and eases a drive on the off side for a single run.
And again! Full ball, outside off stump again. Piparo rocks back and lofts a cut behind point for four runs.
FOUR! Prendergast pitches one up, outside off again. Piparo moves onto the front foot and edges behind point on the off side for 4 runs.
Back of a length from Prendergast, outside off stump again. Piparo goes back and drives
Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Devine moves onto the back foot and drives for one run.
Good length from Lucy Hamilton , pitching outside leg. Devine gets forward and flicks for one run.
Back of a length, pitching outside leg. Piparo goes back and pulls for a single run.
Good length from Lucy Hamilton , outside off stump once more. Piparo moves onto the front foot and defends
OUT! Lucy Hamilton gets the wicket! On a good length, outside off stump. Mckeon gets forward and edges, and is caught by Redmayne
Length ball, pitching outside off stump once again. Devine gets on the front foot and defends
On a good length, outside off stump once again. Devine moves onto the front foot and drives
FOUR! Short of a length, pitching outside off stump once again. Devine gets on the back foot and edges for 4 runs behind point.
On a good length, outside off stump once again. Devine moves onto the front foot and drives
Length ball, pitching outside off again. Devine gets on the front foot, and is hit on the pad while trying to defend
Good line and length from Knott. Mckeon moves onto the front foot and plays a flick for 1 run.
Full ball, outside off stump. Mooney gets forward and drives for a run.
Pitched up, outside off stump. Mckeon advances and drives over the off side for a run.
Full, pitching on a good line. Mckeon shuffles down the pitch and eases a drive for two runs down the ground.
Good length, pitching outside leg stump. Mckeon moves onto the front foot and leg glances for a run behind square.
Pitching on a good line and length. Mooney rocks back and drives for 1 run through the leg side field.
On a good length, outside leg. Mooney moves onto the back foot and pulls for two runs back behind square.
FOUR! Full ball, pitching outside off stump once again. Mooney moves down the pitch and plays a drive for four runs.
Good length from Glenn, outside off stump. Mckeon gets on the back foot and guides a cut behind point for a run.
On a good length, pitching outside leg stump and angled across the batter. Mooney pushes forward and flicks for one run.
Yorker, pitching outside off again. Mckeon gets forward and punches a drive
Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Mooney gets forward and drives for a single run.
Ginger pitches one up, pitching on leg. Mckeon pushes forward and flicks for a single run.
FOUR! On a good length, outside off stump. Mooney gets on the back foot and guides a cut behind point for four runs.
Full toss, pitching on a good line. Mooney gets forward and flicks for a run back behind square.
Good length, outside off stump again. Mckeon goes back and plays a pull for three runs past the bowler.
Length ball, outside off stump once more. Mckeon moves onto the front foot and drives on the off side.
MAXIMUM! On a good line and length. Mckeon advances down the pitch and pulls for 6 runs.
Full, outside off. Mckeon moves onto the front foot but makes no contact while attempting to play a drive
MAXIMUM! Good length, pitching outside off. Mckeon moves down the pitch and lofts a pull for 6 runs.
Length ball, pitching outside off. Mckeon gets forward but misses while attempting a drive
Full ball, pitching outside leg. Mckeon pushes forward, and is hit on the pad while attempting a drive
FOUR! Pitched up, outside off again. Mckeon gets forward and punches a drive through the off side field for 4 runs.
Good length, pitching outside off once more. Mckeon moves onto the front foot but misses while trying to play a drive
Pitched up, outside off stump again. Mckeon moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for a run.
Full ball, outside leg and angling across Mooney. She gets on the front foot and eases a drive on the leg side for 1 run.
Bassingthwaite pitches one up, outside off stump once more. Mooney gets forward and drives shakily for 2 runs on the off side.
Full ball, pitching outside leg and angling across the batter. Mooney gets forward and plays a flick for a couple of runs.
Wide. Pitching well down the leg side. Mooney moves onto the front foot but swings and misses while attempting a flick
Wide. Too wide outside leg. Mooney gets forward but misses while attempting to play a leg glance
Good length from Bassingthwaite, outside off stump. Mooney pushes forward and defends
Full, outside off stump. Mooney gets forward and drives
Good length from Knott, outside off again. Mooney moves onto the front foot and drives through the off side field for one run.
On a good length, outside off once again. Mckeon pushes forward and lofts a poor sweep for a run.
Length ball, pitching outside off stump once more. Mckeon gets on the back foot and slices a cut back behind point.
Length ball, pitching outside off once again. Mckeon moves onto the back foot and punches a drive
On a good length, outside off stump. Mckeon shuffles down the pitch and drives for two runs.
On a good length, pitching outside off stump but angled across the batter. Mckeon shuffles down the pitch and plays a defensive stroke