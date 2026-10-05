Match details Brisbane Heat vs Perth Scorchers T20 Big Bash League, Women 29.11.2026

T20

BRH
BRH
PES
PES

Match Info

Match:Big Bash League, Women 2026
Date:Thursday, October 29, 2026 - Saturday, December 05, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Sunday, November 29, 2026 01:00 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Brisbane Heat Squad

Playersde Klerk Nadine, Ginger Sienna, Glenn Sarah, Hamilton Lucy, Hancock Nicola, Harris Grace, Henry Chinelle, Jonassen Jess, Knott Charli, O Neil Annie, Parsons Grace, Redmayne Georgia, Rodrigues Jemimah
Benchno information yet

Perth Scorchers Squad

PlayersAinsworth Chloe, Devine Sophie, Edgar Amy, Hinkley Mikayla, Hoskin Ebony, King Alana, Mack Katie, Mooney Beth, Scholfield Paige, Tryon Chloe
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
Capacityno information yet
Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet

Match has not started yet