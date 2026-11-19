17.3 W OUT! Mills breaks through! Around the wicket, Mills pitches one up, on a good line. Smith advances down the pitch and punches a wild drive, and is caught by Devine down the ground.

17.2 1 Mills comes over the wicket. Full ball, pitching outside off. Strano gets forward and sweeps sloppily for a run.

17.1 1 Full ball, pitching near leg stump and angled across Smith. She gets on the front foot and flicks a glance for one run through the on side field.

16.6 1 Length ball, outside off. Smith moves onto the back foot and glances for a run on the leg side.

16.5 . Ainsworth now coming around the wicket. Full, pitching outside off stump. Smith moves onto the front foot and eases a drive

16.4 W OUT! Two wickets in a row for Ainsworth! Back of a length, outside off again. Smith moves down the pitch but makes no contact while attempting a cut, the stumps are disturbed, and Smith has to go

16.3 W OUT! Ainsworth breaks through! Good length, outside off again. Green gets on the back foot but swings and misses while trying a scoop, the stumps are disturbed, and Green has to go

16.2 2 Fifty comes up for Green! Back of a length, pitching outside off stump once more. Green moves onto the back foot and flicks a glance on the leg side for a pair of runs.

16.1 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Ainsworth, outside off. Green shuffles down the pitch and edges for 4 runs behind square.

15.6 W OUT! Caught. On a good line and length. Silver-Holmes moves down the pitch and edges, and is caught by Mills

15.5 1 On a good length, pitching outside off. Green goes back and pulls for a single run.

15.4 . Full, on a good line. Green pushes forward and plays a reverse sweep

15.3 1 On a good length, outside off again. Green gets on the back foot and pulls for a run.

15.2 . Good length, pitching outside off stump once more. Silver-Holmes gets on the back foot and cuts

15.1 . Full, pitching outside off stump. Silver-Holmes moves onto the front foot and tucks a glance

14.6 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Strange, pitching near leg stump. Green pushes forward and plays a poor pull behind square for four runs.

14.5 . Strange now coming over the wicket. Length ball, on leg stump. Green backs away and plays a defensive stroke

14.4 4 Back-to-back boundaries! Pitched up, outside leg and angling across the batter. Green moves onto the front foot and guides a leg glance for 4 runs behind square.

14.3 4 And another! Back of a length, pitching outside leg stump and angling across. Green moves onto the front foot and lofts a pull for four runs.

14.2 4 FOUR! Length ball, outside leg again. Green gets on the front foot and leg glances for 4 runs behind square.

14.1 . Dropped in short by Strange, outside leg and angled across Green. She rocks back and plays a mediocre pull

13.6 W OUT! Bowled. Good length from King, outside off stump again. Henry rocks back but makes no contact while attempting to play a cut, the ball gets through, and Henry is bowled

13.5 1 Full ball, pitching outside off. Green moves down the pitch and drives on the leg side for a run.

13.4 2 Full ball, pitching on leg and angled across the batter. Green advances and punches a drive for 2 runs down the ground. Good work in the field by Kemp prevents a boundary.

13.3 4 FOUR! King pitches one up, on line. Green advances down the pitch and lifts a drive for four runs down the ground.

13.2 1 Yorker, pitching outside off stump. Henry gets forward and drives poorly for 1 run on the on side.

13.1 1 Yorker, pitching outside leg and angling across. Green moves down the pitch and drives for one run down the ground.

12.6 . Short of a length, outside off stump. Henry goes back but misses while trying to defend

12.5 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Green moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke for one run on the on side.

12.4 4 FOUR! On a good line and length from Strange. Green gets on the front foot and edges for four runs behind point on the off side.

12.2 4 FOUR! Short of a length, pitching on leg. Henry goes back and hooks behind square for four runs.

12.1 1lb Length ball, pitching outside leg stump and angling across Green. She moves onto the front foot, and is hit on the pad while attempting a glance, resulting in a leg bye behind square.

11.6 . Length ball, outside off stump again. Henry moves onto the back foot but misses while attempting to defend

11.5 . Pitched up, pitching outside off stump again. Henry gets on the front foot and drives

11.4 . Pitched up, outside off. Henry gets on the front foot and drives

11.3 . Good length from King, outside leg. Henry gets on the front foot and plays a mediocre sweep

11.2 . Good line and length from King once again. Henry moves onto the front foot and tucks a glance

11.1 1 Full ball, pitching on a good line. Green pushes forward and sweeps for 1 run.

10.6 W OUT! Ainsworth breaks through! Short of a length, pitching outside leg stump and angled across. Carey gets on the front foot but plays and misses while trying to defend, and the ball careens into the stumps

10.5 1 Back of a length from Ainsworth, outside off once more. Green moves onto the back foot and inside edges onto their body while attempting to defend for one run.

10.4 1 Back of a length from Ainsworth, pitching outside leg and angling across Carey. She gets on the back foot and pulls for 1 run.

10.4 1w Wide. Short of a length, pitching far outside leg. Carey rocks back but makes no contact while attempting to play a leg glance

10.3 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Ainsworth, on line. Carey goes back and edges behind point for four runs.

10.2 1 Back of a length from Ainsworth, pitching outside off stump. Green advances and defends for 1 run.

10.1 1 Back of a length, outside leg and angling across the batter. Carey moves onto the back foot and inside edges behind square for a single run.

10.1 1w Wide. Too wide outside leg. Carey goes back but swings and misses while trying to play a leg glance

9.6 1 Mills pitches one up, pitching on a good line but angled across the batter. Carey gets forward and leg glances for a single run behind square.

9.5 2 Length ball, pitching outside off. Carey rocks back and cuts back behind point for 2 runs.

9.4 . Good length from Mills, pitching outside off. Carey moves onto the back foot and edges

9.3 1 On a good line and length. Green goes back and plays a defensive stroke for a single run.

9.2 . On a good length, pitching outside off. Green gets forward and drives

9.1 1 Mills pitches one up, pitching outside leg stump and angling across. Carey gets on the front foot and flicks a glance behind square for a run.

8.4 1 Full ball, outside leg and angled across the batter. Green gets on the front foot and punches a drive for a single run.

8.3 . Pitched up, pitching near leg stump and angling across. Green pushes forward and is hit on the gloves while attempting a reverse sweep. The umpire gives Green out LBW, but Green signals for a review. The decision is overturned.

8.2 . Pitching on a good line and length. Green goes back and plays a defensive stroke

8.1 2 Full, pitching on leg and angled across. Green moves onto the front foot and edges for two runs behind point on the off side.

8.1 1w Wide. Pitching well down the leg side.

7.6 2 Good length from Edgar, pitching outside leg stump and angled across the batter. Carey goes back and glances through the leg side field for two runs. The batters attempt to return for an extra run, but the throw by Kemp is quality. PERTH SCORCHERS appeal for a run out, and it's referred to the third umpire for review. The replay shows the batter made it in safely

7.5 4 FOUR! On a good line and length from Edgar. Carey gets forward and skies a reverse sweep behind point for 4 runs.

7.4 1 Back of a length, outside off. Green rocks back and pulls for a run.

7.3 1 Good line and length from Edgar. Carey rocks back and punches a drive on the off side for a run.

7.2 1 Good length from Edgar, pitching outside off. Green pushes forward and eases a drive on the off side for a single run.

7.1 1 Pitched up, pitching outside leg and angling across Carey. She gets on the front foot and punches a drive down the ground for 1 run.

6.6 4 FOUR! Pitched up, pitching on leg and angling across the batter. Green gets forward and lofts a drive over the leg side field for 4 runs.

6.5 . Good length from King, pitching near leg stump and angled across the batter. Green gets on the front foot and defends

6.4 W OUT! Caught. Pitched up, outside off. Graham moves onto the front foot and lofts a sloppy drive, and is caught by Piparo on the off side.

6.3 1 Good line and length. Carey gets on the front foot and glances for a single run behind square on the leg side.

6.2 1 King pitches one up, pitching outside leg stump and angling across. Graham moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for a run. Tidy work in the field by Devine results in a run being saved.

6.1 . Pitched up, pitching outside leg stump. Graham moves onto the front foot and guides a glance

5.6 2 Length ball, pitching near leg stump and angled across. Carey goes back and pulls for a pair of runs.

5.5 1 Mills now coming over the wicket to Graham. On a good length, outside off stump. Graham gets on the front foot and drives for a single run.

5.4 1 Mills comes around the wicket. Good length, outside off stump. Carey gets on the back foot and cuts back through point for 1 run.

5.3 1 Mills comes over the wicket. Back of a length from Mills, pitching outside off. Graham goes back and drives for 1 run on the off side.

5.2 1 Mills now coming around the wicket. Good line and length. Carey moves onto the back foot and guides a cut behind point for a single run.

5.1 1 Pitched up, outside off stump. Graham moves onto the front foot and drives down the ground for a run.

4.6 1 Back of a length, pitching on leg. Graham goes back and leg glances for one run back behind square.

4.5 W OUT! LBW. On a good line and length from Devine. Trenaman goes back, and is hit on the pads while trying to play a scoop. PERTH SCORCHERS appeal, the umpire agrees, and Trenaman has to go

4.4 . Back of a length from Devine, pitching outside off stump. Trenaman gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

4.3 1 Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Carey gets on the front foot and skies a drive for a single run back behind point.

4.2 . Yorker, outside off. Carey gets forward and cuts square

4.1 . Good length, outside off once again. Carey pushes forward and drives through the off side.

3.6 1 Full ball, outside leg and angling across Carey. She pushes forward and glances for one run through the leg side field.

3.5 2 Length ball, pitching outside off. Carey gets on the front foot and punches a drive through the off side for two runs. Good work in the field by Mikayla Caroline Friday prevents a certain boundary.

3.4 4 FOUR! Short of a length, on a good line. Carey pushes forward and drives behind point for 4 runs.

3.3 W OUT! Caught. Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Lee moves onto the front foot and pulls averagely, and is caught by Kemp

3.2 . Good line and length from Strange. Lee gets forward and punches a drive

3.1 4 FOUR! Good length from Strange, pitching outside off stump again. Trenaman moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for 4 runs through the off side.

2.6 . Short of a length, outside off stump. Trenaman rocks back and edges into their pads while trying to play a defensive shot

2.5 . Back of a length, pitching outside off stump again. Trenaman rocks back and finesses a glance

2.4 . Back of a length from Ainsworth, pitching outside off once more. Trenaman gets on the front foot and drives through the off side.

2.3 W OUT! Ainsworth gets the wicket! Short, outside off stump once again. Pelle moves onto the back foot and skies a pull, but is caught by Mack

2.2 . Good length from Ainsworth, pitching outside off once again. Pelle gets on the front foot and eases a drive

2.1 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Ainsworth, pitching outside off stump once more. Pelle moves onto the back foot and lofts a cut behind point for four runs.

2.1 1w Wide. Back of a length, pitching outside off but angled sharply across the batter. Pelle moves onto the back foot but swings and misses while attempting a leg glance

1.6 2 Good length from Devine, pitching outside off stump once again. Lee gets on the front foot and outside edges for two runs behind square.

1.5 1 Short, pitching outside off again. Pelle goes back and pulls for a run.

1.4 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Pelle watches it through to the keeper unchallenged

1.3 . Back of a length from Devine, pitching on a good line. Pelle advances, and is hit on the pad while trying a pull. PERTH SCORCHERS appeal, however the umpire is unmoved.

1.2 . Good length from Devine, pitching outside off. Pelle goes back and drives

1.2 1w Wide. Back of a length, pitching well down the leg side.

1.1 . On a good line and length from Devine. Pelle pushes forward and defends

0.6 . Back of a length, outside off once more. Lee moves onto the front foot and defends

0.5 . Full ball, outside off. Lee moves onto the front foot and eases a poor drive

0.5 1w Wide. Pitching well down the leg side. Lee moves down the pitch and leg glances

0.4 . Back of a length from Ainsworth, outside off. Lee gets forward but misses while trying a drive

0.3 . Back of a length, outside off once more. Lee advances down the pitch and plays a defensive stroke

0.2 . Back of a length from Ainsworth, outside off stump. Lee gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

0.1 4 FOUR! Back of a length, pitching outside off stump but angled across the batter. Lee moves onto the front foot and hooks back behind square for 4 runs.

19.3 W OUT! Run out. Short of a length, outside off stump once more. Edgar gets forward and drives through the off side. The throw by Smith is fantastic. HOBART HURRICANES appeal for a run out, and it's referred to the third umpire for review. Replays show King is short of the popping crease

19.2 W OUT! Caught. Short, pitching outside off stump once more. Mills moves onto the front foot and pulls, but is caught by Strano behind square.

19.1 1 Back of a length from Carey, pitching outside off once again. King goes back and guides a cut for a single run.

18.6 1 Good length from Graham, pitching outside off stump once more. King gets on the front foot and punches a drive for a single run through the off side field.

18.5 4 FOUR! Good length from Graham, outside off stump. King pushes forward and outside edges back behind point for 4 runs.

18.4 1 Back of a length from Graham, outside off once more. Mills gets forward and eases a drive through the off side for a single run.

18.3 1 Good length, pitching outside off. King gets forward and eases a drive for 1 run.

18.2 1 Good length, pitching outside off stump. Mills gets forward and drives for a single run down the ground.

18.1 1lb Pitched up, pitching outside leg. King moves onto the front foot, and is hit on the pad while trying a leg glance behind square, resulting in a single leg bye.

17.6 W OUT! Smith gets the wicket! Full, outside off again. Strange gets on the front foot and skies a sweep, but is caught by Graham

17.5 2 Smith pitches one up, outside off stump once again. Strange gets forward and plays a sweep for two runs.

17.4 1 Good length, outside off stump. King pushes forward and flicks a glance for one run on the leg side.

17.3 . Short of a length, pitching outside off once again. King gets on the back foot and defends

17.2 1 Back of a length from Smith, outside off stump once more. Strange gets forward and drives sloppily for a single run down the ground.

17.1 2 On a good length, pitching outside off. Strange gets on the back foot and slices a cut for a couple of runs through point.

16.6 1 Length ball, outside off stump again. Strange gets forward and sweeps for one run.

16.5 . Full ball, outside off stump once more. Strange moves onto the front foot and eases a drive

16.4 . Full toss, pitching outside leg stump and angling across the batter. Strange gets forward and drives

16.3 W OUT! Strano breaks through! Full ball, outside off. Kemp gets forward and plays a drive, but is caught by Carey down the ground.

16.3 1w Wide. Too wide outside off.

16.2 1 Back of a length, pitching outside off again. King rocks back and finesses a glance for one run on the leg side.

16.1 W OUT! Strano gets the wicket! On a good length, outside off stump. Ainsworth gets forward and switch hits averagely, and is caught by Smith

15.6 . Bouncer, outside leg and angled across the batter. Kemp ducks

15.5 1 Back of a length from Carey, pitching outside off stump again. Ainsworth moves onto the front foot and pulls shakily for one run.

15.4 . Back of a length from Carey, outside off. Ainsworth rocks back and pulls averagely behind square.

15.3 1 Good line and length. Kemp gets forward and drives shakily for 1 run down the ground.

15.2 . Short of a length, outside leg and angling across the batter. Kemp pushes forward and outside edges

15.1 1 On a good length, pitching outside off. Ainsworth moves onto the front foot and inside edges for a single run behind square on the leg side.

14.6 4 FOUR! Graham comes around the wicket to Kemp. Full toss, pitching outside off stump. Kemp moves onto the front foot and eases a drive through the off side for 4 runs.

14.5 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Ainsworth pushes forward and eases a drive on the on side for one run.

14.4 . Good length, outside off stump again. Ainsworth moves onto the front foot and inside edges onto the pads while trying a drive

14.3 . Good length, outside off once more. Ainsworth gets forward and flicks a glance through the on side field.

14.2 W OUT! Caught. On a good length, outside off stump. Mikayla Caroline Friday moves onto the front foot and plays a drive, but is caught by Henry down the ground.

14.1 6 MAXIMUM! Back of a length from Graham, pitching outside off stump once again. Mikayla Caroline Friday moves onto the front foot and pulls for a half dozen runs.

13.6 2 Pitched up, outside leg. Kemp goes back and tucks a glance for two runs.

13.5 2 Good line and length. Kemp moves onto the front foot and outside edges for 2 runs back behind point.

13.4 4 FOUR! Back of a length, pitching outside leg and angled across the batter. Kemp rocks back and plays a pull for 4 runs.

13.3 1 DROPPED! Good length, outside off stump. Mikayla Caroline Friday gets on the front foot and lifts a sloppy drive over the leg side field for 1 run. A chance at a wicket, but the catch is put down by Smith. Not an easy chance for Smith.

13.2 1 Good line and length. Kemp moves onto the back foot and tucks a glance through the on side field for a single run.

13.1 1 Length ball, outside off stump. Mikayla Caroline Friday moves onto the front foot and pulls averagely for a single run.

12.6 2 Pitched up, outside off stump. Kemp moves onto the front foot and drives for 2 runs on the off side.

12.5 4 FOUR! On a good line and length from Strano. Kemp goes back and slices a cut for 4 runs back behind point.

12.4 1 Good length from Strano, outside off again. Mikayla Caroline Friday moves onto the front foot and plays a sweep for a run back behind square.

12.3 . On a good length, outside off stump. Mikayla Caroline Friday moves onto the front foot and eases a drive

12.2 . Pitched up, outside off once again. Mikayla Caroline Friday advances down the pitch and eases a drive

12.1 . Strano pitches one up, outside off. Mikayla Caroline Friday pushes forward and eases a drive

11.6 4 FOUR! Good line and length. Kemp gets on the front foot and drives for 4 runs.

11.5 1 Silver-Holmes drops one in short, outside off stump. Mikayla Caroline Friday gets on the back foot and guides a poor cut for a run behind point.

11.4 4 FOUR! Short ball, pitching outside off but angling across Mikayla Caroline Friday. She moves onto the back foot and skies a pull for 4 runs behind square.

11.3 . Good length, outside off stump once more. Mikayla Caroline Friday moves onto the front foot and drives

11.3 1w Wide. Very short ball, pitching well outside off stump.

11.2 W OUT! Silver-Holmes gets the wicket! Short of a length, outside off stump once more. Piparo gets forward and lofts a sloppy pull, and is caught by Silver-Holmes

11.1 1 Short ball, pitching outside leg stump. Kemp rocks back and plays a pull for one run back behind square.

10.6 2 Back of a length from Smith, outside off. Piparo pushes forward and plays a pull for two runs.

10.5 1 Smith now coming over the wicket to Kemp. Smith pitches one up, outside off stump. Kemp gets on the front foot and drives for one run.

10.4 4 FOUR MORE! Smith pitches one up, on leg stump and angled across Kemp. She advances down the pitch and skies a drive for 4 runs.

10.3 4 FOUR! Smith comes around the wicket. Good length, pitching outside off. Kemp rocks back and skies a pull for 4 runs.

10.2 1 Pitched up, outside off stump. Piparo pushes forward and sweeps behind square for a run.

10.1 4 FOUR! Piparo gets on the front foot and reverse sweeps behind point for four runs. The ball is misfielded costing two runs.

9.6 . Good length from Carey, outside off. Kemp gets forward and drives through the off side field.

9.5 2 Good length, outside off. Kemp gets on the front foot and drives for 2 runs.

9.4 4 FOUR! Short of a length, on line. Kemp gets forward and plays a drive for four runs behind point on the off side.

9.3 . Good length, outside off stump. Kemp gets on the back foot but makes no contact while attempting to play a cut

9.2 W OUT! Carey breaks through! Full, on line. Mack creates room and drives shakily, and is caught by Henry down the ground.

9.1 1b Good length from Carey, outside off. Piparo rocks back but swings and misses while attempting a scoop, and the ball flies away for a bye.

8.6 1 CHANCE! Good length from Graham, pitching near leg stump. Mack moves onto the front foot and leg glances behind square for a single run. A run out chance but PERTH SCORCHERS survive the attempt.

8.5 1 Good length, outside off stump once again. Piparo gets forward and eases a drive down the ground for a single run.

8.4 1 Short of a length, outside off. Mack shuffles down the pitch and glances through the leg side field for one run.

8.3 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Piparo backs away and plays a sweep for a run.

8.2 1 Good length from Graham, outside off stump once again. Mack moves onto the front foot and sweeps for one run.

8.1 1 On a good length, outside off stump. Piparo pushes forward and sweeps for one run.

7.6 1 Smith pitches one up, outside off. Mack moves onto the front foot and drives through the off side field for a single run.

7.5 . Length ball, outside off stump once more. Mack moves onto the front foot and edges

7.4 1 Good length from Smith, outside off stump. Piparo pushes forward and sweeps for a run.

7.3 1 Yorker, pitching outside off once again. Mack advances and eases a bad drive for a single run.

7.2 1 Back of a length, pitching outside off again. Piparo gets forward and plays a pull for one run.

7.1 6 MAXIMUM! Good length, outside off once more. Piparo advances and skies a drive past the bowler for six runs.

6.6 . Dropped in short by Silver-Holmes, outside off. Mack steps back but swings and misses while trying a pull. HOBART HURRICANES appeal, but Mack is given not out.

6.5 1 Back of a length from Silver-Holmes, outside off stump once again. Piparo gets on the front foot and pulls for a run.

6.4 1 Length ball, outside off once more. Mack pushes forward and drives for a run on the off side.

6.3 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off stump once more. Piparo moves onto the front foot and plays a sloppy pull down the ground for a single run.

6.2 . Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Piparo gets on the front foot and defends

6.1 1 On a good line and length from Silver-Holmes. Mack pushes forward and guides a leg glance behind square for one run.

5.6 2 Length ball, pitching outside off stump again. Piparo gets on the front foot and plays a sweep for 2 runs.

5.5 1 On a good length, outside off stump again. Mack gets on the back foot and pulls for a run.

5.4 1 Good length from Strano, outside off. Piparo moves down the pitch and drives for a single run down the ground.

5.3 1 On a good length, outside off. Mack moves down the pitch and drives for one run.

5.2 . Good line and length from Strano again. Mack gets on the back foot and defends

5.1 4 FOUR! Good line and length from Strano. Mack gets forward and pulls for 4 runs back behind square.

4.6 1 Smith drops one in short, pitching outside off once again. Mack rocks back and plays a pull for a run.

4.5 4 FOUR! On a good length, pitching outside off. Mack pushes forward and drives over the off side for 4 runs.

4.4 2 Full toss, outside leg and angling across Mack. She pushes forward and plays a sweep for 2 runs back behind square.

4.3 1 Good length from Smith, outside off. Piparo gets on the front foot and glances for a single run.

4.2 1 Good length, pitching outside leg and angling across Mack. She advances down the pitch and drives for one run.

4.1 . Full ball, pitching on a good line. Mack gets forward and guides a glance

3.6 . Good length, outside off once again. Piparo gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

3.5 2 Short, outside off stump once again. Piparo gets on the front foot and pulls poorly for 2 runs.

3.4 . Good length from Henry, pitching outside off once more. Piparo pushes forward and defends

3.3 . Back of a length from Henry, outside off stump. Piparo goes back and plays a defensive stroke

3.3 1w Wide. Pitching far outside leg.

3.3 1w Wide. Full toss, too wide outside leg. Piparo moves onto the front foot but misses while trying to play a flick

3.2 4 FOUR! Good length, pitching outside off once again. Piparo gets forward and outside edges behind point for four runs. The ball is misfielded by Smith costing three runs.

3.2 1w Wide. Back of a length from Henry, too wide outside off. Piparo gets on the back foot but misses while attempting a cut

3.1 1 Yorker, outside off stump. Mack pushes forward and defends through the off side for one run.

2.6 1 Graham pitches one up, pitching near leg stump and angling across. Mack moves onto the front foot and eases a poor drive for a single run down the ground.

2.6 1w Wide. Too wide outside leg.

2.5 . Good length from Graham, pitching outside off. Mack gets forward and plays a mediocre pull down the ground.

2.4 1 Full, pitching on a good line. Piparo moves onto the front foot and drives for a run straight down the ground.

2.3 1 On a good length, outside off again. Mack moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke for a single run back behind point.

2.2 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Graham, pitching outside off stump once more. Mack rocks back and plays a pull for four runs.

2.1 1 On a good length, outside off stump. Piparo pushes forward and punches a drive down the ground for a run. Tidy work in the field by Henry saves a certain boundary.

1.6 . Smith pitches one up, outside off again. Mack moves down the pitch and drives

1.5 . Short of a length, outside off. Mack goes back and drives poorly

1.4 . Pitching on a good line and length. Mack gets forward and plays a sweep back behind square.

1.3 1 On a good line and length once more. Piparo gets on the back foot and flicks a glance for a single run on the on side.

1.2 W OUT! Smith gets the wicket! Good line and length from Smith. Devine gets on the front foot and plays a mediocre defensive stroke, and is caught by Smith

1.1 1 DROPPED! Yorker, pitching outside off again. Mack gets on the front foot and lofts a shaky sweep for a run back behind square. A great chance for a catch, but it's dropped by Pelle.

0.6 1 Good length, pitching outside off once again. Mack pushes forward and guides a glance down the ground for a run.

0.5 1 Back of a length, pitching outside off. Devine goes back and square cuts for 1 run.

0.4 . Good length, pitching outside off. Devine gets forward and drives sloppily

0.3 W OUT! Caught. Full ball, outside off stump. Mooney gets on the front foot and outside edges, and is remarkably caught by Lee

0.2 . Back of a length, on leg stump and angled across Mooney. She gets forward but makes no contact while attempting to play a defensive stroke