Squads Hobart Hurricanes vs Perth Scorchers T20 Big Bash League, Women 19.11.2026
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Graham Heather
all rounder
Ainsworth Chloe
bowler
Johnston Ruth
wicket keeper
Devine Sophie
all rounder
Lee Lizelle
batsman
Edgar Amy
batsman
Sciver-Brunt Natalie Ruth
all rounder
Hinkley Mikayla
batsman
Silver-Holmes Hayley
bowler
Hoskin Ebony
bowler
Smith Lauren
bowler
King Alana
bowler
Smith Linsey
bowler
Mack Katie
batsman
Strano Molly
bowler
Mooney Beth
wicket keeper
Villani Elyse
batsman
Scholfield Paige
all rounder
Wyatt Danielle
batsman
Tryon Chloe
all rounder
Match has not started yet