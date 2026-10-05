Squads Hobart Hurricanes vs Perth Scorchers T20 Big Bash League, Women 19.11.2026

T20

HOH
HOH
PES
PES

Playing

HOH
HOH
PES
PES
First TeamSecond Team
Graham Heather

all rounder

Johnston Ruth

wicket keeper

Devine Sophie

all rounder

Edgar Amy

batsman

Mack Katie

batsman

Mooney Beth

wicket keeper

Scholfield Paige

all rounder

Tryon Chloe

all rounder

Bench

HOH
HOH
PES
PES

no information yet

First TeamSecond Team

Match has not started yet