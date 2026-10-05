Match details Hobart Hurricanes vs Perth Scorchers T20 Big Bash League, Women 19.11.2026

T20

HOH
HOH
PES
PES

Match Info

Match:Big Bash League, Women 2026
Date:Thursday, October 29, 2026 - Saturday, December 05, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Thursday, November 19, 2026 04:40 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Hobart Hurricanes Squad

PlayersGraham Heather, Johnston Ruth, Lee Lizelle, Sciver-Brunt Natalie Ruth, Silver-Holmes Hayley, Smith Lauren, Smith Linsey, Strano Molly, Villani Elyse, Wyatt Danielle
Benchno information yet

Perth Scorchers Squad

PlayersAinsworth Chloe, Devine Sophie, Edgar Amy, Hinkley Mikayla, Hoskin Ebony, King Alana, Mack Katie, Mooney Beth, Scholfield Paige, Tryon Chloe
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
Capacityno information yet
Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet

Match has not started yet