Highlights Melbourne Renegades vs Melbourne Stars T20 Big Bash League, Women 28.11.2026
Good length from Wareham, outside off. Lanning gets forward and drives
FOUR! Length ball, outside off. Lanning moves onto the front foot and drives for four runs through point on the off side.
Back of a length from Wareham, on a good line. AE Jones gets on the back foot and plays a pull for one run.
Back of a length from Wareham, outside off stump once again. AE Jones goes back and guides a cut
FOUR! On a good length, outside off stump. AE Jones goes back and pulls for four runs.
Full ball, pitching outside leg stump and angled across AE Jones. She gets forward and flicks a glance for one run through the leg side field.
Full, on line. AE Jones gets forward, and is hit on the pads while trying to play a sweep back behind square.
On a good length, outside leg once again. Lanning moves onto the front foot and glances for a single run back behind square.
On a good length, pitching outside leg and angling across. AE Jones gets forward and drives down the ground for 1 run.
Matthews comes around the wicket. Pitched up, pitching outside leg and angled across Lanning. She gets forward and glances through the on side field for one run.
Good length, pitching outside off stump once more. AE Jones pushes forward and punches a drive for 1 run down the ground.
Back of a length, outside off. AE Jones moves onto the front foot and glances for 1 run on the leg side.
Back of a length, on a good line but angling across. AE Jones gets on the front foot, and is struck on the body while trying to play a pull
Short of a length, outside off stump once again. Lanning gets on the back foot and cuts behind point for 1 run.
Length ball, pitching outside off once again. Lanning pushes forward and drives
And another! Short, outside off once more. Lanning moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for four runs back behind square.
FOUR! Back of a length from Illingworth, pitching outside off. Lanning moves onto the back foot and late cuts for 4 runs behind point.
Wide. Back of a length, pitching well down the leg side.
Good line and length from Molineux again. AE Jones pushes forward and drives through the off side.
Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Lanning pushes forward and drives for a single run down the ground.
On a good length, pitching outside off again. Lanning moves onto the front foot and eases a drive
Back-to-back boundaries! Full, pitching outside off stump. Lanning moves onto the front foot and guides a square cut for four runs behind point.
FOUR MORE! Short of a length, outside off stump. Lanning rocks back and cuts for four runs back behind point.
FOUR! Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Lanning gets forward and plays a drive on the off side for four runs.
Short of a length, outside off once more. Lanning gets on the back foot and slices a cut for one run behind point.
Short, pitching outside off. AE Jones rocks back and cuts behind point for 1 run.
FOUR! Full toss, pitching outside leg stump. AE Jones gets on the front foot and plays a flick for 4 runs back behind square.
Full, pitching near leg stump and angled across AE Jones. She gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke
Length ball, outside off stump once more. AE Jones moves onto the front foot but makes no contact while trying to play a drive
DROPPED! Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. AE Jones gets on the front foot and drives shakily. A chance for a catch, but it's dropped by Matthews. A really tough chance for Matthews there.
Good line and length once more. Lanning goes back and slices a mediocre cut
Pitching on a good line and length. Lanning pushes forward and drives
Wareham pitches one up, outside off stump again. AE Jones pushes forward and punches a drive for one run.
And another! On a good length, outside off again. AE Jones moves onto the back foot and cuts for 4 runs.
FOUR MORE! Pitched up, outside off stump again. AE Jones moves down the pitch and lofts a drive for 4 runs.
FOUR! Length ball, pitching outside off once again. AE Jones moves onto the front foot and drives for 4 runs.
On a good length, outside off once more. AE Jones gets forward and eases a bad drive back behind point for a run.
FOUR! Back of a length from Vlaeminck, pitching outside off stump again. AE Jones gets forward and edges behind square for 4 runs.
Back of a length from Vlaeminck, outside off stump once more. Lanning goes back and plays a cut for 1 run behind point.
Good length from Vlaeminck, pitching outside off. Lanning goes back but makes no contact while trying to play a cut
Vlaeminck drops one in short, outside off once again. AE Jones goes back and late cuts for a single run back behind point.
Short of a length, pitching outside off. AE Jones moves onto the back foot and plays a cut
Good length from Molineux, pitching on leg and angled across the batter. Lanning gets forward and plays a defensive stroke
Wide. Pitching far outside leg. Lanning goes back but makes no contact while attempting a leg glance
FOUR! Good length from Molineux, outside leg and angling across the batter. Lanning gets forward and sweeps for four runs behind square.
Length ball, pitching outside leg stump and angling across Lanning. She moves onto the back foot and edges onto the body while trying a pull. MELBOURNE RENEGADES appeal, however the umpire says not out.
On a good length, outside off. Lanning pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke
Good length from Molineux, outside leg and angled across AE Jones. She moves onto the front foot and drives for a single run down the ground.
Length ball, outside off. AE Jones gets on the back foot and cuts
FOUR! Full toss, outside off stump. Lanning pushes forward and punches a drive for 4 runs.
Wide. Pitching well down the leg side. Lanning pushes forward but misses while trying to play a leg glance
Good length, pitching outside leg. Lanning pushes forward, and is hit on the pads while attempting to play a leg glance. MELBOURNE RENEGADES appeal, however the umpire says not out.
Short of a length, outside off stump. Lanning rocks back, and is struck on the body while trying to play a defensive stroke
Back of a length, on a good line. Lanning gets on the front foot and defends shakily
Short, outside off once again. Lanning goes back but makes no contact while attempting a cut
Full ball, outside off. Lanning pushes forward but plays and misses while attempting to play a defensive shot