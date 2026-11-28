8.5 . Good length from Wareham, outside off. Lanning gets forward and drives

8.4 4 FOUR! Length ball, outside off. Lanning moves onto the front foot and drives for four runs through point on the off side.

8.3 1 Back of a length from Wareham, on a good line. AE Jones gets on the back foot and plays a pull for one run.

8.2 . Back of a length from Wareham, outside off stump once again. AE Jones goes back and guides a cut

8.1 4 FOUR! On a good length, outside off stump. AE Jones goes back and pulls for four runs.

7.6 1 Full ball, pitching outside leg stump and angled across AE Jones. She gets forward and flicks a glance for one run through the leg side field.

7.5 . Full, on line. AE Jones gets forward, and is hit on the pads while trying to play a sweep back behind square.

7.4 1 On a good length, outside leg once again. Lanning moves onto the front foot and glances for a single run back behind square.

7.3 1 On a good length, pitching outside leg and angling across. AE Jones gets forward and drives down the ground for 1 run.

7.2 1 Matthews comes around the wicket. Pitched up, pitching outside leg and angled across Lanning. She gets forward and glances through the on side field for one run.

7.1 1 Good length, pitching outside off stump once more. AE Jones pushes forward and punches a drive for 1 run down the ground.

6.6 1 Back of a length, outside off. AE Jones moves onto the front foot and glances for 1 run on the leg side.

6.5 . Back of a length, on a good line but angling across. AE Jones gets on the front foot, and is struck on the body while trying to play a pull

6.4 1 Short of a length, outside off stump once again. Lanning gets on the back foot and cuts behind point for 1 run.

6.3 . Length ball, pitching outside off once again. Lanning pushes forward and drives

6.2 4 And another! Short, outside off once more. Lanning moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for four runs back behind square.

6.1 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Illingworth, pitching outside off. Lanning moves onto the back foot and late cuts for 4 runs behind point.

6.1 1w Wide. Back of a length, pitching well down the leg side.

5.6 . Good line and length from Molineux again. AE Jones pushes forward and drives through the off side.

5.5 1 Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Lanning pushes forward and drives for a single run down the ground.

5.4 . On a good length, pitching outside off again. Lanning moves onto the front foot and eases a drive

5.3 4 Back-to-back boundaries! Full, pitching outside off stump. Lanning moves onto the front foot and guides a square cut for four runs behind point.

5.2 4 FOUR MORE! Short of a length, outside off stump. Lanning rocks back and cuts for four runs back behind point.

5.1 4 FOUR! Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Lanning gets forward and plays a drive on the off side for four runs.

4.6 1 Short of a length, outside off once more. Lanning gets on the back foot and slices a cut for one run behind point.

4.5 1 Short, pitching outside off. AE Jones rocks back and cuts behind point for 1 run.

4.4 4 FOUR! Full toss, pitching outside leg stump. AE Jones gets on the front foot and plays a flick for 4 runs back behind square.

4.3 . Full, pitching near leg stump and angled across AE Jones. She gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

4.2 . Length ball, outside off stump once more. AE Jones moves onto the front foot but makes no contact while trying to play a drive

4.1 . DROPPED! Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. AE Jones gets on the front foot and drives shakily. A chance for a catch, but it's dropped by Matthews. A really tough chance for Matthews there.

3.6 . Good line and length once more. Lanning goes back and slices a mediocre cut

3.5 . Pitching on a good line and length. Lanning pushes forward and drives

3.4 1 Wareham pitches one up, outside off stump again. AE Jones pushes forward and punches a drive for one run.

3.3 4 And another! On a good length, outside off again. AE Jones moves onto the back foot and cuts for 4 runs.

3.2 4 FOUR MORE! Pitched up, outside off stump again. AE Jones moves down the pitch and lofts a drive for 4 runs.

3.1 4 FOUR! Length ball, pitching outside off once again. AE Jones moves onto the front foot and drives for 4 runs.

2.6 1 On a good length, outside off once more. AE Jones gets forward and eases a bad drive back behind point for a run.

2.5 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Vlaeminck, pitching outside off stump again. AE Jones gets forward and edges behind square for 4 runs.

2.4 1 Back of a length from Vlaeminck, outside off stump once more. Lanning goes back and plays a cut for 1 run behind point.

2.3 . Good length from Vlaeminck, pitching outside off. Lanning goes back but makes no contact while trying to play a cut

2.2 1 Vlaeminck drops one in short, outside off once again. AE Jones goes back and late cuts for a single run back behind point.

2.1 . Short of a length, pitching outside off. AE Jones moves onto the back foot and plays a cut

1.6 . Good length from Molineux, pitching on leg and angled across the batter. Lanning gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

1.6 1w Wide. Pitching far outside leg. Lanning goes back but makes no contact while attempting a leg glance

1.5 4 FOUR! Good length from Molineux, outside leg and angling across the batter. Lanning gets forward and sweeps for four runs behind square.

1.4 . Length ball, pitching outside leg stump and angling across Lanning. She moves onto the back foot and edges onto the body while trying a pull. MELBOURNE RENEGADES appeal, however the umpire says not out.

1.3 . On a good length, outside off. Lanning pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

1.2 1 Good length from Molineux, outside leg and angled across AE Jones. She moves onto the front foot and drives for a single run down the ground.

1.1 . Length ball, outside off. AE Jones gets on the back foot and cuts

0.6 4 FOUR! Full toss, outside off stump. Lanning pushes forward and punches a drive for 4 runs.

0.6 1w Wide. Pitching well down the leg side. Lanning pushes forward but misses while trying to play a leg glance

0.5 . Good length, pitching outside leg. Lanning pushes forward, and is hit on the pads while attempting to play a leg glance. MELBOURNE RENEGADES appeal, however the umpire says not out.

0.4 . Short of a length, outside off stump. Lanning rocks back, and is struck on the body while trying to play a defensive stroke

0.3 . Back of a length, on a good line. Lanning gets on the front foot and defends shakily

0.2 . Short, outside off once again. Lanning goes back but makes no contact while attempting a cut