Match details Melbourne Renegades vs Melbourne Stars T20 Big Bash League, Women 28.11.2026

T20

MER
MER
MES
MES

Match Info

Match:Big Bash League, Women 2026
Date:Thursday, October 29, 2026 - Saturday, December 05, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Saturday, November 28, 2026 04:40 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Melbourne Renegades Squad

PlayersCapsey Alice, De Broughe Emma, Dottin Deandra, Flintoff Tess, Illingworth Milly, Matthews Hayley, Mclennan Charli, Stalenberg Naomi
Benchno information yet

Melbourne Stars Squad

PlayersBouchier Maia, Day Sophie, Garth Kim, Gibson Maisy, Hayward Ella, Jones Amy, Kamboj Jasmine, Kapp Marizanne, Lanning Meg, Mackeon Ines, McKenna Rhys, Prestwidge Georgia, Reid Sophie, Sutherland Annabel
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
Capacityno information yet
Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet

Match has not started yet