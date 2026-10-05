Squads Melbourne Renegades vs Melbourne Stars T20 Big Bash League, Women 28.11.2026
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Capsey Alice
all rounder
Bouchier Maia
batsman
De Broughe Emma
all rounder
Day Sophie
bowler
Dottin Deandra
all rounder
Garth Kim
all rounder
Flintoff Tess
bowler
Gibson Maisy
all rounder
Illingworth Milly
all rounder
Hayward Ella
all rounder
Matthews Hayley
all rounder
Jones Amy
wicket keeper
Mclennan Charli
no information yet
Kamboj Jasmine
no information yet
Stalenberg Naomi
batsman
Kapp Marizanne
all rounder
Match has not started yet