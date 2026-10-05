Squads Melbourne Renegades vs Melbourne Stars T20 Big Bash League, Women 28.11.2026

T20

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Playing

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First TeamSecond Team
Capsey Alice

all rounder

De Broughe Emma

all rounder

Dottin Deandra

all rounder

Garth Kim

all rounder

Gibson Maisy

all rounder

Hayward Ella

all rounder

Matthews Hayley

all rounder

Jones Amy

wicket keeper

Mclennan Charli

no information yet

Kamboj Jasmine

no information yet

Kapp Marizanne

all rounder

Bench

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no information yet

First TeamSecond Team

Match has not started yet