Hayley Kristen Matthews

T20 Blast, Women
The Blaze vs Yorkshire
T20 Blast, Women
BLA
181
YOR
179
Lancashire Thunder vs The Blaze
T20 Blast, Women
LAT
162
BLA
163
Warwickshire vs The Blaze
T20 Blast, Women
WAR
158
BLA
159
The Blaze vs Durham
T20 Blast, Women
BLA
153
DUR
156
The Blaze vs Warwickshire
T20 Blast, Women
BLA
151
WAR
140
The Blaze vs Lancashire Thunder
T20 Blast, Women
BLA
135
LAT
120
Essex vs The Blaze
T20 Blast, Women
ESS
136
BLA
137
The Blaze vs Surrey
T20 Blast, Women
BLA
121
SUR
155
Durham vs The Blaze
T20 Blast, Women
DUR
BLA
Hampshire vs The Blaze
T20 Blast, Women
HAM
BLA
The Blaze vs Somerset
T20 Blast, Women
BLA
SOM
Yorkshire vs The Blaze
T20 Blast, Women
YOR
BLA