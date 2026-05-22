Hayley Kristen Matthews

Hayley Kristen Matthews

all rounder

Full name:Hayley Kristen Matthews
Nationality:Barbados

Teams

2026 Teams

Mumbai Indians Women

The Blaze Women

West Indies Women

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueOdiT20iT20
Matches7886105
Innings737988
Overs555.1256.5297.5
Balls---
Maidens4147
Runs224314861925
Wickets948795
Avg23.8617.0820.26
SR35.4317.7118.81
Eco4.045.786.46
BB445
4w341
5w001
10w000

Batting

LeagueOdiT20iT20
Matches7886105
Innings7586101
Not outs258
Runs202818151848
Balls Faced294317071764
Avg27.7822.419.87
SR68.9106.32104.76
Fours248224235
Fifties694
Sixies103129
Highest11910782
Hundreds410

Hayley Kristen Matthews Schedule & Results

T20 Blast, Women

T20 Ireland Tri-Series, Women

ResultIreland vs West Indies

Ireland vs West Indies

T20 Ireland Tri-Series, Women

Clontarf Cricket Club, Dublin

IRL

IRL

103

WIN

WIN

104

ResultPakistan vs West Indies

Pakistan vs West Indies

T20 Ireland Tri-Series, Women

Clontarf Cricket Club, Dublin

PAK

PAK

174

WIN

WIN

199

ResultIreland vs West Indies

Ireland vs West Indies

T20 Ireland Tri-Series, Women

Clontarf Cricket Club, Dublin

IRL

IRL

99

WIN

WIN

141

ResultPakistan vs West Indies

Pakistan vs West Indies

T20 Ireland Tri-Series, Women

Clontarf Cricket Club, Dublin

PAK

PAK

111

WIN

WIN

ICC T20 World Cup, Women

ResultWest Indies vs New Zealand

West Indies vs New Zealand

ICC T20 World Cup, Women

Rose Bowl, Hampshire

WIN

WIN

163

NZL

NZL

162

ResultWest Indies vs Scotland

West Indies vs Scotland

ICC T20 World Cup, Women

Headingley Stadium, Leeds

WIN

WIN

153

SCO

SCO

146

ResultWest Indies vs Sri Lanka

West Indies vs Sri Lanka

ICC T20 World Cup, Women

County Ground, Bristol

WIN

WIN

99

SRI

SRI

98

ResultEngland vs West Indies

England vs West Indies

ICC T20 World Cup, Women

Lord's, St John's Wood

ENG

ENG

186

WIN

WIN

148

ResultWest Indies vs Ireland

West Indies vs Ireland

ICC T20 World Cup, Women

County Ground, Bristol

WIN

WIN

128

IRL

IRL

129

ResultAustralia vs West Indies

Australia vs West Indies

ICC T20 World Cup, Women

Kennington Oval, London

AUS

AUS

127

WIN

WIN

125

Hayley Matthews News

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Up-to-date news about Hayley Matthews cricket player is collected here with details about the relationship between the players in the team, past results and predictions of how the upcoming cricket matches will go.

West Indies Captain Hayley Matthews Breaks Silence After Semifinal Exit

West Indies Captain Hayley Matthews Breaks Silence After Semifinal Exit

West Indies Women have been knocked out of the Women's T20 World Cup by Australia. Suffering a devastating loss in the semi-final stages, Hayley Matthews opened up after the same. She talked about the challenges faced by the West Indies Cricket team in the practices.

Hayley Matthews03:25 PM, 30 June, 2026

AI Simulation | AUS W vs WI W | Ashleigh Gardner Stars as Australia Women Storm Into T20 World Cup Final

Hayley Matthews03:36 PM, 18 June, 2026

AI Simulation, WI W vs SCO W | Hayley Matthews' all-round brilliance powers West Indies past Scotland

Hayley Matthews04:15 PM, 23 March, 2026

AI Simulation, WIW vs AUSW | Ellyse Perry seals series sweep as Australia Women outclass West Indies

Hayley Matthews05:50 PM, 20 March, 2026

Twitter Reacts as Beth Mooney Powers Australia Women to Win Against West Indies

Another Players

James, Zaida

James, Zaida

Atapattu, Chamari

Atapattu, Chamari

McCarthy, Cassidy

McCarthy, Cassidy

Gordon, Kirstie

Gordon, Kirstie

Knowling-Davies, Rhiannon

Knowling-Davies, Rhiannon

Boyce, Reniece

Boyce, Reniece

Fletcher, Afy

Fletcher, Afy

Tryon, Chloe

Tryon, Chloe

Gujjar, Dhara Vijay

Gujjar, Dhara Vijay

Munisar, Ashmini

Munisar, Ashmini