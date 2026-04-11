International career

Charlotte Ellen Dean, born on 22 December 2000 in Burton upon Trent, Staffordshire, is an English cricketer who represents England as a right-arm off-spinner and right-handed batter. She plays domestic cricket for Somerset and London Spirit. Dean made her international debut for the England women’s team in September 2021.

2021: Charlie Dean made her England debut in the ODI series against New Zealand on 16 September 2021 in Bristol. She immediately impressed, taking 10 wickets in the series, including 4/36 in the second match, which guided England to a narrow 13-run victory. Her control and maturity with the ball quickly earned her a regular spot in the squad.

2022: Dean’s rise continued as she featured in all three formats. She made her T20I debut on 22 January 2022 in Adelaide and her Test debut on 27 January 2022 in Canberra during the Women’s Ashes, taking 2/24 in the second innings. Later that year, she played in the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2022 in New Zealand, where she claimed 4/23 against India, helping England reach the final. In July, she excelled against South Africa, taking eight wickets at an average of 18.62. During the September series against India, she scored her career-best 47 at Lord’s before being controversially run out by Deepti Sharma. In December, during the West Indies tour, she topped both the ODI and T20I wicket charts and was named Player of the Series in T20Is.

2023: Dean remained one of England’s main bowlers through the year. She featured in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in South Africa, played in the Women’s Ashes, and achieved her first five-wicket haul in ODIs — 5/31 vs Sri Lanka at Leicester in September. In December, she toured India, taking five wickets in the Test at Mumbai, including 4/68 in the second innings.

2024: Her performances reached new heights. On 1 April 2024 in Wellington, she became the fastest woman to reach 50 ODI wickets, achieving the record in just 26 matches. In that same game, she and Amy Jones set a new England record with a 130-run unbeaten 7th-wicket partnership. Later, in December, she claimed an ODI hat-trick in Durban against South Africa, dismissing Marizanne Kapp, Nadine de Klerk, and Sinalo Jafta. She became the third Englishwoman ever to achieve an ODI hat-trick and the first to do so overseas.

2025: Dean began the year with strong form in the Ashes and continued as one of England’s senior bowlers. By October 2025, she had played 3 Tests (7 wickets, best 4/68), around 45 ODIs (≈80 wickets, best 5/31), and about 45 T20Is (≈58 wickets, best 4/19). During the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 in Sri Lanka, she was appointed vice-captain in Heather Knight’s absence. Dean’s performances included a key 79-run unbeaten partnership with Knight against Bangladesh and match-winning spells against Sri Lanka.

Leagues Participation

Charlie Dean has competed in elite franchise tournaments across England and India, balancing her national duties with consistent league appearances.

Women’s Hundred

Charlie Dean joined the London Spirit before the inaugural 2021 season. She missed a few early fixtures due to England commitments but became a central part of the team from 2022 onward. Her control of the ball and calmness under pressure turned her into a vital player for the franchise.

Year Team Notes 2021 London Spirit Joined for the first season; missed some matches due to England selection 2022 London Spirit Played six matches; economy under 7.0; listed salary around £72,400 2023 London Spirit Retained; continued as key bowler and lower-order batter 2024 London Spirit One of the few players retained; no transfers 2025 London Spirit Served as acting captain during Heather Knight’s absence; 365 fantasy points; batting average 40.56; contract about £70,500

Women’s Premier League

Charlie Dean debuted in the Women’s Premier League (WPL) in 2025, joining Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) as a replacement for Sophie Molineux. The signing was confirmed in February 2025 for a contract worth INR 30 lakh.

Year Team Notes 2023–2024 — Not selected; available in draft but unsold 2025 Royal Challengers Bengaluru Replacement for Sophie Molineux; debuted vs UP Warriorz; scored nine runs and took one wicket

Domestic career

Charlie Dean started her domestic career with Hampshire Women, debuting in 2016 against Staffordshire. That year, she scored her first fifty, 54 against Essex. In 2017, she helped Hampshire gain promotion to Division One with 206 runs at an average of 29.42 and 13 wickets, leading the team’s bowling. The following year, Hampshire won the Division One title, and Dean contributed 163 runs, including a career-best 73 against Kent, along with an economical spell of 4/4 in T20s against Gloucestershire. By 2019, she was one of Hampshire’s key all-rounders, finishing the season with 142 runs and 11 wickets. In the 2021 Women’s T20 Cup, she continued her form with 95 runs and seven wickets at an average of 11.57.

Alongside county duties, she played for Southern Vipers from 2017 in the Kia Super League and later in the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy and Charlotte Edwards Cup after the domestic reform in 2020. With the Vipers, she won several regional titles, including the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy in 2020, 2021, and 2023, and the Charlotte Edwards Cup in 2022 and 2023. During the 2020 season, she played a vital role in an unbeaten 60 that helped secure a decisive victory. Her consistent performances in this period led to her national team call-up.

In The Hundred, Dean represented London Spirit from 2021 to 2025. She became an essential part of the team, contributing both as a bowler and a leader, guiding Spirit to their 2024 title win at Lord’s. The following season, she captained the side in Heather Knight’s absence, earning media praise for calm field management and tactical depth.

In late 2024, Dean signed with Somerset Women, ending her long spell with Hampshire. The move came during the restructuring of English women’s domestic cricket ahead of the 2025 season.

Records and achievements

Charlie Dean has developed into one of England’s most reliable spin all-rounders, consistently setting records across formats since her international debut in 2021.

On 1 April 2024 in Wellington, she became the fastest woman to reach 50 ODI wickets, achieving the feat in just 26 matches against New Zealand.

In the exact match, she and Amy Jones produced an unbeaten 130-run stand for the 7th wicket, setting a new Women’s ODI record and England’s highest partnership for that position.

In December 2024, she recorded an ODI hat-trick during England’s tour of South Africa, dismissing Marizanne Kapp, Nadine de Klerk, and Sinalo Jafta, becoming only the third Englishwoman to achieve this milestone and the first to do so overseas.

During the Test match against India in 2023, she claimed five wickets, with best figures of 4/68 in the second innings.

Represented England in the 2022 ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup in New Zealand, where the team finished as runners-up.

Joined Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) for the 2025 Women’s Premier League, replacing Sophie Molineux for a contract worth INR 30 lakh.

Made her WPL debut in March 2025 against UP Warriorz, contributing with both bat and ball.

Official debut timeline:

ODI: 16 September 2021 (vs New Zealand)



T20I: 22 January 2022 (vs Australia)



Test: 27 January 2022 (vs Australia)



Most recent ODI: 22 July 2025

Personal life

Charlie Dean keeps her private life largely out of the public eye, focusing her public presence on cricket and team activities. Reliable information about her relationships, assets, or personal lifestyle remains limited.

Finance

Charlie Dean received her first England central contract in November 2022, and as of the 2024–25 cycle, she remains among the multi-year contracted players. While the ECB does not reveal individual salaries, her central status confirms a stable professional tier. From August 2023, she began earning the same match fees as England’s men’s team, following the ECB’s pay reform. In The Hundred 2025, women’s salaries ranged from £10,000 to £65,000, and Dean, as a senior international, is likely in the top category.

She joined Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in 2025, replacing Sophie Molineux for a ₹30 lakh contract, confirmed by RCB and Indian cricket outlets. Dean is also sponsored by Millichamp & Hall (M&H Cricket), which supplies her professional gear.

Family

Her father, Steven Dean, played for Staffordshire and Warwickshire, and gave her early exposure to cricket.

Scandals

The only widely discussed moment in her career was the run-out at Lord’s on 24 September 2022, when she was dismissed at the non-striker’s end by Deepti Sharma. The MCC later confirmed that the dismissal was legal under the Laws of Cricket.

Outside this on-field event, she has had no controversies or disciplinary issues.

Fans

Her verified Instagram (@charlie_dean22) has around 208,000 followers as of late 2025, featuring match highlights, team moments, and training photos. She has no verified Twitter (X) account, though several small fan-run profiles exist. Her online presence is centered on cricket, and her authenticity and professionalism have earned her a dedicated fan base, especially among young English cricketers and supporters of the London Spirit.