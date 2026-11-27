16.3 1 Back of a length from Strange, outside off stump. Henry goes back and edges for a single run.

16.2 1 Strange drops one in short, outside off. Green pushes forward and lofts a wild pull for a single run.

16.1 4 FOUR! Length ball, pitching outside leg stump. Green steps back and finesses a leg glance for 4 runs back behind square.

15.6 W OUT! Peschel breaks through! Short of a length, pitching outside leg and angling across. Carey gets on the front foot but swings and misses while trying a pull, and the ball careens into the stumps

15.5 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off stump once more. Green moves onto the front foot and guides a cut for a run.

15.4 2 DROPPED! Short, outside off. Green moves onto the back foot and pulls for two runs. A chance at a wicket, but the catch is dropped by Mikayla Caroline Friday.

15.3 1 Good length, pitching outside off. Carey moves onto the front foot and skies a shaky drive for a single run down the ground. The ball is misfielded by Devine costing PERTH SCORCHERS a single run.

15.2 2 Back of a length, outside off. Carey creates space and cuts for two runs. Good work in the field by Mckeon saves a boundary.

15.1 1 Good line and length from Peschel. Green advances down the pitch and drives on the leg side for one run.

14.6 2 Fifty for Carey! Dropped in short by Ainsworth, pitching outside leg stump. Carey steps back and plays a pull for a couple of runs.

14.5 . Full ball, pitching outside leg. Carey creates space and drives

14.4 1 Good line and length again. Green gets forward and flicks for 1 run.

14.3 1 Full, on leg stump and angled across Carey. She gets forward and plays a flick for a run.

14.2 2 Carey brings up her fifty! Ainsworth pitches one up, outside leg. Carey steps away and punches a drive for 2 runs through the off side. Good fielding by Mckeon saves a certain boundary.

14.1 . On a good line and length from Ainsworth. Carey moves onto the front foot and eases a drive

13.6 1 Mills now coming around the wicket. Pitching on a good line and length. Carey moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for 1 run on the off side.

13.5 1 Mills comes over the wicket. Good length from Mills, outside off stump. Green moves onto the front foot and plays a flick for 1 run.

13.4 1 Good length from Mills, outside off. Carey moves onto the back foot and reverse sweeps sloppily for 1 run.

13.3 4 And again! Pitched up, pitching on leg and angling across. Carey gets on the front foot and plays a paddle for 4 runs back behind square.

13.2 4 FOUR! Mills now coming around the wicket. Good length from Mills, outside off once more. Carey pushes forward and lofts a reverse sweep behind point for 4 runs.

13.1 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Green goes back and plays a pull for one run.

12.6 4 And another! Devine drops one in short, pitching outside off stump. Carey gets on the back foot and pulls for four runs.

12.5 4 FOUR! Devine comes around the wicket. Devine drops one in short, outside off stump but angling across the batter. Carey creates space and lifts a hook for four runs back behind square.

12.4 1 Devine comes over the wicket to Green. Devine drops one in short, outside off once more. Green steps away and pulls poorly for 1 run.

12.3 1 Short ball, outside leg again. Carey creates room and pulls for a run.

12.2 2 Devine comes around the wicket to Carey. Back of a length, outside off stump once again. Carey steps back and lifts a cut back through point for two runs.

12.1 1 Dropped in short by Devine, outside off. Green gets on the front foot and pulls for 1 run.

11.6 4 FOUR! Short of a length, outside off again. Carey creates space and cuts for four runs through point.

11.5 1 Pitched up, outside off stump. Green pushes forward and drives for a single run. Tidy work in the field by Devine prevents a certain boundary.

11.4 1 Short of a length, outside off stump once more. Carey shuffles down the pitch and pulls poorly for a single run.

11.3 1 Edgar comes around the wicket. Full ball, outside off stump. Green gets on the front foot and punches a drive down the ground for one run.

11.2 6 And another! On a good line and length once more. Green shuffles down the pitch and drives for a half dozen runs down the ground.

11.1 4 And again! Full ball, pitching outside off. Green moves down the pitch and drives for four runs down the ground.

10.6 . Full toss, outside off. Carey gets forward and drives

10.5 . Good line and length from Peschel. Carey gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

10.4 . Short of a length, outside leg. Carey moves onto the back foot, and is hit on the pads while trying a leg glance behind square.

10.3 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Green moves onto the front foot and pulls for 1 run.

10.2 1 Short of a length, outside off stump once more. Carey goes back and cuts for one run.

10.1 4 And again! Short, outside leg and angling across. Carey moves onto the back foot and plays a hook for 4 runs behind square.

9.6 . Good line and length. Green pushes forward and eases a drive down the ground.

9.5 . Good length, outside off stump once more. Green gets forward and plays a flick down the ground.

9.4 4 And another! Strange drops one in short, pitching outside off stump. Green moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for four runs.

9.3 . Strange drops one in short, pitching outside off once again. Green rocks back and edges into their helmet while attempting to play a pull

9.2 . Short of a length, pitching outside off stump again. Green gets on the back foot and plays a flick

9.1 . Back of a length, outside off stump once again. Green gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

8.6 1 Back of a length from Peschel, outside off stump again. Green rocks back and plays a late cut back behind point for one run.

8.5 . Short of a length, outside off stump once more. Green moves onto the back foot and slices a cut

8.4 . Short ball, outside off. Green moves down the pitch but misses while attempting to play a cut

8.3 1 Short ball, on line. Carey goes back and plays a pull for 1 run.

8.2 1 On a good length, pitching near leg stump and angling across Green. She pushes forward and flicks a glance for 1 run through the leg side field.

8.1 . Short of a length, outside off once again. Green moves onto the back foot and late cuts

7.6 1 Back of a length from Edgar, pitching outside off stump. Green rocks back and plays a pull for a run.

7.5 . On a good line and length from Edgar. Green goes back and plays a defensive stroke

7.4 W OUT! Edgar gets the wicket! On a good length, outside off stump. Trenaman shuffles down the pitch and drives shakily, and is caught by Devine on the off side.

7.3 . Good length from Edgar, pitching outside leg stump. Trenaman steps back and plays a sloppy pull

7.2 . Good line and length. Trenaman gets forward and plays a flick

7.1 4 FOUR! Edgar pitches one up, outside off stump. Trenaman moves onto the front foot and drives down the ground for four runs.

6.6 1 Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Trenaman gets forward and plays a flick down the ground for one run.

6.5 1 Good length from Mills, outside off stump. Carey goes back and cuts for a run.

6.4 2 On a good length, pitching outside off. Carey gets on the front foot and edges back behind point for two runs.

6.3 1lb Good length from Mills, pitching near leg stump. Trenaman advances down the pitch, and is hit on the pads while attempting to play a flick behind square, resulting in 1 leg bye.

6.2 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Carey rocks back and cuts for a run.

6.1 1 Short of a length, pitching on a good line. Trenaman moves onto the back foot and pulls behind square for one run.

5.6 1 Good length, outside off. Trenaman gets forward and eases a drive for one run through the off side.

5.5 1 Back of a length from Strange, pitching outside leg stump and angled across the batter. Carey moves onto the front foot and pulls poorly back behind square for 1 run.

5.4 . Short of a length, pitching on a good line. Carey pushes forward and plays a pull

5.3 1 Length ball, on leg stump and angled across the batter. Trenaman pushes forward and edges into their pads while trying a flick for one run.

5.2 2 Dropped in short by Strange, outside off once again. Trenaman pushes forward and pulls poorly for two runs.

5.2 2w Wide. Back of a length from Strange, pitching well down the leg side. Carey goes back and leg glances, however it beats the wicketkeeper and trickles away for a pair of wides for a pair of wides. The ball is misfielded by Mooney.

5.1 . Good line and length from Strange. Carey gets forward, and is hit on the pad while trying to defend

5.1 1w Wide. Pitching far outside off.

4.6 1 Back of a length, pitching on a good line. Carey moves onto the front foot and pulls for a single run.

4.5 . Ainsworth pitches one up, pitching outside off. Carey moves onto the front foot and drives

4.4 . On a good length, pitching on leg and angled across Carey. She moves onto the front foot and defends

4.3 1lb Good length, outside off. Trenaman moves onto the front foot, and is hit on the pads while attempting to play a flick back behind point, resulting in a single leg bye. PERTH SCORCHERS appeal, however Trenaman is given not out.

4.2 1 Back of a length from Ainsworth, on line. Carey gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke for one run.

4.1 4 FOUR! Ainsworth pitches one up, pitching outside leg stump and angling across Carey. She pushes forward and leg glances for 4 runs back behind square.

3.6 . On a good length, outside off stump once again. Trenaman gets on the front foot and eases a bad drive

3.5 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Devine, pitching outside off. Trenaman moves onto the front foot and plays a pull for four runs.

3.5 1w Wide. Short, pitching far outside leg. Trenaman goes back but misses while attempting a pull

3.4 . Good length from Devine, outside off stump. Trenaman gets forward but makes no contact while attempting to play a drive

3.3 1 Good line and length again. Carey pushes forward and defends for a run on the off side.

3.2 1 On a good line and length from Devine. Trenaman moves onto the front foot and glances for a single run through the leg side field.

3.2 1w Wide. Pitching well down the leg side. Trenaman pushes forward but makes no contact while trying to play a leg glance

3.1 1 Good length, pitching outside off stump. Carey gets forward and punches a poor drive on the off side for one run.

2.6 1 Short of a length, outside leg and angling across Carey. She rocks back and plays a defensive stroke for one run.

2.5 . Back of a length, pitching outside off stump once again. Carey gets on the back foot and punches a drive

2.4 W OUT! Caught. Back of a length from Ainsworth, outside off stump. Pelle gets on the front foot and edges, and is caught by Mikayla Caroline Friday on the off side.

2.3 . Back of a length from Ainsworth, outside off stump. Pelle rocks back and plays a defensive stroke

2.2 . Back of a length, outside off again. Pelle rocks back but swings and misses while attempting to play a late cut

2.1 . Good length from Ainsworth, pitching outside off once again. Pelle gets forward and plays a flick

1.6 . Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Trenaman gets on the front foot and drives

1.5 . On a good length, pitching outside off. Trenaman backs away and edges

1.4 . Back of a length from Devine, outside off stump again. Trenaman rocks back and tucks a glance

1.3 . Short of a length, pitching outside off once again. Trenaman goes back and guides a cut

1.2 W OUT! Devine gets the wicket! Good length from Devine, pitching outside off again. Lee gets forward and drives poorly, and is caught by Strange down the ground.

1.1 1 Back of a length from Devine, outside off stump once again. Pelle gets on the back foot and punches a drive on the off side for a single run.

0.6 1 Back of a length from Ainsworth, pitching outside off once again. Pelle gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke for 1 run.

0.5 . Back of a length, pitching outside off again. Pelle goes back and punches a drive

0.4 . Short of a length, pitching outside off. Pelle goes back and guides a glance

0.3 1lb Good line and length. Lee gets forward, and is hit on the pads while attempting to play a flick, resulting in 1 leg bye.

0.2 . Good length from Ainsworth, outside off stump. Lee moves onto the front foot, and is hit on the pad while trying a flick

0.1 4 And another! Short, pitching outside off once again. Lee advances and plays a pull for four runs back behind square.

19.6 1 Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Ainsworth gets forward and sweeps for 1 run.

19.5 1 Smith comes over the wicket. Good line and length from Smith. Peschel moves down the pitch and drives for a run through the off side field.

19.4 4 FOUR! Smith pitches one up, outside off once more. Peschel shuffles down the pitch and drives for 4 runs through the off side.

19.3 1 Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Ainsworth gets forward and sweeps for 1 run.

19.2 6 MAXIMUM! Length ball, outside off stump once more. Ainsworth gets forward and skies a sweep for 6 runs.

19.1 4 FOUR! On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Ainsworth gets forward and plays a reverse sweep for 4 runs back behind point.

18.6 2 Full, pitching outside off once again. Peschel gets on the front foot and drives on the off side for a pair of runs. Tidy fielding by Henry results in a boundary being saved.

18.5 1 On a good length, outside off once more. Ainsworth gets on the front foot and punches a bad drive through the on side field for a run.

18.4 . Full ball, on line. Ainsworth moves onto the front foot and plays a sweep behind square.

18.3 4 And another! On a good length, outside off again. Ainsworth moves onto the front foot and plays a sweep back behind square for 4 runs.

18.2 1 DROPPED! Good line and length from Strano again. Peschel moves down the pitch and drives for a run. A chance at a wicket, but the catch is dropped by Strano. Not an easy chance for Strano.

18.1 . Pitching on a good line and length. Peschel gets on the back foot and defends

17.6 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Ainsworth gets forward and punches a drive

17.5 1 Full toss, on a good line. Peschel gets on the front foot and punches a drive for a run.

17.4 4 FOUR! Short ball, outside off stump. Peschel moves onto the back foot and outside edges behind square for 4 runs.

17.3 W OUT! Silver-Holmes breaks through! Good length from Silver-Holmes, on leg stump and angling across Kemp. She gets forward and flicks, but is caught by Smith

17.2 . Back of a length, pitching outside leg stump. Kemp creates room and plays a defensive stroke

17.1 1 Length ball, outside off. Ainsworth gets forward and drives for a run.

16.6 4 FOUR! Length ball, outside off stump once again. Kemp moves onto the front foot and drives for 4 runs.

16.6 5w Wide. Bouncer, pitching outside leg and angling far across Kemp. It beats the keeper and flies away to the boundary for five wides.

16.5 4 FOUR! Full ball, outside off stump. Kemp moves onto the front foot and drives for four runs on the off side.

16.4 2 Fifty up for Kemp! Short of a length, on line once again. Kemp creates space and cuts for two runs through point.

16.3 6 SIX MORE! Kemp brings up her fifty by clearing the rope! Carey pitches one up, on line. Kemp moves onto the front foot and drives for six runs on the leg side.

16.2 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off. Ainsworth gets on the front foot and pulls for one run.

16.1 1 Back of a length, outside leg and angled across. Kemp goes back and plays a pull for one run.

15.6 1 Full ball, pitching outside leg stump and angled across Kemp. She shuffles down the pitch and eases a drive for a single run through the on side field.

15.5 . Full toss, pitching on a good line. Kemp gets forward and drives

15.4 1 Back of a length, pitching outside off stump once again. Ainsworth gets on the back foot and drives for one run.

15.3 . Short of a length, pitching outside off. Ainsworth moves onto the back foot and plays a cut

15.2 2 Pitching on a good line and length. Ainsworth gets forward and outside edges behind point for 2 runs.

15.1 . Back of a length from Malgioglio, pitching outside off. Ainsworth rocks back and cuts

14.6 1 Short of a length, on a good line. Ainsworth rocks back and flicks for a run.

14.5 . DROPPED! Pitched up, outside off. Ainsworth gets on the front foot and drives. A chance at a wicket, but the catch is put down by Strano. That was a tough chance for Strano.

14.4 1 Back of a length from Strano, pitching on a good line. Kemp gets on the back foot and plays a pull for a single run.

14.3 1 Back of a length from Strano, outside off stump. Ainsworth gets on the back foot and plays a pull for a run.

14.2 1 DROPPED! Back of a length from Strano, pitching near leg stump and angling across the batter. Kemp goes back and pulls for a run down the ground. A chance for a catch, but it's dropped by Strano.

14.1 . Back of a length, pitching outside leg stump. Kemp gets on the back foot, and is hit on the pads while trying to play a pull

13.6 . Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Ainsworth gets forward and eases a drive down the ground.

13.5 W OUT! Caught. Around the wicket to Devine, pitched up, on line once more. She gets forward and sweeps poorly, and is caught by Strano

13.4 1 Smith comes over the wicket. Full, on leg stump and angled across the batter. Kemp moves onto the front foot and eases a drive on the leg side for a single run.

13.3 1 Back of a length, pitching outside off once more. Devine goes back and drives for one run through the off side field.

13.2 2 Good length, outside off stump once again. Devine pushes forward but makes no contact while trying a drive, and the ball runs away from the wicketkeeper for two byes.

13.1 . Short of a length, outside off. Devine goes back and lofts a cut

12.6 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Smith, pitching outside leg stump and angling across Kemp. She rocks back and plays a pull for four runs back behind square.

12.5 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off stump once more. Devine goes back and cuts for a run.

12.4 1 On a good length, pitching outside leg once again. Kemp pushes forward and edges for 1 run.

12.4 1w Wide. Back of a length, pitching far outside off.

12.3 2 Good length from Smith, pitching outside off stump. Kemp shuffles down the pitch and outside edges for two runs behind point. The ball is misfielded costing 2 runs.

12.2 . Full ball, pitching near leg stump and angled across the batter. Kemp gets forward and punches a drive

12.1 2 Good length from Smith, outside leg and angled across. Kemp gets forward and leg glances for a pair of runs behind square.

12.1 4 Wide. Smith pitches one up, pitching well down the leg side. It beats Lee and runs away for four wides.

11.6 . Back of a length from Carey, on a good line. Kemp rocks back and plays a defensive stroke

11.5 . Length ball, outside off stump. Kemp gets on the front foot and eases a drive down the ground.

11.4 . On a good line and length again. Kemp moves onto the front foot and edges

11.3 . Length ball, pitching on leg and angled across the batter. Kemp gets forward and edges through the off side.

11.2 1 Pitched up, outside off once more. Devine gets on the front foot and drives for 1 run.

11.1 . On a good length, outside off. Devine gets forward and defends

10.6 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Malgioglio, on line again. Kemp moves onto the back foot and pulls for four runs.

10.5 1lb On a good line and length from Malgioglio. Devine pushes forward, and is hit on the pads while attempting to play a flick, resulting in 1 leg bye.

10.4 1 Full toss, outside off stump. Kemp pushes forward and drives through the off side field for a run.

10.3 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Malgioglio, outside off stump once again. Kemp gets on the back foot and guides a cut for 4 runs.

10.2 1 Back of a length from Malgioglio, pitching outside off stump. Devine gets on the back foot and plays a pull for a single run.

10.1 1 On a good length, outside off stump once again. Kemp gets on the front foot and slices a cut for a run through point. The ball is misfielded by Pelle costing 1 run.

9.6 . Back of a length from Silver-Holmes, outside off stump again. Devine moves onto the back foot and slices a late cut

9.5 . Short ball, pitching outside off but angling across Devine. She ducks out of the way

9.4 1 Back of a length from Silver-Holmes, on leg stump and angled across. Kemp moves onto the back foot and glances through the on side field for a single run.

9.3 1 Back of a length from Silver-Holmes, outside off once more. Devine moves onto the back foot and plays a cut. Sloppy fielding allows the batters to complete 1 overthrow.

9.3 1w Wide. Pitched up, pitching well down the leg side. Devine moves onto the front foot but swings and misses while attempting to play a leg glance

9.3 1w Wide. Pitched up, pitching far outside leg.

9.2 2 Back of a length from Silver-Holmes, pitching outside off once more. Devine rocks back and cuts back behind point for a couple of runs.

9.1 . Length ball, pitching outside off again. Devine gets forward and eases a drive

8.6 1 Good length, outside off stump. Devine gets forward and punches a drive for a run down the ground.

8.5 . Short of a length, pitching on a good line but angling across Devine. She rocks back, and is hit on the pad while attempting to play a pull

8.4 1 Full ball, pitching on leg and angled across. Kemp advances down the pitch and drives through the leg side field for one run.

8.3 4 FOUR! Good length, pitching outside leg and angling across. Kemp moves onto the front foot and plays a sweep for four runs behind square.

8.2 1 Length ball, outside off. Devine gets forward and flicks for 1 run.

8.1 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Kemp moves onto the back foot and tucks a glance for 1 run.

7.6 4 FOUR! Smith comes around the wicket. Good length from Smith, pitching outside off. Devine gets on the front foot and punches a drive on the off side for four runs.

7.5 1 Smith now coming over the wicket to Kemp. Full toss, pitching on a good line. Kemp moves onto the front foot and plays a flick for a run.

7.4 1 Smith pitches one up, pitching outside off. Devine gets forward and drives averagely for a run.

7.3 . On a good length, outside off stump once more. Devine gets on the front foot and punches a drive

7.2 . Back of a length, pitching outside off stump once again. Devine rocks back and slices a cut

7.1 4 FOUR! Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Devine moves onto the back foot and guides a cut for four runs back through point.

6.6 4 FOUR! Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Kemp gets on the back foot and slices a cut behind point for 4 runs.

6.5 . On a good line and length. Kemp gets forward and drives

6.4 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump once again. Kemp moves onto the back foot but swings and misses while trying a cut

6.3 1 Smith comes over the wicket to Devine. On a good length, outside off stump. Devine moves onto the front foot and defends for a single run.

6.2 1 Back of a length, on a good line. Kemp moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for a single run.

6.1 4 FOUR! Pitched up, pitching near leg stump and angled across Kemp. She moves onto the front foot and sweeps behind square for four runs.

5.6 1 Full, pitching outside off. Kemp advances and lifts a flick down the ground for 1 run.

5.5 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Kemp moves onto the front foot but misses while attempting to play a drive

5.4 W OUT! Malgioglio gets the wicket! On a good line and length from Malgioglio again. Mikayla Caroline Friday pushes forward, and is hit on the pads while trying to play a flick. HOBART HURRICANES appeal, the umpire agrees, and Mikayla Caroline Friday has to go

5.3 1 Free hit. Full, on line again. Devine advances and eases a drive for one run.

5.3 nb No ball. Full toss, on a good line once more. Mikayla Caroline Friday shuffles down the pitch and edges back behind square for a single run.

5.2 . Good length from Malgioglio, pitching outside off once again. Mikayla Caroline Friday moves onto the back foot and guides a cut

5.1 W OUT! Malgioglio gets the wicket! Length ball, pitching outside off again. Piparo moves down the pitch and drives, but is caught by Smith

4.6 . Strano pitches one up, pitching outside off once again. Devine moves onto the front foot and punches a drive down the ground.

4.5 . Good length from Strano, pitching outside off stump once more. Devine moves onto the front foot and drives

4.4 W OUT! Strano breaks through! Length ball, outside off stump. Mckeon moves down the pitch and drives averagely, and is caught by Henry on the on side.

4.3 . Back of a length, outside off. Mckeon rocks back and eases a drive

4.2 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Piparo gets forward and reverse sweeps sloppily for 1 run.

4.1 4 FOUR! Back of a length, pitching outside off again. Piparo goes back and plays a cut for 4 runs.

3.6 4 FOUR! On a good length, outside off stump once more. Mckeon pushes forward and sweeps for four runs.

3.5 . Back of a length, outside off stump. Mckeon gets on the back foot and punches a drive

3.4 4 And another! On a good line and length from Smith. Mckeon gets forward and plays a sweep behind square for four runs.

3.3 1 Good length, pitching outside off again. Piparo gets forward and reverse sweeps for a single run.

3.2 . Good length, outside off stump once more. Piparo moves onto the back foot and drives

3.1 . Good length, pitching outside off stump. Piparo gets on the front foot and punches a drive

2.6 . Back of a length, on line. Mckeon rocks back and plays a defensive stroke

2.5 4 FOUR! Good length from Silver-Holmes, pitching outside off stump. Mckeon gets forward and outside edges for 4 runs behind point on the off side.

2.4 2 Short ball, pitching outside off stump again. Mckeon advances down the pitch and outside edges behind square for a couple of runs.

2.3 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off. Piparo gets on the back foot and cuts for a single run.

2.2 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off stump once more. Mckeon goes back and punches a drive through the off side for one run.

2.1 . Silver-Holmes drops one in short, pitching outside off. Mckeon moves onto the back foot but allows it to pass through to the keeper unchallenged

1.6 W OUT! Caught. Good length, outside off. Mooney shuffles down the pitch and drives sloppily, and is caught by Green on the off side.

1.5 . Short of a length, pitching outside off stump once again. Mooney rocks back but misses while attempting to defend

1.4 1 Good length from Carey, pitching outside off stump once again. Mckeon pushes forward and drives through the leg side field for a single run.

1.3 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Mckeon pushes forward and defends down the ground.

1.2 . Short of a length, outside off. Mckeon moves onto the back foot but swings and misses while attempting a drive

1.1 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off stump once more. Mooney rocks back and plays a defensive stroke for a run through the off side field.

0.6 . Back of a length from Smith, pitching outside off stump again. Mckeon rocks back but swings and misses while trying a cut

0.5 4 FOUR! Smith now coming over the wicket to Mckeon. Good length from Smith, outside off. Mckeon moves down the pitch and drives for 4 runs on the off side.

0.4 1 Full toss, on a good line. Mooney moves onto the front foot and plays a flick for 1 run.

0.3 4 FOUR! Smith comes around the wicket to Mooney. Back of a length from Smith, outside off stump. Mooney gets on the back foot and slices a late cut back behind point for 4 runs.

0.2 1 Smith comes over the wicket. Pitching on a good line and length. Mckeon gets on the front foot and lifts a shaky flick for one run.