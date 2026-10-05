Squads Perth Scorchers vs Hobart Hurricanes T20 Big Bash League, Women 27.11.2026
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Ainsworth Chloe
bowler
Graham Heather
all rounder
Devine Sophie
all rounder
Johnston Ruth
wicket keeper
Edgar Amy
batsman
Lee Lizelle
batsman
Hinkley Mikayla
batsman
Sciver-Brunt Natalie Ruth
all rounder
Hoskin Ebony
bowler
Silver-Holmes Hayley
bowler
King Alana
bowler
Smith Lauren
bowler
Mack Katie
batsman
Smith Linsey
bowler
Mooney Beth
wicket keeper
Strano Molly
bowler
Scholfield Paige
all rounder
Villani Elyse
batsman
Tryon Chloe
all rounder
Wyatt Danielle
batsman
Match has not started yet