Squads Perth Scorchers vs Hobart Hurricanes T20 Big Bash League, Women 27.11.2026

T20

PES
PES
HOH
HOH

Playing

PES
PES
HOH
HOH
First TeamSecond Team
Graham Heather

all rounder

Devine Sophie

all rounder

Johnston Ruth

wicket keeper

Edgar Amy

batsman

Mack Katie

batsman

Mooney Beth

wicket keeper

Scholfield Paige

all rounder

Tryon Chloe

all rounder

Bench

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PES
HOH
HOH

no information yet

First TeamSecond Team

Match has not started yet