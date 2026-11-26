9.6 . 0 runs

9.5 1 Good line and length from Gibson. Capsey goes back and plays a pull for 1 run.

9.4 4 FOUR! Good length, pitching outside off stump. Capsey advances down the pitch and plays a paddle behind square for 4 runs.

9.3 . 0 runs

9.2 1 Perry defends for a single run.

9.1 4 FOUR! On a good line and length. Perry shuffles down the pitch and paddles behind square for 4 runs.

8.6 4 FOUR! Capsey plays a defensive stroke for 4 runs.

8.5 2 Capsey plays a defensive stroke for 2 runs.

8.4 1 Perry defends for 1 run.

8.3 1 Capsey defends for a run.

8.2 1 Back of a length, outside off. Perry pushes forward and plays a pull for a run.

8.1 4 FOUR! Good line and length from Prestwidge. Perry advances down the pitch and paddles for 4 runs behind square.

7.6 1 Pitched up, on leg stump and angling across the batter. Perry moves onto the front foot and drives for one run.

7.5 1 Full toss, pitching on a good line again. Capsey pushes forward and defends for one run down the ground.

7.4 1 Full, pitching on a good line. Perry moves onto the front foot and flicks for a single run.

7.3 . 0 runs

7.2 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump again. Perry moves onto the back foot and plays a cut

7.1 . Length ball, outside off. Perry pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

6.6 1 Perry defends for 1 run.

6.5 . 0 runs

6.4 1 Capsey plays a defensive stroke for 1 run.

6.3 W OUT! Caught. Full ball, outside off. Gardner gets on the front foot and outside edges, and is caught by AE Jones

6.2 1 Perry plays a defensive stroke for one run.

6.1 4 FOUR! Perry plays a defensive stroke for 4 runs.

5.6 1 Perry defends for 1 run.

5.5 1 Gardner plays a defensive stroke for a single run.

5.4 . 0 runs

5.3 . 0 runs

5.3 1 wide

5.2 W OUT! LBW. Full ball, on line. Kerr advances down the pitch, and is hit on the pad while attempting to play a scoop. The umpire raises the finger, there's no review, and Kerr is on her way

5.1 . 0 runs

4.6 . On a good length, pitching outside leg stump and angling across Perry. She moves onto the front foot, and is hit on the pads while trying to play a flick

4.5 . Good length from Prestwidge, outside off. Perry goes back and cuts

4.5 1 wide

4.4 . Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Perry goes back and plays a cut down the ground.

4.3 1 Short of a length, on line. Kerr goes back and plays a pull for one run.

4.2 . On a good length, outside off. Kerr gets forward and defends

4.1 1 Short of a length, on a good line once again. Perry rocks back and pulls back behind square for one run.

3.6 1 Good line and length from Dean. Perry advances down the pitch and flicks for 1 run.

3.5 1 Good length, outside off once again. Kerr advances down the pitch and plays a flick for 1 run.

3.4 4 FOUR MORE! Back of a length, outside off stump once more. Kerr rocks back and plays a pull for four runs.

3.3 4 FOUR! On a good length, outside off stump. Kerr moves down the pitch and cuts for four runs.

3.2 1 Perry plays a defensive stroke for a single run.

3.1 1 Kerr plays a defensive stroke for 1 run.

2.6 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Perry goes back but makes no contact while attempting to play a cut

2.5 1 Kerr defends for 1 run.

2.4 . Full, outside off stump once more. Kerr pushes forward and cuts

2.3 . Good length from McKenna, outside off. Kerr moves onto the front foot but makes no contact while attempting a cut

2.2 . 0 runs

2.1 . 0 runs

1.6 2 Back of a length, on a good line. Perry gets on the back foot and lifts a pull for a couple of runs.

1.5 1 Kerr plays a defensive stroke for a single run.

1.4 1 Perry defends for one run.

1.3 . Full toss, on a good line. Perry advances and drives

1.2 . Good length from Day, pitching outside leg stump and angled across. Perry moves onto the back foot but misses while trying to play a defensive shot

1.1 1 Short of a length, pitching outside leg stump and angled across. Kerr moves onto the back foot and flicks for one run.

0.6 . 0 runs

0.5 6 MAXIMUM! Free hit. Length ball, pitching outside off. Perry pushes forward and plays a glance for a half dozen runs.

0.5 2w Wide, which will trigger another free hit. Full, pitching far outside leg. Kerr advances and makes no contact while attempting to play a scoop, however the ball beats the keeper and trickles away for two wides.

0.5 1 no ball

0.4 W OUT! Caught. Good length from McKenna, pitching outside off stump. Dunkley moves onto the back foot and edges, and is caught by AE Jones

0.3 4 FOUR! Short of a length, on line. Dunkley goes back and pulls for four runs behind square.

0.2 . 0 runs

0.1 1 Perry plays a defensive stroke for a run.

19.6 4 FOUR! Prestwidge defends for 4 runs.

19.5 . On a good length, pitching outside off again. Prestwidge pushes forward but makes no contact while attempting a sweep

19.4 4 Back-to-back boundaries! Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Prestwidge gets on the front foot and guides a cut for 4 runs.

19.3 4 FOUR! On a good length, pitching near leg stump and angling across. Prestwidge moves onto the front foot and plays a sweep back behind square for 4 runs.

19.2 1 McKenna plays a defensive stroke for one run.

19.1 . 0 runs

18.6 4 FOUR! Prestwidge plays a defensive stroke for four runs.

18.5 2 Prestwidge defends for a couple of runs.

18.4 1 McKenna defends for one run.

18.3 1 Prestwidge plays a defensive stroke for a single run.

18.2 . Full ball, pitching outside off stump. Prestwidge pushes forward but misses while attempting a cut

18.1 . 0 runs

17.6 4 FOUR! McKenna plays a defensive stroke for four runs.

17.5 . 0 runs

17.4 . 0 runs

17.4 5w Wide. Pitching far outside leg. McKenna pushes forward and makes no contact while trying a flick, however the ball beats Capsey and runs away to the boundary for five wides.

17.4 1w Wide. Too wide outside leg. McKenna moves onto the front foot but swings and misses while trying a sweep

17.3 . Pitching on a good line and length but angled across McKenna. She rocks back but plays and misses while attempting to play a defensive shot

17.2 1 Prestwidge plays a defensive stroke for one run.

17.1 . 0 runs

16.6 . 0 runs

16.5 W OUT! Coyte gets the wicket! Good length, pitching outside off stump once again. Stalenberg pushes forward and cuts, but is caught by Gardner down the ground.

16.4 4 And again! Fifty up for Stalenberg in emphatic style! On a good length, pitching outside off. Stalenberg pushes forward and cuts behind point for 4 runs.

16.3 4 Good length from Coyte, pitching near leg stump and angling across. Stalenberg gets on the front foot and sweeps for four leg byes behind square.

16.2 4 FOUR! Full, pitching outside off. Stalenberg pushes forward and cuts down the ground for 4 runs.

16.1 1 Full, pitching near leg stump and angling across. Prestwidge gets forward and defends for one run.

15.6 1 Prestwidge plays a defensive stroke for one run.

15.5 W OUT! Gardner gets the wicket! Good length, pitching outside off stump. Gibson shuffles down the pitch and plays a sweep, but is caught by Cheatle behind square.

15.4 1 On a good line and length from Gardner. Stalenberg advances down the pitch and pulls for 1 run.

15.3 1 Gibson defends for a single run.

15.2 6 SIX! Gibson defends for a half dozen runs.

15.1 . 0 runs

14.6 4 FOUR! Full ball, outside off stump. Stalenberg moves onto the front foot and lifts a cut for four runs.

14.5 2 Pitched up, pitching outside off once again. Stalenberg gets on the front foot and cuts for a couple of runs.

14.4 1 Full, outside leg. Gibson gets on the front foot and tucks a shaky glance on the on side for 1 run.

14.3 . Length ball, outside off. Gibson gets forward and cuts

14.2 1 Length ball, outside off stump. Stalenberg moves onto the front foot and cuts for a single run.

14.1 1 Gibson defends for a single run.

13.6 . Good length, pitching outside off stump. Stalenberg moves onto the front foot and slices a cut

13.5 1 Gibson plays a defensive stroke for 1 run.

13.4 1lb Stalenberg plays a defensive stroke for one leg bye.

13.3 1 Gibson defends for one run.

13.2 1 Short of a length, outside off. Stalenberg pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke for one run.

13.1 1 Short of a length, pitching on leg and angling across the batter. Gibson goes back and plays a flick for 1 run.

13.1 1 wide

13.1 1 wide

12.6 4 FOUR! Stalenberg plays a defensive stroke for four runs.

12.5 . 0 runs

12.4 4 FOUR! Stalenberg defends for 4 runs.

12.3 1 Gibson defends for 1 run.

12.2 1 On a good length, pitching outside off. Stalenberg pushes forward and defends for 1 run.

12.1 1 Back of a length from Kerr, on line. Gibson gets on the back foot and plays a pull behind square for one run.

11.6 . Full ball, outside off stump again. Stalenberg pushes forward and sweeps averagely

11.5 . On a good length, outside off stump. Stalenberg moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

11.4 4 FOUR! On a good length, on leg stump and angling across the batter. Stalenberg goes back and pulls back behind square for 4 runs.

11.3 1 Gibson defends for a run.

11.2 . Good line and length from Gardner. Gibson gets forward and defends

11.1 W OUT! LBW. On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Dean pushes forward, and is hit on the pads while attempting to play a sweep. The umpire's finger goes up, and Dean has to go

10.6 4 FOUR! Full, outside off. Stalenberg gets on the front foot and lifts a cut for 4 runs.

10.5 1 Dean defends for a run.

10.4 . 0 runs

10.3 1 Stalenberg defends for 1 run.

10.2 . 0 runs

10.1 . Back of a length from Coyte, pitching on a good line. Stalenberg rocks back and plays a wild pull back behind square.

9.6 1 Stalenberg plays a defensive stroke for a single run.

9.5 1 Dean plays a defensive stroke for a single run.

9.4 W OUT! Caught. Good length, pitching outside off once again. Samuel gets forward and skies a glance, but is caught by Perry on the on side.

9.3 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Nicklin, pitching outside off. Samuel goes back and cuts for four runs through point.

9.2 6 SIX! Full ball, outside off stump. Samuel gets on the front foot and lifts a cut for a half dozen runs.

9.1 . Length ball, outside leg and angling across the batter. Samuel gets on the back foot but plays and misses while attempting to play a defensive stroke. SYDNEY SIXERS appeal, however the umpire is unmoved.

8.6 . 0 runs

8.5 1 Samuel plays a defensive stroke for a run.

8.4 1lb On a good length, outside leg. Stalenberg advances down the pitch, and is hit on the pads while attempting a leg glance, resulting in a leg bye.

8.3 1 Pitched up, pitching outside off. Samuel gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke through the off side field for a single run.

8.2 1 Good length from Bray, on leg stump and angling across the batter. Stalenberg moves onto the back foot and pulls for 1 run back behind square.

8.1 2 Pitched up, pitching outside off. Stalenberg gets on the front foot and eases a drive behind point for two runs.

7.6 1 Good length, pitching outside off stump once again. Stalenberg pushes forward and flicks for one run.

7.5 1 Length ball, outside off stump once again. Samuel goes back and plays a defensive stroke for 1 run on the on side.

7.4 2 Full, pitching outside off stump. Samuel moves onto the front foot and glances over the leg side field for a couple of runs.

7.3 . Short of a length, outside off stump once more. Samuel rocks back and plays a cut

7.2 W OUT! Gardner gets the wicket! Pitched up, outside off once again. Lanning steps back and cuts, but is caught by Dunkley

7.1 4 FOUR! Good length, pitching outside off stump. Lanning rocks back and pulls for 4 runs.

6.6 2 Stalenberg defends for a pair of runs.

6.5 1 Length ball, outside off stump. Lanning pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke for 1 run.

6.4 1 Good length from Kerr, pitching outside leg stump. Stalenberg gets on the front foot and plays a sweep for a run behind square.

6.3 1 Back of a length from Kerr, pitching outside leg stump. Lanning rocks back and plays a pull for one run.

6.2 . Kerr pitches one up, pitching on a good line. Lanning gets forward but makes no contact while attempting to play a sweep behind square.

6.1 1 On a good line and length from Kerr. Stalenberg rocks back and plays a shaky pull behind square for a single run.

5.6 4 FOUR! Short of a length, outside leg and angling across the batter. Lanning gets forward and plays a pull for four runs back behind square.

5.5 . Back of a length from Cheatle, outside off stump once more. Lanning pushes forward and defends

5.4 . Good length, outside off stump. Lanning goes back and plays a cut

5.4 1w Wide. Short of a length, pitching well down the leg side. Lanning gets on the back foot but misses while attempting to play a pull

5.3 1 Length ball, outside off. Stalenberg pushes forward and defends for a single run.

5.2 1 Lanning plays a defensive stroke for 1 run.

5.1 1 Stalenberg plays a defensive stroke for 1 run.

4.6 4 FOUR! Lanning plays a defensive stroke behind square for four runs. The ball is misfielded.

4.5 1 Good length from Kerr, pitching outside off stump. Stalenberg rocks back and plays a defensive stroke for 1 run.

4.4 . 0 runs

4.3 . On a good length, on leg stump and angled across Stalenberg. She moves onto the back foot, and is hit on the pad while trying to defend. SYDNEY SIXERS appeal, however the umpire is unmoved.

4.2 W OUT! Kerr gets the wicket! Full ball, on leg stump and angling across Leeson. She gets on the front foot, and is hit on the pad while trying to play a sweep. SYDNEY SIXERS appeal, the umpire agrees, and Leeson has to go

4.1 4 FOUR! Good length from Kerr, outside off. Leeson moves down the pitch and edges for four runs behind point.

4.1 1w Wide. Pitching well down the leg side. Leeson moves onto the back foot but misses while attempting to play a pull

3.6 4 FOUR! Good length from Cheatle, outside off stump. Lanning gets on the back foot and outside edges for 4 runs behind point.

3.5 . Good line and length from Cheatle once again. Lanning moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

3.4 . On a good line and length from Cheatle. Lanning goes back and glances poorly

3.3 . Good length from Cheatle, on leg stump and angling across the batter. Lanning moves onto the front foot and glances averagely

3.2 . Good line and length from Cheatle. Lanning gets forward and defends

3.1 2 Short of a length, pitching outside leg stump and angling across the batter. Lanning gets on the back foot and lofts a pull for a pair of runs.

2.6 . 0 runs

2.5 . On a good line and length from Bray. Leeson moves onto the front foot and defends

2.4 . Good length from Bray, pitching outside off. Leeson gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

2.3 W OUT! Caught. Good length, pitching outside leg and angled across the batter. Lanning moves onto the front foot and plays a flick, but is caught by Perry down the ground.

2.2 4 FOUR! On a good length, outside off. Lanning goes back and cuts for 4 runs through point.

2.1 . 0 runs

1.6 . Good line and length from Cheatle. AE Jones gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

1.5 . Length ball, pitching outside off. AE Jones gets on the back foot but misses while attempting a cut

1.4 . On a good length, pitching outside leg stump and angled across. AE Jones moves onto the front foot and defends

1.3 2 Full ball, on line. Lanning gets on the front foot and guides a leg glance for a pair of runs.

1.2 . Good length from Cheatle, pitching outside off. Lanning pushes forward and defends

1.1 . On a good line and length. Lanning moves onto the back foot, and is hit on the pads while trying to play a defensive shot. The umpire gives Lanning out LBW, but Lanning signals for a review. The decision is overturned by DRS.

0.6 . Good length from Bray, pitching outside off. AE Jones gets on the front foot and slices a cut

0.5 . Yorker, on a good line. AE Jones moves onto the back foot and defends

0.4 4 FOUR! Full, pitching outside off stump once more. AE Jones gets on the front foot and drives for four runs.

0.3 . Bray pitches one up, outside off stump. AE Jones gets forward and punches a drive through the off side field.

0.2 2 Pitched up, pitching outside off stump once more. AE Jones moves onto the front foot and drives for 2 runs.