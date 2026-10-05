Squads Sydney Sixers vs Melbourne Stars T20 Big Bash League, Women 26.11.2026
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Bray Caoimhe
no information yet
Bouchier Maia
batsman
Brown Maitlan
all rounder
Day Sophie
bowler
Cheatle Lauren
bowler
Garth Kim
all rounder
Dunkley Sophia
batsman
Gibson Maisy
all rounder
Gardner Ashleigh
all rounder
Hayward Ella
all rounder
Healy Alyssa
wicket keeper
Jones Amy
wicket keeper
Hunter Elsa
batsman
Kamboj Jasmine
no information yet
Kerr Amelia
all rounder
Kapp Marizanne
all rounder
Perry Ellyse
all rounder
Lanning Meg
batsman
Sippel Courtney Grace
bowler
Mackeon Ines
wicket keeper
Villiers Mady
bowler
McKenna Rhys
all rounder
Match has not started yet