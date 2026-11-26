14.1 1 Back of a length, outside off once more. McGrath goes back and slices a cut for 1 run.

13.6 1 Full ball, outside off stump. McGrath gets forward and guides a cut for a run.

13.5 6 SIX! Back of a length from Gill, pitching on a good line. McGrath rocks back and pulls for a half dozen runs.

13.4 1 Penna defends for a single run.

13.3 . Length ball, outside off stump again. Penna moves onto the back foot and plays a cut

13.2 1 Full, outside off stump. McGrath gets forward and cuts for one run.

13.1 6 MAXIMUM! McGrath plays a defensive stroke for six runs.

12.6 4 FOUR! Penna defends for four runs.

12.5 6 MAXIMUM! On a good line and length from Hancock. Penna rocks back and pulls for 6 runs behind square.

12.4 . On a good length, outside off stump. Penna pushes forward but misses while attempting a pull

12.3 4 And another! Good length from Hancock, pitching outside off stump again. Penna pushes forward and cuts for 4 runs.

12.2 4 FOUR! Good length from Hancock, pitching outside off. Penna gets on the front foot and lifts a cut for 4 runs.

12.1 . Good length from Hancock, outside off. Penna moves onto the front foot and cuts

11.6 . Good length, pitching outside off. McGrath goes back and plays a defensive stroke

11.5 1 Back of a length from Bates, pitching outside leg and angled across. Penna rocks back and plays a flick for a run.

11.4 1lb Bates pitches one up, pitching outside leg stump and angling across McGrath. She moves onto the front foot, and is hit on the pads while attempting to play a sweep behind square, resulting in a single leg bye.

11.4 1 wide

11.3 W OUT! Bates gets the wicket! Good line and length. Wolvaardt moves onto the front foot and pulls, but is caught by Litchfield

11.2 1 Penna defends for one run.

11.1 . Good line and length once again. Penna gets on the front foot and guides a glance on the on side.

10.6 1 Good length, pitching outside off stump once more. Wolvaardt goes back and plays a cut for a single run.

10.5 1 Full, outside off. Penna moves onto the front foot and cuts for a single run.

10.4 4 FOUR! Bell pitches one up, pitching on a good line. Wolvaardt gets on the front foot and plays a flick for four runs.

10.4 3w Wide. Short of a length, pitching well down the leg side. Wolvaardt rocks back and plays a pull for three wides, but the ball beats undefined and runs away for 3 wides.

10.3 1 Short of a length, on a good line once again. Penna rocks back and defends for one run.

10.2 1 Full ball, on line. Wolvaardt gets forward and defends for a single run on the leg side.

10.1 4 FOUR! Full, pitching outside off. Wolvaardt gets on the front foot and cuts for 4 runs behind point.

9.6 . Full ball, outside off once again. Penna gets forward and defends

9.5 . On a good length, outside off once again. Penna gets forward and drives through the off side field.

9.4 . Full toss, pitching outside off. Penna pushes forward and cuts

9.3 W OUT! LBW. On a good line and length from Gill. De Broughe advances down the pitch, and is hit on the pad while trying a pull. SYDNEY THUNDER appeal, the umpire agrees, and de Broughe has to go

9.2 1 Wolvaardt brings up her fifty! Length ball, pitching outside off once more. Wolvaardt gets on the front foot and cuts for 1 run.

9.1 1 Full ball, pitching outside off again. De Broughe pushes forward and plays a cut for one run.

8.6 . Yorker, outside off. Wolvaardt gets on the front foot but swings and misses while trying a cut

8.5 1 De Broughe plays a defensive stroke for a single run.

8.4 1 Good length, pitching outside off. Wolvaardt rocks back and pulls for a run.

8.3 1 De Broughe defends for a run.

8.2 1 Wolvaardt plays a defensive stroke for one run.

8.1 4 FOUR! Wolvaardt defends for 4 runs.

7.6 1 Wolvaardt defends for one run.

7.5 1 On a good length, outside off. De Broughe rocks back and slices a cut for a run.

7.4 1 Back of a length from Bates, on a good line. Wolvaardt moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for a run.

7.3 1 De Broughe plays a defensive stroke for a single run.

7.2 4 FOUR! De Broughe plays a defensive stroke for four runs.

7.1 1 Wolvaardt plays a defensive stroke for one run.

6.6 4 FOUR! On a good line and length from Bell once again. De Broughe pushes forward and plays a pull for four runs.

6.5 1 Back of a length from Bell, on line. Wolvaardt moves onto the front foot and plays a flick for a single run.

6.4 1 Short of a length, outside off once more. De Broughe rocks back and plays a pull for 1 run.

6.3 4 FOUR! On a good length, outside off. De Broughe gets forward and slices a cut for four runs.

6.2 1 Length ball, outside off stump once more. Wolvaardt gets on the front foot and plays a pull for 1 run behind square.

6.1 4 FOUR! Length ball, pitching outside off stump once again. Wolvaardt gets on the front foot and cuts for 4 runs.

5.6 1 Good length, pitching outside off stump. Wolvaardt moves onto the front foot and cuts for one run.

5.5 1 De Broughe plays a defensive stroke for 1 run.

5.4 4 FOUR! De Broughe defends for four runs.

5.3 . Back of a length, on a good line. De Broughe gets on the back foot but misses while attempting to defend

5.2 1 Good length, pitching outside off stump. Wolvaardt goes back and guides a cut for one run.

5.1 1 Full toss, pitching on a good line. De Broughe pushes forward and plays a pull for a single run.

4.6 . Pitching on a good line and length. Wolvaardt gets on the back foot, and is hit on the pads while attempting to play a pull

4.5 1 De Broughe defends for a run.

4.4 1 Good length from de Klerk, pitching outside off. Wolvaardt gets on the front foot and glances for a single run on the on side.

4.3 1 On a good line and length. De Broughe gets forward and plays a flick for 1 run.

4.2 1 Back of a length, pitching on leg and angling across the batter. Wolvaardt gets on the back foot and defends for 1 run through the leg side field.

4.1 4 FOUR! Good length, pitching outside off stump. Wolvaardt moves onto the front foot and guides a cut for four runs back behind point.

3.6 1 Back of a length, pitching on a good line once more. Wolvaardt gets on the back foot and pulls for one run.

3.5 4 FOUR! Short of a length, on line. Wolvaardt steps back and guides a cut for four runs.

3.4 . Length ball, outside leg. Wolvaardt gets on the back foot, and is hit on the pad while trying to play a defensive shot back behind square.

3.3 1 Back of a length from Hancock, on line. De Broughe moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for a run.

3.2 . 0 runs

3.1 . 0 runs

2.6 4 FOUR! Pitched up, pitching outside off again. Wolvaardt gets forward and eases a drive for 4 runs on the off side.

2.5 . Short of a length, pitching outside off. Wolvaardt advances and cuts averagely

2.4 4 FOUR! Back of a length, on leg stump and angling across the batter. Wolvaardt rocks back and pulls for 4 runs.

2.3 6 MAXIMUM! Good length, pitching outside off. Wolvaardt gets forward and cuts for 6 runs.

2.2 4 FOUR! Good length, pitching outside leg and angling across. Wolvaardt pushes forward and plays a pull for four runs.

2.1 . 0 runs

1.6 1 Back of a length, outside off stump. Wolvaardt goes back and plays a pull for one run.

1.5 . On a good length, on leg stump and angling across Wolvaardt. She gets on the back foot and defends

1.4 2 On a good length, pitching outside leg and angled across the batter. Wolvaardt goes back and plays a defensive stroke behind square for two runs.

1.3 W OUT! Hancock breaks through! Short of a length, on a good line. Bouchier gets forward and pulls, but is caught by Bates

1.2 4 FOUR! Length ball, pitching outside off stump again. Bouchier advances down the pitch and plays a flick for four runs.

1.1 . Free hit. Back of a length, outside off once more. Bouchier shuffles down the pitch and plays a pull

1.1 nb No ball. On a good length, pitching outside off stump. De Broughe gets on the back foot and defends for 1 run.

0.6 4 FOUR MORE! Bouchier plays a defensive stroke for four runs.

0.5 4 And again! Bouchier plays a defensive stroke for four runs.

0.4 4 And another! Bouchier defends for 4 runs.

0.3 . 0 runs

0.2 . 0 runs

0.1 . 0 runs

19.6 4 FOUR MORE! On a good line and length from Mushangwe. Litchfield pushes forward and plays a reverse sweep for 4 runs.

19.5 4 FOUR! Length ball, outside off stump once more. Litchfield advances and cuts for 4 runs.

19.4 1 On a good length, pitching outside off. De Klerk shuffles down the pitch and plays a cut for a single run.

19.3 1 Full, outside off stump. Litchfield moves onto the front foot and plays a reverse sweep for a run.

19.2 1 Full ball, outside leg and angled across. De Klerk moves down the pitch and inside edges back behind square for a single run.

19.1 W OUT! Mushangwe gets the wicket! Full ball, pitching near leg stump and angled across Harris. She pushes forward and lofts a reverse sweep, but is caught by Penna

18.6 1 Yorker, pitching outside off stump. Harris gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke for one run.

18.5 6 SIX! Good length from Larosa, outside off stump. Harris gets forward and skies a glance on the on side for six runs.

18.4 1 On a good length, pitching outside off. Litchfield pushes forward and glances for one run on the on side.

18.3 6 MAXIMUM! Free hit, and Litchfield makes the most of it. Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Litchfield pushes forward and drives for six runs straight down the ground.

18.3 nb No ball. Full toss, pitching outside off stump. Harris rocks back and pulls for a run.

18.2 1 Pitched up, outside off. Litchfield gets forward and guides a glance for one run behind square on the leg side.

18.1 4 FOUR! Larosa pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Litchfield shuffles down the pitch and cuts for 4 runs.

17.6 2 Full ball, outside off once more. Harris gets forward and glances shakily for two runs down the ground.

17.5 4 FOUR! Back of a length from McGrath, pitching outside off stump. Harris goes back and cuts for four runs.

17.4 6 MAXIMUM! Good line and length from McGrath. Harris gets on the back foot and lofts a glance for six runs over the on side field.

17.3 1 Century comes up for Litchfield! Back of a length, outside off. Litchfield gets forward and defends through the off side for 1 run.

17.2 4 FOUR! Length ball, pitching outside off. Litchfield rocks back and cuts for four runs behind point.

17.1 . Good length, pitching outside off stump once again. Litchfield moves onto the back foot but swings and misses while trying a cut

16.6 W OUT! Wilson gets the wicket! Good length, pitching outside off once again. Knight shuffles down the pitch and skies a cut, but is caught by McGrath

16.5 1 Back of a length, pitching outside leg and angling across Litchfield. She moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for a run.

16.4 . 0 runs

16.3 1 Back of a length from Wilson, outside off again. Knight moves onto the back foot and cuts for a single run.

16.2 . Good length, outside off. Knight steps back and slices a cut

16.1 1 On a good length, outside off again. Litchfield moves onto the front foot and plays a sweep for a run back behind square.

16.1 1w Wide. Pitching far outside leg.

15.6 6 MAXIMUM! Knight plays a defensive stroke for six runs.

15.5 4 FOUR! Knight defends for 4 runs.

15.4 6 SIX! Knight defends for a half dozen runs.

15.3 4 FOUR MORE! Full, outside off once again. Knight advances down the pitch and guides a cut for 4 runs.

15.2 4 Back-to-back boundaries! Full toss, pitching outside off stump. Knight shuffles down the pitch and glances for four runs on the leg side.

15.1 6 SIX! Full ball, pitching outside off. Knight pushes forward and plays a sweep for six runs.

14.6 4 FOUR! Good length, pitching outside off. Litchfield gets on the back foot and guides a cut for 4 runs behind point.

14.5 1 Knight defends for one run.

14.4 4 FOUR! Good length, outside off. Knight gets forward and cuts for four runs.

14.3 1 Good line and length. Litchfield moves onto the back foot and defends averagely for 1 run down the ground.

14.2 4 Back-to-back boundaries! Litchfield plays a defensive stroke for four runs.

14.1 4 FOUR! Litchfield plays a defensive stroke for 4 runs.

13.6 1 Pitched up, pitching outside off. Litchfield gets forward and guides a cut back through point for a run.

13.5 . Wellington pitches one up, outside off stump. Litchfield gets forward and plays a cut

13.4 . 0 runs

13.3 2 Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Litchfield moves onto the front foot and cuts for 2 runs.

13.2 . Length ball, outside off. Litchfield defends

13.1 1 Short of a length, on leg stump and angling across the batter. Knight gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke for one run back behind square.

12.6 . Good length from Wilson, pitching outside leg stump. Litchfield shuffles down the pitch, and is hit on the pads while trying a glance

12.5 1 Knight defends for a single run.

12.4 4 FOUR! Short of a length, pitching outside off. Knight rocks back and edges for four runs behind point on the off side.

12.3 1 On a good length, pitching outside leg stump and angled across Litchfield. She advances down the pitch and plays a flick for 1 run.

12.2 . Back of a length from Wilson, pitching outside leg stump. Litchfield goes back, and is hit on the pad while attempting a pull

12.1 1 Good length from Wilson, outside off stump. Knight gets on the front foot and cuts for 1 run.

12.1 5w Wide. Full toss, pitching far outside leg. Knight gets forward and makes no contact while trying to play a pull, but the ball beats undefined and flies to the rope for five wides.

11.6 4 FOUR! Litchfield plays a defensive stroke for four runs.

11.5 1 Good length, pitching outside off. Knight gets on the front foot and cuts for 1 run.

11.4 2 Knight defends for 2 runs.

11.3 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Litchfield gets on the front foot and defends for a single run.

11.2 1 Knight defends for a run.

11.1 1 Larosa pitches one up, outside off. Litchfield gets on the front foot and drives for a run down the ground.

10.6 1 Short of a length, pitching on a good line. Litchfield goes back and pulls for a single run behind square.

10.5 . Length ball, outside off. Litchfield moves onto the front foot but swings and misses while trying to play a cut

10.4 4 FOUR! Full ball, pitching on leg and angled across. Litchfield creates space and slices a cut for four runs back behind point.

10.3 . Pitched up, pitching outside off. Litchfield moves onto the front foot and slices a cut

10.2 . On a good length, outside off stump. Litchfield moves down the pitch but makes no contact while attempting to play a scoop

10.1 . 0 runs

9.6 W OUT! Bowled. On a good length, outside off stump. Learoyd gets on the front foot and edges, and the ball careens into the stumps

9.5 1 Full, pitching outside off stump. Litchfield gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke for a run.

9.4 4 FOUR! Litchfield defends for 4 runs.

9.3 . 0 runs

9.2 4 And another! On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Litchfield moves onto the front foot and plays a cut for four runs.

9.1 4 FOUR! Litchfield defends for four runs.

8.6 1 Wilson defends for a single run.

8.5 1 Learoyd defends for one run.

8.4 4 FOUR! Back of a length from McGrath, outside off stump. Learoyd goes back and cuts for four runs behind point.

8.3 W OUT! Caught. Short of a length, pitching on leg and angled across Litchfield. She goes back and defends averagely, and is caught by Mushangwe

8.2 1 Wilson plays a defensive stroke for a single run.

8.1 . Length ball, outside off. Litchfield moves onto the front foot and slices a cut

7.6 . 0 runs

7.5 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Wilson, outside off stump. She goes back and lifts a cut behind point for four runs.

7.4 1 50 comes up for Litchfield! Litchfield plays a defensive stroke for a single run.

7.3 4 FOUR! Pitching on a good line and length. Litchfield advances down the pitch and lofts a cut for 4 runs.

7.2 1 Wilson plays a defensive stroke for a run.

7.1 1 On a good line and length again. Litchfield moves down the pitch and defends for 1 run.

6.6 4 FOUR! On a good line and length. Wilson gets on the back foot and pulls for four runs.

6.5 1 Litchfield defends for one run.

6.4 . On a good length, pitching outside leg. Litchfield moves onto the front foot but makes no contact while attempting to play a sweep

6.3 6 SIX MORE! Mushangwe pitches one up, pitching outside off again. Litchfield pushes forward and plays a switch hit over the off side for a half dozen runs.

6.2 6 MAXIMUM! Good length from Mushangwe, pitching outside leg and angled across Litchfield. She advances and drives for six runs down the ground.

6.1 . Pitched up, outside off stump. Litchfield pushes forward but swings and misses while attempting a sweep

5.6 1 Short of a length, pitching on a good line. Litchfield gets on the back foot and plays a pull for a run.

5.5 . Good length, outside leg and angling across. Litchfield moves down the pitch and slices a cut

5.4 1 Full ball, on line. Wilson gets forward and plays a flick behind square for 1 run.

5.3 1 Litchfield defends for a single run.

5.2 1 Back of a length from McGrath, on line. Wilson moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for a run.

5.1 1 Litchfield plays a defensive stroke for one run.

4.6 . DROPPED! On a good line and length from Wellington again. Wilson gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke. A great chance at a wicket, but the catch is dropped by Wellington.

4.5 6 SIX! Good line and length. Wilson moves down the pitch and drives for 6 runs.

4.4 . Good length from Wellington, pitching outside off stump. Wilson advances down the pitch and punches a drive through the off side.

4.3 1 Wellington pitches one up, outside off stump. Litchfield moves down the pitch and cuts for one run.

4.2 . On a good line and length. Litchfield gets on the back foot and defends

4.1 6 MAXIMUM! Full ball, pitching outside leg stump and angled across Litchfield. She advances and drives for six runs down the ground.

3.6 . Back of a length from Wilson, outside off stump. She gets on the back foot but makes no contact while attempting to play a cut

3.5 4 FOUR! Short of a length, pitching on a good line. Wilson gets on the back foot and plays a pull back behind square for 4 runs.

3.4 . Back of a length, pitching near leg stump and angling across the batter. Wilson ducks under it

3.3 . Short of a length, outside off stump. Wilson gets on the front foot and defends

3.2 1 Back of a length, outside leg and angling across the batter. Litchfield goes back and pulls for a single run behind square.

3.1 2 Back of a length, on a good line. Litchfield pushes forward and skies a pull for a pair of runs.

2.6 1 Litchfield defends for 1 run.

2.5 . 0 runs

2.4 2 On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Litchfield moves onto the back foot and guides a cut behind point for a pair of runs.

2.3 4 FOUR! Length ball, outside off. Litchfield shuffles down the pitch and cuts for 4 runs.

2.2 . Back of a length, on line. Litchfield gets on the back foot and defends

2.1 6 SIX! Full ball, pitching on a good line. Litchfield moves onto the front foot and drives for 6 runs.

1.6 . Length ball, outside off. Wilson pushes forward and guides a cut

1.5 4 And again! Short of a length, pitching outside leg stump and angling across the batter. Wilson pushes forward and flicks a leg glance for four runs back behind square.

1.4 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Schutt, pitching outside off stump again. Wilson rocks back and slices a cut for four runs.

1.3 . On a good length, outside off stump. Wilson pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

1.2 4 Back-to-back boundaries! Good length, outside off stump. Wilson gets forward and cuts for 4 runs.

1.1 4 FOUR! Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Wilson rocks back and cuts for four runs.

0.6 1 Pitched up, pitching on leg and angling across. Wilson pushes forward and plays a flick back behind square for 1 run.

0.5 . Full ball, outside leg and angling across Wilson. She gets forward, and is hit on the pad while attempting to defend. ADELAIDE STRIKERS appeal, but the umpire says not out.

0.4 . Full, outside off. Wilson moves onto the front foot and punches a bad drive

0.3 . Full, on leg stump and angled across Wilson. She pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke on the on side.

0.2 1 Full, pitching outside leg stump and angled across Litchfield. She gets forward and plays a flick for a run.