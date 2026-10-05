Match details Sydney Thunder vs Adelaide Strikers T20 Big Bash League, Women 26.11.2026

T20

SYT
SYT
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Match Info

Match:Big Bash League, Women 2026
Date:Thursday, October 29, 2026 - Saturday, December 05, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Thursday, November 26, 2026 04:40 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Sydney Thunder Squad

PlayersAthapaththu Chamari, Darlington Hannah, Gill Hasrat, Harris Laura, Ismail Shabnim, Knight Heather, Learoyd Anika, Litchfield Phoebe, Peschel Taneale, Samantha Bates, Voll Georgia, Wilson Tahlia
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Adelaide Strikers Squad

PlayersBeaumont Tammy, Brown Darcie, Ecclestone Sophie, McGrath Tahlia, Mushangwe Anesu Catherine, Penna Madeline, Saville Tabatha, Schutt Megan, Wellington Amanda, Wilson Ella, Wolvaardt Laura
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Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
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