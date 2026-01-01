H2h Perth Scorchers vs Hobart Hurricanes T20 Big Bash League 20.12.2026

T20

Perth

PSC
PSC
HHU
HHU
Perth Scorchers vs Hobart Hurricanes

T20, Big Bash League

Bellerive Oval

HHUHobart Hurricanes

189

PSCPerth Scorchers

229

T20, Big Bash League

Perth Stadium

PSCPerth Scorchers

150

HHUHobart Hurricanes

153