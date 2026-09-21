Match details Perth Scorchers vs Hobart Hurricanes T20 Big Bash League 20.12.2026
Match Info
|Match:
|Big Bash League 26/27
|Date:
|Saturday, December 12, 2026 - Tuesday, January 26, 2027
|Toss:
|no information yet
|Time:
|Sunday, December 20, 2026 08:15 AM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|Optus Stadium, Perth, Australia
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
Perth Scorchers Squad
|Players
|Agar Ashton, Allen Finn, Beardman Mahli, Connolly Cooper, Evans Laurie, Fanning Sam, Hardie Aaron, Inglis Josh, Jackson Bryce, Kelly Matthew, Marsh Mitchell, Morris Lance, Paris Joel, Payne David, Richardson Jhye, Turner Ashton
|Bench
|no information yet
Hobart Hurricanes Squad
|Players
|Ahmed Rehan, Carlisle Iain, Chaudhary Nikhil, Ellis Nathan, Hossain Rishad, Jordan Chris, McDermott Ben, Meredith Riley, Owen Mitchell J, Wade Matthew, Weatherald Jake, Webster Beau, Wright Mac
|Bench
|no information yet
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|Optus Stadium
|City
|Perth
|Capacity
|60000
|Ends
|Langer Stand End
|Hosts to
|Member's End
Match has not started yet