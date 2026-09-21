Match details Perth Scorchers vs Hobart Hurricanes T20 Big Bash League 20.12.2026

T20

Perth

PSC
PSC
HHU
HHU

Match Info

Match:Big Bash League 26/27
Date:Saturday, December 12, 2026 - Tuesday, January 26, 2027
Toss:no information yet
Time:Sunday, December 20, 2026 08:15 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:Optus Stadium, Perth, Australia
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Perth Scorchers Squad

PlayersAgar Ashton, Allen Finn, Beardman Mahli, Connolly Cooper, Evans Laurie, Fanning Sam, Hardie Aaron, Inglis Josh, Jackson Bryce, Kelly Matthew, Marsh Mitchell, Morris Lance, Paris Joel, Payne David, Richardson Jhye, Turner Ashton
Benchno information yet

Hobart Hurricanes Squad

PlayersAhmed Rehan, Carlisle Iain, Chaudhary Nikhil, Ellis Nathan, Hossain Rishad, Jordan Chris, McDermott Ben, Meredith Riley, Owen Mitchell J, Wade Matthew, Weatherald Jake, Webster Beau, Wright Mac
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

StadiumOptus Stadium
CityPerth
Capacity60000
EndsLanger Stand End
Hosts toMember's End

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