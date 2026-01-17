H2h Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne Stars T20 Big Bash League 26.12.2026

T20

Perth

PSC
PSC
MST
MST
Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne Stars

T20, Big Bash League

Perth Stadium,

PSCPerth Scorchers

134

MSTMelbourne Stars

130

T20, Top End T20

MSTMelbourne Stars

PSCPerth Scorchers