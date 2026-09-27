Match details Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne Stars T20 Big Bash League 26.12.2026
Match Info
|Match:
|Big Bash League 26/27
|Date:
|Saturday, December 12, 2026 - Tuesday, January 26, 2027
|Toss:
|no information yet
|Time:
|Saturday, December 26, 2026 10:15 AM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|Optus Stadium, Perth, Australia
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
Perth Scorchers Squad
|Players
|Agar Ashton, Allen Finn, Beardman Mahli, Connolly Cooper, Evans Laurie, Fanning Sam, Hardie Aaron, Inglis Josh, Jackson Bryce, Kelly Matthew, Marsh Mitchell, Morris Lance, Paris Joel, Payne David, Richardson Jhye, Turner Ashton
|Bench
|no information yet
Melbourne Stars Squad
|Players
|Boland Scott, Cartwright Hilton, Clarke Joe, Curran Tom, Hatcher Liam, Maxwell Glenn, McKenzie Hamish, Rauf Haris, Rogers Thomas, Siddle Peter, Steketee Mark, Stoinis Marcus, Swepson Mitch
|Bench
|no information yet
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|Optus Stadium
|City
|Perth
|Capacity
|60000
|Ends
|Langer Stand End
|Hosts to
|Member's End
Match has not started yet