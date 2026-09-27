Match details Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne Stars T20 Big Bash League 26.12.2026

T20

Perth

PSC
PSC
MST
MST

Match Info

Match:Big Bash League 26/27
Date:Saturday, December 12, 2026 - Tuesday, January 26, 2027
Toss:no information yet
Time:Saturday, December 26, 2026 10:15 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:Optus Stadium, Perth, Australia
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Perth Scorchers Squad

PlayersAgar Ashton, Allen Finn, Beardman Mahli, Connolly Cooper, Evans Laurie, Fanning Sam, Hardie Aaron, Inglis Josh, Jackson Bryce, Kelly Matthew, Marsh Mitchell, Morris Lance, Paris Joel, Payne David, Richardson Jhye, Turner Ashton
Benchno information yet

Melbourne Stars Squad

PlayersBoland Scott, Cartwright Hilton, Clarke Joe, Curran Tom, Hatcher Liam, Maxwell Glenn, McKenzie Hamish, Rauf Haris, Rogers Thomas, Siddle Peter, Steketee Mark, Stoinis Marcus, Swepson Mitch
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

StadiumOptus Stadium
CityPerth
Capacity60000
EndsLanger Stand End
Hosts toMember's End

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