Squads Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne Stars T20 Big Bash League 26.12.2026
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Agar Ashton
all rounder
Boland Scott
bowler
Allen Finn
wicket keeper
Cartwright Hilton
all rounder
Beardman Mahli
bowler
Clarke Joe
wicket keeper
Connolly Cooper
all rounder
Curran Tom
all rounder
Evans Laurie
batsman
Hatcher Liam
bowler
Fanning Sam
batsman
Maxwell Glenn
all rounder
Hardie Aaron
all rounder
McKenzie Hamish
bowler
Inglis Josh
wicket keeper
Rauf Haris
bowler
Jackson Bryce
batsman
Rogers Thomas
bowler
Kelly Matthew
bowler
Siddle Peter
bowler
Marsh Mitchell
all rounder
Steketee Mark
bowler
Morris Lance
bowler
Stoinis Marcus
all rounder
Paris Joel
bowler
Swepson Mitch
bowler
Payne David
bowler
Richardson Jhye
bowler
Turner Ashton
batsman
Match has not started yet