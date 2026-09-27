Squads Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne Stars T20 Big Bash League 26.12.2026

T20

Perth

PSC
PSC
MST
MST

Playing

PSC
PSC
MST
MST
First TeamSecond Team
Agar Ashton

all rounder

Allen Finn

wicket keeper

Clarke Joe

wicket keeper

Connolly Cooper

all rounder

Curran Tom

all rounder

Maxwell Glenn

all rounder

Hardie Aaron

all rounder

Inglis Josh

wicket keeper

Marsh Mitchell

all rounder

Stoinis Marcus

all rounder

Bench

PSC
PSC
MST
MST

no information yet

First TeamSecond Team

Match has not started yet