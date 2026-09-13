3.3 . On a good line and length from Matthews. Brits gets on the front foot and sweeps

3.2 1 On a good length, outside off. Brathwaite rocks back and drives for a single run.

3.1 6 MAXIMUM! Good line and length from Matthews once more. Brathwaite pushes forward and eases a drive for a half dozen runs.

2.6 . Back of a length from Hector, pitching on a good line. Brits gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

2.5 1 Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Brathwaite gets on the back foot and drives poorly over the off side for a single run.

2.4 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off once more. Brits goes back and plays a cut for one run.

2.3 . Back of a length from Hector, outside off once more. Brits gets on the back foot and punches a drive

2.2 4 FOUR! Good length, outside off stump once again. Brits moves onto the back foot and slices a late cut for 4 runs back behind point.

2.1 2 Hector pitches one up, pitching outside off. Brits gets forward and drives sloppily for a couple of runs on the off side.

1.6 1 Full ball, pitching near leg stump and angling across. Brits moves onto the front foot and plays a flick for a single run.

1.5 1 Yorker, pitching near leg stump and angled across. Brathwaite pushes forward and eases a drive on the leg side for a single run.

1.4 . Pitching on a good line and length but angled across the batter. Brathwaite moves onto the back foot, and is hit on the pads while attempting a pull

1.3 . Pitching on a good line and length. Brathwaite goes back and defends

1.2 1 On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Brits moves onto the back foot and drives for a run.

1.1 . On a good length, pitching outside off. Brits moves onto the back foot and punches a drive

0.6 1 On a good line and length. Brits moves onto the back foot and plays a flick for a single run.

0.5 . On a good length, outside off stump. Brits gets forward and defends

0.4 . Full ball, pitching on a good line. Brits gets on the front foot and drives

0.3 . On a good length, pitching outside off. Brits goes back but swings and misses while trying a cut

0.2 1 Short of a length, on a good line. Brits rocks back and flicks for a single run.

0.1 . Back of a length from Hector, pitching outside off stump. Brathwaite moves onto the back foot but makes no contact while trying a cut

19.6 4 FOUR! Yorker, outside off once more. Bates moves onto the front foot and outside edges back behind point for four runs.

19.5 2 On a good length, pitching outside off. Bates pushes forward and inside edges into their pads while trying a sweep for a single run. GUYANA AMAZON WARRIORS appeal for LBW, however the umpire says not out. GUYANA AMAZON WARRIORS call for a review. The decision is upheld. Sloppy fielding allows BARBADOS TRIDENTS to run through for a overthrow.

19.4 1 Short ball, on a good line again. Fletcher gets on the back foot and edges for one run back behind point.

19.3 1 Short ball, on line once more. Bates gets on the back foot and plays a pull for one run.

19.2 . Short ball, on line. Bates moves onto the back foot, and is struck on the body while trying a pull

19.1 6 And another! Good length, pitching on leg and angled across Bates. She moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for 6 runs.

18.6 W OUT! Run out. On a good line and length from Grimmond. Hector moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for one run. She is then run out at the non-striker's end, as a result of some good fielding by Grimmond and Campbelle.

18.5 1 Good length, outside off. Bates advances and drives for a single run down the ground.

18.4 4 FOUR! On a good line and length from Grimmond. Bates shuffles down the pitch and drives for 4 runs on the leg side.

18.3 1 On a good length, outside off stump once more. Hector gets on the back foot and plays a pull for a single run.

18.2 2 On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Hector rocks back and drives past the bowler for 2 runs.

18.1 1 On a good length, pitching near leg stump and angled across the batter. Bates advances and punches a drive for one run on the on side.

17.6 W OUT! Burns gets the wicket! Length ball, pitching outside off. Vastrakar shuffles down the pitch and drives poorly, and is caught by Brits on the on side.

17.5 4 FOUR! Good line and length from Burns once more. Vastrakar steps away and drives down the ground for four runs.

17.4 1 Full ball, pitching on a good line. Bates goes back and plays a flick for a single run.

17.3 1 Burns pitches one up, pitching outside off stump once more. Vastrakar moves onto the front foot and plays a sweep for 1 run.

17.2 1 Good length from Burns, outside off. Bates gets on the front foot and flicks for a single run.

17.1 1 On a good line and length from Burns again. Vastrakar gets on the front foot and drives for one run on the on side.

16.6 1 On a good line and length from Grimmond. Vastrakar gets on the back foot and pulls for a single run.

16.5 . Length ball, outside off stump once more. Vastrakar moves onto the front foot and eases a drive

16.4 . Good length from Grimmond, outside off. Vastrakar moves onto the back foot but swings and misses while attempting a cut

16.3 1 Good length, outside leg and angled across Bates. She moves onto the back foot and plays a flick for one run.

16.2 1 Good line and length from Grimmond once again. Vastrakar gets on the front foot and punches a drive for a run down the ground.

16.1 W OUT! Grimmond gets the wicket! On a good line and length but angled across Green. She moves onto the back foot and pulls averagely, and is caught by Grimmond back behind square.

15.6 W OUT! Caught. Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Navgire gets forward and edges, and is caught by Campbelle

15.5 1 On a good length, on leg stump and angling across the batter. Green gets on the back foot and pulls for a single run.

15.4 1 Pitching on a good line and length once again. Navgire gets on the front foot and drives for a single run.

15.1 . Length ball, outside off stump once again. Green moves onto the back foot and plays a cut

14.6 6 And another! On a good length, pitching outside off once more. Navgire gets forward and drives for a half dozen runs down the ground.

14.6 1w Wide. De Klerk drops one in short, pitching well down the leg side.

14.5 1 On a good length, outside off stump. Green pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke for one run on the leg side.

14.4 1 On a good line and length. Navgire gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke for 1 run.

14.3 6 SIX! Dropped in short by de Klerk, pitching on a good line but angling across Navgire. She rocks back and plays a pull for a half dozen runs.

14.2 . Short of a length, pitching on a good line but angled across the batter. Navgire goes back, and is hit on the pad while attempting to play a pull. GUYANA AMAZON WARRIORS appeal, however the umpire says not out.

14.1 4 FOUR! On a good length, pitching near leg stump and angled across. Navgire gets forward and drives for four runs.

13.6 1 Back of a length from Connell, on leg stump and angled across the batter. Navgire rocks back and drives for 1 run on the on side.

13.6 1w Wide. Pitching well down the leg side.

13.5 1 Back of a length, pitching outside leg stump and angled across Navgire. She gets on the back foot and flicks behind square for 1 run.

13.4 1 Short ball, outside off stump. Navgire advances and cuts for 1 run.

13.3 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Navgire gets forward and pulls

13.2 1 Back of a length from Connell, pitching outside leg and angling across. Green moves onto the back foot and pulls for a single run.

13.1 2 Length ball, pitching outside off again. Green goes back and cuts back behind point for 1 run. A mistake in the field allows the batters to scamper through for 1 overthrow.

12.6 1 Good length from Grimmond, outside off stump. Green rocks back and punches a drive through the off side field for a run.

12.5 2 Good length from Grimmond, pitching outside off once more. Green gets on the back foot and cuts behind point for a couple of runs.

12.4 W OUT! Grimmond gets the wicket! Length ball, outside off stump once more. Deol moves onto the front foot and sweeps poorly, and is brilliantly caught by Burns. An incredible display of catching by Burns!

12.3 . Length ball, outside off again. Deol advances down the pitch and punches a drive

12.2 . Good length, pitching outside off stump once again. Deol gets on the back foot and defends

12.1 . On a good length, outside off stump once again. Deol goes back and plays a defensive stroke

11.6 2 On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Navgire moves down the pitch and lofts a sloppy drive for a couple of runs over the off side.

11.5 1 Good length, pitching outside off stump. Deol goes back and plays a cut for a single run.

11.4 . Good line and length from Burns once again. Deol gets on the back foot and plays a sloppy defensive stroke

11.3 1 Short of a length, pitching on a good line once again. Navgire gets on the back foot and plays a pull for a run.

11.2 . Pitching on a good line and length but angled across Navgire. She goes back, and is hit on the pads while trying to play a flick. GUYANA AMAZON WARRIORS appeal, however the umpire says not out.

11.1 . On a good length, pitching outside off once more. Navgire pushes forward and defends

10.5 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Matthews gets on the back foot and plays a cut

10.4 . Pitching on a good line and length. Matthews gets on the back foot and plays a flick

10.3 6 And another! Fifty comes up for Matthews by clearing the rope! Full, pitching outside off stump. Matthews moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for 6 runs through the off side field.

10.2 6 SIX! Good line and length from Grimmond again. Matthews rocks back and plays a pull for six runs.

10.1 . Good line and length from Grimmond. Matthews moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

9.6 1 On a good length, pitching near leg stump and angled across Matthews. She rocks back and eases a drive for a single run.

9.5 1 On a good line and length from Munisar. Navgire pushes forward and sweeps for 1 run.

9.4 . Good length, pitching outside off. Navgire gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

9.3 1 Good line and length from Munisar. Matthews goes back and flicks for one run.

9.2 4 FOUR! Length ball, outside off stump. Matthews rocks back and cuts for four runs behind point.

9.1 1 Good line and length. Navgire rocks back and flicks for one run.

8.6 4 FOUR! Length ball, pitching outside off. Matthews goes back and punches a drive for 4 runs.

8.5 . Back of a length, on line. Matthews goes back and plays a defensive stroke

8.4 4 FOUR! Length ball, on leg stump and angling across. Matthews pushes forward and sweeps for 4 runs.

8.3 6 MAXIMUM! Full ball, on a good line. Matthews moves onto the front foot and sweeps for six runs back behind square.

8.2 . DROPPED! On a good line and length from Tryon. Matthews pushes forward and drives poorly. A real chance for a catch, but it's dropped by Munisar.

8.1 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Navgire gets forward and plays a sweep for 1 run.

7.6 1 Munisar pitches one up, outside leg. Navgire pushes forward and flicks for a run.

7.5 1 Good line and length from Munisar. Matthews moves onto the front foot and sweeps for a single run.

7.4 6 MAXIMUM! Good length from Munisar, pitching outside off stump once more. Matthews gets on the front foot and drives through the off side for six runs.

7.3 . On a good length, outside off stump. Matthews gets on the front foot and sweeps poorly. GUYANA AMAZON WARRIORS appeal, but the umpire is unmoved.

7.2 . On a good line and length from Munisar. Matthews goes back and plays a flick

7.1 2 Length ball, pitching outside off stump once more. Matthews goes back and edges for two runs behind point.

6.6 . Yorker, pitching outside off once again. Navgire gets on the front foot and defends

6.5 4 FOUR! Good length from de Klerk, pitching outside off stump once again. Navgire pushes forward and drives for 4 runs on the off side.

6.4 1 Back of a length from de Klerk, outside off stump once more. Matthews rocks back and plays a cut back through point for a single run.

6.3 . Back of a length, pitching outside off. Matthews gets on the back foot and guides a cut

6.3 1w Wide. Too wide outside leg.

6.2 1 Back of a length from de Klerk, pitching near leg stump. Navgire creates space and flicks for a single run.

6.1 . Good length from de Klerk, pitching outside off stump once again. Navgire rocks back and plays a defensive stroke

5.6 . Good length from Connell, outside off stump. Matthews pushes forward and defends

5.5 . Short of a length, outside off. Matthews moves onto the back foot and eases a drive

5.4 4 FOUR! Short, pitching outside leg again. Matthews gets on the back foot and pulls for four runs back behind square.

5.3 1 Short, pitching outside leg and angled across the batter. Navgire rocks back and plays a defensive stroke for a single run.

5.2 . Bouncer, on a good line but angling across Navgire. She ducks under it

5.1 4 FOUR! Short ball, pitching outside leg stump and angled across. Navgire rocks back and pulls for four runs back behind square.

4.6 . Short of a length, outside off again. Matthews gets on the back foot and guides a cut

4.5 1 Back of a length from Ismail, pitching outside off stump. Navgire moves onto the back foot and cuts back behind point for 1 run.

4.4 . On a good length, outside off once more. Navgire pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

4.2 1 Short ball, pitching outside off again. Matthews gets on the back foot and plays a pull for 1 run.

4.1 . Good length, outside off. Matthews gets forward and drives

3.6 W OUT! Connell breaks through! Short, pitching outside off stump. Joseph gets on the back foot and pulls shakily, and is caught by de Klerk down the ground.

3.4 6 MAXIMUM! Full toss, on a good line but angled across Joseph. She goes back and pulls for 6 runs behind square.

3.3 . Short of a length, outside off. Joseph gets on the front foot and defends

3.2 1 Short, pitching on a good line. Matthews gets on the back foot and plays a pull behind square for 1 run.

3.1 . Length ball, pitching outside leg stump once again. Matthews gets on the back foot, and is hit on the pads while trying to play a flick. GUYANA AMAZON WARRIORS appeal, however the umpire is unmoved.

2.6 . Back of a length from Ismail, outside off stump. Joseph rocks back and defends shakily

2.5 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Ismail, pitching outside off stump. Joseph rocks back and guides a cut for 4 runs.

2.4 . On a good length, outside off. Joseph gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

2.3 4 FOUR! Ismail drops one in short, pitching outside off stump once again. Joseph goes back and outside edges for four runs back behind point.

2.2 1 Short of a length, outside off stump but angled across. Matthews gets on the back foot and flicks behind square for 1 run.

2.1 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump once more. Matthews gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

1.5 1 Dropped in short by Connell, pitching on a good line. Matthews goes back and plays a pull for one run back behind square.

1.4 . Back of a length, outside off again. Matthews gets on the back foot and slices a cut

1.3 . Short of a length, pitching outside off. Matthews rocks back and plays a cut

1.2 1 Back of a length from Connell, on leg stump and angled across Joseph. She rocks back and pulls averagely back behind square for one run.

1.1 . Length ball, pitching outside leg stump and angled across. Joseph pushes forward, and is hit on the pads while attempting to play a defensive stroke. GUYANA AMAZON WARRIORS appeal, however the umpire gives Joseph not out.

0.6 . Good length, outside off stump once again. Matthews moves onto the front foot and defends

0.5 . Good length, outside off again. Matthews gets on the front foot and drives

0.4 . Back of a length from Ismail, outside off. Matthews moves onto the back foot and defends

0.4 2w Wide. Pitching far outside off. Joseph goes back and misses while trying a cut, however it beats the wicketkeeper and trickles away for 2 wides.

0.3 . Good line and length. Joseph pushes forward and defends

0.2 . Good length from Ismail, pitching outside off. Joseph pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke