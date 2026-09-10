11.6 . FOUR! Good length from Ramnath, outside off stump. Williams gets on the back foot and glances on the on side for 4 runs.

11.5 4 Full, on a good line. Williams pushes forward and punches a drive down the ground.

11.4 . Full ball, pitching outside off stump. Williams gets on the front foot and punches a drive

11.3 2 On a good length, pitching outside off. Williams goes back and outside edges back behind point for a couple of runs.

11.2 4 FOUR! Ramnath pitches one up, outside off stump. Williams pushes forward and plays a drive for 4 runs.

11.1 . Ramnath pitches one up, pitching outside off. Williams pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

10.6 1 Pitched up, on leg stump and angling across the batter. Williams goes back and plays a flick for a single run behind square.

10.5 1 Length ball, outside off stump again. Henry moves onto the front foot and punches a drive on the off side for a single run.

10.4 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Henry pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

10.3 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Williams moves onto the front foot and glances for a run behind square on the leg side.

10.2 1 Length ball, outside off stump once more. Henry gets on the back foot and drives on the off side for 1 run.

10.1 1 Full, outside off stump again. Williams gets on the front foot and drives for one run.

9.6 1 Ramharack pitches one up, outside off stump again. Williams moves onto the front foot and edges on the on side for a single run.

9.5 . Full, pitching outside off. Williams moves onto the front foot and defends

9.4 1 Ramharack comes over the wicket. Full ball, pitching on a good line. Henry gets on the back foot and flicks a glance for a single run back behind square.

9.3 W OUT! LBW. Pitched up, pitching outside off. Z James gets on the front foot, and is hit on the pads while attempting to play a sweep. The umpire gives Z James out LBW, but Z James signals for a review. DRS has decided on umpire's call, meaning that Z James must depart.

9.2 . Ramharack now coming around the wicket. Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Z James goes back and defends

9.1 W OUT! Caught. Full ball, pitching on a good line. Joseph pushes forward and skies a shaky flick, and is caught by Harris

8.6 . Full, pitching on leg and angled across. Williams gets on the front foot and edges into their pads while trying to play a defensive stroke. TRINBAGO KNIGHT RIDERS appeal, but the umpire is unmoved.

8.5 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Soogrim, on leg stump and angling across. Williams goes back and pulls back behind square for four runs.

8.4 . Full ball, on line once again. Williams gets forward and eases a drive

8.3 1 Soogrim pitches one up, on a good line. Joseph gets on the back foot and flicks a glance through the on side field for a run.

8.2 . Soogrim pitches one up, pitching outside leg and angled across the batter. Joseph gets on the back foot and inside edges back behind square.

8.1 1 Full, pitching outside off. Williams gets forward and drives for one run.

7.6 . Pitched up, on a good line. Joseph moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

7.5 . Pitched up, pitching outside leg stump once again. Joseph moves onto the front foot, and is hit on the pads while attempting to play a leg glance

7.5 1w Wide. Full ball, pitching well down the leg side. Joseph moves onto the back foot but swings and misses while trying a leg glance

7.5 1w Wide. Ramharack pitches one up, too wide outside leg. Joseph gets forward but makes no contact while attempting to play a sweep

7.4 W OUT! Caught. Pitched up, on line again. Taylor shuffles down the pitch and plays a mediocre drive, and is caught by Glasgow down the ground.

7.3 . Ramharack pitches one up, on a good line once again. Taylor pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

7.2 1 Yorker, on a good line again. Williams moves onto the front foot and drives down the ground for a single run.

7.1 . Ramharack pitches one up, on a good line. Williams moves onto the front foot and flicks

6.6 . Full, pitching outside off stump. Taylor gets on the back foot but misses while trying a cut

6.5 . Soogrim comes over the wicket. Good line and length again. Taylor gets on the back foot and glances

6.4 1 Good line and length from Soogrim. Williams gets on the back foot and inside edges behind square on the leg side for one run.

6.3 1 Soogrim pitches one up, pitching outside off again. Taylor rocks back and drives on the off side for a single run.

6.2 . Length ball, outside off stump once more. Taylor gets on the back foot and guides a late cut

6.1 4 FOUR! Good length from Soogrim, outside off stump. Taylor gets on the back foot and drives for four runs on the on side.

5.6 . On a good line and length. Williams moves onto the front foot and defends

5.5 . On a good length, outside off once more. Williams pushes forward and defends

5.4 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump once more. Williams moves onto the front foot but misses while attempting to play a drive

5.3 . Good length from Kapp, outside off again. Williams gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

5.2 . Kapp pitches one up, pitching outside off. Williams gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

5.1 1lb Length ball, pitching on leg. Taylor gets forward, and is hit on the pads while attempting to play a leg glance behind square, resulting in 1 leg bye.

4.6 4 FOUR! Short of a length, outside off stump once more. Williams gets on the back foot and skies a late cut for four runs behind point.

4.5 . Back of a length, outside off once again. Williams rocks back and is hit on the gloves while attempting to play a defensive stroke

4.4 . Back of a length from Dottin, outside off stump once again. Williams steps back but decides to let the ball travel through to Bhatia

4.3 4 FOUR MORE! Full, pitching outside off once again. Williams pushes forward and drives for 4 runs through the off side.

4.2 4 FOUR! Pitched up, pitching outside off again. Williams moves onto the front foot and lofts a drive for four runs.

4.2 1w Wide. Pitching well outside off stump.

4.1 . Good line and length once again. Williams pushes forward and edges into their pads while trying a glance

3.6 . Full ball, on line. Taylor gets on the front foot and eases a drive

3.5 1 Good length from Kapp, pitching outside off. Williams gets on the back foot and flicks a glance for a run behind point on the off side.

3.4 . Length ball, pitching outside off once more. Williams gets on the front foot but makes no contact while trying to defend

3.3 . Full ball, pitching outside off stump once again. Williams gets on the front foot and lofts a sloppy drive down the ground.

3.2 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Williams moves onto the back foot and defends

3.1 . Length ball, outside off. Williams gets on the front foot and defends

2.6 . Full ball, pitching outside off stump once again. Taylor gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

2.5 4 FOUR! Pandey pitches one up, pitching outside off again. Taylor gets forward and inside edges for 4 runs.

2.4 . Good length, pitching outside off. Taylor goes back and late cuts poorly

2.3 1 Pitched up, on line. Williams moves onto the front foot and inside edges back behind square for a single run.

2.2 2 Full, pitching outside off. Williams pushes forward and punches a drive for a couple of runs on the off side. The ball is misfielded costing 1 run.

2.1 . Pandey pitches one up, pitching outside off. Williams rocks back but watches it go through to the wicketkeeper without playing a shot

1.6 . Pitched up, on line. Taylor gets forward and defends

1.5 W OUT! Kapp breaks through! Good length from Kapp, outside off stump again. Lanning gets on the front foot and edges, and is caught by Bhatia

1.4 W OUT! Run out. Full, pitching outside off. Hunter gets on the front foot and eases a drive. The throw by Glasgow is great. TRINBAGO KNIGHT RIDERS appeal for a run out, and it's referred to the third umpire for review. The replay shows Hunter is short of the popping crease, and will have to go

1.3 . Full, on line. Hunter advances down the pitch and outside edges through the off side.

1.2 . Kapp pitches one up, pitching outside off. Hunter pushes forward and punches a drive

1.1 . Yorker, pitching on a good line. Hunter moves onto the front foot and defends

0.6 4 FOUR! Good length, outside off. Lanning moves onto the back foot and slices a late cut for 4 runs back behind point.

0.5 . Full, outside off. Lanning pushes forward and drives

0.4 . Pandey pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Lanning pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

0.4 1w Wide. Full, too wide outside leg. Lanning moves onto the front foot but makes no contact while attempting a flick

0.3 . Pandey pitches one up, pitching outside off once again. Lanning gets forward and defends

0.2 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Lanning moves onto the front foot and outside edges on the off side.