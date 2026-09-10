Highlights Jamaica Empress vs Trinbago Knight Riders T20 Caribbean Premier League, Women 10.09.2026
FOUR! Good length from Ramnath, outside off stump. Williams gets on the back foot and glances on the on side for 4 runs.
Full, on a good line. Williams pushes forward and punches a drive down the ground.
Full ball, pitching outside off stump. Williams gets on the front foot and punches a drive
On a good length, pitching outside off. Williams goes back and outside edges back behind point for a couple of runs.
FOUR! Ramnath pitches one up, outside off stump. Williams pushes forward and plays a drive for 4 runs.
Ramnath pitches one up, pitching outside off. Williams pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke
Pitched up, on leg stump and angling across the batter. Williams goes back and plays a flick for a single run behind square.
Length ball, outside off stump again. Henry moves onto the front foot and punches a drive on the off side for a single run.
Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Henry pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke
Pitching on a good line and length. Williams moves onto the front foot and glances for a run behind square on the leg side.
Length ball, outside off stump once more. Henry gets on the back foot and drives on the off side for 1 run.
Full, outside off stump again. Williams gets on the front foot and drives for one run.
Ramharack pitches one up, outside off stump again. Williams moves onto the front foot and edges on the on side for a single run.
Full, pitching outside off. Williams moves onto the front foot and defends
Ramharack comes over the wicket. Full ball, pitching on a good line. Henry gets on the back foot and flicks a glance for a single run back behind square.
OUT! LBW. Pitched up, pitching outside off. Z James gets on the front foot, and is hit on the pads while attempting to play a sweep. The umpire gives Z James out LBW, but Z James signals for a review. DRS has decided on umpire's call, meaning that Z James must depart.
Ramharack now coming around the wicket. Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Z James goes back and defends
OUT! Caught. Full ball, pitching on a good line. Joseph pushes forward and skies a shaky flick, and is caught by Harris
Full, pitching on leg and angled across. Williams gets on the front foot and edges into their pads while trying to play a defensive stroke. TRINBAGO KNIGHT RIDERS appeal, but the umpire is unmoved.
FOUR! Back of a length from Soogrim, on leg stump and angling across. Williams goes back and pulls back behind square for four runs.
Full ball, on line once again. Williams gets forward and eases a drive
Soogrim pitches one up, on a good line. Joseph gets on the back foot and flicks a glance through the on side field for a run.
Soogrim pitches one up, pitching outside leg and angled across the batter. Joseph gets on the back foot and inside edges back behind square.
Full, pitching outside off. Williams gets forward and drives for one run.
Pitched up, on a good line. Joseph moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke
Pitched up, pitching outside leg stump once again. Joseph moves onto the front foot, and is hit on the pads while attempting to play a leg glance
Wide. Full ball, pitching well down the leg side. Joseph moves onto the back foot but swings and misses while trying a leg glance
Wide. Ramharack pitches one up, too wide outside leg. Joseph gets forward but makes no contact while attempting to play a sweep
OUT! Caught. Pitched up, on line again. Taylor shuffles down the pitch and plays a mediocre drive, and is caught by Glasgow down the ground.
Ramharack pitches one up, on a good line once again. Taylor pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke
Yorker, on a good line again. Williams moves onto the front foot and drives down the ground for a single run.
Ramharack pitches one up, on a good line. Williams moves onto the front foot and flicks
Full, pitching outside off stump. Taylor gets on the back foot but misses while trying a cut
Soogrim comes over the wicket. Good line and length again. Taylor gets on the back foot and glances
Good line and length from Soogrim. Williams gets on the back foot and inside edges behind square on the leg side for one run.
Soogrim pitches one up, pitching outside off again. Taylor rocks back and drives on the off side for a single run.
Length ball, outside off stump once more. Taylor gets on the back foot and guides a late cut
FOUR! Good length from Soogrim, outside off stump. Taylor gets on the back foot and drives for four runs on the on side.
On a good line and length. Williams moves onto the front foot and defends
On a good length, outside off once more. Williams pushes forward and defends
On a good length, pitching outside off stump once more. Williams moves onto the front foot but misses while attempting to play a drive
Good length from Kapp, outside off again. Williams gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke
Kapp pitches one up, pitching outside off. Williams gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke
Length ball, pitching on leg. Taylor gets forward, and is hit on the pads while attempting to play a leg glance behind square, resulting in 1 leg bye.
FOUR! Short of a length, outside off stump once more. Williams gets on the back foot and skies a late cut for four runs behind point.
Back of a length, outside off once again. Williams rocks back and is hit on the gloves while attempting to play a defensive stroke
Back of a length from Dottin, outside off stump once again. Williams steps back but decides to let the ball travel through to Bhatia
FOUR MORE! Full, pitching outside off once again. Williams pushes forward and drives for 4 runs through the off side.
FOUR! Pitched up, pitching outside off again. Williams moves onto the front foot and lofts a drive for four runs.
Wide. Pitching well outside off stump.
Good line and length once again. Williams pushes forward and edges into their pads while trying a glance
Full ball, on line. Taylor gets on the front foot and eases a drive
Good length from Kapp, pitching outside off. Williams gets on the back foot and flicks a glance for a run behind point on the off side.
Length ball, pitching outside off once more. Williams gets on the front foot but makes no contact while trying to defend
Full ball, pitching outside off stump once again. Williams gets on the front foot and lofts a sloppy drive down the ground.
Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Williams moves onto the back foot and defends
Length ball, outside off. Williams gets on the front foot and defends
Full ball, pitching outside off stump once again. Taylor gets forward and plays a defensive stroke
FOUR! Pandey pitches one up, pitching outside off again. Taylor gets forward and inside edges for 4 runs.
Good length, pitching outside off. Taylor goes back and late cuts poorly
Pitched up, on line. Williams moves onto the front foot and inside edges back behind square for a single run.
Full, pitching outside off. Williams pushes forward and punches a drive for a couple of runs on the off side. The ball is misfielded costing 1 run.
Pandey pitches one up, pitching outside off. Williams rocks back but watches it go through to the wicketkeeper without playing a shot
Pitched up, on line. Taylor gets forward and defends
OUT! Kapp breaks through! Good length from Kapp, outside off stump again. Lanning gets on the front foot and edges, and is caught by Bhatia
OUT! Run out. Full, pitching outside off. Hunter gets on the front foot and eases a drive. The throw by Glasgow is great. TRINBAGO KNIGHT RIDERS appeal for a run out, and it's referred to the third umpire for review. The replay shows Hunter is short of the popping crease, and will have to go
Full, on line. Hunter advances down the pitch and outside edges through the off side.
Kapp pitches one up, pitching outside off. Hunter pushes forward and punches a drive
Yorker, pitching on a good line. Hunter moves onto the front foot and defends
FOUR! Good length, outside off. Lanning moves onto the back foot and slices a late cut for 4 runs back behind point.
Full, outside off. Lanning pushes forward and drives
Pandey pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Lanning pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke
Wide. Full, too wide outside leg. Lanning moves onto the front foot but makes no contact while attempting a flick
Pandey pitches one up, pitching outside off once again. Lanning gets forward and defends
Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Lanning moves onto the front foot and outside edges on the off side.
Good line and length. Lanning rocks back and tucks a leg glance for two runs back behind square.