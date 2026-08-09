12.3 1 Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Nedd gets on the front foot and punches a drive for a single run.

12.2 1 Good length, pitching outside off once more. Gous gets forward and plays a defensive stroke for one run.

12.1 . Good length from Usama Mir, pitching outside off stump. Gous gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

11.6 . Joseph pitches one up, pitching on a good line again. Nedd pushes forward but makes no contact while attempting to play a drive

11.5 W OUT! Joseph gets the wicket! Short of a length, on line once more. Chase rocks back and outside edges, and is caught by Hamilton

11.4 1 Back of a length, on a good line again. Gous goes back and tucks a glance for a run.

11.3 1 Back of a length from Joseph, pitching on a good line. Chase goes back and pulls for a single run behind square.

11.2 1 Back of a length, on a good line again. Gous rocks back and plays a pull behind square for a single run.

11.1 . Good length, pitching outside off. Gous rocks back and punches a drive

10.6 1 On a good length, pitching outside off. Gous moves onto the back foot and drives for a run through the off side.

10.5 1 Pitched up, on a good line. Chase moves onto the front foot and drives for one run through the leg side field.

10.4 . On a good length, outside off. Chase gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

10.3 4 FOUR! Usama Mir pitches one up, on leg stump. Chase moves onto the front foot and sweeps for four runs behind square.

10.3 1w Wide. Too wide outside leg. Chase gets forward but swings and misses while trying to play a sweep

10.2 4 FOUR! Pitched up, on a good line once more. Chase pushes forward and plays a reverse sweep for four runs back behind point.

10.1 W OUT! Usama Mir breaks through! Short of a length, on line. Andrew rocks back and plays a pull, but is caught by Robinson

9.6 1 Back of a length from Springer, pitching outside off stump once again. Andrew moves onto the back foot and pulls for 1 run.

9.5 1 On a good length, pitching outside off stump once again. Gous gets on the front foot and edges behind point on the off side for 1 run.

9.4 1 Back of a length, pitching outside off stump once more. Andrew moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke for 1 run.

9.3 1 On a good length, outside off once more. Gous pushes forward and drives for a single run.

9.2 1 Good length from Springer, outside off stump once more. Andrew pushes forward and punches a drive for a single run on the off side.

9.1 1 CHANCE! Pitched up, outside off once again. Gous moves onto the front foot and drives for 1 run. A run out chance but ST LUCIA KINGS survive the attempt from Allen's throw.

8.6 . Full ball, outside off once more. Andrew pushes forward and drives

8.5 1 On a good length, outside off once more. Gous pushes forward and outside edges for a single run on the off side.

8.4 . On a good length, outside off again. Gous gets on the front foot and outside edges

8.3 2 Full ball, outside off again. Gous pushes forward and eases a drive on the off side for a couple of runs.

8.2 6 SIX! Pitched up, pitching outside off. Gous pushes forward and drives on the off side for a half dozen runs.

8.1 1 Full, on a good line once again. Andrew gets forward and drives for a run.

7.6 1 Cornwall comes over the wicket to Andrew. Good line and length. Andrew gets forward and glances for one run on the leg side.

7.5 W OUT! Cornwall gets one through! Around the wicket to Auguste, pitched up, pitching outside off stump again. He moves onto the front foot and edges, the stumps are disturbed, and Auguste has to depart

7.4 1 Cornwall now coming over the wicket. Back of a length from Cornwall, outside off. Gous moves onto the back foot and drives for 1 run.

7.3 1 Good length, outside off. Auguste moves down the pitch and inside edges behind square for a run.

7.2 . Cornwall now coming around the wicket to Auguste. Good length, pitching near leg stump and angled across. Auguste gets on the back foot, and is hit on the pads while trying a glance

7.1 1 Good length, pitching outside off. Gous rocks back and drives for a single run.

6.6 2 Short of a length, on leg stump and angling across the batter. Auguste steps back and punches a drive through the off side for a couple of runs.

6.5 4 FOUR! Full, pitching outside leg and angled across Auguste. He pushes forward and plays a sweep behind square for four runs.

6.4 1 Usama Mir pitches one up, pitching outside off. Gous gets forward and drives through the off side for one run.

6.3 . Back of a length, pitching outside off. Gous moves onto the back foot and inside edges onto the pads while trying a drive

6.2 4 FOUR! Short of a length, pitching outside off. Gous rocks back and plays a cut for 4 runs back behind point.

6.1 1 Full ball, on a good line. Auguste gets on the front foot and eases a drive through the on side field for 1 run.

5.6 . Good length from Joseph, outside off stump once again. Gous gets forward and edges

5.5 . Back of a length, outside off again. Gous moves onto the back foot and late cuts

5.4 4 FOUR! Good length, outside off stump. Gous gets on the front foot and drives behind point on the off side for 4 runs.

5.3 1 Back of a length, on line. Auguste rocks back and drives averagely for a run.

5.2 . Back of a length, outside off stump. Auguste gets on the back foot and cuts

5.1 2 Back of a length from Joseph, pitching on a good line. Auguste gets on the back foot and plays a pull for a couple of runs.

4.3 6 SIX! Short of a length, outside off stump. Gous goes back and lifts a pull for 6 runs.

4.2 4 FOUR! Full toss, pitching on leg and angling across the batter. Gous gets on the front foot and plays a flick for four runs.

4.1 . Back of a length from Allen, pitching outside off stump. Gous moves onto the back foot and cuts

3.6 4 FOUR! Good length, outside off stump. Auguste creates room and eases a drive for 4 runs.

3.5 2 Length ball, outside off. Auguste gets forward and drives down the ground for a pair of runs.

3.4 . Back of a length from Seales, pitching outside off stump. Auguste gets on the back foot but swings and misses while trying to play a cut

3.3 . Short of a length, pitching on a good line. Auguste gets on the back foot and drives

3.2 . Full ball, pitching outside off stump. Auguste moves onto the front foot but swings and misses while attempting to play a drive

3.1 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Auguste pushes forward but decides to let it pass through to the keeper

2.6 1 Back of a length from Allen, pitching outside off stump. Auguste gets on the back foot and punches a drive through the off side field for one run.

2.5 . Back of a length from Allen, pitching outside off stump. Auguste rocks back and drives poorly

2.4 . Short of a length, outside off. Auguste moves onto the back foot and drives sloppily

2.3 . Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Auguste moves onto the back foot and drives averagely

2.2 . Allen comes over the wicket. Back of a length, outside off again. Auguste moves onto the back foot but swings and misses while trying to play a drive

2.1 W OUT! Allen gets the wicket! Allen pitches one up, outside off. Pooran pushes forward and drives, but is spectacularly caught by Cornwall

1.6 1 Good line and length. Pooran pushes forward and outside edges behind point for one run.

1.5 4 FOUR! Good length, outside off. Pooran gets on the front foot and eases a drive on the off side for 4 runs.

1.4 1 On a good length, pitching outside off. Gous gets forward and outside edges for a single run back behind point.

1.3 1 Back of a length from Seales, pitching outside off stump once more. Pooran gets on the back foot and slices a late cut for a single run.

1.2 4 And again! Short of a length, outside off once again. Pooran goes back and outside edges for four runs back behind point.

1.1 4 FOUR! Back of a length, outside off. Pooran moves onto the back foot and cuts for 4 runs back behind point.

0.6 . Good line and length from Allen. Gous moves onto the front foot and drives

0.5 . Length ball, pitching outside off once more. Gous moves onto the back foot and drives

0.4 4 FOUR! Length ball, outside off. Gous moves onto the back foot and eases a drive through the off side field for four runs.

0.3 . Pitching on a good line and length. Gous gets forward and punches a drive

0.2 . Good length, pitching outside off. Gous moves onto the front foot and drives