Match details Antigua And Barbuda Falcons vs St. Lucia Kings T20 Caribbean Premier League 09.08.2026

T20

Kingstown

ANT
ANT
STL
STL

Match Info

Match:Caribbean Premier League 2026
Date:Friday, August 07, 2026 - Sunday, September 20, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Sunday, August 09, 2026 11:00 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:Arnos Vale Ground, Kingstown, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Antigua And Barbuda Falcons Squad

PlayersAl Hasan Shakib, Allen Fabian, Andrew Jewel, Cornwall Rahkeem, Ghazanfar Allah Mohammad, Gore Karima, Greaves Justin, Jacobs Bevon, James Joshua, Jangoo Amir, McCoy Obed, Mir Usama, Naveen-ul-Haq, Seales Jayden, Smith Odean, Springer Shamar, Wasim Imad, Wickham Kevin
Benchno information yet

St. Lucia Kings Squad

PlayersAhmad Noor, Auguste Ackeem, Campbell Khari, Charles Johnson, Chase Roston, Clarke Mc Kenny, David Tim, Descartes Sadrack, Du Plessis Faf, Forde Matthew, Gaston Keon, Glenn Javelle, Govia Mikhil, Jeremiah Johann, Jones Aaron, Joseph Alzarri, McKenzie Micah, Mills Tymal, Pierre Khary, Potgieter Delano, Rajapaksa Bhanuka, Seifert Tim, Shamsi Tabraiz, Thomas Oshane, Wiese David
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

StadiumArnos Vale Ground
CityKingstown
Capacityno information yet
EndsAirport End
Hosts to

Match has not started yet