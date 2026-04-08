19.6 W OUT! Run out. Dropped in short by Prasidh Krishna, outside off stump. Miller goes back but makes no contact while trying a pull. The throw by Buttler is good. Gujarat Titans appeal for a run out, and it's referred to the third umpire for review. Replays show Kuldeep Yadav is short of the popping crease, and will have to depart

19.5 . Dropped in short by Prasidh Krishna, on line. Miller rocks back and plays a pull back behind square.

19.4 6 SIX! Full, pitching outside off stump. Miller gets on the front foot and skies a drive over the off side field for six runs.

19.3 1 Prasidh Krishna comes around the wicket to Kuldeep Yadav. Short, outside off stump. Kuldeep Yadav moves onto the back foot and plays a late cut back behind point for one run.

19.2 W OUT! Prasidh Krishna gets the wicket! Short ball, outside off stump once more. Nigam, Vipra goes back and cuts, but is caught by Shubman Gill

19.1 4 FOUR! Full, pitching outside off. Nigam, Vipra pushes forward and drives for 4 runs over the off side field.

18.6 1 Full toss, pitching outside leg. Nigam, Vipra gets on the front foot and flicks for 1 run behind square.

18.5 4 FOUR! Short ball, on a good line once more. Nigam, Vipra gets on the back foot and lifts a late cut for four runs back behind point.

18.4 1 Short ball, pitching on a good line. Miller gets on the back foot and pulls for a single run.

18.3 6 SIX! Mohammed Siraj pitches one up, pitching on a good line. Miller pushes forward and plays a drive for six runs on the on side.

18.2 4 FOUR! Mohammed Siraj pitches one up, outside off stump. Miller gets forward and skies a drive for four runs.

18.1 6 SIX! Short ball, pitching outside off stump. Miller moves onto the back foot and lofts a pull for a half dozen runs.

18.1 1w Wide. Yorker, too wide outside off.

17.6 1 Rabada drops one in short, pitching on leg and angling across Miller. He gets on the back foot and pulls back behind square for 1 run.

17.5 4 FOUR! Short of a length, pitching outside off stump again. Miller gets on the back foot and cuts for four runs.

17.4 1 Dropped in short by Rabada, pitching outside off stump once again. Nigam, Vipra steps back and plays a pull for 1 run.

17.3 . Back of a length from Rabada, outside off stump again. Nigam, Vipra goes back but makes no contact while attempting to play a hook

17.2 2 Back of a length from Rabada, outside off. Nigam, Vipra creates room and cuts for two runs behind point.

17.1 1 Dropped in short by Rabada, on line. Miller gets on the back foot and pulls for 1 run.

16.6 W OUT! Mohammed Siraj gets the wicket! Yorker, pitching outside off stump. KL Rahul gets on the front foot and outside edges, and is caught by Buttler

16.5 4 FOUR! Full ball, pitching on a good line. KL Rahul moves onto the front foot and drives for four runs on the leg side.

16.5 1w Wide. Pitching well outside off stump.

16.5 1w Wide. Yorker, pitching well outside off stump.

16.4 W OUT! Run out. Mohammed Siraj drops one in short, pitching outside off once more. KL Rahul gets on the back foot and plays a pull. Stubbs is then run out, as a result of some tidy fielding by Sai Sudharsan.

16.3 . Dropped in short by Mohammed Siraj, outside off stump once more. KL Rahul gets forward but misses while trying to play a switch hit

16.2 1 Full, outside off once again. Stubbs gets forward and punches a drive for a run down the ground. Tidy work in the field by Rashid Khan saves a certain boundary.

16.1 1 Full toss, pitching outside off. KL Rahul gets forward and drives through point on the off side for 1 run.

15.6 . Good length from Ashok Sharma, pitching outside off stump. Stubbs gets on the front foot but misses while trying a drive

15.4 4 FOUR! Good length, outside off. KL Rahul gets forward and drives over the leg side field for 4 runs.

15.3 5 Full, on a good line. Stubbs gets on the front foot and defends for a single run. A mistake in the field by Shubman Gill is costly, as the ball goes to the boundary for 4 overthrows.

15.2 1 Length ball, pitching outside off again. KL Rahul moves onto the front foot and drives for one run through the off side.

15.2 1w Wide. Short of a length, pitching well outside off stump.

15.1 4 FOUR! Ashok Sharma drops one in short, outside off. KL Rahul goes back and pulls back behind square for four runs.

14.6 . Back of a length from Rabada, on line. Stubbs gets on the back foot, and is hit on the pads while attempting a glance

14.5 . Back of a length from Rabada, pitching outside off stump. Stubbs rocks back but swings and misses while trying to play a pull

14.4 1 Rabada drops one in short, pitching outside off stump again. KL Rahul rocks back and plays a pull for a run.

14.3 1 Length ball, outside off once again. Stubbs gets on the front foot and punches a drive through the on side field for a single run.

14.2 1 Short ball, pitching outside off stump. KL Rahul rocks back and pulls for a run.

14.1 4 FOUR! Pitched up, on a good line. KL Rahul pushes forward and plays a drive down the ground for four runs.

14.1 1w Wide. Too wide outside leg. KL Rahul moves onto the front foot but misses while trying a flick

13.6 W OUT! Caught. Around the wicket, good length, outside off stump. Patel gets forward and drives poorly, and is impressively caught by Phillips on the off side. A special catch there by Phillips!

13.5 1 Pitched up, pitching near leg stump and angling across the batter. KL Rahul moves onto the front foot and plays a flick for one run.

13.4 . Pitching on a good line and length. KL Rahul gets forward and defends

13.3 1 Short of a length, on line. Patel rocks back and punches a drive for 1 run.

13.2 1 Good length, on leg stump and angling across the batter. KL Rahul gets on the front foot and plays a sweep behind square for a single run.

13.1 W Pitched up, on a good line. Patel pushes forward and drives for a single run on the on side.

12.6 4 FOUR! Prasidh Krishna now coming over the wicket. Full ball, pitching outside off. KL Rahul moves onto the front foot and plays a drive over the off side for four runs.

12.5 1 Pitched up, on a good line. Miller pushes forward and flicks for 1 run.

12.4 2 Full ball, pitching on a good line. Miller pushes forward and flicks for 2 runs.

12.3 . Back of a length, outside off stump. Miller pushes forward and pulls shakily back behind square.

12.2 4 FOUR! Prasidh Krishna comes around the wicket. Back of a length from Prasidh Krishna, outside off. Miller gets on the back foot and pulls for 4 runs.

12.1 1 Full toss, on line. KL Rahul pushes forward and plays a flick for a single run behind square.

11.6 1 Ashok Sharma comes over the wicket. Back of a length from Ashok Sharma, pitching outside off stump. KL Rahul moves onto the back foot and slices a sloppy cut for a single run.

11.5 1 Back of a length from Ashok Sharma, pitching outside off stump. Miller gets on the back foot and punches a drive down the ground for a single run.

11.5 1w Wide. Ashok Sharma comes around the wicket to Miller. Dropped in short by Ashok Sharma, pitching well outside off stump.

11.4 1 Ashok Sharma comes over the wicket to KL Rahul. On a good length, pitching outside off. KL Rahul moves onto the front foot and drives down the ground for a single run.

11.3 1 Back of a length from Ashok Sharma, pitching outside off stump. Miller goes back and edges onto the pads while trying to play a pull for a run.

11.2 . Ashok Sharma comes around the wicket to Miller. Short ball, pitching outside off stump once again. Miller rocks back but misses while trying a pull

11.1 1 Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. KL Rahul pushes forward and pulls for a run down the ground.

10.6 . Back of a length, outside off stump. Miller rocks back, and is hit on the pad while attempting a drive. Gujarat Titans appeal, but Miller is given not out.

10.5 2 W Sundar now coming around the wicket. Short of a length, on a good line. Miller gets on the back foot and leg glances for a pair of runs.

10.4 1 W Sundar comes over the wicket. Back of a length from W Sundar, pitching outside off. KL Rahul rocks back and eases a drive for 1 run through the on side field.

10.3 1 W Sundar comes around the wicket to Miller. Good length, outside off. Miller moves onto the back foot and edges back behind square for one run.

10.2 1 Short of a length, outside off stump once again. KL Rahul goes back and drives down the ground for a single run.

10.1 6 SIX! On a good length, pitching outside off once more. KL Rahul shuffles down the pitch and skies a drive for 6 runs.

9.6 W OUT! Two wickets in a row! Length ball, outside off stump. Rizvi moves onto the front foot but misses while attempting a drive, the stumps are disturbed, and Rizvi has to depart

9.5 W OUT! Caught. Length ball, outside off. Nitish Rana pushes forward and drives sloppily, and is remarkably caught by Sai Sudharsan on the off side. An incredible display of catching by Sai Sudharsan!

9.4 4 FOUR! Short of a length, pitching outside off. Nitish Rana rocks back and lofts a pull for four runs.

9.3 . Back of a length, pitching on leg and angled across Nitish Rana. He gets on the back foot, and is hit on the pad while trying a glance

9.2 . Good line and length once more. Nitish Rana gets forward and outside edges onto the pads while trying a reverse sweep. The umpire gives Nitish Rana out LBW, however the umpires then ask the batter to remain while a review is undertaken. The decision is overturned by DRS.

9.1 . Good line and length from Rashid Khan. Nitish Rana moves onto the front foot and plays a flick back behind square.

8.6 4 FOUR! 50 up for KL Rahul in emphatic style! Short of a length, outside off once again. KL Rahul gets on the back foot and guides a cut through point for four runs.

8.5 6 And another! Full, pitching outside off stump once again. KL Rahul pushes forward and drives for six runs.

8.4 6 MAXIMUM! Prasidh Krishna pitches one up, pitching outside off once again. KL Rahul moves onto the front foot and drives straight down the ground for six runs.

8.3 4 FOUR! Short of a length, outside off stump. KL Rahul moves onto the back foot and pulls for 4 runs.

8.2 1 Back of a length, pitching outside off stump once again. Nitish Rana pushes forward and plays a pull for a single run.

8.1 W OUT! Prasidh Krishna gets the wicket! Good length, pitching outside off stump. Nissanka gets forward and drives, but is caught by Tewatia down the ground.

7.6 1 Pitching on a good line and length once more. Nissanka gets on the front foot and plays a flick for one run.

7.5 1 Pitching on a good line and length once more. KL Rahul pushes forward and drives for a single run.

7.4 . Good line and length. KL Rahul moves onto the front foot and defends

7.3 1 Good length, outside off. Nissanka pushes forward and drives for 1 run.

7.2 1 Length ball, pitching near leg stump and angled across the batter. KL Rahul gets on the front foot and defends through the off side for a single run.

7.1 1 Short of a length, outside off stump. Nissanka moves onto the back foot and cuts for one run.

6.6 4 FOUR! Good length from Prasidh Krishna, pitching outside off stump again. KL Rahul gets on the front foot and skies a drive for 4 runs over the off side.

6.5 1 Back of a length from Prasidh Krishna, pitching outside off stump. Nissanka goes back and drives for one run.

6.4 . On a good length, pitching near leg stump. Nissanka goes back, and is hit on the pads while trying a leg glance

6.3 2 Prasidh Krishna pitches one up, pitching on a good line once more. Nissanka pushes forward and plays a flick back behind square for 2 runs.

6.2 . Back of a length from Prasidh Krishna, on a good line. Nissanka gets on the back foot and plays a mediocre defensive stroke

6.1 1 Good length from Prasidh Krishna, outside off stump again. KL Rahul gets on the front foot and defends for a single run.

5.6 4 And another! Back of a length, outside off stump once more. Nissanka gets on the back foot and cuts for 4 runs behind point.

5.5 4 FOUR! Back of a length, outside off. Nissanka pushes forward and pulls for 4 runs.

5.4 6 MAXIMUM! Ashok Sharma pitches one up, pitching outside off once again. Nissanka pushes forward and drives down the ground for six runs.

5.3 4 FOUR! Pitched up, outside off stump. Nissanka moves onto the front foot and lifts a drive for 4 runs.

5.2 1 On a good line and length from Ashok Sharma. KL Rahul gets on the front foot and plays a flick back behind square for one run.

5.1 4 FOUR! Back of a length, outside off. KL Rahul steps back and cuts for four runs back through point.

4.6 1 Good line and length from Rashid Khan. KL Rahul moves onto the back foot and drives for one run down the ground.

4.5 . Good length from Rashid Khan, pitching near leg stump and angling across. Nissanka moves onto the front foot but plays and misses while attempting to play a defensive stroke

4.4 1 Short of a length, pitching on a good line again. KL Rahul rocks back and guides a glance for a single run on the leg side.

4.3 1 Short of a length, on line. Nissanka goes back and drives for 1 run through the on side field.

4.2 1 Good length from Rashid Khan, outside off stump. KL Rahul gets on the front foot and plays a sweep for a run.

4.1 . Pitching on a good line and length. KL Rahul creates room and slices a wild cut

3.6 . Short of a length, pitching outside off stump again. Nissanka goes back and drives on the off side.

3.5 . Back of a length, pitching outside off. KL Rahul gets forward and drives down the ground.

3.4 6 MAXIMUM! Pitching on a good line and length. KL Rahul moves onto the front foot and skies a flick for a half dozen runs behind square.

3.3 1 Back of a length, outside off stump. Nissanka pushes forward and plays a pull for 1 run behind square.

3.2 1 Full toss, pitching near leg stump and angling across. KL Rahul moves onto the front foot and pulls shakily for 1 run back behind square.

3.1 1 Back of a length from Rabada, outside off again. Nissanka pushes forward and inside edges back behind square for a run.

2.6 . Back of a length, pitching outside off. KL Rahul gets on the back foot and drives

2.6 1w Wide. Short of a length, on a good line but angling far across the batter. KL Rahul rocks back but misses while trying a leg glance

2.5 . Good length from Mohammed Siraj, pitching outside off again. KL Rahul gets on the front foot but swings and misses while trying to play a cut. Gujarat Titans appeal, however the umpire is unmoved.

2.4 4 FOUR! On a good length, outside off stump. KL Rahul pushes forward and skies a drive for four runs on the off side.

2.3 . On a good length, outside leg. KL Rahul steps away and eases a drive

2.2 . Back of a length from Mohammed Siraj, outside off. KL Rahul pushes forward but swings and misses while trying a pull

2.1 2 Pitched up, pitching on a good line. KL Rahul gets on the front foot and lifts a drive down the ground for 2 runs.

1.6 . Back of a length from Rabada, pitching outside off again. Nissanka goes back but misses while trying to play a cut

1.5 . Back of a length, pitching outside off. Nissanka moves onto the back foot and edges behind square on the on side. Tidy fielding by Buttler saves a boundary.

1.5 1w Wide. Outside leg and angling far across Nissanka. He gets forward but swings and misses while trying to play a scoop

1.4 1 Back of a length from Rabada, pitching outside off stump once more. KL Rahul goes back and slices a cut back through point for 1 run.

1.3 4 FOUR! Full ball, outside off. KL Rahul pushes forward and drives for 4 runs on the on side.

1.2 . Good length, pitching on leg and angling across the batter. KL Rahul moves onto the front foot and defends

1.1 . Rabada pitches one up, pitching on a good line once again. KL Rahul gets on the front foot and plays a flick

0.6 4 FOUR! Pitched up, on line. Nissanka pushes forward and drives down the ground for 4 runs.

0.5 1 Good length from Mohammed Siraj, outside off once again. KL Rahul moves onto the front foot and defends through point on the off side for one run.

0.4 1 Good length, outside off stump. Nissanka gets on the front foot and defends for one run back behind point.

0.3 4 And again! Good line and length from Mohammed Siraj. Nissanka pushes forward and drives straight down the ground for 4 runs.

0.2 4 FOUR! Mohammed Siraj pitches one up, pitching outside off. Nissanka gets on the front foot and drives for 4 runs.

0.1 . Back of a length from Mohammed Siraj, outside off. Nissanka gets on the back foot and slices a cut

19.6 4 FOUR! Good length, outside off. Phillips gets forward and lifts a drive for four runs on the off side.

19.5 . Mukesh Kumar now coming over the wicket to Phillips. Length ball, outside off stump. Phillips moves onto the front foot but swings and misses while attempting to play a reverse sweep

19.4 1 CHANCE! Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Tewatia gets on the front foot and drives for a single run. A run out chance but Gujarat Titans survive the attempt from Patel's throw.

19.3 W OUT! Mukesh Kumar gets the wicket! Around the wicket to W Sundar, full toss, pitching outside off stump. He gets forward and lifts a poor drive, and is caught by Nitish Rana

19.2 1 Full ball, on a good line. Phillips gets on the front foot and drives for a single run.

19.1 6 MAXIMUM! Back of a length, on a good line. Phillips gets forward and lifts a pull for 6 runs.

18.6 4 FOUR! Full ball, outside off stump. W Sundar pushes forward and eases a drive for 4 runs down the ground.

18.5 6 SIX! Fifty up for W Sundar with a maximum! Full toss, pitching on a good line. W Sundar pushes forward and skies a pull for a half dozen runs.

18.4 1 Full toss, outside off stump. Phillips moves onto the front foot and eases a drive down the ground for one run.

18.3 1 Full, pitching outside off stump. W Sundar gets forward and defends for one run.

18.2 . Good length from Natarajan, outside off. W Sundar pushes forward and scoops shakily back behind square.

18.1 1 Full toss, on a good line once again. Phillips moves onto the front foot and skies a sloppy drive for one run.

17.6 1 Full toss, pitching on a good line. Phillips gets forward and punches a drive for one run down the ground.

17.5 . 0 runs

17.5 1 wide

17.4 . Ngidi pitches one up, outside off stump. Phillips pushes forward but makes no contact while attempting a drive

17.3 W OUT! Ngidi gets the wicket! Good length, pitching outside off again. Shubman Gill gets forward and drives sloppily, and is caught by Nitish Rana

17.2 . Ngidi comes over the wicket. Full toss, outside off. Shubman Gill gets forward but misses while trying a drive

17.1 1 Good length, outside off once more. W Sundar gets forward and drives for one run through the off side field.

16.6 . Back of a length, outside off stump once again. Shubman Gill gets on the back foot and cuts sloppily. Good work in the field by Kuldeep Yadav results in 1 run being saved.

16.5 . Length ball, pitching outside off. Shubman Gill moves onto the front foot but decides to just let that one go through to the wicketkeeper untouched

16.4 6 MAXIMUM! Good line and length. Shubman Gill moves onto the front foot and drives straight down the ground for six runs.

16.3 1 Short of a length, outside off again. W Sundar gets on the back foot and cuts poorly for a single run.

16.2 1 Back of a length from Kuldeep Yadav, outside off stump. Shubman Gill gets on the back foot and drives for a run.

16.1 6 MAXIMUM! Good length from Kuldeep Yadav, pitching outside leg and angled across Shubman Gill. He moves onto the front foot and pulls for six runs back behind square.

15.6 . Full ball, pitching outside off stump. W Sundar pushes forward and punches a drive

15.5 1 On a good line and length. Shubman Gill pushes forward and drives down the ground for a run.

15.4 . Natarajan drops one in short, outside off stump. Shubman Gill gets on the back foot but misses while attempting a cut

15.3 4 FOUR! Back of a length, pitching near leg stump and angled across the batter. Shubman Gill moves onto the back foot and lifts a pull for 4 runs.

15.2 1 Full ball, pitching outside off stump. W Sundar moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for a single run through the off side.

15.1 1 Full, pitching near leg stump and angled across the batter. Shubman Gill gets forward and plays a flick for a run.

14.6 1 Full toss, outside off. Shubman Gill gets forward and plays a flick for one run.

14.5 4 FOUR! Shubman Gill brings up his fifty in emphatic style! Full toss, pitching on a good line. Shubman Gill plays a flick for 4 runs.

14.5 1w Wide. Ngidi comes over the wicket to Shubman Gill. Pitching well outside off stump.

14.4 1 Ngidi comes around the wicket. Pitched up, pitching on a good line. W Sundar gets forward and drives for one run.

14.3 1 Full toss, outside off stump. Shubman Gill advances and inside edges for one run back behind square.

14.2 1 Good line and length. W Sundar moves onto the front foot and defends for a run down the ground.

14.1 . Back of a length from Ngidi, pitching outside off stump. W Sundar gets on the back foot but makes no contact while trying a cut

13.6 1 Short of a length, outside off stump. W Sundar goes back and cuts for a run.

13.6 1w Wide. Pitching far outside off. W Sundar gets forward but makes no contact while attempting to play a sweep

13.5 4 FOUR! Back of a length, on line. W Sundar moves onto the back foot and pulls for 4 runs.

13.4 1 On a good length, outside off stump. Shubman Gill gets on the front foot and drives for one run through the off side.

13.3 1 Full toss, on line. W Sundar gets forward and sweeps behind square for a single run.

13.2 1 DROPPED! Good length, outside off stump. Shubman Gill advances and drives for a single run down the ground. A chance at a wicket, but the catch is put down by Miller. That was a hard chance for Miller.

13.1 1 Good line and length from Patel. W Sundar gets forward and drives for a run down the ground.

12.6 1 On a good line and length from Kuldeep Yadav. W Sundar pushes forward and drives on the leg side for a run.

12.5 . Back of a length, pitching outside off. W Sundar rocks back and cuts

12.4 1 Short of a length, on a good line once again. Shubman Gill rocks back and eases a drive for 1 run.

12.3 6 MAXIMUM! On a good line and length from Kuldeep Yadav. Shubman Gill gets on the front foot and lifts a sweep for six runs.

12.2 . Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Shubman Gill goes back and cuts poorly

12.1 1 Good line and length. W Sundar pushes forward and drives for a single run.

11.6 . Good length, outside off stump. Shubman Gill gets forward but plays and misses while attempting to play a defensive stroke

11.5 6 MAXIMUM! Nigam, Vipra now coming over the wicket. Full toss, pitching on a good line. Shubman Gill gets forward and skies a drive down the ground for six runs.

11.4 1 On a good length, outside off. W Sundar moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for 1 run.

11.3 6 SIX! Free hit, and W Sundar takes advantage. Nigam, Vipra comes around the wicket to W Sundar. Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. W Sundar moves onto the back foot and pulls for six runs.

11.3 nb FOUR MORE! No ball. Back of a length from Nigam, Vipra, pitching on a good line once again. W Sundar moves onto the back foot and pulls for four runs.

11.2 4 FOUR! Nigam, Vipra drops one in short, on line once again. W Sundar moves onto the back foot and lofts a pull for 4 runs.

11.1 1 Back of a length, pitching on a good line again. Shubman Gill rocks back and pulls for a single run.

10.6 1 Full toss, on a good line. Shubman Gill moves onto the front foot and plays a flick for 1 run.

10.4 4 FOUR! Short of a length, on a good line but angled across W Sundar. He rocks back and pulls for 4 runs back behind square.

10.3 1 Dropped in short by Natarajan, pitching outside off stump. Shubman Gill moves onto the back foot and pulls for a run.

10.2 1 Back of a length from Natarajan, pitching outside off stump. W Sundar moves onto the back foot and guides a cut for a single run. The ball is misfielded by Rizvi.

10.1 1 Full toss, pitching on a good line. Shubman Gill pushes forward and pulls for one run down the ground.

9.6 1 Kuldeep Yadav now coming over the wicket to Shubman Gill. On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Shubman Gill gets on the back foot and defends for 1 run through the off side field.

9.5 1 Kuldeep Yadav comes around the wicket to W Sundar. Good length, pitching near leg stump and angled across the batter. W Sundar moves onto the front foot and plays a flick for one run behind square.

9.4 1 Back of a length from Kuldeep Yadav, pitching outside off stump. Shubman Gill rocks back and edges for a run.

9.3 1 Good length, outside off stump. W Sundar goes back and finesses a glance for a single run.

9.2 1 Good length from Kuldeep Yadav, pitching on leg and angling across Shubman Gill. He rocks back and glances for a single run.

9.1 6 SIX! Good length from Kuldeep Yadav, pitching on leg and angling across. Shubman Gill pushes forward and sweeps behind square for 6 runs.

8.6 1 Dropped in short by Natarajan, outside off. Shubman Gill rocks back and guides a cut for one run.

8.5 1 Good length, outside off stump. W Sundar gets on the front foot and flicks for a run.

8.4 1 Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Shubman Gill moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for a single run.

8.3 1 Full, outside off. W Sundar moves onto the front foot and punches a drive through the off side field for 1 run.

8.2 1 Good length from Natarajan, outside off stump again. Shubman Gill moves onto the front foot and drives for 1 run back through point.

8.1 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Shubman Gill gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

7.6 4 FOUR! Full, pitching on a good line. W Sundar gets forward and punches a drive down the ground for 4 runs.

7.5 1 Full ball, pitching outside off. Shubman Gill gets on the front foot and drives on the off side for a single run.

7.4 1 Short of a length, outside off. W Sundar moves onto the back foot and eases a drive for a run.

7.3 W OUT! Kuldeep Yadav breaks through! Short of a length, pitching on a good line again. Buttler goes back but misses while trying to play a pull, the ball gets through, and Buttler is bowled

7.2 1 Dropped in short by Kuldeep Yadav, on a good line once again. Shubman Gill rocks back and plays a pull for a run.

7.1 1 On a good line and length from Kuldeep Yadav again. Buttler pushes forward and edges for one run through the off side field.

6.6 . Pitching on a good line and length again. Shubman Gill pushes forward and defends

6.5 4 FOUR! Patel pitches one up, on a good line again. Shubman Gill gets on the front foot and drives for 4 runs.

6.4 1 Back of a length, on line again. Buttler gets on the back foot and tucks a leg glance for 1 run back behind square.

6.3 2 Buttler brings up his 50! On a good line and length from Patel. Buttler moves onto the back foot and glances on the on side for two runs.

6.2 1 Length ball, pitching outside off stump once again. Shubman Gill goes back and cuts for 1 run.

6.1 1 Short of a length, outside off stump once more. Buttler gets forward and drives for a single run down the ground.

5.6 1 Full toss, outside off. Buttler gets on the front foot and eases a poor drive for a run.

5.5 . Pitching on a good line and length once again. Buttler gets forward and drives down the ground.

5.4 . Full toss, on a good line. Buttler gets on the front foot and drives

5.3 4 FOUR! Full toss, pitching outside off stump once more. Buttler moves onto the front foot and plays a pull for four runs.

5.2 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump again. Buttler pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

5.1 . Full ball, pitching outside off. Buttler gets forward and punches a drive

4.6 1 Mukesh Kumar drops one in short, pitching on a good line. Buttler rocks back and plays a pull for a single run.

4.5 6 MAXIMUM! Good length, outside off stump. Buttler moves down the pitch and drives for six runs on the off side.

4.4 . Short ball, on line. Buttler creates space but misses while trying to play a cut

4.3 4 FOUR! Length ball, pitching near leg stump. Buttler creates space and plays a flick for four runs.

4.2 6 And another! Mukesh Kumar pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Buttler gets on the front foot and drives for six runs on the on side.

4.1 6 SIX! Short of a length, on line. Buttler pushes forward and plays a scoop for six runs back behind square.

3.6 1 On a good length, pitching outside off. Buttler moves onto the front foot and eases a drive down the ground for one run.

3.5 1 Patel pitches one up, pitching on a good line again. Shubman Gill gets forward and drives for 1 run.

3.4 1 Good line and length from Patel. Buttler moves onto the front foot and drives for 1 run.

3.3 . Short of a length, outside off stump. Buttler gets on the back foot and drives

3.2 6 MAXIMUM! Good line and length. Buttler moves onto the front foot and drives for 6 runs over the leg side field.

3.1 4 FOUR! Patel pitches one up, outside off once more. Buttler moves onto the front foot and drives for 4 runs on the off side.

2.6 1 Good length, pitching outside off. Buttler moves onto the front foot and defends for a run.

2.6 1w Wide. Back of a length, pitching far outside leg. Buttler gets on the back foot but makes no contact while trying to play a leg glance

2.5 6 SIX! Pitched up, on line once more. Buttler gets on the front foot and lifts a drive for six runs.

2.4 . Full ball, on a good line. Buttler gets on the front foot and punches a drive

2.3 . Pitching on a good line and length. Buttler gets on the front foot and tucks a glance

2.2 . Back of a length, on line. Buttler gets on the back foot and glances behind square.

2.1 W OUT! Mukesh Kumar breaks through! Back of a length, pitching on a good line. Sai Sudharsan gets on the back foot and inside edges, and the ball careens into the stumps

2.1 1w Wide. Dropped in short by Mukesh Kumar, pitching far outside leg. Sai Sudharsan rocks back, and is hit on the pad while attempting a pull. Delhi Capitals appeal, however Sai Sudharsan is given not out.

1.6 1 Short of a length, on leg stump and angling across. Sai Sudharsan gets on the back foot and defends for one run.

1.5 1 Back of a length, pitching on a good line once more. Shubman Gill moves onto the back foot and guides a leg glance for a run back behind square.

1.4 . Good line and length from Ngidi. Shubman Gill pushes forward and defends down the ground.

1.3 . Back of a length from Ngidi, outside off stump. Shubman Gill gets on the back foot and punches a drive

1.2 1 Length ball, pitching near leg stump and angling across. Sai Sudharsan gets forward and flicks for a run.

1.1 4 FOUR! Good length, pitching outside off stump again. Sai Sudharsan pushes forward and punches a drive for 4 runs on the off side.

0.6 . Back of a length from Mukesh Kumar, pitching outside off. Shubman Gill rocks back and defends sloppily

0.5 1 On a good line and length once more. Sai Sudharsan goes back and glances on the on side for one run. Good work in the field by Nissanka results in a single run being saved.

0.4 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Shubman Gill pushes forward and defends for a single run on the off side.

0.3 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Mukesh Kumar, pitching outside off stump. Shubman Gill moves onto the back foot and drives on the off side for four runs.