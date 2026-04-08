Results Score Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans T20 Indian Premier League 08.04.2026

T20Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
DC
DC

209

GT
GT

210

Best Players

batterRB4s6sSR
Rahul KLbatsman9252114176.92
Miller Davidbatsman412033205
bowlerOMRWECOWDNB
Rabada Kagisobowler40320820
Khan Rashidbowler401734.2500

Latest Highlights

19.6
W

OUT! Run out. Dropped in short by Prasidh Krishna, outside off stump. Miller goes back but makes no contact while trying a pull. The throw by Buttler is good. Gujarat Titans appeal for a run out, and it's referred to the third umpire for review. Replays show Kuldeep Yadav is short of the popping crease, and will have to depart

19.5
.

Dropped in short by Prasidh Krishna, on line. Miller rocks back and plays a pull back behind square.

19.4
6

SIX! Full, pitching outside off stump. Miller gets on the front foot and skies a drive over the off side field for six runs.

Read all highlights