Results Score Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans T20 Indian Premier League 08.04.2026
Best Players
|batter
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Rahul KLbatsman
|92
|52
|11
|4
|176.92
|Miller Davidbatsman
|41
|20
|3
|3
|205
|bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|ECO
|WD
|NB
|Rabada Kagisobowler
|4
|0
|32
|0
|8
|2
|0
|Khan Rashidbowler
|4
|0
|17
|3
|4.25
|0
|0
Latest Highlights
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19.6
W
OUT! Run out. Dropped in short by Prasidh Krishna, outside off stump. Miller goes back but makes no contact while trying a pull. The throw by Buttler is good. Gujarat Titans appeal for a run out, and it's referred to the third umpire for review. Replays show Kuldeep Yadav is short of the popping crease, and will have to depart
19.5
.
Dropped in short by Prasidh Krishna, on line. Miller rocks back and plays a pull back behind square.
19.4
6
SIX! Full, pitching outside off stump. Miller gets on the front foot and skies a drive over the off side field for six runs.