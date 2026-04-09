19.6 1b Length ball, outside off again. Choudhary gets on the front foot but makes no contact while attempting to play a pull, and they steal a bye.

19.5 6 SIX! Choudhary brings up his 50 in emphatic style! Vaibhav Arora pitches one up, pitching outside off again. Choudhary moves onto the front foot and skies a drive on the off side for six runs.

19.4 . Yorker, outside off stump once more. Choudhary advances down the pitch but misses while attempting to play a ramp

19.3 . Yorker, outside off. Choudhary gets forward but misses while attempting to play a drive

19.2 6 SIX! Short of a length, outside off stump once again. Choudhary gets forward and lofts a pull for six runs behind square.

19.1 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Avesh Khan moves onto the back foot and guides a glance for a single run through the on side field.

18.6 6 SIX! Dropped in short by Green, pitching outside off stump once more. Choudhary gets on the front foot and pulls for a half dozen runs.

18.5 4 FOUR! Short ball, pitching outside off stump. Choudhary gets on the front foot and edges for four runs back behind square.

18.4 . On a good length, pitching outside off once again. Choudhary gets forward but makes no contact while attempting to play a drive

18.3 6 SIX! Short, pitching outside off stump once again. Choudhary gets on the front foot and pulls for six runs behind square.

18.2 . Short ball, pitching outside off once more. Choudhary moves onto the front foot, and is hit on the body while attempting to play a pull

18.1 . Short, pitching outside off again. Choudhary pushes forward and pulls averagely straight down the ground.

17.6 . Good length, pitching outside off stump again. Avesh Khan gets on the front foot but makes no contact while attempting a drive

17.5 1 Dropped in short by Kartik Tyagi, outside off again. Choudhary moves onto the front foot and plays a pull for a run.

17.4 6 MAXIMUM! Full toss, outside off once more. Choudhary gets forward and drives for six runs over the on side field.

17.3 . Short ball, pitching outside off stump once more. Choudhary pushes forward and plays a pull

17.2 . Full toss, outside off stump once more. Choudhary gets on the front foot and drives

17.1 6 SIX! Dropped in short by Kartik Tyagi, outside off. Choudhary rocks back and lofts a cut for a half dozen runs.

16.6 . Short, outside off stump once again. Avesh Khan goes back but makes no contact while trying to play a pull

16.5 1 Vaibhav Arora now coming around the wicket to Choudhary. Full toss, outside off stump. Choudhary gets forward and plays a pull for one run.

16.4 6 SIX! Full, pitching outside leg stump. Choudhary creates room and lofts a drive for a half dozen runs.

16.3 4 FOUR! Short ball, pitching outside off stump. Choudhary gets on the front foot and pulls for four runs.

16.2 . Full, outside leg and angled across. Choudhary gets forward, and is hit on the pads while attempting a glance

16.1 . Short ball, pitching outside off stump once again. Choudhary rocks back and plays a pull back behind square.

15.6 W OUT! Caught. Good length, outside off. Mohammad Shami pushes forward and lifts a pull, but is caught by Anukul Roy

15.5 . Good length from Narine, outside off again. Mohammad Shami gets on the front foot but misses while trying to play a defensive shot

15.4 1 Good length, outside off. Choudhary moves onto the front foot and plays a sweep for 1 run back behind square.

15.3 . Good length from Narine, pitching outside off again. Choudhary rocks back but makes no contact while trying to play a cut. Kolkata Knight Riders appeal, but umpire Holdstock says not out.

15.2 . Good length from Narine, pitching outside off once more. Choudhary rocks back but misses while attempting to play a defensive stroke

15.1 . Good length from Narine, pitching outside off stump again. Choudhary moves onto the front foot and edges

14.6 1 Good length, outside off. Choudhary moves onto the back foot and defends for a single run.

14.5 1 Good length from Anukul Roy, pitching near leg stump and angling across. Mohammad Shami gets on the back foot and flicks a glance behind square for one run.

14.4 W OUT! Caught. Good length, pitching outside off once more. Ayush Badoni gets forward and drives shakily, and is caught by Rinku Singh on the off side.

14.3 6 MAXIMUM! Ayush Badoni brings up his 50 with a maximum! Full toss, outside off. Ayush Badoni gets forward and lofts a pull for a half dozen runs.

14.2 . Pitched up, outside off stump. Ayush Badoni pushes forward and punches a drive through the off side.

14.1 . Back of a length, pitching outside off again. Ayush Badoni moves onto the back foot and glances sloppily

13.6 1 Short of a length, outside off stump. Ayush Badoni moves onto the front foot and pulls for a single run.

13.5 4 FOUR! Saini drops one in short, outside off stump once again. Ayush Badoni rocks back and cuts behind point for four runs.

13.4 2 Short, pitching outside off once again. Ayush Badoni gets on the back foot and slices a cut behind point for 2 runs.

13.3 . Short of a length, pitching outside off once more. Ayush Badoni rocks back but swings and misses while attempting a cut

13.2 4 FOUR MORE! Length ball, pitching outside off once more. Ayush Badoni gets forward and drives through the off side field for four runs.

13.1 4 FOUR! Length ball, outside off stump once again. Ayush Badoni gets forward and lofts a drive for four runs over the off side field.

12.6 . Pitched up, outside off stump. Choudhary gets forward and drives

12.5 W OUT! Bowled. Good length, pitching outside off. Abdul Samad Farooq moves onto the front foot but makes no contact while attempting to play a drive, and the ball careens into the stumps

12.5 1w Wide. Too wide outside off.

12.4 1 Full toss, pitching near leg stump and angled across the batter. Ayush Badoni gets on the front foot and eases a drive for a single run down the ground.

12.4 1w Wide. Pitching well outside off stump.

12.3 4 FOUR! Good length, pitching outside leg stump. Ayush Badoni moves onto the front foot and plays a sweep for four runs back behind square.

12.2 . Length ball, pitching outside off once again. Ayush Badoni gets on the front foot but allows the ball to pass through to the wicketkeeper

12.1 1 Good length, pitching outside off once again. Abdul Samad Farooq pushes forward and punches a drive down the ground for a single run.

11.6 1 Back of a length from Kartik Tyagi, pitching outside off. Abdul Samad Farooq gets forward and punches a drive for one run through the off side field.

11.5 . Back of a length from Kartik Tyagi, outside off stump. Abdul Samad Farooq pushes forward but swings and misses while trying a drive

11.4 W OUT! Kartik Tyagi breaks through! Short, pitching near leg stump and angled across Pooran. He gets forward and pulls sloppily, and is caught by Ramandeep Singh

11.3 1 Short, outside off once more. Ayush Badoni pushes forward and glances for one run through the leg side field.

11.2 4 FOUR! Kartik Tyagi drops one in short, pitching outside off once again. Ayush Badoni goes back and lofts a late cut back behind point for four runs.

11.1 . Good length from Kartik Tyagi, pitching outside off. Ayush Badoni moves onto the back foot but misses while trying to play a cut

10.6 2 Good length from Saini, outside off stump. Pooran pushes forward and drives for two runs on the off side.

10.5 . Short, on leg stump and angled across the batter. Pooran gets on the front foot but swings and misses while trying a pull

10.4 . Back of a length from Saini, on a good line. Pooran gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

10.3 2 On a good length, pitching outside off once more. Pooran pushes forward and punches a drive for two runs.

10.3 1w Wide. Short, pitching well down the leg side.

10.2 . Dropped in short by Saini, on line. Pooran gets on the front foot but makes no contact while trying a pull

10.1 . Saini pitches one up, pitching on a good line. Pooran pushes forward and drives through the off side.

9.6 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump once again. Ayush Badoni gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

9.5 . Length ball, outside off stump once more. Ayush Badoni gets on the front foot and defends

9.4 1 Short of a length, outside leg. Pooran moves onto the back foot and glances on the leg side for a single run.

9.3 . Good length from Narine, pitching outside leg stump and angled across the batter. Pooran gets forward but plays and misses while trying to defend

9.2 . On a good length, pitching on leg and angled across. Pooran pushes forward and defends

9.1 . On a good line and length once again. Pooran rocks back but makes no contact while attempting to play a defensive shot. Kolkata Knight Riders appeal, but Pooran is given not out.

8.6 1 Free hit. Short ball, on leg stump and angling across the batter. Pooran gets on the front foot and pulls averagely for one run.

8.6 nb No ball. Very short ball, on line again. Pooran decides to just let that one travel through to Raghuvanshi without offering a shot

8.5 6 SIX! Short of a length, pitching on leg and angling across. Pooran gets on the front foot and lifts a pull for a half dozen runs.

8.4 1 Back of a length from Green, outside off. Ayush Badoni moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for a single run.

8.3 1 Back of a length from Green, on line once more. Pooran moves onto the front foot and defends for a single run.

8.3 1w Wide. Half-tracker, on leg stump and angling wildly across the batter.

8.2 W OUT! Caught. Short, pitching on leg and angled across Pant. He goes back and pulls shakily, and is caught by Kartik Tyagi back behind square.

8.1 1 Back of a length from Green, outside off. Ayush Badoni goes back and plays a cut for a run.

7.6 . Good length, pitching on leg and angled across. Pant moves onto the front foot and edges

7.5 1 Back of a length from Narine, pitching on a good line but angling across the batter. Ayush Badoni pushes forward and flicks a glance for a run behind square on the on side.

7.4 1 Good length, pitching outside leg stump. Pant pushes forward and tucks a glance for 1 run behind square on the on side.

7.3 1 Back of a length from Narine, outside off stump but angled across Ayush Badoni. He goes back and flicks a glance for 1 run through the leg side field.

7.2 . On a good length, outside off stump. Ayush Badoni pushes forward and drives poorly

7.1 1 Good length from Narine, outside off stump. Pant gets on the back foot and cuts for 1 run.

6.6 1 Short ball, outside leg and angling across. Pant goes back and pulls poorly for 1 run.

6.5 4 FOUR! Good length, pitching on leg and angled across. Pant shuffles down the pitch and drives on the off side for 4 runs.

6.4 1 Good length from Kartik Tyagi, pitching outside off stump once more. Ayush Badoni gets on the front foot and drives on the off side for 1 run.

6.3 1 Length ball, outside leg. Pant moves onto the front foot and glances for one run behind square on the on side.

6.2 1 Dropped in short by Kartik Tyagi, outside off again. Ayush Badoni goes back and defends for a single run.

6.1 4 FOUR! Back of a length, outside off stump. Ayush Badoni gets forward and slices a square cut behind point for four runs.

5.6 1 Full ball, pitching on a good line. Ayush Badoni pushes forward and tucks a glance for a run on the leg side.

5.5 . Good length, pitching outside off stump once more. Ayush Badoni gets forward, and is hit on the pad while trying to defend

5.4 4 FOUR! Short of a length, pitching outside off stump again. Ayush Badoni moves onto the back foot and cuts through point for four runs.

5.3 1 On a good length, outside leg and angled across Pant. He goes back and guides a glance for 1 run behind square.

5.2 1 Good length from Narine, outside off once again. Ayush Badoni rocks back and drives for one run.

5.1 . Good length, pitching outside off stump again. Ayush Badoni moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

4.6 1 Vaibhav Arora drops one in short, outside off but angled across Ayush Badoni. He gets on the back foot and plays a hook behind square for one run.

4.5 6 SIX! Short, pitching outside off stump. Ayush Badoni rocks back and skies a sloppy hook for six runs back behind square.

4.4 . Dropped in short by Vaibhav Arora, pitching on a good line but angling across Ayush Badoni. He ducks under it

4.3 W OUT! Vaibhav Arora gets the wicket! Short ball, outside off but angled across. Marsh gets on the back foot and is hit on the gloves while attempting a pull, and is caught by Raghuvanshi

4.2 1 Short ball, pitching outside leg and angled across Pant. He pushes forward and glances for 1 run.

4.1 W OUT! Vaibhav Arora gets the wicket! Short, outside off. Markram gets forward and pulls shakily, and is caught by Powell

3.6 6 SIX! Good line and length from Anukul Roy again. Marsh moves onto the front foot and sweeps for 6 runs.

3.5 1 On a good line and length. Marsh moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for 1 run.

3.4 . Pitched up, outside off. Markram moves onto the front foot and drives shakily back behind square.

3.3 1 Full toss, pitching near leg stump and angled across the batter. Marsh gets on the front foot and eases a drive for a run.

3.2 1 Good length, pitching outside off once more. Markram goes back and glances through the leg side field for a single run.

3.1 1 Good length from Anukul Roy, pitching outside off once again. Marsh moves onto the back foot and eases a drive for 1 run.

2.6 2 Back of a length, pitching outside off. Markram gets forward and guides a glance for two runs through the on side field.

2.5 1 Back of a length from Saini, outside off stump once more. Marsh rocks back and plays a mediocre cut for a single run.

2.4 1lb Good length from Saini, outside off again. Markram gets on the front foot, and is hit on the pad while trying to play a glance on the off side, resulting in 1 leg bye. Kolkata Knight Riders appeal, however umpire A Totre is unmoved.

2.3 4 FOUR! On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Markram gets forward and drives on the off side for four runs.

2.2 6 SIX! Short of a length, on leg stump once again. Markram pushes forward and plays a pull for six runs.

2.1 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Saini, on leg stump. Markram pushes forward and glances poorly for four runs.

1.6 1 Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Markram pushes forward and drives for a single run down the ground.

1.6 1w Wide. Pitched up, too wide outside leg. Markram gets forward but swings and misses while attempting to play a leg glance

1.5 1lb Good length, pitching outside leg stump. Marsh moves onto the front foot, and is hit on the pads while attempting to play a sweep behind square, resulting in a leg bye.

1.4 1 Back of a length from Anukul Roy, pitching outside off. Markram goes back and finesses a glance for a single run on the leg side.

1.3 1 On a good length, on leg stump and angled across. Marsh pushes forward and eases a drive for a single run.

1.2 . Good length, pitching outside off stump. Marsh gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

1.2 1w Wide. Pitching far outside leg. Marsh moves onto the back foot but misses while trying to play a leg glance

1.1 1 Good line and length. Markram gets forward and punches a drive for 1 run through the off side.

0.6 1 Back of a length, outside off stump. Markram pushes forward and eases a drive for a single run.

0.5 . Back of a length from Vaibhav Arora, outside off. Markram rocks back and drives

0.4 . Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Markram moves onto the back foot and defends

0.3 1 Back of a length, outside off once again. Marsh rocks back and defends for a run.

0.2 . Short, outside off once more. Marsh rocks back and defends

0.1 4 FOUR! Vaibhav Arora drops one in short, outside off. Marsh rocks back and cuts for 4 runs behind point.

19.6 1b Yadav drops one in short, pitching outside off stump once more. Powell gets forward but swings and misses while trying to play a pull, and they steal a single bye.

19.5 . Good length from Yadav, pitching outside off. Powell pushes forward but misses while trying a drive

19.4 1 Yorker, pitching outside leg. Green pushes forward and guides a glance for one run.

19.3 4 FOUR! Full, pitching outside off once again. Green gets forward and inside edges for 4 runs behind square on the on side.

19.2 1 Yorker, outside off stump once more. Powell pushes forward and drives down the ground for one run.

19.2 1w Wide. Half-tracker, pitching well outside off stump. Powell gets forward but misses while trying a pull

19.1 4 FOUR! Yorker, on line. Powell moves onto the front foot and paddles back behind square for 4 runs.

18.6 1 Yorker, pitching outside leg and angled across the batter. Powell pushes forward and finesses a glance on the on side for a single run.

18.5 1 Yorker, outside off stump. Green gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke for a run through the off side field.

18.4 1 Full, pitching near leg stump. Powell gets on the back foot and defends for 1 run.

18.3 1 Mohammad Shami pitches one up, outside off again. Green gets on the front foot and punches a drive for one run.

18.3 1w Wide. Half-tracker, pitching far outside off. Green moves onto the back foot but swings and misses while trying a cut

18.2 6 MAXIMUM! On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Green pushes forward and drives for six runs on the leg side.

18.1 1lb Mohammad Shami pitches one up, on line. Powell gets forward, and is hit on the pads while attempting to play a glance, resulting in 1 leg bye.

17.6 4 FOUR! Pitched up, pitching outside off stump once again. Green moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for 4 runs.

17.5 . Avesh Khan drops one in short, outside off. Green moves onto the back foot but swings and misses while trying a cut

17.4 1 Full toss, outside off. Powell gets on the front foot and drives for a single run on the on side.

17.4 1w Wide. Full ball, too wide outside off.

17.3 4 FOUR! Full toss, outside off stump once more. Powell gets forward and punches a drive through the on side field for 4 runs.

17.2 2 Short ball, pitching outside off stump once again. Powell goes back and skies a wild pull back behind square for two runs.

17.1 1 Full, pitching outside off stump. Green gets on the front foot and edges behind square for one run.

16.6 6 MAXIMUM! Full toss, on line. Powell gets forward and drives for a half dozen runs over the leg side field.

16.5 4 FOUR! Yadav pitches one up, pitching outside off. Powell moves onto the front foot and eases a drive down the ground for 4 runs.

16.4 1 Full toss, pitching outside leg and angling across. Green gets forward and edges onto the pads while attempting a glance for 1 run.

16.3 4 FOUR! Yadav drops one in short, outside off stump. Green moves onto the back foot and ramps shakily behind point on the off side for four runs.

16.2 1 Yorker, pitching near leg stump and angled across Green. He pushes forward and drives for 1 run.

16.1 1 Full toss, pitching on a good line. Green gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

15.6 1 Good length from Siddharth, Manimaran, outside leg. Green moves down the pitch and drives for a run through the off side.

15.5 1 Full ball, on a good line. Powell pushes forward and glances on the on side for a run.

15.4 . Good line and length from Siddharth, Manimaran. Powell moves onto the front foot and eases a drive

15.3 4 FOUR! Good length, pitching outside leg stump. Powell pushes forward and inside edges back behind square for 4 runs.

15.2 . Siddharth, Manimaran pitches one up, on leg stump and angling across Powell. He moves onto the front foot and defends

15.1 6 SIX! On a good length, outside leg and angled across Powell. He shuffles down the pitch and skies a drive over the on side field for six runs.

14.6 1 Length ball, outside off. Powell gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke back behind point for a run.

14.5 1 On a good length, pitching outside leg stump and angling across the batter. Green rocks back and eases a drive for a run through the on side field.

14.4 . Good length from Rathi, on leg stump and angled across Green. He gets on the back foot and defends

14.3 . Length ball, outside off. Green rocks back and plays a defensive stroke

14.2 . On a good length, pitching near leg stump and angling across. Green moves onto the back foot and tucks a poor glance

14.1 1 Back of a length, pitching outside off stump once again. Powell gets forward and pulls for one run.

13.6 1 Good length, outside off stump once again. Powell gets on the front foot and drives sloppily for a single run.

13.5 . Back of a length from Avesh Khan, pitching outside off once again. Powell rocks back and inside edges behind square.

13.4 . Short ball, outside off but angling across Powell. He pushes forward, and is struck on the body while attempting to play a hook

13.3 . Avesh Khan comes over the wicket. Short ball, pitching outside off. Powell gets on the front foot and plays a poor pull

13.2 W OUT! Avesh Khan gets the wicket! Back of a length, outside off stump. Rinku Singh goes back but misses while trying to defend, and the ball careens into the stumps

13.1 . Good length, outside off. Rinku Singh moves onto the front foot and drives

12.6 1 Full toss, pitching outside off. Rinku Singh gets on the front foot and drives for a single run.

12.5 . Good length, pitching near leg stump and angled across. Rinku Singh pushes forward and eases a drive

12.4 1 Back of a length, outside off. Green moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke for a run down the ground.

12.3 1 Short ball, on a good line once again. Rinku Singh goes back and plays a defensive stroke for a single run behind point.

12.2 1 Full toss, pitching on a good line. Green moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for a single run.

12.1 1 Back of a length from Mohammad Shami, pitching near leg stump and angling across Rinku Singh. He moves down the pitch and inside edges behind square for one run.

11.6 . On a good line and length from Siddharth, Manimaran. Green moves onto the back foot and defends

11.5 1 Good length from Siddharth, Manimaran, pitching outside leg stump once again. Rinku Singh gets on the back foot and flicks a glance through the on side field for a run.

11.4 W OUT! Siddharth, Manimaran gets the wicket! Length ball, pitching outside leg stump and angling across the batter. Raghuvanshi shuffles down the pitch and drives poorly, and is caught by Markram on the leg side.

11.2 1 Siddharth, Manimaran pitches one up, pitching near leg stump and angled across. Raghuvanshi pushes forward and sweeps behind square for 1 run.

11.1 1 On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Green moves onto the front foot and drives for a run through the off side.

10.6 1 On a good length, pitching near leg stump. Green moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke for 1 run on the leg side.

10.5 1 Good line and length. Raghuvanshi gets forward and slices a square cut for a single run behind point.

10.4 1 Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Green moves onto the front foot and eases a drive on the off side for 1 run.

10.3 . Length ball, outside off once again. Green moves onto the front foot and plays a shaky defensive stroke behind square.

10.1 1 Good length from Rathi, outside off stump once again. Raghuvanshi moves onto the front foot and drives for one run.

9.6 1 Short ball, pitching outside off. Raghuvanshi gets on the back foot and pulls poorly for 1 run.

9.5 4 FOUR! Full toss, pitching outside leg and angling across. Raghuvanshi pushes forward and leg glances for 4 runs behind square.

9.4 1 Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Rahane pushes forward and drives for one run.

9.3 1 Back of a length from Yadav, on a good line once again. Raghuvanshi gets on the back foot and glances for a single run behind square on the on side.

9.2 . Yorker, on line. Raghuvanshi moves onto the front foot and defends

9.2 1w Wide. Very short ball, on a good line but angled across and down the leg side.

9.1 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off. Rahane pushes forward and pulls averagely for one run behind square.

8.6 . Good length, outside off stump once more. Raghuvanshi gets on the front foot and cuts

8.5 . Pitched up, pitching outside off. Raghuvanshi moves onto the front foot and eases a drive through the off side.

8.4 6 SIX! Full ball, pitching outside leg stump. Raghuvanshi gets on the front foot and flicks back behind square for six runs.

8.3 2 Back of a length from Avesh Khan, pitching outside off stump again. Raghuvanshi gets on the back foot and flicks a glance for two runs on the on side.

8.2 1 Pitched up, outside off once more. Rahane moves onto the front foot and drives through the off side field for a run.

8.1 6 SIX! Good length, pitching outside off. Rahane pushes forward and drives for 6 runs behind point.

7.6 1 Good length from Rathi, pitching outside off once again. Rahane gets on the front foot and drives for a run.

7.5 1 Good length from Rathi, outside off. Raghuvanshi moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for a single run.

7.4 1 On a good line and length. Rahane pushes forward and glances for 1 run on the on side.

7.3 4 FOUR! Good line and length. Rahane gets on the front foot and tucks a glance through the on side field for 4 runs.

7.2 1lb Length ball, pitching outside off again. Raghuvanshi gets on the front foot, and is hit on the pad while attempting to play a reverse sweep, resulting in one leg bye. Lucknow Super Giants appeal, however the umpire is unmoved.

7.1 1 On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Rahane moves onto the front foot and punches a drive on the off side for a run.

6.6 . Good line and length once more. Raghuvanshi pushes forward and eases a drive on the off side.

6.4 1 Good length from Siddharth, Manimaran, pitching outside off again. Raghuvanshi gets forward and plays a square cut for a single run.

6.3 4 FOUR! On a good length, outside off once more. Raghuvanshi pushes forward and plays a sweep for four runs back behind square.

6.2 2 Good length from Siddharth, Manimaran, outside off stump once more. Raghuvanshi gets forward and eases a drive through the off side field for two runs.

6.1 1 Good length, outside off stump again. Rahane pushes forward and glances for one run.

5.6 4 FOUR! Length ball, pitching outside off once more. Raghuvanshi gets on the front foot and punches a drive on the off side for 4 runs.

5.5 6 MAXIMUM! Length ball, outside off again. Raghuvanshi gets forward and drives over the off side for 6 runs.

5.4 4 FOUR! Short ball, outside off. Raghuvanshi goes back and lifts a late cut behind point for four runs.

5.3 1 Full toss, outside off stump. Rahane moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for 1 run.

5.2 1lb Avesh Khan pitches one up, pitching outside off again. Raghuvanshi moves onto the front foot, and is hit on the pad while attempting to play a sweep, resulting in a single leg bye.

5.1 . Avesh Khan drops one in short, outside off stump once again. Raghuvanshi goes back but misses while trying a cut

4.6 2 On a good length, pitching outside off stump once more. Rahane gets on the front foot and glances for two runs through the on side field.

4.5 4 Back-to-back boundaries! Rathi pitches one up, outside off. Rahane steps back and lofts a mediocre drive for 4 runs behind point.

4.4 4 FOUR! Pitching on a good line and length. Rahane steps back and drives for 4 runs.

4.3 . Back of a length from Rathi, outside off once more. Rahane moves onto the front foot and edges into their pads while attempting a pull

4.2 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump once more. Rahane pushes forward and glances through the leg side field.

4.1 . Back of a length, pitching outside off. Rahane rocks back and cuts

3.6 . Good length from Siddharth, Manimaran, on leg stump and angling across. Raghuvanshi gets on the front foot and plays a mediocre sweep behind square.

3.5 . Good length from Siddharth, Manimaran, outside off stump. Raghuvanshi pushes forward and drives

3.4 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Rahane gets forward and glances for a run.

3.3 6 SIX! Good length from Siddharth, Manimaran, pitching near leg stump and angling across. Rahane moves down the pitch and lofts a drive for 6 runs.

3.2 . Pitching on a good line and length. Rahane rocks back and glances

3.2 2w Wide. Pitched up, too wide outside leg. Raghuvanshi gets forward and misses while attempting a sweep, but the ball beats the wicketkeeper and trickles away for 2 wides.

3.1 . On a good length, pitching on leg and angled across Raghuvanshi. He gets on the front foot and punches a drive

2.6 1 Full, pitching outside off. Raghuvanshi gets on the front foot and eases a drive for 1 run.

2.5 . Good length, pitching outside leg. Raghuvanshi gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

2.4 4 FOUR! Good length, outside off once more. Raghuvanshi steps back and lifts a drive over the off side field for four runs.

2.3 . Short of a length, pitching outside off. Raghuvanshi gets on the back foot and edges

2.2 . Back of a length, pitching outside off stump once more. Raghuvanshi gets forward and punches a drive through the off side field.

2.1 . Good length from Mohammad Shami, outside off stump again. Raghuvanshi gets on the front foot and drives

1.6 . Back of a length, outside off stump once more. Rahane gets on the front foot and drives

1.5 1 Short of a length, outside off. Raghuvanshi pushes forward and defends for one run back behind point.

1.4 W OUT! Yadav gets the wicket! Short of a length, outside off stump once more. FH Allen gets forward and outside edges, and is caught by Rathi behind point.

1.3 . Back of a length, outside off. FH Allen gets on the front foot and eases a drive

1.2 4 Back-to-back boundaries! Short ball, outside off once again. FH Allen gets forward and edges for four runs back behind square.

1.1 4 FOUR! Short, outside off stump. FH Allen pushes forward and plays a pull for four runs behind square.

1.1 1w Wide. Back of a length from Yadav, pitching far outside leg. FH Allen gets on the back foot but misses while attempting a leg glance

0.6 4 FOUR! Mohammad Shami pitches one up, outside off stump again. Rahane moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for four runs down the ground.

0.5 1 Dropped in short by Mohammad Shami, pitching outside off stump once more. FH Allen rocks back and outside edges back behind point for 1 run.

0.4 . Back of a length from Mohammad Shami, outside off stump. FH Allen advances but swings and misses while trying to play a drive

0.3 . Length ball, outside off stump. FH Allen moves onto the front foot but misses while trying to play a drive

0.2 . Back of a length, outside off stump once more. FH Allen gets on the back foot but makes no contact while attempting a cut