Results Score Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants T20 Indian Premier League 09.04.2026
Best Players
|batter
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Badoni Ayushbatsman
|54
|34
|7
|2
|158.82
|Choudhary Mwicket keeper
|54
|27
|2
|7
|200
|bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|ECO
|WD
|NB
|Narine Sunilall rounder
|4
|0
|13
|1
|3.25
|0
|0
|Arora Vaibhavbowler
|4
|0
|38
|2
|9.5
|0
|0
Latest Highlights
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19.6
1b
Length ball, outside off again. Choudhary gets on the front foot but makes no contact while attempting to play a pull, and they steal a bye.
19.5
6
SIX! Choudhary brings up his 50 in emphatic style! Vaibhav Arora pitches one up, pitching outside off again. Choudhary moves onto the front foot and skies a drive on the off side for six runs.
19.4
.
Yorker, outside off stump once more. Choudhary advances down the pitch but misses while attempting to play a ramp