19.6 1b Length ball, outside off again. Choudhary gets on the front foot but makes no contact while attempting to play a pull, and they steal a bye.

19.5 6 SIX! Choudhary brings up his 50 in emphatic style! Vaibhav Arora pitches one up, pitching outside off again. Choudhary moves onto the front foot and skies a drive on the off side for six runs.