Results Score Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants T20 Indian Premier League 09.04.2026

T20Eden Gardens Stadium, Kolkata
KKR
KKR

181

LSG
LSG

182

Best Players

batterRB4s6sSR
Badoni Ayushbatsman543472158.82
Choudhary Mwicket keeper542727200
bowlerOMRWECOWDNB
Narine Sunilall rounder401313.2500
Arora Vaibhavbowler403829.500

Latest Highlights

19.6
1b

Length ball, outside off again. Choudhary gets on the front foot but makes no contact while attempting to play a pull, and they steal a bye.

19.5
6

SIX! Choudhary brings up his 50 in emphatic style! Vaibhav Arora pitches one up, pitching outside off again. Choudhary moves onto the front foot and skies a drive on the off side for six runs.

19.4
.

Yorker, outside off stump once more. Choudhary advances down the pitch but misses while attempting to play a ramp

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