Highlights Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings T20 Indian Premier League 06.04.2026
Good length, on leg stump and angled across. Rahane gets forward and finesses a glance
Good line and length from Bartlett. Raghuvanshi moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for a run down the ground. An error in the field by Iyer results in the ball reaching the boundary for 4 overthrows.
Length ball, pitching near leg stump and angling across Raghuvanshi. He gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke
Pitching on a good line and length. Raghuvanshi advances and plays a defensive stroke
Back of a length from Arshdeep Singh, outside leg and angled across Raghuvanshi. He pushes forward and plays a flick behind square for a run.
Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Raghuvanshi gets on the front foot but decides to allow that one to travel through to the wicketkeeper untouched
Back of a length from Arshdeep Singh, pitching near leg stump and angling across Rahane. He goes back and plays a defensive stroke behind point for a single run.
On a good line and length. Raghuvanshi pushes forward and tucks a glance for one run.
Length ball, outside off. Raghuvanshi pushes forward but misses while attempting to defend
Good line and length from Arshdeep Singh. Rahane moves onto the front foot and defends through the off side field for one run.
FOUR! On a good line and length once more. Green moves onto the front foot and edges for four runs back behind point.
OUT! Bartlett breaks through! On a good line and length from Bartlett. FH Allen gets forward and outside edges, and is caught by Prabhsimran Singh
Good length, outside off once again. FH Allen pushes forward but swings and misses while attempting to play a drive
Good length from Bartlett, pitching outside off stump. FH Allen pushes forward but swings and misses while trying a drive
Full toss, pitching on a good line once again. FH Allen gets forward and drives for one run through the off side field.
FOUR! Full toss, on a good line again. FH Allen gets forward and edges for 4 runs back behind square.
Good line and length. Rahane pushes forward and defends for a single run back behind point.
FOUR! On a good length, outside off. Rahane gets on the front foot and outside edges for 4 runs back behind point.
Length ball, pitching outside leg stump and angled across the batter. FH Allen pushes forward and defends for a run.
Good length from Arshdeep Singh, pitching on leg and angled across. Rahane moves onto the front foot and edges into their pads while attempting to play a flick back behind square for a run.