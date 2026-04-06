Highlights Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings T20 Indian Premier League 06.04.2026

T20Eden Gardens Stadium, Kolkata
KKR
KKR

25

PBKS
PBKS
3.4
.

Good length, on leg stump and angled across. Rahane gets forward and finesses a glance

3.3
5

Good line and length from Bartlett. Raghuvanshi moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for a run down the ground. An error in the field by Iyer results in the ball reaching the boundary for 4 overthrows.

3.2
.

Length ball, pitching near leg stump and angling across Raghuvanshi. He gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

3.1
.

Pitching on a good line and length. Raghuvanshi advances and plays a defensive stroke

2.6
1

Back of a length from Arshdeep Singh, outside leg and angled across Raghuvanshi. He pushes forward and plays a flick behind square for a run.

2.5
.

Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Raghuvanshi gets on the front foot but decides to allow that one to travel through to the wicketkeeper untouched

2.4
1

Back of a length from Arshdeep Singh, pitching near leg stump and angling across Rahane. He goes back and plays a defensive stroke behind point for a single run.

2.3
1

On a good line and length. Raghuvanshi pushes forward and tucks a glance for one run.

2.2
.

Length ball, outside off. Raghuvanshi pushes forward but misses while attempting to defend

2.1
1

Good line and length from Arshdeep Singh. Rahane moves onto the front foot and defends through the off side field for one run.

1.5
4

FOUR! On a good line and length once more. Green moves onto the front foot and edges for four runs back behind point.

1.4
W

OUT! Bartlett breaks through! On a good line and length from Bartlett. FH Allen gets forward and outside edges, and is caught by Prabhsimran Singh

1.3
.

Good length, outside off once again. FH Allen pushes forward but swings and misses while attempting to play a drive

1.1
.

Good length from Bartlett, pitching outside off stump. FH Allen pushes forward but swings and misses while trying a drive

0.6
1

Full toss, pitching on a good line once again. FH Allen gets forward and drives for one run through the off side field.

0.5
4

FOUR! Full toss, on a good line again. FH Allen gets forward and edges for 4 runs back behind square.

0.4
1

Good line and length. Rahane pushes forward and defends for a single run back behind point.

0.3
4

FOUR! On a good length, outside off. Rahane gets on the front foot and outside edges for 4 runs back behind point.

0.2
1

Length ball, pitching outside leg stump and angled across the batter. FH Allen pushes forward and defends for a run.

0.1
1

Good length from Arshdeep Singh, pitching on leg and angled across. Rahane moves onto the front foot and edges into their pads while attempting to play a flick back behind square for a run.