3.4 . Good length, on leg stump and angled across. Rahane gets forward and finesses a glance

3.3 5 Good line and length from Bartlett. Raghuvanshi moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for a run down the ground. An error in the field by Iyer results in the ball reaching the boundary for 4 overthrows.

3.2 . Length ball, pitching near leg stump and angling across Raghuvanshi. He gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

3.1 . Pitching on a good line and length. Raghuvanshi advances and plays a defensive stroke

2.6 1 Back of a length from Arshdeep Singh, outside leg and angled across Raghuvanshi. He pushes forward and plays a flick behind square for a run.

2.5 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Raghuvanshi gets on the front foot but decides to allow that one to travel through to the wicketkeeper untouched

2.4 1 Back of a length from Arshdeep Singh, pitching near leg stump and angling across Rahane. He goes back and plays a defensive stroke behind point for a single run.

2.3 1 On a good line and length. Raghuvanshi pushes forward and tucks a glance for one run.

2.2 . Length ball, outside off. Raghuvanshi pushes forward but misses while attempting to defend

2.1 1 Good line and length from Arshdeep Singh. Rahane moves onto the front foot and defends through the off side field for one run.

1.5 4 FOUR! On a good line and length once more. Green moves onto the front foot and edges for four runs back behind point.

1.4 W OUT! Bartlett breaks through! On a good line and length from Bartlett. FH Allen gets forward and outside edges, and is caught by Prabhsimran Singh

1.3 . Good length, outside off once again. FH Allen pushes forward but swings and misses while attempting to play a drive

1.1 . Good length from Bartlett, pitching outside off stump. FH Allen pushes forward but swings and misses while trying a drive

0.6 1 Full toss, pitching on a good line once again. FH Allen gets forward and drives for one run through the off side field.

0.5 4 FOUR! Full toss, on a good line again. FH Allen gets forward and edges for 4 runs back behind square.

0.4 1 Good line and length. Rahane pushes forward and defends for a single run back behind point.

0.3 4 FOUR! On a good length, outside off. Rahane gets on the front foot and outside edges for 4 runs back behind point.

0.2 1 Length ball, pitching outside leg stump and angled across the batter. FH Allen pushes forward and defends for a run.