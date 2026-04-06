Results Score Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings T20 Indian Premier League 06.04.2026
Best Players
|batter
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Rahane Ajinkyabatsman
|8
|6
|1
|0
|133.33
|Raghuvanshi Angkrishbatsman
|7
|7
|0
|0
|100
|bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|ECO
|WD
|NB
|Singh Arshdeepbowler
|2
|0
|16
|0
|8
|0
|0
|Bartlett Xavierbowler
|1.4
|0
|9
|2
|5.4
|0
|0
Latest Highlights
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3.4
.
Good length, on leg stump and angled across. Rahane gets forward and finesses a glance
3.3
5
Good line and length from Bartlett. Raghuvanshi moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for a run down the ground. An error in the field by Iyer results in the ball reaching the boundary for 4 overthrows.
3.2
.
Length ball, pitching near leg stump and angling across Raghuvanshi. He gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke