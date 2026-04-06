Results Score Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings T20 Indian Premier League 06.04.2026

T20Eden Gardens Stadium, Kolkata
KKR
KKR

25

PBKS
PBKS

Best Players

batterRB4s6sSR
Rahane Ajinkyabatsman8610133.33
Raghuvanshi Angkrishbatsman7700100
bowlerOMRWECOWDNB
Singh Arshdeepbowler20160800
Bartlett Xavierbowler1.40925.400

Latest Highlights

3.4
.

Good length, on leg stump and angled across. Rahane gets forward and finesses a glance

3.3
5

Good line and length from Bartlett. Raghuvanshi moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for a run down the ground. An error in the field by Iyer results in the ball reaching the boundary for 4 overthrows.

3.2
.

Length ball, pitching near leg stump and angling across Raghuvanshi. He gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

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