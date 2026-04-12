18.4 1 Full, outside off stump. W Sundar pushes forward and drives for a run.

18.3 . Pitched up, on line. W Sundar pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

18.2 1 Good length from Markram, pitching on leg and angling across Tewatia. He pushes forward and outside edges for a single run behind square.

18.1 4 FOUR! Markram pitches one up, outside off once again. Tewatia gets on the front foot and drives for 4 runs on the off side. The ball is misfielded by Pooran.

17.6 . Length ball, pitching outside leg and angled across the batter. W Sundar pushes forward and leg glances

17.5 6 SIX! On a good length, on leg stump. W Sundar gets on the back foot and pulls for six runs back behind square.

17.4 4 FOUR! Full, pitching outside leg. W Sundar moves onto the front foot and plays a flick back behind square for 4 runs.

17.3 1 Good length, pitching outside leg stump. Tewatia gets on the front foot and leg glances behind square for one run.

17.3 1 Dropped in short by Yadav, outside leg and angling across. Tewatia gets forward but decides to let the ball go through to the keeper

17.2 1 Yadav pitches one up, pitching outside leg stump. W Sundar pushes forward and leg glances for one run.

17.1 1 On a good line and length. Tewatia pushes forward and defends for a single run.

16.6 2 Good length from Markram, outside off stump. W Sundar moves onto the back foot and drives through the off side for 2 runs.

16.5 1 Good length from Markram, outside off. Tewatia pushes forward and defends for a run on the off side.

16.4 . On a good length, outside off stump. Tewatia pushes forward but misses while trying to defend

16.3 1 On a good length, pitching outside off stump. W Sundar rocks back and cuts for a run through point.

16.2 4 FOUR! On a good length, outside off stump. W Sundar pushes forward and drives for four runs on the off side.

16.1 1 Markram pitches one up, outside off. Tewatia gets on the back foot and cuts through point for one run.

15.6 . On a good line and length. W Sundar moves onto the front foot and defends

15.5 1 Good line and length. Tewatia gets on the front foot and flicks a leg glance for one run.

15.4 W OUT! Caught. Length ball, outside off stump once more. Buttler gets on the front foot and skies a drive, but is caught by Markram down the ground.

15.3 4 FOUR! Mohammad Shami pitches one up, pitching outside off. Buttler pushes forward and lifts a drive for 4 runs.

15.2 1 Length ball, pitching on leg and angled across W Sundar. He gets forward and drives for a run.

15.1 . Length ball, pitching outside off. W Sundar gets on the back foot and eases a drive on the off side.

14.6 1 Good length, pitching outside off. W Sundar pushes forward and drives for a run on the leg side.

14.5 W OUT! Caught. Back of a length, on a good line but angling across Shubman Gill. He moves onto the back foot and is hit on the gloves while attempting to play a pull, and is caught by Pant behind square.

14.4 1 Full ball, pitching outside leg. Buttler steps away and eases a drive for a single run.

14.3 . Back of a length from Yadav, outside off stump once more. Buttler shuffles down the pitch but makes no contact while attempting a pull

14.2 . Short of a length, outside off once again. Buttler rocks back, and is hit on the body while attempting a pull

14.1 . Good length, outside off. Buttler gets on the front foot and defends

13.6 1 Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Buttler pushes forward and eases a drive for a run.

13.5 4 FOUR! Good length from Linde, outside off stump. Buttler moves onto the front foot and reverse sweeps behind point for four runs.

13.4 1 Good line and length from Linde. Shubman Gill moves down the pitch and skies a drive on the leg side for a single run.

13.3 1 Buttler brings up his 50! On a good length, pitching outside off. Buttler gets on the back foot and drives for a run through the off side.

13.2 . Good length, pitching outside off. Buttler rocks back and drives

13.1 . On a good length, pitching outside off. Buttler gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

12.6 2 On a good line and length. Shubman Gill moves onto the front foot and flicks for a couple of runs.

12.5 2 Good length from Rathi, outside off again. Shubman Gill gets forward and punches a drive for 2 runs down the ground.

12.4 1 Good length, pitching outside off stump. Buttler gets forward and eases a drive down the ground for a run.

12.3 4 FOUR! Good length from Rathi, pitching outside off. Buttler pushes forward and drives over the off side for four runs.

12.3 1w Wide. Pitching far outside leg. Buttler pushes forward but misses while attempting a leg glance

12.2 1 Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Shubman Gill gets forward and punches a drive for one run.

12.1 . Pitching on a good line and length but angled across. Shubman Gill swings and misses while attempting a sweep

11.6 4 And another! Length ball, outside off stump again. Buttler pushes forward and eases a drive for four runs through the off side.

11.5 4 Back-to-back boundaries! On a good length, pitching outside off once more. Buttler moves onto the front foot and drives for four runs on the off side.

11.4 4 FOUR! Short ball, pitching outside off stump again. Buttler moves onto the front foot and plays a ramp for four runs back behind point.

11.3 2 Full ball, pitching outside off. Buttler gets forward and punches a drive for a couple of runs.

11.2 1 Fifty up for Shubman Gill! Back of a length from Avesh Khan, outside off stump. Shubman Gill rocks back and pulls for a run.

11.1 1 Full, pitching outside off. Buttler pushes forward and drives for a run through the off side.

10.6 1 Good length, pitching on leg and angled across Buttler. He moves onto the front foot and drives on the leg side for one run.

10.5 4 FOUR! On a good length, outside off. Buttler gets on the front foot and lifts a drive for four runs over the off side field.

10.4 2 Good length from Rathi, pitching outside leg stump and angling across the batter. Buttler gets on the front foot and drives for 2 runs down the ground.

10.3 . Length ball, outside off again. Buttler gets forward and punches a drive through the off side.

10.2 1 CHANCE! Good length, pitching outside off. Shubman Gill gets forward and drives for one run. A run out chance but Gujarat Titans survive the attempt from Pooran's throw.

10.1 . Pitching on a good line and length. Shubman Gill moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

9.6 . Length ball, outside off once more. Buttler gets on the back foot and drives through the off side field.

9.5 4 FOUR! Good length from Avesh Khan, outside off again. Buttler gets on the back foot and pulls for four runs.

9.4 1 Good length, pitching outside off stump. Shubman Gill goes back and pulls for a run.

9.3 . Good length, outside off. Shubman Gill gets on the front foot but misses while trying to play a drive

9.2 2 Good length from Avesh Khan, pitching outside off stump. Shubman Gill goes back and plays a pull for a couple of runs.

9.2 1w Wide. Pitching well outside off stump. Shubman Gill gets forward but misses while attempting to play a drive

9.1 . Good length from Avesh Khan, pitching outside off. Shubman Gill pushes forward and eases a drive through the off side field.

8.6 . Length ball, pitching outside off. Buttler moves onto the back foot and punches a drive through the off side.

8.5 . Good length, pitching outside off stump. Buttler pushes forward and punches a drive

8.4 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump once again. Buttler gets on the front foot and drives through the off side field.

8.3 4 FOUR! Good length, outside off again. Buttler pushes forward and punches a drive for four runs.

8.2 1 Length ball, pitching outside off again. Shubman Gill gets on the front foot and drives for a run.

8.1 4 FOUR! On a good length, outside off. Shubman Gill moves onto the front foot and drives on the off side for 4 runs.

7.6 1 Pitching on a good line and length again. Shubman Gill goes back and eases a drive past the bowler for a single run.

7.5 1 Rathi pitches one up, on a good line again. Buttler gets on the front foot and flicks for one run.

7.2 1 Good length, pitching on leg. Shubman Gill gets forward and leg glances for one run back behind square.

7.1 . Good length, pitching outside off stump again. Shubman Gill gets on the front foot and defends

6.6 1 Good length, pitching outside off stump. Shubman Gill moves onto the front foot and drives for 1 run.

6.5 4 FOUR! On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Shubman Gill rocks back and plays a late cut back behind point for four runs.

6.4 1 Good line and length again. Buttler gets on the back foot and plays a pull for a single run.

6.3 1 Good line and length from Linde. Shubman Gill moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke for a run.

6.2 1 Good length, pitching outside off once again. Buttler gets on the back foot and cuts through point for a run.

6.1 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Linde, pitching outside off once more. Buttler pushes forward and punches a drive for four runs on the off side.

5.6 1 Good length from Rathi, pitching outside off stump once again. Buttler gets on the front foot and skies a drive for 1 run.

5.5 4 FOUR! Full, outside off once more. Buttler rocks back and drives through the off side for 4 runs.

5.4 1 Pitched up, outside off stump once again. Shubman Gill gets on the front foot and eases a drive down the ground for one run.

5.3 1 Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Buttler gets on the front foot and drives for 1 run on the off side.

5.2 . Good length from Rathi, pitching outside off. Buttler pushes forward and eases a drive

5.1 W OUT! Rathi gets the wicket! Rathi pitches one up, pitching on a good line but angling across Sai Sudharsan. He rocks back and scoops averagely, and is caught by Avesh Khan behind square.

4.6 4 And again! Pitched up, pitching outside off stump once again. Shubman Gill gets forward and punches a drive for 4 runs through the leg side field.

4.5 4 FOUR! Mohammad Shami pitches one up, outside off. Shubman Gill gets forward and drives for 4 runs through the off side field.

4.4 6 SIX! On a good line and length once again. Shubman Gill moves onto the front foot and eases a drive down the ground for 6 runs.

4.3 4 FOUR! Good line and length but angling across Shubman Gill. He pushes forward and leg glances for 4 runs behind square.

4.2 . Good length, outside off. Shubman Gill gets forward and defends

4.1 2 Short of a length, on line. Shubman Gill gets on the back foot and plays a pull for a pair of runs. Good fielding by Linde saves a boundary.

3.6 4 FOUR! Full, pitching outside off. Sai Sudharsan moves onto the front foot and drives for four runs behind point on the off side.

3.5 1 On a good line and length from Yadav but angling across Shubman Gill. He gets forward and plays a flick for a single run behind square.

3.4 . Full, pitching outside off stump. Shubman Gill pushes forward and drives on the off side.

3.3 . DROPPED! Good length, outside off. Shubman Gill gets on the front foot and plays a drive. A chance for a catch, but it's dropped by Yadav. Not an easy chance for Yadav.

3.2 . Good line and length. Shubman Gill goes back and punches a drive on the off side.

3.1 1 Pitched up, pitching outside off. Sai Sudharsan gets on the front foot and drives for one run through the off side.

2.6 1 Length ball, on leg stump and angling across the batter. Sai Sudharsan goes back and pulls for a run.

2.5 . Length ball, outside off stump. Sai Sudharsan pushes forward but makes no contact while attempting to play a drive

2.4 . Short of a length, pitching on leg and angling across Sai Sudharsan. He rocks back and plays a pull

2.3 1 Length ball, outside off stump. Shubman Gill goes back and drives for a run.

2.2 . Full, pitching outside off. Shubman Gill gets forward and defends

2.1 . Full ball, on a good line. Shubman Gill pushes forward and punches a drive

1.6 . Full ball, on line. Sai Sudharsan gets forward and lofts a drive on the leg side.

1.5 1 Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Shubman Gill goes back and pulls for one run behind square.

1.4 4 FOUR! On a good line and length from Yadav. Shubman Gill gets on the front foot and flicks for four runs.

1.3 1 Good length from Yadav, outside off. Sai Sudharsan pushes forward and defends for a single run.

1.2 1 Full, outside off again. Shubman Gill shuffles down the pitch and eases a drive for 1 run through the off side field.

1.1 2 Good length from Yadav, outside off stump. Shubman Gill pushes forward and flicks for 2 runs.

0.5 . Length ball, outside off stump. Sai Sudharsan gets forward and punches a drive

0.4 . On a good line and length. Sai Sudharsan gets forward and punches a drive through the off side.

0.3 . Short of a length, on a good line. Sai Sudharsan moves onto the back foot and cuts

0.2 4 FOUR! Good length, pitching outside off stump once again. Shubman Gill gets forward and eases a drive through the on side field for four runs.

0.1 . Good length from Mohammad Shami, outside leg. Sai Sudharsan gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

19.6 1b Short ball, on line. Mohammad Shami rocks back but misses while attempting a pull, and the ball flies away from Buttler for a single bye.

19.6 2w Wide. Too wide outside leg. Avesh Khan gets on the front foot and makes no contact while attempting a leg glance

19.5 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Ashok Sharma, outside off stump. Avesh Khan goes back and lifts a pull straight down the ground for four runs.

19.4 W OUT! Caught. Full, on line. Linde gets forward and drives averagely, and is caught by Shahrukh Khan on the on side.

19.3 4 FOUR! Length ball, on leg stump. Linde moves onto the front foot and flicks for four runs back behind square.

19.2 1 DROPPED! Full ball, outside off stump. Mohammad Shami gets forward and drives over the off side for a run. A chance for a catch, but it's dropped by Rashid Khan.

19.1 6 MAXIMUM! Ashok Sharma pitches one up, pitching on a good line. Mohammad Shami gets forward and lifts a flick for 6 runs.

18.6 4 FOUR! Short of a length, pitching outside leg and angling across Linde. He gets on the back foot and ramps behind point on the off side for 4 runs.

18.5 2 Back of a length, pitching on leg and angled across Linde. He gets on the back foot and pulls for a pair of runs behind square.

18.4 4 FOUR! Full, outside leg. Linde moves onto the front foot and plays a flick back behind square for 4 runs.

18.3 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Mohammad Shami gets forward and pulls behind square for one run.

18.2 4 FOUR! Length ball, outside off stump. Mohammad Shami gets forward and drives for 4 runs through the off side.

18.1 W OUT! Prasidh Krishna gets the wicket! Prasidh Krishna drops one in short, pitching outside off stump. Choudhary gets on the back foot and edges, and is caught by Buttler

17.6 1 On a good line and length. Choudhary gets on the front foot and flicks for one run.

17.5 1 Good length from Rabada, pitching outside leg stump and angling across. Linde pushes forward and drives for one run.

17.4 . Good line and length. Linde rocks back and drives through the on side field.

17.3 1 Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Choudhary gets on the back foot and plays a pull for a run.

17.2 2 Short of a length, pitching outside off but angled across. Choudhary gets on the back foot and pulls for a pair of runs.

17.1 6 SIX! Good line and length but angling across Choudhary. He rocks back and pulls for a half dozen runs.

16.6 . Pitching on a good line and length. Linde gets forward, and is hit on the pads while trying to play a drive

16.5 1 Length ball, outside off. Choudhary gets forward and drives for a single run through the off side field.

16.4 1 Length ball, pitching on leg and angling across the batter. Linde rocks back and pulls back behind square for one run.

16.3 . Short of a length, outside off once more. Linde rocks back but makes no contact while attempting to play a pull

16.2 W OUT! Caught. Back of a length from Ashok Sharma, pitching outside off stump again. Abdul Samad Farooq rocks back and lifts a pull, but is caught by Phillips

16.1 1lb Ashok Sharma pitches one up, pitching outside off stump once more. Choudhary moves onto the front foot, and is struck on the helmet while attempting a drive, resulting in a leg bye.

15.6 1 Length ball, outside off stump. Choudhary pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke for a single run.

15.5 1 Back of a length, on a good line but angled across. Abdul Samad Farooq gets on the back foot and plays a poor pull for one run back behind square.

15.4 1 Good length, outside off. Choudhary gets on the front foot and punches a drive for one run on the off side.

15.3 4 FOUR! Short of a length, on a good line but angling across Choudhary. He gets on the back foot and pulls behind square for four runs.

15.2 . Pitched up, outside off again. Choudhary gets forward and defends

15.1 . CHANCE! Full, outside off. Choudhary moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke. A run out chance but Lucknow Super Giants survive the attempt from Ashok Sharma's throw.

14.6 . On a good length, pitching outside off. Abdul Samad Farooq pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

14.5 1 On a good line and length. Choudhary gets on the front foot and drives for a run.

14.4 . Back of a length from Prasidh Krishna, outside off. Choudhary goes back but lets it go through to Buttler

14.3 W OUT! Prasidh Krishna gets the wicket! Back of a length from Prasidh Krishna, outside off. Pooran moves onto the back foot and lofts a poor pull, and is caught by Shubman Gill down the ground.

14.2 . On a good length, pitching outside leg stump and angling across. Pooran rocks back, and is hit on the pads while attempting to play a pull

14.1 . On a good line and length. Pooran gets forward but makes no contact while trying to play a drive

13.6 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Abdul Samad Farooq gets forward and drives

13.5 1 Pitched up, on a good line. Pooran pushes forward and drives for a single run.

13.4 . Good length, pitching outside off stump. Pooran goes back and punches a drive through the off side field.

13.3 6 And again! Length ball, pitching outside off. Pooran moves onto the front foot and drives for 6 runs on the off side.

13.2 6 SIX! Good line and length from Rashid Khan. Pooran moves onto the back foot and pulls for a half dozen runs.

13.1 . On a good length, pitching outside off once more. Pooran moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

12.6 . Good length from Rabada, outside off stump. Abdul Samad Farooq gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

12.5 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump once again. Abdul Samad Farooq moves onto the front foot but plays and misses while attempting to defend. Gujarat Titans appeal for a catch, however the umpire gives Abdul Samad Farooq not out. Gujarat Titans call for a review. The decision is upheld by the DRS.

12.4 4 Back-to-back boundaries! Good length, pitching outside off stump again. Abdul Samad Farooq pushes forward and drives for 4 runs.

12.3 4 FOUR! On a good length, outside off. Abdul Samad Farooq moves onto the front foot and edges for 4 runs behind point on the off side.

12.2 1 Good line and length. Pooran gets on the front foot and defends for 1 run.

12.1 . On a good line and length from Rabada. Pooran pushes forward and eases a drive

11.6 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Abdul Samad Farooq rocks back and drives through the off side field.

11.5 1 Length ball, pitching outside off. Pooran gets on the front foot and eases a drive for a single run.

11.4 . Pitching on a good line and length. Pooran pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

11.3 1 Good length, outside off stump. Abdul Samad Farooq gets on the back foot and plays a flick for a single run.

11.2 1 Rashid Khan pitches one up, outside off once again. Pooran moves onto the front foot and drives for a run.

11.1 1 Rashid Khan pitches one up, outside off again. Abdul Samad Farooq pushes forward and drives for a run through the off side field.

10.6 . Short of a length, pitching outside leg stump and angled across Pooran. He ducks out of the way

10.5 . Back of a length from Ashok Sharma, pitching near leg stump and angling across the batter. Pooran moves onto the back foot, and is hit on the pads while attempting to play a pull

10.4 1lb On a good line and length once again. Abdul Samad Farooq moves onto the front foot, and is hit on the pad while attempting a flick, resulting in a single leg bye.

10.3 . On a good line and length from Ashok Sharma once more. Abdul Samad Farooq gets forward, and is hit on the pads while attempting to play a drive

10.2 2 Good line and length from Ashok Sharma but angling across the batter. Abdul Samad Farooq gets on the back foot and pulls back behind square for two runs.

10.1 . Pitched up, on line. Abdul Samad Farooq moves onto the front foot and punches a drive

9.6 1 Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Abdul Samad Farooq goes back and punches a drive for one run.

9.5 . On a good line and length. Abdul Samad Farooq gets forward and drives on the on side.

9.4 . Good length, pitching outside off stump once more. Abdul Samad Farooq pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

9.3 . On a good length, outside off once more. Abdul Samad Farooq gets on the back foot and drives

9.2 1 Rashid Khan pitches one up, pitching outside leg stump. Pooran gets on the front foot and plays a flick for one run.

9.1 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Abdul Samad Farooq pushes forward and eases a drive for one run.

8.6 . Good length, pitching outside leg. Pooran moves onto the front foot but makes no contact while trying a leg glance

8.5 . On a good length, pitching on leg and angling across the batter. Pooran pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

8.4 1 Good length, outside off again. Abdul Samad Farooq gets on the back foot and guides a glance for one run back behind point.

8.3 2 On a good length, outside off stump again. Abdul Samad Farooq gets on the front foot and drives on the off side for 2 runs.

8.2 W OUT! Prasidh Krishna breaks through! Short of a length, outside off stump but angling across. Ayush Badoni rocks back and pulls, but is caught by Phillips

8.1 . Prasidh Krishna pitches one up, outside off stump. Ayush Badoni gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

7.6 . Pitching on a good line and length. Pooran gets on the front foot and defends

7.5 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Ayush Badoni moves onto the front foot and plays a sweep for one run behind square.

7.4 1 Good length from Rashid Khan, outside off once again. Pooran gets on the front foot and drives for one run through the off side.

7.3 1 Length ball, outside off. Ayush Badoni gets on the front foot and eases a drive down the ground for a run.

7.2 1 CHANCE! Full ball, pitching outside off. Pooran gets on the front foot and punches a drive for one run. A run out chance but Lucknow Super Giants survive the attempt.

7.1 1 Pitched up, on line. Ayush Badoni gets forward and eases a drive down the ground for a single run.

6.6 W OUT! Prasidh Krishna breaks through! Good length, pitching outside off stump once again. Markram gets on the back foot and pulls, but is caught by W Sundar

6.5 4 FOUR MORE! Prasidh Krishna pitches one up, outside off. Markram gets forward and punches a drive for four runs through the off side.

6.4 4 DROPPED! Good line and length. Markram pushes forward and flicks for four runs. A chance at a wicket, but the catch is put down by Phillips. That was a difficult chance for Phillips.

6.3 . Good length from Prasidh Krishna, pitching outside off stump. Markram pushes forward but misses while trying a drive

6.2 . On a good line and length but angled across the batter. Markram pushes forward and finesses a leg glance back behind square.

6.1 1 On a good length, pitching outside off. Ayush Badoni pushes forward and leg glances for a single run.

5.6 1 Pitched up, on line. Ayush Badoni moves onto the front foot and plays a flick down the ground for one run.

5.5 4 FOUR! Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Ayush Badoni gets forward and punches a drive for four runs.

5.3 . Length ball, outside off once again. Markram moves onto the front foot and drives behind point.

5.2 6 MAXIMUM! Full, pitching outside off. Markram gets on the front foot and drives for 6 runs over the leg side field.

5.1 . Ashok Sharma pitches one up, outside off stump. Markram pushes forward and punches a drive

4.6 . Good length from Mohammed Siraj, pitching outside off once again. Ayush Badoni goes back and eases a drive

4.6 1w Wide. Pitching well outside off stump. Ayush Badoni pushes forward but swings and misses while trying a drive

4.5 . Length ball, pitching outside off once again. Ayush Badoni moves onto the front foot and punches a drive

4.4 1 Good length from Mohammed Siraj, pitching outside off stump again. Markram goes back and punches a drive for a single run through the off side.

4.3 . Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Markram gets forward and punches a drive through the on side field.

4.2 1lb Good line and length from Mohammed Siraj but angling across Ayush Badoni. He pushes forward and leg glances back behind square for a leg bye.

3.6 4 FOUR! Good line and length from Rabada but angling across. Markram pushes forward and plays a flick for 4 runs behind square.

3.5 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Markram goes back and plays a shaky pull

3.4 4 FOUR! Rabada pitches one up, pitching near leg stump and angled across Markram. He moves onto the front foot and flicks for 4 runs.

3.3 1 Full, pitching on leg and angling across the batter. Pant gets on the front foot and drives on the on side for a run.

3.2 6 MAXIMUM! On a good length, pitching near leg stump and angling across the batter. Pant moves onto the back foot and pulls for a half dozen runs.

3.1 . Length ball, pitching outside leg. Pant moves onto the back foot, and is hit on the pad while trying to play a pull

2.6 1 Short ball, pitching on a good line once again. Pant rocks back and plays a pull for 1 run back behind square.

2.5 . Back of a length from Mohammed Siraj, outside leg and angled across the batter. Pant moves onto the back foot and plays a wild pull

2.4 1 Good line and length from Mohammed Siraj. Marsh pushes forward and drives for 1 run.

2.3 1 Length ball, pitching outside off. Pant moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke for a single run.

2.2 . Pitched up, outside off stump. Pant shuffles down the pitch and scoops sloppily

2.1 4 FOUR! Mohammed Siraj pitches one up, pitching outside off. Pant gets forward and drives for 4 runs on the off side.

1.6 4 FOUR! Length ball, pitching outside leg stump once again. Marsh pushes forward and leg glances back behind square for 4 runs.

1.5 1 Length ball, pitching outside off. Pant gets on the front foot and drives for a run behind point on the off side.

1.4 4 FOUR! Full, pitching outside off stump. Pant advances and lofts a drive for four runs over the off side field.

1.3 W OUT! Rabada gets the wicket! On a good length, pitching outside off stump again. Markram pushes forward and lifts a sloppy drive, and is caught by Shubman Gill on the off side.

1.2 4 FOUR! On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Markram gets on the front foot and inside edges behind square on the on side for four runs.

1.1 6 MAXIMUM! On a good line and length from Rabada. Markram pushes forward and drives for a half dozen runs.

0.6 . On a good length, outside off stump. Marsh moves onto the front foot but misses while attempting to play a drive

0.5 1 Full, pitching on a good line. Markram pushes forward and flicks a leg glance for a run.

0.4 1lb Good length from Mohammed Siraj, pitching outside off stump. Marsh moves onto the front foot, and is hit on the pads while attempting a drive behind point on the off side, resulting in 1 leg bye.

0.3 2 On a good line and length. Marsh moves onto the front foot and flicks for two runs.

0.2 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump once more. Marsh gets on the front foot and punches a drive through the off side field.