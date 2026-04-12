Match details Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans T20 Indian Premier League 12.04.2026
Match Info
|Match:
|Indian Premier League 2026
|Date:
|Saturday, March 28, 2026 - Sunday, May 31, 2026
|Toss:
|Gujarat Titans won the toss and opt to bat
|Time:
|Sunday, April 12, 2026 10:00 AM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|no information yet
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
Lucknow Super Giants Squad
Gujarat Titans Squad
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|no information yet
|City
|no information yet
|Capacity
|no information yet
|Ends
|no information yet
|Hosts to
|no information yet