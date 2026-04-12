Match details Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans T20 Indian Premier League 12.04.2026

T20

Ekana Stadium

LSG
LSG

164

GT
GT

165

Match Info

Match:Indian Premier League 2026
Date:Saturday, March 28, 2026 - Sunday, May 31, 2026
Toss:Gujarat Titans won the toss and opt to bat
Time:Sunday, April 12, 2026 10:00 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Lucknow Super Giants Squad

PlayersMarsh Mitchell, Markram Aiden, Pant Rishabh, Badoni Ayush, Pooran Nicholas, Samad Abdul, Choudhary M, Khan Avesh, Shami Mohammed, Singh Rathi Digvesh, Yadav Prince, Linde George
BenchAhmed Shahbaz, Breetzke Matthew, Hasaranga Wanindu, Inglis Josh, Khan Mohsin, Kulkarni Arshin, Nortje Anrich, Raghuwanshi Akshat, Siddharth Manimaran, Singh Akash Maharaj, Singh Himmat, Tendulkar Arjun Sachin, Tiwari Naman, Yadav Mayank

Gujarat Titans Squad

PlayersGill Shubman, Sudharsan Sai, Buttler Jos, Sundar Washington, Phillips Glenn, Tewatia Rahul, Khan Rashid, Rabada Kagiso, Siraj Mohammed, Sharma Ashok, Krishna Prasidh, Khan Shahrukh
BenchBanton Tom, Brar Gurnoor, Holder Jason, Khan Mohd Arshad, Kishore Sai, Kushagra Kumar, Raj Prithvi, Rawat Anuj, Sharma Ishant, Sindhu Nishant, Suthar Manav, Wood Luke, Yadav Jayant

Venue Guide

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