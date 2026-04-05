19.4 W OUT! Caught. Back of a length, on a good line once more. Henry moves onto the back foot and pulls, but is caught by Salt

19.3 1 Back of a length from Singh, on line. Kamboj pushes forward and pulls for one run.

19.2 1 Short of a length, outside off. Henry goes back and pulls averagely for one run.

19.1 1 Pitched up, outside leg and angling across. Kamboj rocks back and plays a defensive stroke for a run.

18.6 1 Full ball, pitching outside off. Kamboj moves onto the front foot and defends for a run.

18.5 6 MAXIMUM! Dropped in short by Duffy, on line again. Kamboj rocks back and plays a pull for a half dozen runs.

18.4 1 Back of a length, on a good line. Henry moves onto the back foot and pulls straight down the ground for one run.

18.3 1 Full ball, on leg stump and angling across the batter. Kamboj pushes forward and defends for 1 run.

18.2 . 0 runs

18.1 4 FOUR! Duffy drops one in short, outside off. Kamboj moves onto the back foot and outside edges behind point for 4 runs.

18.1 1 wide

17.6 W OUT! Kumar gets the wicket! Dropped in short by Kumar, outside off once more. Noor Ahmad gets forward and lofts a pull, but is caught by Kohli

17.6 1w Wide. Short of a length, pitching well outside off stump. Noor Ahmad goes back but makes no contact while attempting a cut

17.5 1 Length ball, outside off stump. Kamboj pushes forward and cuts for 1 run.

17.4 1 Back of a length from Kumar, pitching outside off stump. Noor Ahmad gets on the front foot and cuts through point for one run.

17.3 6 SIX! Full, pitching on leg and angling across. Noor Ahmad gets on the front foot and plays a drive for 6 runs.

17.2 . Good length, outside off once again. Noor Ahmad moves onto the front foot and edges behind square on the on side.

17.1 1 Full, outside off stump. Kamboj gets forward and slices a cut for a run.

16.6 . Good length, pitching outside leg stump and angled across Noor Ahmad. He gets on the back foot, and is hit on the pads while trying to play a defensive shot behind square.

16.5 . Back of a length, pitching outside off. Noor Ahmad moves onto the back foot but swings and misses while attempting to play a pull

16.4 . Short of a length, pitching on a good line. Noor Ahmad rocks back and defends

16.3 1 Kamboj plays a defensive stroke for 1 run.

16.2 1 Back of a length, outside off stump. Noor Ahmad goes back and plays a pull for one run.

16.1 W wicket (caught - Overton)

15.6 1 Overton plays a defensive stroke for a single run.

15.5 1 Kamboj defends for 1 run.

15.4 1 Free hit. Overton plays a defensive stroke for a single run.

15.4 nb And again! No ball. Overton defends for four runs.

15.3 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Kumar, outside off once more. Overton goes back and cuts for 4 runs.

15.2 1 Back of a length, pitching outside off. Kamboj gets forward and plays a sloppy defensive stroke for a run.

15.1 W OUT! Caught. Length ball, outside off. Veer gets on the front foot and guides a cut, but is impressively caught by Patidar

14.6 1 Veer plays a defensive stroke for one run.

14.5 . Veer plays a defensive stroke. ROYAL CHALLENGERS BENGALURU appeal, however umpire Totre gives Veer not out.

14.4 4 FOUR! Pitched up, pitching outside off stump once again. Veer gets forward and guides a glance for four runs down the ground.

14.3 1 Back of a length, outside off stump. Overton goes back and cuts for one run.

14.2 1 Veer defends for a single run.

14.1 1 Good length, pitching outside leg stump. Overton moves onto the back foot and defends on the on side for 1 run.

13.6 . Pitching on a good line and length. Veer moves down the pitch but swings and misses while attempting a scoop. The glovework by Sharma is terrific. ROYAL CHALLENGERS BENGALURU appeal for stumped, and it's referred to the third umpire for review. Replays show the batter made it in safely.

13.5 4 FOUR! Length ball, outside off stump. Veer rocks back and slices a cut back behind point for four runs.

13.4 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Veer moves onto the back foot but makes no contact while trying to play a defensive shot

13.3 4 FOUR! Good line and length. Veer moves onto the front foot and plays a flick for four runs.

13.2 6 SIX! Veer plays a defensive stroke for six runs.

13.1 4 FOUR! Veer plays a defensive stroke for four runs.

12.6 1 Length ball, outside leg and angled across. Veer rocks back and plays a scoop behind square for a run.

12.5 . Good length from Sharma, outside off once again. Veer gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

12.4 1 Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Overton moves onto the back foot and slices a cut for a run back behind point.

12.3 1 Good line and length. Veer goes back and plays a flick for a run.

12.2 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Veer gets on the back foot but makes no contact while attempting to play a defensive stroke

12.1 . Good length from Sharma, outside off. Veer gets forward and defends

11.6 1 Back of a length from Shepherd, pitching outside off stump. Veer gets on the front foot and slices a cut for one run.

11.5 1 Shepherd pitches one up, pitching on a good line. Overton pushes forward and punches a drive straight down the ground for a run.

11.4 4 FOUR! Dropped in short by Shepherd, outside off stump. Overton rocks back and pulls behind square for four runs.

11.3 6 Back-to-back maximums! Back of a length from Shepherd, outside off. Overton rocks back and cuts for 6 runs.

11.2 6 SIX! Back of a length from Shepherd, pitching near leg stump and angled across the batter. Overton rocks back and pulls for 6 runs.

11.1 1 Veer defends for one run.

10.6 1 Veer defends for one run.

10.5 . 0 runs

10.4 1 Overton plays a defensive stroke for a run.

10.3 4 FOUR! Overton plays a defensive stroke for four runs.

10.2 1 Veer defends for a run.

10.1 1 Overton plays a defensive stroke for 1 run.

9.6 1 Overton plays a defensive stroke for a single run.

9.5 W wicket (caught - Dube)

9.4 . 0 runs

9.3 1 Veer defends for one run.

9.2 1 Full, outside leg. Dube gets on the back foot and flicks for a run behind square.

9.1 1 Back of a length, outside leg and angling across the batter. Veer gets on the front foot and defends for 1 run.

8.6 4 FOUR! Short of a length, pitching outside off. Dube goes back and edges behind square for four runs.

8.5 1 Back of a length, outside off stump. Veer gets on the front foot and guides a cut for a run.

8.4 1 Good line and length from Pandya. Dube goes back and cuts for a run.

8.3 . 0 runs

8.2 1 Good length, pitching on leg and angled across the batter. Veer gets on the front foot and flicks for one run.

8.1 4 FOUR! Veer defends for 4 runs.

7.6 . On a good length, outside off stump. Dube pushes forward but swings and misses while attempting to play a cut

7.5 . Length ball, outside off. Dube moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

7.4 4 FOUR! Full toss, outside off stump. Dube gets forward and skies a cut for 4 runs.

7.3 1 Veer defends for a single run.

7.2 4 FOUR! Veer plays a defensive stroke for four runs.

7.1 1 Singh pitches one up, outside off. Dube pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke for a run on the off side.

6.6 . 0 runs

6.5 W OUT! Caught. Full, outside off. Sharma gets forward and glances poorly, and is caught by Singh

6.4 1 Back of a length, pitching outside off. Dube moves onto the back foot and defends for a run.

6.3 . Back of a length, outside off. Dube goes back but watches it travel through to the wicketkeeper without offering a shot

6.2 6 MAXIMUM! Pitched up, on a good line once again. Dube pushes forward and sweeps for 6 runs.

6.1 W OUT! Stumped. On a good line and length from Pandya. SN Khan shuffles down the pitch but misses while attempting to play a pull, Sharma whips the bails off, and SN Khan is out

5.6 1 SN Khan brings up his 50! SN Khan defends for a single run.

5.5 2 SN Khan plays a defensive stroke for 2 runs.

5.4 4 And another! Back of a length, outside off. SN Khan goes back and skies a cut for 4 runs.

5.3 4 FOUR! Singh pitches one up, pitching on leg and angled across. SN Khan gets forward and plays a flick for 4 runs back behind square.

5.2 2 SN Khan defends for a pair of runs.

5.1 . Short of a length, outside off. SN Khan goes back but misses while trying a cut

4.6 6 MAXIMUM! Good length, pitching on leg and angling across the batter. Sharma pushes forward and lofts a leg glance for a half dozen runs.

4.5 1 Free hit. Full toss, pitching outside off. SN Khan goes back and plays a pull for one run.

4.5 nb FOUR! No ball. Back of a length, pitching near leg stump and angled across the batter. SN Khan gets on the back foot and plays a pull back behind square for 4 runs.

4.4 . 0 runs

4.3 4 FOUR! Duffy drops one in short, on line. SN Khan moves onto the back foot and pulls behind square for 4 runs.

4.3 1w Wide. Full, too wide outside leg. SN Khan gets forward but swings and misses while attempting a leg glance

4.2 6 MAXIMUM! SN Khan defends for 6 runs.

4.1 . 0 runs

3.6 1lb SN Khan plays a defensive stroke for a single leg bye.

3.5 6 MAXIMUM! Good length from Kumar, pitching near leg stump and angling across. SN Khan moves onto the front foot and plays a flick for a half dozen runs.

3.4 . Short of a length, outside off stump. SN Khan moves onto the back foot but makes no contact while trying to play a defensive stroke

3.3 . 0 runs

3.2 4 FOUR! SN Khan defends for 4 runs.

3.1 . 0 runs

2.6 . 0 runs

2.5 W OUT! Caught. On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Samson moves onto the back foot and cuts, but is caught by Padikkal

2.4 6 MAXIMUM! Short of a length, on a good line. Samson gets on the back foot and pulls behind square for a half dozen runs.

2.3 1lb On a good length, outside leg. SN Khan moves onto the front foot and plays a flick for a leg bye back behind square.

2.2 4 FOUR! On a good length, pitching outside off stump. SN Khan gets forward and outside edges for four runs back behind point.

2.1 1 Back of a length, pitching outside leg and angled across. Samson gets on the back foot and pulls averagely for one run.

1.6 4 FOUR! Short of a length, pitching outside off again. SN Khan moves onto the back foot and cuts back behind point for four runs. The ball is misfielded.

1.5 . Back of a length from Kumar, outside off stump once again. SN Khan rocks back and plays a defensive stroke

1.4 . On a good length, outside off stump once more. SN Khan moves onto the front foot but misses while attempting a cut

1.3 4 FOUR! Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. SN Khan pushes forward and cuts for 4 runs back behind point.

1.2 W OUT! Caught. Good length, pitching outside off stump once more. Mhatre moves onto the front foot and slices a cut, but is caught by Patidar

1.1 . Back of a length from Kumar, outside off stump once more. Mhatre gets forward and defends through the on side field.

0.6 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off again. Mhatre pushes forward and defends for a run behind point.

0.5 W OUT! Duffy gets the wicket! Back of a length, pitching outside off. Gaikwad moves onto the front foot and edges, and is caught by Padikkal

0.4 6 SIX! Back of a length from Duffy, on line. Gaikwad moves onto the back foot and pulls for 6 runs.

0.3 1 On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Samson pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke for a single run down the ground.

0.2 1 On a good line and length. Gaikwad moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke for 1 run behind square on the on side.

0.1 1 Back of a length from Duffy, pitching outside leg and angled across. Samson gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke back behind square for a single run.

19.6 4 FOUR! Full, pitching outside leg and angled across David. He pushes forward and flicks for four runs.

19.5 1 Kamboj pitches one up, pitching outside leg stump and angled across the batter. Patidar moves onto the front foot and flicks for 1 run. The ball is misfielded.

19.4 1 Yorker, outside off stump once more. David gets forward and cuts for a single run through point.

19.3 1 Pitched up, pitching outside off again. Patidar pushes forward and slices a cut for 1 run.

19.2 . Full toss, pitching outside off stump once again. Patidar rocks back and pulls sloppily

19.1 6 SIX! Kamboj pitches one up, outside off. Patidar moves onto the front foot and lofts a cut behind point for 6 runs.

18.6 6 Back-to-back maximums! Overton drops one in short, outside leg and angled across the batter. David gets on the back foot and skies a pull for a half dozen runs.

18.5 6 And again! David plays a defensive stroke for 6 runs.

18.4 6 MAXIMUM! Fifty comes up for David by clearing the rope! Good line and length from Overton. David gets forward and glances straight down the ground for 6 runs.

18.3 4 FOUR! David plays a defensive stroke for four runs.

18.2 2 David defends for a pair of runs.

18.1 6 MAXIMUM! Pitched up, outside leg and angling across. David flicks back behind square for 6 runs.

17.6 1 Yorker, outside off stump once more. David moves onto the front foot and slices a cut for one run.

17.5 6 SIX! Free hit. Full toss, pitching outside off. David gets forward and plays a pull for a half dozen runs.

17.5 nb No ball. Yorker, on leg stump and angling across David. He moves down the pitch but swings and misses while trying to play a flick. CHENNAI SUPER KINGS appeal for bowled, but umpire Ananthapadmanabhan says not out. Both umpires converse before deciding to call for an umpire review. The decision is upheld by the third umpire.

17.4 . Yorker, outside off. David moves onto the front foot but makes no contact while attempting a cut

17.3 2 Full toss, outside off stump. David gets forward and cuts for two runs.

17.2 . Good length, pitching outside leg stump and angled across David. He pushes forward, and is hit on the pad while trying a glance

17.1 4 FOUR! Full toss, outside off. David gets forward and cuts for 4 runs behind point.

16.6 1 David defends for a single run.

16.5 6 And again! David defends for a half dozen runs.

16.4 6 And again! Back of a length from Noor Ahmad, outside off. David pushes forward and skies a cut for 6 runs.

16.3 6 SIX! David defends for 6 runs.

16.2 1b Patidar allows the ball to pass through to the wicketkeeper without offering a shot, and the ball trickles away for a single bye.

16.1 1 David defends for a run.

15.6 6 MAXIMUM! On a good length, pitching outside leg and angled across. Patidar gets on the back foot and lofts a pull for a half dozen runs.

15.5 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Ahmed, Khaleel, outside off stump once again. Patidar moves onto the front foot and cuts back behind point for four runs.

15.4 . Full toss, outside off stump again. Patidar moves onto the front foot but makes no contact while trying a glance. CHENNAI SUPER KINGS appeal for LBW, but Patidar is given not out. CHENNAI SUPER KINGS call for a review. The decision is upheld.

15.3 6 MAXIMUM! Full toss, outside off stump. Patidar gets forward and cuts for 6 runs.

15.3 1 wide

15.2 1 David defends for 1 run.

15.1 1 Patidar plays a defensive stroke for a run.

14.6 1lb Patidar plays a defensive stroke for a single leg bye.

14.5 1 Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. David moves onto the front foot and guides a cut for one run.

14.4 . Full ball, on line. David gets forward and defends

14.3 . Short of a length, pitching outside off. David gets forward but swings and misses while attempting to play a cut

14.2 . Good length from Overton, on leg stump and angled across the batter. David gets forward and defends on the leg side.

14.1 W OUT! Bowled. Full ball, pitching near leg stump and angling across Padikkal. He advances down the pitch but makes no contact while trying to play a scoop, and the ball careens into the stumps

13.6 1 Padikkal brings up his 50! Back of a length from Henry, on line. Padikkal goes back and pulls for a run.

13.5 4 FOUR! Short of a length, outside off. Padikkal moves onto the front foot and cuts for 4 runs.

13.4 . Henry drops one in short, on leg stump and angling across. Padikkal ducks out of the way

13.3 2 DROPPED! Back of a length from Henry, outside off. Padikkal pushes forward and cuts for two runs. A chance at a wicket, but the catch is dropped.

13.2 1 Back of a length, on a good line. Patidar gets on the back foot and plays a pull for a run.

13.1 6 MAXIMUM! Full, pitching outside off. Patidar gets on the front foot and plays a drive for six runs.

12.6 4 FOUR MORE! Dube pitches one up, pitching on a good line. Padikkal gets on the front foot and eases a drive straight down the ground for four runs.

12.5 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Dube, outside off. Padikkal creates space and plays a cut behind point for 4 runs.

12.4 6 SIX! On a good length, outside off stump. Padikkal advances and slices a cut for 6 runs.

12.3 1 Good length from Dube, pitching outside leg stump and angling across. Patidar pushes forward and flicks for a run.

12.2 6 SIX! Dropped in short by Dube, pitching on leg and angled across Patidar. He rocks back and lifts a hook for six runs behind square.

12.1 1 Good length, outside off stump. Padikkal gets on the front foot and cuts for one run.

12.1 1w Wide. Pitching far outside off.

11.6 1 Padikkal plays a defensive stroke for 1 run.

11.5 1 Patidar defends for a run.

11.4 1lb Good length, outside off. Padikkal gets on the back foot, and is hit on the pad while trying to play a defensive stroke, resulting in one leg bye.

11.3 6 SIX! Good line and length from Noor Ahmad once again. Padikkal moves down the pitch and flicks for a half dozen runs.

11.2 1 On a good line and length from Noor Ahmad. Patidar moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke for a run.

11.1 6 SIX! Noor Ahmad pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Patidar pushes forward and lifts a drive over the off side for six runs.

10.6 4 FOUR! Short of a length, outside off. Padikkal rocks back and skies a cut behind point for four runs.

10.5 1 Back of a length from Dube, on a good line once again. Patidar moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke on the leg side for a single run.

10.4 W OUT! Caught. Back of a length, on a good line. Salt goes back and pulls, but is caught by Noor Ahmad

10.3 1 Padikkal defends for a single run.

10.2 1 Salt defends for 1 run.

10.1 . 0 runs

9.6 2 Full, pitching outside leg stump. Padikkal gets on the front foot and plays a sweep for two runs back behind square.

9.5 1 Good length, pitching outside leg and angling across. Salt gets on the back foot and defends for 1 run on the leg side.

9.4 1 On a good length, outside off. Padikkal moves onto the back foot and flicks behind square for a single run.

9.3 . Length ball, pitching outside off. Padikkal rocks back but misses while trying a cut

9.2 . Good length from Noor Ahmad, pitching outside off stump. Padikkal pushes forward and defends through the off side field.

9.1 . Noor Ahmad pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Padikkal pushes forward and drives through the off side.

8.6 1 Pitched up, pitching outside off. Padikkal moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for 1 run back behind point.

8.5 4 FOUR! Length ball, outside leg. Padikkal gets forward and flicks for 4 runs behind square.

8.4 2 Padikkal plays a defensive stroke for two runs.

8.3 1 Short of a length, outside off once again. Salt gets on the back foot and cuts for a run.

8.2 2 Overton pitches one up, outside off stump. Salt moves onto the front foot and cuts for two runs.

8.1 1 Back of a length from Overton, outside leg and angled across the batter. Padikkal moves onto the back foot and pulls for a single run back behind square.

7.6 1 Good length from Noor Ahmad, pitching outside off. Padikkal gets on the back foot and plays a flick behind square for one run.

7.5 1 Salt plays a defensive stroke for a run.

7.4 6 SIX! Full, pitching outside off. Salt moves onto the front foot and sweeps for a half dozen runs.

7.3 1 On a good length, pitching outside off stump once again. Padikkal moves onto the back foot and defends for one run.

7.2 1 Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Salt moves onto the front foot and cuts for 1 run.

7.1 . Good length, pitching outside leg stump and angled across Salt. He rocks back and plays a sloppy pull

6.6 1 Salt plays a defensive stroke for a single run.

6.5 4 FOUR! Salt plays a defensive stroke for four runs.

6.4 2 Good length, outside off. Salt gets on the front foot and slices a cut for two runs.

6.3 6 SIX! Back of a length, pitching outside leg and angling across the batter. Salt goes back and pulls back behind square for a half dozen runs.

6.2 . Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Salt goes back and plays a cut

6.2 1w Wide. Short, pitching well outside off stump. Salt ducks out of the way but makes no contact while trying to play a unknown

6.1 1 Good length, pitching outside off. Padikkal gets on the front foot and slices a cut for a single run.

5.6 4 FOUR! Length ball, pitching outside leg stump and angled across the batter. Salt moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for four runs.

5.5 1 Padikkal plays a defensive stroke for one run.

5.4 . Good length from Ahmed, Khaleel, pitching outside off. Padikkal pushes forward but swings and misses while trying a cut

5.3 1 Back of a length from Ahmed, Khaleel, on leg stump and angling across the batter. Salt gets on the front foot and plays a pull for one run.

5.2 . Short of a length, outside off stump. Salt pushes forward and slices a cut

5.1 2 Back of a length, outside leg and angling across Salt. He gets on the front foot and plays a sloppy pull behind square for 2 runs.

4.6 1 Back of a length from Kamboj, outside off once more. Salt moves onto the front foot and cuts for a single run.

4.5 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Kamboj, pitching outside off. Salt pushes forward and edges for four runs back behind point.

4.4 1 Good length from Kamboj, outside off stump. Padikkal gets on the front foot and defends for a run.

4.3 W OUT! Kamboj gets the wicket! Good line and length. Kohli pushes forward and lofts a pull, but is caught by Dube

4.2 4 FOUR! Kohli plays a defensive stroke for 4 runs.

4.1 . 0 runs

3.6 1 Salt defends for a single run.

3.5 4 FOUR! Salt plays a defensive stroke for four runs.

3.4 2 Back of a length, pitching outside off stump once more. Salt shuffles down the pitch and pulls for a couple of runs.

3.3 2 Full ball, pitching outside off. Salt gets on the front foot and lofts a drive down the ground for 2 runs.

3.2 6 MAXIMUM! Good length from Henry, pitching outside off stump. Salt gets forward and pulls for a half dozen runs.

3.1 1 On a good line and length from Henry. Kohli gets forward and drives for 1 run.

2.6 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump again. Salt pushes forward but makes no contact while trying to play a cut

2.5 1 Good length from Ahmed, Khaleel, outside off. Kohli gets on the front foot and cuts shakily for a single run.

2.4 1lb Salt defends for a leg bye.

2.3 2 DROPPED! Length ball, pitching outside off stump again. Salt pushes forward and skies a bad pull for two runs. A huge chance at a wicket, but the catch is dropped by Dube.

2.2 1 Good length, outside off stump. Kohli gets on the front foot and slices a cut for a run behind point.

2.1 1 Back of a length, pitching near leg stump and angled across. Kohli moves onto the front foot and pulls for a single run.

1.6 . 0 runs

1.5 1 Kohli defends for 1 run.

1.4 2 Back of a length from Henry, outside off once again. Kohli gets forward and pulls for a couple of runs.

1.3 1 Length ball, outside off again. Salt pushes forward and cuts back behind point for one run.

1.2 1 Length ball, outside off once again. Kohli gets forward and plays a defensive stroke for one run back behind point.

1.1 1 Short of a length, outside off. Salt pushes forward and defends for 1 run. The ball is misfielded.

0.6 . 0 runs

0.5 2 Ahmed, Khaleel pitches one up, on a good line. Kohli gets forward and flicks shakily for 2 runs down the ground.

0.4 . CHANCE! Length ball, pitching outside off. Kohli gets forward and defends through the off side field. There's an attempt at a run out.

0.3 3 Full, pitching outside off stump once again. Salt pushes forward and slices a cut for 3 runs.

0.2 . Good length, outside off. Salt moves onto the front foot but plays and misses while trying to play a defensive stroke