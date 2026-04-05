Results Score Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Chennai Super Kings T20 Indian Premier League 05.04.2026

T20M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore
RCB
RCB

250

CSK
CSK

207

Best Players

batterRB4s6sSR
Khan Sarfarazbatsman502582200
Veer Prashantall rounder432961148.28
bowlerOMRWECOWDNB
Kumar Bhuvneshwarbowler4041310.2511
Duffy Jacobbowler4058214.521

Latest Highlights

19.4
W

OUT! Caught. Back of a length, on a good line once more. Henry moves onto the back foot and pulls, but is caught by Salt

19.3
1

Back of a length from Singh, on line. Kamboj pushes forward and pulls for one run.

19.2
1

Short of a length, outside off. Henry goes back and pulls averagely for one run.

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