Results Score Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Chennai Super Kings T20 Indian Premier League 05.04.2026
Best Players
|batter
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Khan Sarfarazbatsman
|50
|25
|8
|2
|200
|Veer Prashantall rounder
|43
|29
|6
|1
|148.28
|bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|ECO
|WD
|NB
|Kumar Bhuvneshwarbowler
|4
|0
|41
|3
|10.25
|1
|1
|Duffy Jacobbowler
|4
|0
|58
|2
|14.5
|2
|1
Latest Highlights
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19.4
W
OUT! Caught. Back of a length, on a good line once more. Henry moves onto the back foot and pulls, but is caught by Salt
19.3
1
Back of a length from Singh, on line. Kamboj pushes forward and pulls for one run.
19.2
1
Short of a length, outside off. Henry goes back and pulls averagely for one run.