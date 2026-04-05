Match details Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Chennai Super Kings T20 Indian Premier League 05.04.2026

T20M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore
RCB
RCB

250

CSK
CSK

207

Match Info

Match:Indian Premier League 2026
Date:Saturday, March 28, 2026 - Sunday, May 31, 2026
Toss:Chennai Super Kings won the toss and opt to bat
Time:Sunday, April 05, 2026 02:00 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore, India
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Squad

PlayersSalt Phil, Kohli Virat, Padikkal Devdutt, Patidar Rajat, Sharma Jitesh, David Tim, Shepherd Romario, Pandya Krunal, Kumar Bhuvneshwar, Singh Abhinandan, Duffy Jacob, Sharma Suyash
BenchBethell Jacob, Chouhan Kanishk, Cox Jordan, Dayal Yash, Deswal Satvik, Hazlewood Josh, Iyer Venkatesh, Malhotra Vihaan, Ostwal Vicky, Salam Rasikh, Singh Swapnil, Thushara Nuwan, Yadav Mangesh

Chennai Super Kings Squad

PlayersSamson Sanju, Gaikwad Ruturaj, Mhatre Ayush, Khan Sarfaraz, Dube Shivam, Veer Prashant, Overton Jamie, Ahmad Noor, Henry Matt, Kamboj Anshul, Ahmed Khaleel, Sharma Kartik
BenchBrevis Dewald, Chahar Rahul, Choudhary Mukesh, Dhoni MS, Ellis Nathan, Foulkes Zak, Ghosh Ramakrishna, Gopal Shreyas, Hosein Akeal, Khan Aman Hakim, Patel Urvil, Short Matt, Singh Gurjapneet

Venue Guide

StadiumM.Chinnaswamy Stadium
CityBangalore
Capacity40000
EndsPavilion End
Hosts toBEML End