17.6 1 Good line and length from Shepherd. Jurel pushes forward and plays a flick for 1 run.

17.5 6 MAXIMUM! Full toss, pitching outside leg. Jurel goes back and plays a pull for a half dozen runs back behind square.

17.4 1 Short of a length, outside off stump. Jadeja goes back and cuts behind point for a single run.

17.3 1 Short ball, on line. Jurel moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for one run.

17.2 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Jadeja pushes forward and cuts back behind point for a run.

17.1 1 Dropped in short by Shepherd, on line. Jurel goes back and pulls for a run.

16.6 1 Good length, pitching outside off once again. Jurel gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke for 1 run down the ground.

16.5 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Jurel moves onto the front foot but decides to allow the ball to through to the keeper

16.4 2 On a good line and length again. Jurel gets forward and flicks for two runs down the ground.

16.3 1 Back of a length from Kumar, pitching on a good line. Jadeja gets forward and plays a defensive stroke through the leg side field for 1 run.

16.2 1 Back of a length from Kumar, outside off stump. Jurel gets on the front foot and defends for one run.

16.1 2 Kumar pitches one up, on a good line once again. Jurel gets on the front foot and plays a flick for two runs.

15.6 1 Short of a length, pitching on a good line again. Jurel goes back and plays a pull for one run.

15.5 2 On a good line and length from Shepherd. Jurel moves onto the front foot and drives for two runs down the ground.

15.4 1 Jadeja plays a defensive stroke for one run.

15.3 1 Jurel plays a defensive stroke for a single run.

15.2 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Jadeja rocks back and plays a defensive stroke for a single run.

15.1 1 Jurel defends for one run.

14.6 1 Jurel defends for one run.

14.5 1 Jadeja defends for 1 run.

14.5 1 wide

14.4 1 Jurel plays a defensive stroke for a run.

14.3 4 FOUR! Jurel plays a defensive stroke for 4 runs.

14.3 1 wide

14.2 4 FOUR! Jurel plays a defensive stroke for four runs.

14.1 1 Jadeja plays a defensive stroke for 1 run.

13.6 1 Jadeja defends for a single run.

13.5 1 Short of a length, pitching on leg and angled across. Jurel rocks back and plays a defensive stroke for a run on the on side.

13.4 1 CHANCE! Short of a length, pitching outside off. Jadeja pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke for 1 run. A run out chance but Rajasthan Royals survive the attempt.

13.3 1 Jurel brings up his fifty! Short of a length, on line. Jurel pushes forward and defends behind square on the leg side for a single run.

13.2 4 FOUR! Jurel defends for 4 runs.

13.1 1lb Jadeja defends for 1 leg bye.

12.6 1 Jadeja plays a defensive stroke for a single run.

12.5 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump once again. Jadeja moves onto the back foot but misses while attempting to play a cut

12.4 1 Pitched up, outside off. Jurel moves onto the front foot and cuts for a single run.

12.3 2 Jurel plays a defensive stroke for two runs.

12.2 1 On a good line and length. Jadeja rocks back and flicks for a run.

12.1 4 FOUR! Jadeja defends for four runs.

11.6 1 Jadeja defends for one run.

11.5 . 0 runs

11.4 2 Jadeja plays a defensive stroke for two runs.

11.3 . 0 runs

11.2 . 0 runs

11.1 1 Jurel defends for one run.

10.6 1 Jurel plays a defensive stroke for one run.

10.5 . 0 runs

10.4 1 Jadeja plays a defensive stroke for one run.

10.3 . 0 runs

10.2 . 0 runs

10.1 2 Pitched up, pitching near leg stump and angling across the batter. Jadeja gets on the front foot and plays a sweep behind square for 2 runs.

9.6 1 Jadeja defends for a single run.

9.5 2 Jadeja defends for two runs.

9.4 W OUT! Hazlewood gets the wicket! Back of a length from Hazlewood, pitching on leg and angling across. Parag pushes forward and skies a flick, but is caught by Pandya

9.3 1 Jurel defends for a single run.

9.2 . Back of a length from Hazlewood, pitching outside leg stump and angling across Jurel. He moves onto the back foot, and is hit on the pads while attempting a pull

9.1 1 Short of a length, on leg stump and angling across. Parag moves onto the front foot and defends for 1 run.

8.6 1 Full, on line. Parag gets on the front foot and defends for one run.

8.5 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump again. Parag moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

8.4 1 Full ball, outside off stump once again. Jurel pushes forward and defends for one run.

8.3 1 Good length, pitching outside off stump. Parag pushes forward and defends for a run down the ground.

8.2 W OUT! Caught. Back of a length from Pandya, outside off stump. Hetmyer gets on the back foot and cuts sloppily, and is caught by Hazlewood

8.1 W OUT! Pandya breaks through! Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Sooryavanshi gets forward and plays a pull, but is remarkably caught by Kohli

7.6 1 Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Sooryavanshi moves onto the front foot and plays a flick for 1 run.

7.5 6 SIX MORE! Full ball, on a good line once again. Sooryavanshi gets on the front foot and flicks for six runs.

7.4 6 MAXIMUM! Short of a length, on a good line. Sooryavanshi moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for six runs.

7.3 . Length ball, outside off. Sooryavanshi pushes forward and defends

7.2 1 Jurel defends for a single run.

7.1 4 FOUR! Back of a length, outside off stump. Jurel goes back and slices a cut back behind point for four runs.

6.6 6 SIX! Short of a length, on a good line. Sooryavanshi goes back and plays a pull for a half dozen runs behind square.

6.5 1 Jurel plays a defensive stroke for one run.

6.4 1 Sooryavanshi plays a defensive stroke for a run.

6.3 1 Back of a length, on leg stump and angled across Jurel. He goes back and defends down the ground for a run.

6.2 4 FOUR! Good length, pitching outside leg stump and angled across the batter. Jurel goes back and plays a pull for four runs.

6.1 1 Length ball, pitching outside leg and angled across the batter. Sooryavanshi pushes forward and flicks for one run.

5.6 4 FOUR! Short of a length, on leg stump and angled across the batter. Jurel rocks back and pulls for four runs.

5.5 6 SIX! Full toss, pitching outside leg stump. Jurel lofts a pull back behind square for a half dozen runs.

5.4 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump again. Jurel gets on the front foot and defends on the off side.

5.3 4 FOUR! Good length from Singh, outside off once more. Jurel pushes forward and plays a cut for 4 runs behind point.

5.2 6 MAXIMUM! Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Jurel pushes forward and pulls for six runs.

5.1 4 FOUR! Short of a length, outside off stump. Jurel gets on the front foot and plays a pull for four runs back behind square.

4.6 4 FOUR! Short, on a good line. Sooryavanshi gets on the back foot and plays a late cut for four runs back behind point.

4.5 . On a good line and length. Sooryavanshi gets forward and defends

4.4 . Full toss, outside off stump. Sooryavanshi pushes forward and defends

4.3 6 And another! Fifty up for Sooryavanshi with a maximum! Short ball, pitching near leg stump and angled across Sooryavanshi. He gets on the back foot and plays a hook behind square for six runs.

4.2 6 MAXIMUM! Dropped in short by Kumar, on a good line. Sooryavanshi gets on the back foot and lifts a pull for a half dozen runs.

4.1 1 Jurel plays a defensive stroke for one run.

3.6 6 MAXIMUM! Hazlewood drops one in short, pitching outside leg and angling across Sooryavanshi. He moves onto the back foot and pulls for 6 runs.

3.5 4 FOUR MORE! Full, pitching outside off. Sooryavanshi moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for 4 runs on the off side.

3.4 4 Back-to-back boundaries! Pitched up, pitching near leg stump and angled across. Sooryavanshi pushes forward and lifts a drive for 4 runs.

3.3 4 FOUR! Good length from Hazlewood, outside off stump. Sooryavanshi gets on the back foot and plays a cut back behind point for 4 runs.

3.2 1 Jurel plays a defensive stroke for a run.

3.1 . Length ball, outside off. Jurel gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

2.6 6 MAXIMUM! On a good line and length from Singh. Sooryavanshi gets on the front foot and plays a flick for six runs.

2.5 1 Back of a length, outside off once more. Jurel rocks back and cuts for one run back behind point.

2.4 1 Pitched up, outside leg and angling across the batter. Sooryavanshi gets on the front foot and flicks for a single run back behind square.

2.3 4 Back-to-back boundaries! Back of a length, pitching outside off. Sooryavanshi moves onto the back foot and inside edges back behind square for 4 runs.

2.2 4 FOUR! Singh pitches one up, outside off stump again. Sooryavanshi pushes forward and glances for four runs down the ground.

2.1 . On a good length, pitching outside leg stump and angling across. Sooryavanshi moves onto the front foot, and is hit on the pads while attempting to defend. Royal Challengers Bengaluru appeal, however Sooryavanshi is given not out.

1.6 W OUT! Caught. Back of a length from Hazlewood, outside off once more. Jaiswal gets on the back foot and outside edges, and is caught by Sharma

1.5 6 MAXIMUM! Back of a length, pitching outside leg stump and angled across the batter. Jaiswal moves onto the back foot and lifts a pull for 6 runs.

1.4 . Short of a length, outside off stump. Jaiswal goes back and plays a defensive stroke

1.3 . Back of a length from Hazlewood, outside off stump. Jaiswal pushes forward but makes no contact while attempting to play a cut

1.2 . On a good length, on leg stump and angling across. Jaiswal moves onto the front foot and defends

1.1 6 MAXIMUM! Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Jaiswal gets on the front foot and cuts for six runs.

0.6 4 FOUR! Pitched up, pitching outside off. Sooryavanshi gets forward and slices a cut for 4 runs.

0.5 . 0 runs

0.4 . Short ball, pitching near leg stump and angling across the batter. Sooryavanshi goes back and plays a wild pull

0.3 4 FOUR! Full ball, on a good line. Sooryavanshi gets on the front foot and plays a flick for four runs down the ground.

0.2 1 Jaiswal defends for a run.

0.1 . 0 runs

19.6 6 SIX! On a good length, outside off. Iyer moves onto the front foot and skies a cut for 6 runs.

19.5 2 Iyer plays a defensive stroke for a couple of runs.

19.5 1 wide

19.4 2 Pitched up, pitching outside off. Iyer pushes forward but decides to allow it to pass through to Jurel

19.3 . Pitched up, pitching outside off. Iyer gets on the front foot but makes no contact while attempting a sweep

19.2 6 MAXIMUM! Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Iyer gets on the front foot and pulls for six runs.

19.1 4 FOUR! Length ball, outside off stump. Iyer pushes forward and plays a reverse sweep back behind point for 4 runs.

18.6 2 Kumar plays a defensive stroke for two runs.

18.5 1 Iyer plays a defensive stroke for a single run.

18.4 1 Back of a length, on a good line. Kumar pushes forward and defends for a run.

18.3 4 FOUR! Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Kumar rocks back and cuts for 4 runs.

18.2 . Short of a length, pitching on a good line once more. Kumar ducks out of the way

18.1 1 Full ball, pitching on a good line. Iyer gets forward and plays a flick for 1 run down the ground.

17.6 1 Back of a length, outside off stump. Iyer rocks back and cuts for 1 run.

17.5 1 Length ball, pitching on leg and angling across. Kumar moves onto the back foot and defends on the on side for a run.

17.4 . Good length, on leg stump and angling across. Kumar pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke through the on side field.

17.3 1 Length ball, outside off stump. Iyer gets forward and inside edges for a single run behind square.

17.2 1 Kumar defends for a run.

17.2 1w Wide. Pitched up, too wide outside leg. Kumar moves onto the front foot but plays and misses while trying to defend

17.1 W OUT! Sandeep Sharma gets the wicket! Sandeep Sharma pitches one up, on leg stump and angled across the batter. Patidar moves onto the front foot and drives, but is caught by Ferreira on the on side.

16.6 2 On a good length, pitching outside off. Iyer gets forward and cuts for 2 runs.

16.5 . Length ball, outside off. Iyer goes back and plays a defensive stroke

16.4 1 Pitched up, pitching outside off once more. Patidar gets forward and glances sloppily on the leg side for a run.

16.3 6 SIX MORE! Good length from Ravi Bishnoi, outside off stump once more. Patidar gets forward and pulls for 6 runs.

16.2 6 MAXIMUM! Full ball, outside off stump. Patidar gets on the front foot and plays a glance for 6 runs down the ground.

16.1 1 Back of a length, pitching outside off stump again. Iyer gets forward and cuts for a run.

15.6 . Sandeep Sharma pitches one up, outside off again. Patidar gets forward and plays a cut

15.5 4 FOUR! Patidar brings up his fifty with a boundary! Sandeep Sharma pitches one up, outside off stump. Patidar gets forward and punches a drive on the off side for 4 runs.

15.4 . 0 runs

15.3 2 Full ball, outside off stump again. Patidar gets forward and cuts for a pair of runs.

15.2 4 FOUR! On a good length, outside off. Patidar gets on the front foot and plays a cut for four runs. The ball is misfielded.

15.1 1 Back of a length from Sandeep Sharma, outside off. Iyer gets forward and cuts for a single run.

14.6 . 0 runs

14.5 6 MAXIMUM! Patidar plays a defensive stroke for 6 runs.

14.4 . 0 runs

14.3 6 SIX! Good length, outside off. Patidar gets on the front foot and drives for a half dozen runs.

14.2 1 Short ball, pitching outside off stump. Iyer moves onto the back foot and pulls behind square for one run.

14.1 1 Good line and length. Patidar moves onto the front foot and plays a flick for one run.

13.6 W wicket (caught - Shepherd)

13.5 1 On a good length, on leg stump and angled across. Patidar moves onto the front foot and finesses a mediocre glance for a single run.

13.4 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Shepherd gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke down the ground for one run.

13.3 1 Patidar plays a defensive stroke for one run.

13.2 1 Shepherd plays a defensive stroke for one run.

13.1 2 Shepherd defends for 2 runs.

12.6 1 Shepherd defends for a run.

12.5 4 And another! Length ball, outside leg and angling across. Shepherd gets forward and plays a flick back behind square for 4 runs.

12.4 4 FOUR! Back of a length, outside off stump once again. Shepherd moves onto the back foot and guides a cut back behind point for four runs.

12.3 1 Good length, outside off once again. Patidar gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke for a single run on the off side.

12.2 4 FOUR! Back of a length, outside off stump. Patidar gets forward and lofts a pull for 4 runs.

12.1 1 Back of a length from Sharma, pitching outside leg and angling across Shepherd. He rocks back and pulls for a run behind square.

11.6 1 Shepherd defends for a run.

11.5 1 Patidar plays a defensive stroke for 1 run.

11.4 1 Back of a length from Ravi Bishnoi, outside leg. Shepherd moves onto the back foot and flicks for 1 run.

11.3 6 SIX! Good line and length from Ravi Bishnoi once more. Shepherd pushes forward and plays a glance for six runs.

11.2 1 Good line and length. Patidar gets on the front foot and flicks for a single run.

11.1 . On a good length, pitching outside leg stump. Patidar gets forward, and is hit on the pads while trying a sweep

10.6 W OUT! Sharma gets the wicket! Short of a length, on a good line. David gets forward and lofts a pull, but is caught by Hetmyer

10.5 1lb Good length, pitching outside leg stump and angled across. Patidar gets on the front foot, and is hit on the pad while trying a leg glance, resulting in a leg bye.

10.4 1 Good length from Sharma, pitching outside leg stump and angled across the batter. David moves onto the front foot, and is hit on the pad while attempting a leg glance

10.3 1 Back of a length, on a good line. Patidar gets forward and plays a flick for one run.

10.2 1 Short of a length, outside off stump. David gets forward and pulls down the ground for one run.

10.1 1 Patidar plays a defensive stroke for 1 run.

9.6 . 0 runs

9.5 4 FOUR! David plays a defensive stroke for four runs.

9.4 . 0 runs

9.3 1 Patidar defends for one run.

9.2 1 David defends for a run.

9.1 1 Good length, pitching outside off. Patidar moves onto the front foot and drives back behind point for a single run.

8.6 4 FOUR! David defends for 4 runs.

8.5 2 Good length from Sharma, pitching outside off. David moves onto the front foot and slices a cut for a pair of runs.

8.4 W OUT! Sharma gets the wicket! Good line and length. Sharma rocks back, and is hit on the pad while attempting to defend. Rajasthan Royals appeal, the umpire agrees, and Sharma has to go

8.3 1 Patidar plays a defensive stroke for one run.

8.2 1 Sharma defends for a single run.

8.1 1 Pitched up, outside off. Patidar gets on the front foot and plays a cut for a single run.

7.6 1 Patidar defends for 1 run.

7.5 1 Sharma plays a defensive stroke for a run.

7.4 . 0 runs

7.3 1 Patidar plays a defensive stroke for 1 run.

7.2 4 FOUR! Patidar defends for four runs.

7.1 1 Sharma plays a defensive stroke for a single run.

6.6 1 Sharma plays a defensive stroke for a single run.

6.5 1 Length ball, outside leg and angling across the batter. Patidar pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke for a run on the on side.

6.4 1 On a good length, outside off stump once more. Sharma gets on the front foot and defends for a single run through the off side field.

6.3 . Good length, pitching outside off stump. Sharma pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

6.2 W OUT! Caught. Full, outside off stump. Pandya moves down the pitch and lifts a drive, but is remarkably caught by Hetmyer on the off side.

6.1 1 Patidar defends for a run.

5.6 1 Back of a length, outside leg and angling across Patidar. He gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke for a single run.

5.5 1 Length ball, outside off. Pandya gets on the back foot and cuts behind point for a run.

5.4 . On a good length, pitching outside off. Pandya moves onto the front foot but makes no contact while trying to play a defensive stroke

5.3 . 0 runs

5.2 . Back of a length, outside off again. Pandya rocks back and plays a defensive stroke through the off side.

5.1 1 Good length, outside off. Patidar pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke for a run.

4.6 . Pitched up, on line again. Pandya moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

4.5 W OUT! Bowled. On a good line and length from Ravi Bishnoi. Kohli gets on the front foot but makes no contact while trying to play a drive, and the ball careens into the stumps

4.4 1 On a good length, outside leg and angling across Patidar. He pushes forward and plays a pull for one run.

4.3 1 Length ball, pitching outside leg and angled across the batter. Kohli gets on the front foot and defends behind square for a run.

4.2 . Length ball, pitching on leg and angling across the batter. Kohli pushes forward and defends

4.1 1lb Good length, on leg stump and angled across Patidar. He pushes forward, and is hit on the pad while trying to play a glance, resulting in one leg bye. Rajasthan Royals appeal, but umpire Dharmasena gives Patidar not out.

3.6 4 And again! Full ball, outside off. Kohli moves onto the front foot and eases a drive on the off side for 4 runs.

3.5 4 FOUR! Kohli plays a defensive stroke for 4 runs.

3.4 1 Patidar defends for one run.

2.1 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Archer, outside off. Kohli moves onto the front foot and plays a cut behind point for four runs.

1.6 1 Kohli defends for one run.

1.5 4 Short of a length, outside leg and angled across. Kohli gets on the back foot but makes no contact while attempting to defend, and the ball trickles away from Jurel for four byes. The ball is misfielded.

1.5 5w Wide. Pitching well down the leg side. Kohli gets on the front foot and misses while trying to play a flick, however the ball beats the wicketkeeper and flies away to the rope for 5 wides.

1.4 4 FOUR! Good length from Burger, pitching outside leg stump and angling across. Kohli gets on the front foot and flicks for 4 runs back behind square.

1.3 . Short of a length, outside off stump. Kohli goes back but plays and misses while trying to play a defensive stroke

1.2 1 Back of a length, outside off stump. Padikkal moves onto the back foot and pulls for one run.

1.1 4 FOUR! Short of a length, pitching outside off. Padikkal gets on the back foot and slices a cut for 4 runs.

0.6 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Archer, outside off. Kohli gets on the front foot and edges behind point on the off side for 4 runs.

0.5 1 Back of a length, on line. Padikkal gets forward and flicks for a single run back behind square.

0.4 4 FOUR MORE! Back of a length from Archer, pitching outside off stump. Padikkal moves onto the back foot and lofts a cut behind point for four runs.

0.3 4 FOUR! Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Padikkal moves onto the back foot and plays a cut for four runs back behind point.

0.2 . Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Padikkal moves onto the back foot but makes no contact while trying to play a defensive stroke