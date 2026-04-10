Results Score Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru T20 Indian Premier League 10.04.2026

T20Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Jaipur
RR
RR

202

RCB
RCB

201

Best Players

batterRB4s6sSR
Jurel Dhruvwicket keeper814383188.37
Suryavanshi Vaibhav782687300
bowlerOMRWECOWDNB
Kumar Bhuvneshwarbowler403709.2500
Pandya Krunalall rounder403027.500

Latest Highlights

17.6
1

Good line and length from Shepherd. Jurel pushes forward and plays a flick for 1 run.

17.5
6

MAXIMUM! Full toss, pitching outside leg. Jurel goes back and plays a pull for a half dozen runs back behind square.

17.4
1

Short of a length, outside off stump. Jadeja goes back and cuts behind point for a single run.

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