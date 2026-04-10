Results Score Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru T20 Indian Premier League 10.04.2026
Best Players
|batter
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Jurel Dhruvwicket keeper
|81
|43
|8
|3
|188.37
|Suryavanshi Vaibhav
|78
|26
|8
|7
|300
|bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|ECO
|WD
|NB
|Kumar Bhuvneshwarbowler
|4
|0
|37
|0
|9.25
|0
|0
|Pandya Krunalall rounder
|4
|0
|30
|2
|7.5
|0
|0
Latest Highlights
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17.6
1
Good line and length from Shepherd. Jurel pushes forward and plays a flick for 1 run.
17.5
6
MAXIMUM! Full toss, pitching outside leg. Jurel goes back and plays a pull for a half dozen runs back behind square.
17.4
1
Short of a length, outside off stump. Jadeja goes back and cuts behind point for a single run.