Match details Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru T20 Indian Premier League 10.04.2026

T20Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Jaipur
RR
RR

202

RCB
RCB

201

Match Info

Match:Indian Premier League 2026
Date:Saturday, March 28, 2026 - Sunday, May 31, 2026
Toss:Rajasthan Royals won the toss and opt to bat
Time:Friday, April 10, 2026 02:00 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur, India
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Rajasthan Royals Squad

PlayersJurel Dhruv, Jaiswal Yashasvi, Ferreira Donovan, Parag Riyan, Hetmyer Shimron, Bishnoi Ravi, Jadeja Ravindra, Archer Jofra, Burger Nandre, Sharma Brijesh, Sharma Sandeep, Deshpande Tushar, Mishra Sushant, Pretorius Lhuan-dre, Singh Ravi, Suryavanshi Vaibhav
BenchCurran Sam, Dubey Shubham, Maphaka Kwena, Milne Adam, Perala Aman Rao, Punja Yash Raj, Puthur Vignesh, Sen Kuldeep, Singh Yudhvir

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Squad

PlayersSalt Phil, Kohli Virat, Padikkal Devdutt, Patidar Rajat, David Tim, Sharma Jitesh, Shepherd Romario, Pandya Krunal, Kumar Bhuvneshwar, Singh Abhinandan, Hazlewood Josh, Bethell Jacob, Chouhan Kanishk, Iyer Venkatesh, Salam Rasikh, Sharma Suyash
BenchCox Jordan, Dayal Yash, Deswal Satvik, Duffy Jacob, Malhotra Vihaan, Ostwal Vicky, Singh Swapnil, Thushara Nuwan, Yadav Mangesh

Venue Guide

StadiumSawai Mansingh Stadium
CityJaipur
Capacity23185
EndsVan Vihar Colony End
Hosts toGarh Ganesh Temple End