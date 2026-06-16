Highlights Leinster Lightning vs Northern Knights T20 T20 Inter Provincial Trophy 16.06.2026
Wilson to Tucker, 2 runs
Wilson to Tucker, 0 runs
Wilson to Tucker, 4 runs
C McCullough to Tucker, 1 run
C McCullough to Tucker, 6 runs
C McCullough to Tucker, 6 runs
C McCullough to Tucker, 2 runs
C McCullough to Tucker, 4 runs
C McCullough to Tucker, 6 runs
Robertson to Tucker, 1 run
Robertson to TH Tector, 1 run
Robertson to Tucker, 1 run
Robertson to Tucker, 6 runs
Robertson to Tucker, 4 runs
Robertson to TH Tector, 1 run
C McCullough to Tucker, 4 runs
C McCullough to TH Tector, 1 run
C McCullough to Tucker, 1 run
C McCullough to TH Tector, 1 run
C McCullough to Tucker, 1 run
C McCullough to Tucker, 2 runs
Mayes to TH Tector, 0 runs
Mayes to Tucker, 4 runs
Mayes to TH Tector, 1 run
Mayes to TH Tector, wide
Mayes to Tucker, 1 run
Mayes to TH Tector, 1 run
C McCullough to Tucker, 0 runs
C McCullough to Tucker, 0 runs
C McCullough to Tucker, 0 runs
C McCullough to TH Tector, 1 run
C McCullough to Tucker, 1 run
C McCullough to HT Tector, appeal, wicket (caught - HT Tector)
Robertson to TH Tector, 2 runs
Robertson to HT Tector, 1 run
Robertson to HT Tector, wide
Robertson to TH Tector, 1 run
Robertson to TH Tector, 6 runs
Robertson to HT Tector, 1 run
Robertson to TH Tector, 1 run
C McCullough to HT Tector, 6 runs
C McCullough to TH Tector, 1 run
C McCullough to TH Tector, 0 runs
C McCullough to HT Tector, 1 run
C McCullough to TH Tector, 1 run
C McCullough to TH Tector, 4 runs
Mayes to HT Tector, 4 runs
Mayes to HT Tector, 4 runs
Mayes to TH Tector, 1 run
Mayes to HT Tector, leg bye
Mayes to TH Tector, 1 run
Mayes to HT Tector, 1 run
Humphreys to TH Tector, 2 runs
Humphreys to HT Tector, 1 run
Humphreys to HT Tector, 0 runs
Humphreys to TH Tector, 1 run
Humphreys to TH Tector, 4 runs
Humphreys to TH Tector, 4 runs
Wilson to TH Tector, 1 run
Wilson to TH Tector, 0 runs
Wilson to TH Tector, wide
Wilson to TH Tector, 6 runs
Wilson to HT Tector, 1 run
Wilson to Doheny, appeal, wicket (caught - Doheny)
Robertson to TH Tector, 4 runs
Robertson to Doheny, 1 run
Robertson to Doheny, 4 runs
Robertson to Doheny, 0 runs
Robertson to Doheny, 0 runs
Robertson to TH Tector, 1 run
Wilson to Doheny, 0 runs
Wilson to Doheny, 0 runs
Wilson to TH Tector, 1 run
Wilson to TH Tector, 0 runs
Wilson to Doheny, 1 run
Wilson to Doheny, 4 runs
Humphreys to TH Tector, 0 runs
Humphreys to TH Tector, 0 runs
Humphreys to TH Tector, 0 runs
Humphreys to TH Tector, 6 runs
Humphreys to Doheny, 1 run
Humphreys to TH Tector, 1 run
Hand to Humphreys, 1 run
Hand to Humphreys, 4 runs
Hand to Humphreys, 0 runs
Hand to Humphreys, 0 runs
Hand to Humphreys, 2 runs
Hand to Humphreys, 4 runs
Moondra to Wilson, 4 runs
Moondra to Humphreys, 1 run
Moondra to Wilson, 1 run
Moondra to Wilson, 0 runs
Moondra to Robertson, appeal, wicket (caught - Robertson)
Moondra to Robertson, 0 runs
Hand to Robertson, 1 run
Hand to Humphreys, 1 run
Hand to Humphreys, 6 runs
Hand to Robertson, 1 run
Hand to Robertson, 6 runs
Hand to Robertson, wide
Hand to Robertson, 0 runs
Moondra to Robertson, 1 run
Moondra to Robertson, 6 runs
Moondra to Mayes, appeal, wicket (caught - Mayes)
Moondra to Humphreys, 1 run
Moondra to Mayes, 1 run
Moondra to Mayes, 4 runs
Hoey to Mayes, 1 run
Hoey to Humphreys, 1 run
Hoey to Humphreys, 0 runs
Hoey to Humphreys, 0 runs
Hoey to C McCullough, wicket (lbw - C McCullough)
Hoey to Mayes, 1 run
Hollard to C McCullough, 2 runs
Hollard to C McCullough, 0 runs
Hollard to C McCullough, 4 runs
Hollard to Mayes, 1 run
Hollard to Mayes, wide
Hollard to C McCullough, 1 run
Hollard to Hilton, appeal, wicket (caught - Hilton)
Hoey to Mayes, 0 runs
Hoey to McCollum, appeal, wicket (caught - McCollum)
Hoey to McCollum, 0 runs
Hoey to McCollum, 0 runs
Hoey to Hilton, 1 run
Hoey to McCollum, 1 run
Dockrell to McCollum, 1 run
Dockrell to McCollum, 0 runs
Dockrell to Hilton, 1 run
Dockrell to Hilton, 0 runs
Dockrell to Hilton, 0 runs
Dockrell to McCollum, 1 run
Hand to McCollum, 1 run
Hand to Hilton, 1 run
Hand to McCollum, 1 run
Hand to Hilton, 1 run
Hand to McCollum, 1 run
Hand to Hilton, 1 run
Dockrell to Hilton, 1 run
appeal, wicket (caught - Swart)
Dockrell to McCollum, 1 run
Dockrell to Swart, 1 run
Dockrell to McCollum, 1 run
Dockrell to McCollum, 0 runs
Hoey to McCollum, 1 run
Hoey to Swart, 1 run
Hoey to McCollum, 1 run
Hoey to Swart, 1 run
Hoey to McCollum, 1 run
Hoey to Swart, 1 run
Dockrell to Swart, 1 run
Dockrell to Swart, 0 runs
Dockrell to McCollum, 1 run
Dockrell to Swart, 1 run
Dockrell to McCollum, 1 run
Dockrell to Swart, 1 run
Hoey to Swart, 1 run
Hoey to McCollum, 1 run
Hoey to Swart, 1 run
Hoey to McCollum, 1 run
Hoey to Swart, 1 run
Hoey to Swart, 6 runs
Dockrell to Swart, 1 run
Dockrell to Swart, 0 runs
Dockrell to McCollum, 1 run
Dockrell to McCollum, 0 runs
Dockrell to Swart, 1 run
Dockrell to Swart, 0 runs
Hollard to Swart, 1 run
Hollard to Swart, 0 runs
Hollard to Swart, 0 runs
appeal, wicket (caught - Topping)
Hollard to Topping, 2 runs
no ball
Hollard to Topping, 6 runs
Hand to Topping, 1 run
Hand to Topping, 0 runs
Hand to Topping, 0 runs
Hand to Topping, 0 runs
Hand to McCollum, 1 run
Hand to McCollum, 4 runs
Hollard to Topping, 0 runs
Hollard to Topping, 4 runs
Hollard to Carmichael, appeal, wicket (caught - Carmichael)
Hollard to Carmichael, 0 runs
Hollard to Carmichael, 4 runs
Hollard to McCollum, 1 run
Moondra to Carmichael, 4 runs
Moondra to Carmichael, 0 runs
Moondra to Carmichael, 4 runs
Moondra to McCollum, 1 run
Moondra to Carmichael, 1 run
Moondra to Carmichael, wide
Moondra to McCollum, 1 run
Hollard to Carmichael, 0 runs
Hollard to Carmichael, 0 runs
Hollard to Carmichael, 0 runs
Hollard to Carmichael, 2 runs
Hollard to Carmichael, 0 runs
Hollard to Carmichael, 4 runs
Moondra to McCollum, 0 runs
Moondra to R Adair, appeal, wicket (bowled - R Adair)
Moondra to R Adair, 6 runs
Moondra to R Adair, 2 runs
Moondra to Carmichael, 1 run
Moondra to R Adair, 1 run