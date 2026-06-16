Wilson to Tucker, 2 runs

Wilson to Tucker, 0 runs

Wilson to Tucker, 4 runs

C McCullough to Tucker, 1 run

C McCullough to Tucker, 6 runs

C McCullough to Tucker, 6 runs

C McCullough to Tucker, 2 runs

C McCullough to Tucker, 4 runs

C McCullough to Tucker, 6 runs

Robertson to Tucker, 1 run

Robertson to TH Tector, 1 run

Robertson to Tucker, 1 run

Robertson to Tucker, 6 runs

Robertson to Tucker, 4 runs

Robertson to TH Tector, 1 run

C McCullough to Tucker, 4 runs

C McCullough to TH Tector, 1 run

C McCullough to Tucker, 1 run

C McCullough to TH Tector, 1 run

C McCullough to Tucker, 1 run

C McCullough to Tucker, 2 runs

Mayes to TH Tector, 0 runs

Mayes to Tucker, 4 runs

Mayes to TH Tector, 1 run

Mayes to TH Tector, wide

Mayes to Tucker, 1 run

Mayes to TH Tector, 1 run

C McCullough to Tucker, 0 runs

C McCullough to Tucker, 0 runs

C McCullough to Tucker, 0 runs

C McCullough to TH Tector, 1 run

C McCullough to Tucker, 1 run

C McCullough to HT Tector, appeal, wicket (caught - HT Tector)

Robertson to TH Tector, 2 runs

Robertson to HT Tector, 1 run

Robertson to HT Tector, wide

Robertson to TH Tector, 1 run

Robertson to TH Tector, 6 runs

Robertson to HT Tector, 1 run

Robertson to TH Tector, 1 run

C McCullough to HT Tector, 6 runs

C McCullough to TH Tector, 1 run

C McCullough to TH Tector, 0 runs

C McCullough to HT Tector, 1 run

C McCullough to TH Tector, 1 run

C McCullough to TH Tector, 4 runs

Mayes to HT Tector, 4 runs

Mayes to HT Tector, 4 runs

Mayes to TH Tector, 1 run

Mayes to HT Tector, leg bye

Mayes to TH Tector, 1 run

Mayes to HT Tector, 1 run

Humphreys to TH Tector, 2 runs

Humphreys to HT Tector, 1 run

Humphreys to HT Tector, 0 runs

Humphreys to TH Tector, 1 run

Humphreys to TH Tector, 4 runs

Humphreys to TH Tector, 4 runs

Wilson to TH Tector, 1 run

Wilson to TH Tector, 0 runs

Wilson to TH Tector, wide

Wilson to TH Tector, 6 runs

Wilson to HT Tector, 1 run

Wilson to Doheny, appeal, wicket (caught - Doheny)

Robertson to TH Tector, 4 runs

Robertson to Doheny, 1 run

Robertson to Doheny, 4 runs

Robertson to Doheny, 0 runs

Robertson to Doheny, 0 runs

Robertson to TH Tector, 1 run

Wilson to Doheny, 0 runs

Wilson to Doheny, 0 runs

Wilson to TH Tector, 1 run

Wilson to TH Tector, 0 runs

Wilson to Doheny, 1 run

Wilson to Doheny, 4 runs

Humphreys to TH Tector, 0 runs

Humphreys to TH Tector, 0 runs

Humphreys to TH Tector, 0 runs

Humphreys to TH Tector, 6 runs

Humphreys to Doheny, 1 run

Humphreys to TH Tector, 1 run

Hand to Humphreys, 1 run

Hand to Humphreys, 4 runs

Hand to Humphreys, 0 runs

Hand to Humphreys, 0 runs

Hand to Humphreys, 2 runs

Hand to Humphreys, 4 runs

Moondra to Wilson, 4 runs

Moondra to Humphreys, 1 run

Moondra to Wilson, 1 run

Moondra to Wilson, 0 runs

Moondra to Robertson, appeal, wicket (caught - Robertson)

Moondra to Robertson, 0 runs

Hand to Robertson, 1 run

Hand to Humphreys, 1 run

Hand to Humphreys, 6 runs

Hand to Robertson, 1 run

Hand to Robertson, 6 runs

Hand to Robertson, wide

Hand to Robertson, 0 runs

Moondra to Robertson, 1 run

Moondra to Robertson, 6 runs

Moondra to Mayes, appeal, wicket (caught - Mayes)

Moondra to Humphreys, 1 run

Moondra to Mayes, 1 run

Moondra to Mayes, 4 runs

Hoey to Mayes, 1 run

Hoey to Humphreys, 1 run

Hoey to Humphreys, 0 runs

Hoey to Humphreys, 0 runs

15.2 W

Hoey to C McCullough, wicket (lbw - C McCullough)