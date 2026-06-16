Highlights Leinster Lightning vs Northern Knights T20 T20 Inter Provincial Trophy 16.06.2026

T20

LEI
LEI

153

NKN
NKN

152

13.3
2

Wilson to Tucker, 2 runs

13.2
.

Wilson to Tucker, 0 runs

13.1
4

Wilson to Tucker, 4 runs

12.6
1

C McCullough to Tucker, 1 run

12.5
6

C McCullough to Tucker, 6 runs

12.4
6

C McCullough to Tucker, 6 runs

12.3
2

C McCullough to Tucker, 2 runs

12.2
4

C McCullough to Tucker, 4 runs

12.1
6

C McCullough to Tucker, 6 runs

11.6
1

Robertson to Tucker, 1 run

11.5
1

Robertson to TH Tector, 1 run

11.4
1

Robertson to Tucker, 1 run

11.3
6

Robertson to Tucker, 6 runs

11.2
4

Robertson to Tucker, 4 runs

11.1
1

Robertson to TH Tector, 1 run

10.6
4

C McCullough to Tucker, 4 runs

10.5
1

C McCullough to TH Tector, 1 run

10.4
1

C McCullough to Tucker, 1 run

10.3
1

C McCullough to TH Tector, 1 run

10.2
1

C McCullough to Tucker, 1 run

10.1
2

C McCullough to Tucker, 2 runs

9.6
.

Mayes to TH Tector, 0 runs

9.4
4

Mayes to Tucker, 4 runs

9.3
1

Mayes to TH Tector, 1 run

9.3
1

Mayes to TH Tector, wide

9.2
1

Mayes to Tucker, 1 run

9.1
1

Mayes to TH Tector, 1 run

8.6
.

C McCullough to Tucker, 0 runs

8.5
.

C McCullough to Tucker, 0 runs

8.4
.

C McCullough to Tucker, 0 runs

8.3
1

C McCullough to TH Tector, 1 run

8.2
1

C McCullough to Tucker, 1 run

8.1
W

C McCullough to HT Tector, appeal, wicket (caught - HT Tector)

7.6
2

Robertson to TH Tector, 2 runs

7.5
1

Robertson to HT Tector, 1 run

7.5
1

Robertson to HT Tector, wide

7.4
1

Robertson to TH Tector, 1 run

7.3
6

Robertson to TH Tector, 6 runs

7.2
1

Robertson to HT Tector, 1 run

7.1
1

Robertson to TH Tector, 1 run

6.6
6

C McCullough to HT Tector, 6 runs

6.5
1

C McCullough to TH Tector, 1 run

6.4
.

C McCullough to TH Tector, 0 runs

6.3
1

C McCullough to HT Tector, 1 run

6.2
1

C McCullough to TH Tector, 1 run

6.1
4

C McCullough to TH Tector, 4 runs

5.6
4

Mayes to HT Tector, 4 runs

5.5
4

Mayes to HT Tector, 4 runs

5.4
1

Mayes to TH Tector, 1 run

5.3
1

Mayes to HT Tector, leg bye

5.2
1

Mayes to TH Tector, 1 run

5.1
1

Mayes to HT Tector, 1 run

4.6
2

Humphreys to TH Tector, 2 runs

4.5
1

Humphreys to HT Tector, 1 run

4.4
.

Humphreys to HT Tector, 0 runs

4.3
1

Humphreys to TH Tector, 1 run

4.2
4

Humphreys to TH Tector, 4 runs

4.1
4

Humphreys to TH Tector, 4 runs

3.5
1

Wilson to TH Tector, 1 run

3.4
.

Wilson to TH Tector, 0 runs

3.4
1

Wilson to TH Tector, wide

3.3
6

Wilson to TH Tector, 6 runs

3.2
1

Wilson to HT Tector, 1 run

3.1
W

Wilson to Doheny, appeal, wicket (caught - Doheny)

2.6
4

Robertson to TH Tector, 4 runs

2.5
1

Robertson to Doheny, 1 run

2.4
4

Robertson to Doheny, 4 runs

2.3
.

Robertson to Doheny, 0 runs

2.2
.

Robertson to Doheny, 0 runs

2.1
1

Robertson to TH Tector, 1 run

1.6
.

Wilson to Doheny, 0 runs

1.5
.

Wilson to Doheny, 0 runs

1.4
1

Wilson to TH Tector, 1 run

1.3
.

Wilson to TH Tector, 0 runs

1.2
1

Wilson to Doheny, 1 run

1.1
4

Wilson to Doheny, 4 runs

0.6
.

Humphreys to TH Tector, 0 runs

0.5
.

Humphreys to TH Tector, 0 runs

0.4
.

Humphreys to TH Tector, 0 runs

0.3
6

Humphreys to TH Tector, 6 runs

0.2
1

Humphreys to Doheny, 1 run

0.1
1

Humphreys to TH Tector, 1 run

19.6
1

Hand to Humphreys, 1 run

19.5
4

Hand to Humphreys, 4 runs

19.4
.

Hand to Humphreys, 0 runs

19.3
.

Hand to Humphreys, 0 runs

19.2
2

Hand to Humphreys, 2 runs

19.1
4

Hand to Humphreys, 4 runs

18.6
4

Moondra to Wilson, 4 runs

18.5
1

Moondra to Humphreys, 1 run

18.4
1

Moondra to Wilson, 1 run

18.3
.

Moondra to Wilson, 0 runs

18.2
W

Moondra to Robertson, appeal, wicket (caught - Robertson)

18.1
.

Moondra to Robertson, 0 runs

17.6
1

Hand to Robertson, 1 run

17.5
1

Hand to Humphreys, 1 run

17.4
6

Hand to Humphreys, 6 runs

17.3
1

Hand to Robertson, 1 run

17.2
6

Hand to Robertson, 6 runs

17.2
1

Hand to Robertson, wide

17.1
.

Hand to Robertson, 0 runs

16.6
1

Moondra to Robertson, 1 run

16.5
6

Moondra to Robertson, 6 runs

16.4
W

Moondra to Mayes, appeal, wicket (caught - Mayes)

16.3
1

Moondra to Humphreys, 1 run

16.2
1

Moondra to Mayes, 1 run

16.1
4

Moondra to Mayes, 4 runs

15.6
1

Hoey to Mayes, 1 run

15.5
1

Hoey to Humphreys, 1 run

15.4
.

Hoey to Humphreys, 0 runs

15.3
.

Hoey to Humphreys, 0 runs

15.2
W

Hoey to C McCullough, wicket (lbw - C McCullough)

15.1
1

Hoey to Mayes, 1 run

14.6
2

Hollard to C McCullough, 2 runs

14.5
.

Hollard to C McCullough, 0 runs

14.4
4

Hollard to C McCullough, 4 runs

14.3
1

Hollard to Mayes, 1 run

14.3
1

Hollard to Mayes, wide

14.2
1

Hollard to C McCullough, 1 run

14.1
W

Hollard to Hilton, appeal, wicket (caught - Hilton)

13.6
.

Hoey to Mayes, 0 runs

13.5
W

Hoey to McCollum, appeal, wicket (caught - McCollum)

13.4
.

Hoey to McCollum, 0 runs

13.3
.

Hoey to McCollum, 0 runs

13.2
1

Hoey to Hilton, 1 run

13.1
1

Hoey to McCollum, 1 run

12.6
1

Dockrell to McCollum, 1 run

12.5
.

Dockrell to McCollum, 0 runs

12.4
1

Dockrell to Hilton, 1 run

12.3
.

Dockrell to Hilton, 0 runs

12.2
.

Dockrell to Hilton, 0 runs

12.1
1

Dockrell to McCollum, 1 run

11.6
1

Hand to McCollum, 1 run

11.5
1

Hand to Hilton, 1 run

11.4
1

Hand to McCollum, 1 run

11.3
1

Hand to Hilton, 1 run

11.2
1

Hand to McCollum, 1 run

11.1
1

Hand to Hilton, 1 run

10.6
1

Dockrell to Hilton, 1 run

10.5
W

appeal, wicket (caught - Swart)

10.4
1

Dockrell to McCollum, 1 run

10.3
1

Dockrell to Swart, 1 run

10.2
1

Dockrell to McCollum, 1 run

10.1
.

Dockrell to McCollum, 0 runs

9.6
1

Hoey to McCollum, 1 run

9.5
1

Hoey to Swart, 1 run

9.4
1

Hoey to McCollum, 1 run

9.3
1

Hoey to Swart, 1 run

9.2
1

Hoey to McCollum, 1 run

9.1
1

Hoey to Swart, 1 run

8.6
1

Dockrell to Swart, 1 run

8.5
.

Dockrell to Swart, 0 runs

8.4
1

Dockrell to McCollum, 1 run

8.3
1

Dockrell to Swart, 1 run

8.2
1

Dockrell to McCollum, 1 run

8.1
1

Dockrell to Swart, 1 run

7.6
1

Hoey to Swart, 1 run

7.5
1

Hoey to McCollum, 1 run

7.4
1

Hoey to Swart, 1 run

7.3
1

Hoey to McCollum, 1 run

7.2
1

Hoey to Swart, 1 run

7.1
6

Hoey to Swart, 6 runs

6.6
1

Dockrell to Swart, 1 run

6.5
.

Dockrell to Swart, 0 runs

6.4
1

Dockrell to McCollum, 1 run

6.3
.

Dockrell to McCollum, 0 runs

6.2
1

Dockrell to Swart, 1 run

6.1
.

Dockrell to Swart, 0 runs

5.6
1

Hollard to Swart, 1 run

5.5
.

Hollard to Swart, 0 runs

5.4
.

Hollard to Swart, 0 runs

5.3
W

appeal, wicket (caught - Topping)

5.2
2

Hollard to Topping, 2 runs

5.2
1

no ball

5.1
6

Hollard to Topping, 6 runs

4.6
1

Hand to Topping, 1 run

4.5
.

Hand to Topping, 0 runs

4.4
.

Hand to Topping, 0 runs

4.3
.

Hand to Topping, 0 runs

4.2
1

Hand to McCollum, 1 run

4.1
4

Hand to McCollum, 4 runs

3.6
.

Hollard to Topping, 0 runs

3.5
4

Hollard to Topping, 4 runs

3.4
W

Hollard to Carmichael, appeal, wicket (caught - Carmichael)

3.3
.

Hollard to Carmichael, 0 runs

3.2
4

Hollard to Carmichael, 4 runs

3.1
1

Hollard to McCollum, 1 run

2.6
4

Moondra to Carmichael, 4 runs

2.5
.

Moondra to Carmichael, 0 runs

2.4
4

Moondra to Carmichael, 4 runs

2.3
1

Moondra to McCollum, 1 run

2.2
1

Moondra to Carmichael, 1 run

2.2
1

Moondra to Carmichael, wide

2.1
1

Moondra to McCollum, 1 run

1.6
.

Hollard to Carmichael, 0 runs

1.5
.

Hollard to Carmichael, 0 runs

1.4
.

Hollard to Carmichael, 0 runs

1.3
2

Hollard to Carmichael, 2 runs

1.2
.

Hollard to Carmichael, 0 runs

1.1
4

Hollard to Carmichael, 4 runs

0.6
.

Moondra to McCollum, 0 runs

0.5
W

Moondra to R Adair, appeal, wicket (bowled - R Adair)

0.4
6

Moondra to R Adair, 6 runs

0.3
2

Moondra to R Adair, 2 runs

0.2
1

Moondra to Carmichael, 1 run

0.1
1

Moondra to R Adair, 1 run