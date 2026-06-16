Match details Leinster Lightning vs Northern Knights T20 T20 Inter Provincial Trophy 16.06.2026

T20

LEI
LEI

153

NKN
NKN

152

Match Info

Match:T20 Inter Provincial Trophy 2026
Date:Tuesday, June 02, 2026 - Wednesday, June 17, 2026
Toss:Leinster Lightning won the toss and opt to bat
Time:Tuesday, June 16, 2026 02:30 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Leinster Lightning Squad

PlayersTucker Lorcan, Tector Tim, Tector Harry, De Freitas Christopher, Dockrell George, Doheny Stephen, Hand Fionn, Delany David, Hoey Gavin, Hollard Matt, Moondra Jai
BenchCampher Curtis, Little Joshua, Lynch Seamus, Martins Jeremy, McCarthy Barry, White Benjamin

Northern Knights Squad

PlayersHumphreys Matthew, Hilton Kian, McCollum James, Adair Ross, Carmichael Cade, Topping Morgan, Wilson Reuben, McCullough Carson, Robertson Cian, Mayes Thomas, Swart Charles
BenchAdair Mark, Dadswell Shane, Dyer Harry, Foster Matthew, Leckey Adam, Neill Jordan, Stirling Paul, Topping Sam

Venue Guide

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