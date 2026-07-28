Results Score Northern Knights vs North-West Warriors T20 T20 Inter Provincial Trophy 28.07.2026
Best Players
|batter
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Topping Morganall rounder
|83
|49
|3
|8
|169.39
|Hunter Ryanwicket keeper
|46
|24
|3
|3
|191.67
|bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|ECO
|WD
|NB
|Delany Garethall rounder
|4
|0
|29
|3
|7.25
|1
|0
|McCarthy Liambatsman
|4
|0
|35
|2
|8.75
|1
|0
Latest Highlights
Read all highlights
19.5
W
Young to Hunter, 1 run, appeal, wicket (run out - Wilson)
19.4
1
Young to Wilson, 1 run
19.3
1
Young to Hunter, 1 run