Results Score Northern Knights vs North-West Warriors T20 T20 Inter Provincial Trophy 28.07.2026

T20

NKN
NKN

198

NOR
NOR

214

Best Players

batterRB4s6sSR
Topping Morganall rounder834938169.39
Hunter Ryanwicket keeper462433191.67
bowlerOMRWECOWDNB
Delany Garethall rounder402937.2510
McCarthy Liambatsman403528.7510

Latest Highlights

19.5
W

Young to Hunter, 1 run, appeal, wicket (run out - Wilson)

19.4
1

Young to Wilson, 1 run

19.3
1

Young to Hunter, 1 run

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