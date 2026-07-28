Highlights Northern Knights vs North-West Warriors T20 T20 Inter Provincial Trophy 28.07.2026
Young to Hunter, 1 run, appeal, wicket (run out - Wilson)
Young to Wilson, 1 run
Young to Hunter, 1 run
Young to Hunter, 0 runs
Young to Hunter, 0 runs
L McCarthy to Wilson, 0 runs
L McCarthy to Hunter, 1 run
L McCarthy to Hunter, 4 runs
L McCarthy to Hunter, 6 runs
L McCarthy to Hunter, 0 runs
L McCarthy to Hunter, 0 runs
Delany to Wilson, 0 runs
Delany to Robertson, appeal, wicket (caught - Robertson)
Delany to Robertson, 0 runs
Delany to Robertson, 0 runs
Delany to Topping, appeal, wicket (caught - Topping)
Delany to Topping, 6 runs
L McCarthy to Hunter, 4 runs
L McCarthy to Topping, 1 run
L McCarthy to Topping, 2 runs
L McCarthy to Topping, 0 runs
L McCarthy to Topping, 0 runs
L McCarthy to Topping, wide
L McCarthy to Hunter, 1 run
Delany to Topping, 4 runs
Delany to Topping, 0 runs
Delany to Hunter, 1 run
Delany to Topping, 1 run
Delany to Topping, 2 leg byes
Delany to Hunter, 1 run
McBrine to Hunter, 1 run
McBrine to Topping, 1 run
McBrine to Topping, 0 runs
McBrine to Hunter, 1 run
McBrine to Topping, 1 run
McBrine to Topping, 6 runs
Young to Hunter, 6 runs
Young to Topping, 1 run
Young to Hunter, 1 run
Young to Hunter, 6 runs
Young to Topping, 1 run
Young to Hunter, 1 run
Jared Wilson to Hunter, 1 run
Jared Wilson to Hunter, 4 runs
Jared Wilson to Topping, 1 run
Jared Wilson to Topping, 6 runs
Jared Wilson to Topping, 6 runs
Jared Wilson to Hunter, 1 run
Delany to Topping, 0 runs
Delany to Topping, wide
Delany to Hunter, 3 runs
Delany to Topping, 1 run
Delany to Hunter, 1 run
Delany to Topping, 1 run
Delany to Topping, 0 runs
McKeegan to Mayes, appeal, wicket (caught - Mayes)
McKeegan to Topping, 1 run
McKeegan to Topping, 6 runs
McKeegan to Mayes, 1 run
McKeegan to Topping, 1 run
McKeegan to Topping, 0 runs
Delany to Mayes, 6 runs
Delany to Topping, 1 run
Delany to Topping, 0 runs
Delany to Mayes, 1 run
Delany to Neill, appeal, wicket (bowled - Neill)
Delany to Topping, 1 run
Jared Wilson to Neill, 0 runs
Jared Wilson to Adair, appeal, wicket (caught - Adair)
Jared Wilson to Adair, 2 runs
Jared Wilson to Topping, 1 run
Jared Wilson to Topping, 6 runs
Jared Wilson to Adair, 1 run
Young to Topping, 0 runs
Young to Topping, 0 runs
Young to Adair, 1 run
Young to Adair, 0 runs
Young to Topping, 1 run
Young to Topping, 4 runs
McKeegan to Topping, 1 run
McKeegan to Topping, 0 runs
McKeegan to Topping, 4 runs
McKeegan to Adair, 1 run
McKeegan to Adair, 0 runs
McKeegan to Dadswell, appeal, wicket (caught - Dadswell)
Young to Dadswell, 1 run
Young to Dadswell, 4 runs
Young to Dadswell, 0 runs
Young to Dadswell, wide
Young to Dadswell, 4 runs
Young to Dadswell, 4 runs
Young to Carmichael, appeal, wicket (caught - Carmichael)
McKeegan to Topping, 0 runs
McKeegan to Topping, 6 runs
McKeegan to Topping, 6 runs
McKeegan to Carmichael, leg bye
McKeegan to Carmichael, 2 runs
McKeegan to Topping, 1 run
Ryan Macbeth to Carmichael, 4 runs
Ryan Macbeth to Topping, 1 run
Ryan Macbeth to Topping, 0 runs
Ryan Macbeth to Carmichael, 1 run
Ryan Macbeth to Carmichael, 2 runs
Ryan Macbeth to Topping, 1 run
L McCarthy to Carmichael, 0 runs
L McCarthy to Carmichael, 2 runs
L McCarthy to Topping, leg bye
L McCarthy to Topping, 0 runs
L McCarthy to Topping, 2 runs
appeal, wicket (caught - Stirling)
Ryan Macbeth to Carmichael, 4 runs
Ryan Macbeth to Stirling, 1 run
Ryan Macbeth to Stirling, 6 runs
Ryan Macbeth to Stirling, 0 runs
Ryan Macbeth to Carmichael, 1 run
Ryan Macbeth to Stirling, 1 run
L McCarthy to Carmichael, 0 runs
L McCarthy to Carmichael, 0 runs
L McCarthy to R Adair, appeal, wicket (caught - R Adair)
L McCarthy to R Adair, 6 runs
L McCarthy to R Adair, 4 runs
L McCarthy to Stirling, 1 run
Adair to Delany, 3 runs
Adair to McBrine, 1 run
Adair to Delany, 1 run
Adair to Delany, 6 runs
Adair to McBrine, 1 run
Adair to McBrine, 4 runs
Mayes to McBrine, 1 run
Mayes to Delany, 1 run
Mayes to Delany, 6 runs
Mayes to Delany, 6 runs
Mayes to McBrine, 1 run
Mayes to McBrine, 4 runs
Neill to McBrine, 1 run
Neill to Delany, 1 run
Neill to Delany, 6 runs
Neill to Delany, 6 runs
Neill to Delany, wide
Neill to Delany, 4 runs
Adair to Delany, 1 run
Adair to Delany, 0 runs
Adair to McBrine, 1 run
Adair to McBrine, 0 runs
Adair to McBrine, 2 runs
Adair to Delany, leg bye
Wilson to Delany, 1 run
Wilson to McBrine, 1 run
Wilson to McBrine, 4 runs
Wilson to Scott MacBeth, appeal, wicket (caught - Scott MacBeth)
Wilson to Scott MacBeth, 4 runs
Wilson to Scott MacBeth, 4 runs
Mayes to Delany, 0 runs
Mayes to Delany, 4 runs
Mayes to Delany, 6 runs
Mayes to Delany, 2 runs
Mayes to Scott MacBeth, leg bye
Mayes to Delany, 1 run
Wilson to Scott MacBeth, 2 runs
Wilson to Scott MacBeth, 4 runs
Wilson to Scott MacBeth, 6 runs
Wilson to Scott MacBeth, 0 runs
Wilson to Scott MacBeth, 0 runs
Wilson to Scott MacBeth, 0 runs
Adair to Calitz, appeal, wicket (caught - Calitz)
Adair to Scott MacBeth, 1 run
Adair to Scott MacBeth, 0 runs
Adair to Calitz, 1 run
Adair to Calitz, 4 runs
Adair to Scott MacBeth, 1 run
Neill to Calitz, 0 runs
Neill to Jared Wilson, appeal, wicket (caught - Jared Wilson)
Neill to Jared Wilson, 4 runs
Neill to Jared Wilson, 4 runs
Neill to Jared Wilson, 0 runs
Neill to Jared Wilson, 6 runs
Robertson to Jared Wilson, 1 run
Robertson to Scott MacBeth, 1 run
Robertson to Scott MacBeth, 0 runs
Robertson to Scott MacBeth, 6 runs
Robertson to Jared Wilson, 1 run
Robertson to Jared Wilson, 0 runs
Dadswell to Jared Wilson, 1 run
Dadswell to Jared Wilson, wide
Dadswell to Scott MacBeth, 1 run
Dadswell to Jared Wilson, 1 run
Dadswell to Jared Wilson, 0 runs
Dadswell to Scott MacBeth, leg bye
Dadswell to Scott MacBeth, 0 runs
Robertson to Scott MacBeth, 1 run
Robertson to Jared Wilson, 1 run
Robertson to Scott MacBeth, 1 run
Robertson to Scott MacBeth, 0 runs
Robertson to Scott MacBeth, 0 runs
Robertson to Roulston, appeal, wicket (bowled - Roulston)
Dadswell to Jared Wilson, 4 runs
Dadswell to Jared Wilson, 0 runs
Dadswell to Jared Wilson, 0 runs
Dadswell to Balbirnie, appeal, wicket (caught - Balbirnie)
Dadswell to Roulston, 1 run
Dadswell to Roulston, 0 runs
Robertson to Roulston, 1 run
Robertson to Roulston, 0 runs
Robertson to Roulston, 4 runs
Robertson to Balbirnie, 1 run
Robertson to Roulston, 1 run
Robertson to Balbirnie, 1 run
Mayes to Roulston, 0 runs
Mayes to Roulston, 4 runs
Mayes to Roulston, 0 runs
Mayes to Roulston, 0 runs
Mayes to Balbirnie, 1 run
Mayes to Balbirnie, 4 runs
Neill to Balbirnie, 1 run
Neill to Balbirnie, wide
Neill to Balbirnie, 4 runs
Neill to Balbirnie, 4 runs
Neill to Balbirnie, 2 runs
Neill to Roulston, 1 run
Neill to Roulston, 4 runs
Neill to Roulston, wide
Mayes to Balbirnie, 4 runs
Mayes to Balbirnie, 6 runs
Mayes to Balbirnie, 0 runs
Mayes to Balbirnie, 0 runs
Mayes to Balbirnie, 0 runs
Mayes to Balbirnie, 0 runs
Wilson to Balbirnie, 1 run
Wilson to Balbirnie, 4 runs
Wilson to Balbirnie, 6 runs
Wilson to Balbirnie, 0 runs
Wilson to Balbirnie, 6 runs
Wilson to Balbirnie, 0 runs
Adair to Roulston, 0 runs
Adair to Balbirnie, 1 run
Adair to Balbirnie, 0 runs
Adair to Balbirnie, 0 runs
Adair to Balbirnie, 4 runs
Adair to Roulston, 1 run
Robertson to Balbirnie, 2 runs
Robertson to Balbirnie, 0 runs
Robertson to Balbirnie, 0 runs
Robertson to Roulston, 1 run
Robertson to Roulston, 0 runs
Robertson to Balbirnie, 1 run