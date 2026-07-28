Highlights Northern Knights vs North-West Warriors T20 T20 Inter Provincial Trophy 28.07.2026

T20

NKN
NKN

198

NOR
NOR

214

19.5
W

Young to Hunter, 1 run, appeal, wicket (run out - Wilson)

19.4
1

Young to Wilson, 1 run

19.3
1

Young to Hunter, 1 run

19.2
.

Young to Hunter, 0 runs

19.1
.

Young to Hunter, 0 runs

18.6
.

L McCarthy to Wilson, 0 runs

18.5
1

L McCarthy to Hunter, 1 run

18.4
4

L McCarthy to Hunter, 4 runs

18.3
6

L McCarthy to Hunter, 6 runs

18.2
.

L McCarthy to Hunter, 0 runs

18.1
.

L McCarthy to Hunter, 0 runs

17.6
.

Delany to Wilson, 0 runs

17.5
W

Delany to Robertson, appeal, wicket (caught - Robertson)

17.4
.

Delany to Robertson, 0 runs

17.3
.

Delany to Robertson, 0 runs

17.2
W

Delany to Topping, appeal, wicket (caught - Topping)

17.1
6

Delany to Topping, 6 runs

16.6
4

L McCarthy to Hunter, 4 runs

16.5
1

L McCarthy to Topping, 1 run

16.4
2

L McCarthy to Topping, 2 runs

16.3
.

L McCarthy to Topping, 0 runs

16.2
.

L McCarthy to Topping, 0 runs

16.2
1

L McCarthy to Topping, wide

16.1
1

L McCarthy to Hunter, 1 run

15.6
4

Delany to Topping, 4 runs

15.5
.

Delany to Topping, 0 runs

15.4
1

Delany to Hunter, 1 run

15.3
1

Delany to Topping, 1 run

15.2
2

Delany to Topping, 2 leg byes

15.1
1

Delany to Hunter, 1 run

14.6
1

McBrine to Hunter, 1 run

14.5
1

McBrine to Topping, 1 run

14.4
.

McBrine to Topping, 0 runs

14.3
1

McBrine to Hunter, 1 run

14.2
1

McBrine to Topping, 1 run

14.1
6

McBrine to Topping, 6 runs

13.6
6

Young to Hunter, 6 runs

13.5
1

Young to Topping, 1 run

13.4
1

Young to Hunter, 1 run

13.3
6

Young to Hunter, 6 runs

13.2
1

Young to Topping, 1 run

13.1
1

Young to Hunter, 1 run

12.6
1

Jared Wilson to Hunter, 1 run

12.5
4

Jared Wilson to Hunter, 4 runs

12.4
1

Jared Wilson to Topping, 1 run

12.3
6

Jared Wilson to Topping, 6 runs

12.2
6

Jared Wilson to Topping, 6 runs

12.1
1

Jared Wilson to Hunter, 1 run

11.6
.

Delany to Topping, 0 runs

11.6
1

Delany to Topping, wide

11.5
3

Delany to Hunter, 3 runs

11.4
1

Delany to Topping, 1 run

11.3
1

Delany to Hunter, 1 run

11.2
1

Delany to Topping, 1 run

11.1
.

Delany to Topping, 0 runs

10.6
W

McKeegan to Mayes, appeal, wicket (caught - Mayes)

10.5
1

McKeegan to Topping, 1 run

10.4
6

McKeegan to Topping, 6 runs

10.3
1

McKeegan to Mayes, 1 run

10.2
1

McKeegan to Topping, 1 run

10.1
.

McKeegan to Topping, 0 runs

9.6
6

Delany to Mayes, 6 runs

9.5
1

Delany to Topping, 1 run

9.4
.

Delany to Topping, 0 runs

9.3
1

Delany to Mayes, 1 run

9.2
W

Delany to Neill, appeal, wicket (bowled - Neill)

9.1
1

Delany to Topping, 1 run

8.6
.

Jared Wilson to Neill, 0 runs

8.5
W

Jared Wilson to Adair, appeal, wicket (caught - Adair)

8.4
2

Jared Wilson to Adair, 2 runs

8.3
1

Jared Wilson to Topping, 1 run

8.2
6

Jared Wilson to Topping, 6 runs

8.1
1

Jared Wilson to Adair, 1 run

7.6
.

Young to Topping, 0 runs

7.5
.

Young to Topping, 0 runs

7.4
1

Young to Adair, 1 run

7.3
.

Young to Adair, 0 runs

7.2
1

Young to Topping, 1 run

7.1
4

Young to Topping, 4 runs

6.6
1

McKeegan to Topping, 1 run

6.5
.

McKeegan to Topping, 0 runs

6.4
4

McKeegan to Topping, 4 runs

6.3
1

McKeegan to Adair, 1 run

6.2
.

McKeegan to Adair, 0 runs

6.1
W

McKeegan to Dadswell, appeal, wicket (caught - Dadswell)

5.6
1

Young to Dadswell, 1 run

5.5
4

Young to Dadswell, 4 runs

5.4
.

Young to Dadswell, 0 runs

5.4
1

Young to Dadswell, wide

5.3
4

Young to Dadswell, 4 runs

5.2
4

Young to Dadswell, 4 runs

5.1
W

Young to Carmichael, appeal, wicket (caught - Carmichael)

4.6
.

McKeegan to Topping, 0 runs

4.5
6

McKeegan to Topping, 6 runs

4.4
6

McKeegan to Topping, 6 runs

4.3
1

McKeegan to Carmichael, leg bye

4.2
2

McKeegan to Carmichael, 2 runs

4.1
1

McKeegan to Topping, 1 run

3.6
4

Ryan Macbeth to Carmichael, 4 runs

3.5
1

Ryan Macbeth to Topping, 1 run

3.4
.

Ryan Macbeth to Topping, 0 runs

3.3
1

Ryan Macbeth to Carmichael, 1 run

3.2
2

Ryan Macbeth to Carmichael, 2 runs

3.1
1

Ryan Macbeth to Topping, 1 run

2.6
.

L McCarthy to Carmichael, 0 runs

2.5
2

L McCarthy to Carmichael, 2 runs

2.4
1

L McCarthy to Topping, leg bye

2.3
.

L McCarthy to Topping, 0 runs

2.2
2

L McCarthy to Topping, 2 runs

2.1
W

appeal, wicket (caught - Stirling)

1.6
4

Ryan Macbeth to Carmichael, 4 runs

1.5
1

Ryan Macbeth to Stirling, 1 run

1.4
6

Ryan Macbeth to Stirling, 6 runs

1.3
.

Ryan Macbeth to Stirling, 0 runs

1.2
1

Ryan Macbeth to Carmichael, 1 run

1.1
1

Ryan Macbeth to Stirling, 1 run

0.6
.

L McCarthy to Carmichael, 0 runs

0.5
.

L McCarthy to Carmichael, 0 runs

0.4
W

L McCarthy to R Adair, appeal, wicket (caught - R Adair)

0.3
6

L McCarthy to R Adair, 6 runs

0.2
4

L McCarthy to R Adair, 4 runs

0.1
1

L McCarthy to Stirling, 1 run

19.6
3

Adair to Delany, 3 runs

19.5
1

Adair to McBrine, 1 run

19.4
1

Adair to Delany, 1 run

19.3
6

Adair to Delany, 6 runs

19.2
1

Adair to McBrine, 1 run

19.1
4

Adair to McBrine, 4 runs

18.6
1

Mayes to McBrine, 1 run

18.5
1

Mayes to Delany, 1 run

18.4
6

Mayes to Delany, 6 runs

18.3
6

Mayes to Delany, 6 runs

18.2
1

Mayes to McBrine, 1 run

18.1
4

Mayes to McBrine, 4 runs

17.6
1

Neill to McBrine, 1 run

17.5
1

Neill to Delany, 1 run

17.4
6

Neill to Delany, 6 runs

17.3
6

Neill to Delany, 6 runs

17.3
1

Neill to Delany, wide

17.2
4

Neill to Delany, 4 runs

16.6
1

Adair to Delany, 1 run

16.5
.

Adair to Delany, 0 runs

16.4
1

Adair to McBrine, 1 run

16.3
.

Adair to McBrine, 0 runs

16.2
2

Adair to McBrine, 2 runs

16.1
1

Adair to Delany, leg bye

15.6
1

Wilson to Delany, 1 run

15.5
1

Wilson to McBrine, 1 run

15.4
4

Wilson to McBrine, 4 runs

15.3
W

Wilson to Scott MacBeth, appeal, wicket (caught - Scott MacBeth)

15.2
4

Wilson to Scott MacBeth, 4 runs

15.1
4

Wilson to Scott MacBeth, 4 runs

14.6
.

Mayes to Delany, 0 runs

14.5
4

Mayes to Delany, 4 runs

14.4
6

Mayes to Delany, 6 runs

14.3
2

Mayes to Delany, 2 runs

14.2
1

Mayes to Scott MacBeth, leg bye

14.1
1

Mayes to Delany, 1 run

13.6
2

Wilson to Scott MacBeth, 2 runs

13.5
4

Wilson to Scott MacBeth, 4 runs

13.4
6

Wilson to Scott MacBeth, 6 runs

13.3
.

Wilson to Scott MacBeth, 0 runs

13.2
.

Wilson to Scott MacBeth, 0 runs

13.1
.

Wilson to Scott MacBeth, 0 runs

12.6
W

Adair to Calitz, appeal, wicket (caught - Calitz)

12.5
1

Adair to Scott MacBeth, 1 run

12.4
.

Adair to Scott MacBeth, 0 runs

12.3
1

Adair to Calitz, 1 run

12.2
4

Adair to Calitz, 4 runs

12.1
1

Adair to Scott MacBeth, 1 run

11.6
.

Neill to Calitz, 0 runs

11.5
W

Neill to Jared Wilson, appeal, wicket (caught - Jared Wilson)

11.4
4

Neill to Jared Wilson, 4 runs

11.3
4

Neill to Jared Wilson, 4 runs

11.2
.

Neill to Jared Wilson, 0 runs

11.1
6

Neill to Jared Wilson, 6 runs

10.6
1

Robertson to Jared Wilson, 1 run

10.5
1

Robertson to Scott MacBeth, 1 run

10.4
.

Robertson to Scott MacBeth, 0 runs

10.3
6

Robertson to Scott MacBeth, 6 runs

10.2
1

Robertson to Jared Wilson, 1 run

10.1
.

Robertson to Jared Wilson, 0 runs

9.6
1

Dadswell to Jared Wilson, 1 run

9.6
1

Dadswell to Jared Wilson, wide

9.5
1

Dadswell to Scott MacBeth, 1 run

9.4
1

Dadswell to Jared Wilson, 1 run

9.3
.

Dadswell to Jared Wilson, 0 runs

9.2
1

Dadswell to Scott MacBeth, leg bye

9.1
.

Dadswell to Scott MacBeth, 0 runs

8.6
1

Robertson to Scott MacBeth, 1 run

8.5
1

Robertson to Jared Wilson, 1 run

8.4
1

Robertson to Scott MacBeth, 1 run

8.3
.

Robertson to Scott MacBeth, 0 runs

8.2
.

Robertson to Scott MacBeth, 0 runs

8.1
W

Robertson to Roulston, appeal, wicket (bowled - Roulston)

7.6
4

Dadswell to Jared Wilson, 4 runs

7.5
.

Dadswell to Jared Wilson, 0 runs

7.4
.

Dadswell to Jared Wilson, 0 runs

7.3
W

Dadswell to Balbirnie, appeal, wicket (caught - Balbirnie)

7.2
1

Dadswell to Roulston, 1 run

7.1
.

Dadswell to Roulston, 0 runs

6.6
1

Robertson to Roulston, 1 run

6.5
.

Robertson to Roulston, 0 runs

6.4
4

Robertson to Roulston, 4 runs

6.3
1

Robertson to Balbirnie, 1 run

6.2
1

Robertson to Roulston, 1 run

6.1
1

Robertson to Balbirnie, 1 run

5.6
.

Mayes to Roulston, 0 runs

5.5
4

Mayes to Roulston, 4 runs

5.4
.

Mayes to Roulston, 0 runs

5.3
.

Mayes to Roulston, 0 runs

5.2
1

Mayes to Balbirnie, 1 run

5.1
4

Mayes to Balbirnie, 4 runs

4.6
1

Neill to Balbirnie, 1 run

4.6
1

Neill to Balbirnie, wide

4.5
4

Neill to Balbirnie, 4 runs

4.4
4

Neill to Balbirnie, 4 runs

4.3
2

Neill to Balbirnie, 2 runs

4.2
1

Neill to Roulston, 1 run

4.1
4

Neill to Roulston, 4 runs

4.1
1

Neill to Roulston, wide

3.6
4

Mayes to Balbirnie, 4 runs

3.5
6

Mayes to Balbirnie, 6 runs

3.4
.

Mayes to Balbirnie, 0 runs

3.3
.

Mayes to Balbirnie, 0 runs

3.2
.

Mayes to Balbirnie, 0 runs

3.1
.

Mayes to Balbirnie, 0 runs

2.6
1

Wilson to Balbirnie, 1 run

2.5
4

Wilson to Balbirnie, 4 runs

2.4
6

Wilson to Balbirnie, 6 runs

2.3
.

Wilson to Balbirnie, 0 runs

2.2
6

Wilson to Balbirnie, 6 runs

2.1
.

Wilson to Balbirnie, 0 runs

1.6
.

Adair to Roulston, 0 runs

1.5
1

Adair to Balbirnie, 1 run

1.4
.

Adair to Balbirnie, 0 runs

1.3
.

Adair to Balbirnie, 0 runs

1.2
4

Adair to Balbirnie, 4 runs

1.1
1

Adair to Roulston, 1 run

0.6
2

Robertson to Balbirnie, 2 runs

0.5
.

Robertson to Balbirnie, 0 runs

0.4
.

Robertson to Balbirnie, 0 runs

0.3
1

Robertson to Roulston, 1 run

0.2
.

Robertson to Roulston, 0 runs

0.1
1

Robertson to Balbirnie, 1 run