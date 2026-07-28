Match details Northern Knights vs North-West Warriors T20 T20 Inter Provincial Trophy 28.07.2026

T20

NKN
NKN

198

NOR
NOR

214

Match Info

Match:T20 Inter Provincial Trophy 2026
Date:Tuesday, June 02, 2026 - Wednesday, July 29, 2026
Toss:North-West Warriors won the toss and opt to bat
Time:Tuesday, July 28, 2026 02:30 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Northern Knights Squad

PlayersAdair Ross, Stirling Paul, Carmichael Cade, Topping Morgan, Dadswell Shane, Adair Mark, Neill Jordan, Mayes Thomas, Robertson Cian, Wilson Reuben, Hunter Ryan
BenchDyer Harry, Foster Matthew, Hilton Kian, Humphreys Matthew, Leckey Adam, McCollum James, McCullough Carson, Swart Charles, Topping Sam

North-West Warriors Squad

PlayersBalbirnie Andy, Roulston Gavin, Wilson Jared, MacBeth Scott John, Calitz Benjamin, Delany Gareth, McBrine Andy, McCarthy Liam, Young Craig, MacBeth Ryan, McKeegan Trent
BenchDeveraj Melvin, Doherty Liam Conor, Dougherty Billy, Egan Jake, Haslett Samuel, Hassan Shahid, McClintock William, Millar Robbie, Ogilby Freddie, Wilson Josh

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
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