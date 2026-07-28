Squads Northern Knights vs North-West Warriors T20 T20 Inter Provincial Trophy 28.07.2026
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Adair Ross
batsman
Balbirnie Andy
batsman
Stirling Paul
batsman
Roulston Gavin
batsman
Carmichael Cade
all rounder
Wilson Jared
all rounder
Topping Morgan
all rounder
MacBeth Scott John
bowler
Dadswell Shane
batsman
Calitz Benjamin
batsman
Adair Mark
bowler
Delany Gareth
all rounder
Neill Jordan
bowler
McBrine Andy
all rounder
Mayes Thomas
bowler
McCarthy Liam
batsman
Robertson Cian
all rounder
Young Craig
bowler
Wilson Reuben
all rounder
MacBeth Ryan
bowler
Hunter Ryan
wicket keeper
McKeegan Trent
all rounder
Bench
|First Team
|Second Team
Dyer Harry
bowler
Deveraj Melvin
no information yet
Foster Matthew
bowler
Doherty Liam Conor
all rounder
Hilton Kian
no information yet
Dougherty Billy
no information yet
Humphreys Matthew
batsman
Egan Jake
batsman
Leckey Adam
batsman
Haslett Samuel
no information yet
McCollum James
batsman
Hassan Shahid
batsman
McCullough Carson
batsman
McClintock William
batsman
Swart Charles
no information yet
Millar Robbie
all rounder
Topping Sam
no information yet
Ogilby Freddie
no information yet