Squads Northern Knights vs North-West Warriors T20 T20 Inter Provincial Trophy 28.07.2026

T20

NKN
NKN

198

NOR
NOR

214

Playing

NKN
NKN
NOR
NOR
First TeamSecond Team
Adair Ross

batsman

Carmichael Cade

all rounder

Wilson Jared

all rounder

Topping Morgan

all rounder

Delany Gareth

all rounder

McBrine Andy

all rounder

Robertson Cian

all rounder

Wilson Reuben

all rounder

Hunter Ryan

wicket keeper

McKeegan Trent

all rounder

Bench

NKN
NKN
NOR
NOR
First TeamSecond Team
Deveraj Melvin

no information yet

Hilton Kian

no information yet

Dougherty Billy

no information yet

Egan Jake

batsman

Haslett Samuel

no information yet

Swart Charles

no information yet

Millar Robbie

all rounder

Topping Sam

no information yet

Ogilby Freddie

no information yet