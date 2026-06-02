Gareth Delany News View all All the latest information about the cricketer Gareth Delany is collected here: relations between the players in the team, matches played, participation in tournaments. Twitter reacts to Gareth Delany’s dramatic ‘ABD’ shuffle exposing his leg pole Yet again, Ireland’s batting shambles was exposed in terrible fashion when opener Gareth Delany shuffled a long way away from the leg-stump exposing his leg pole only for David Willey to hit the target. At 50-1, Ireland were batting positively before the brain-fade moment from the opener. Gareth Delany Twitter reacts to Ireland's shambolic top-order collapse against England Gareth Delany Twitter reacts to apologetic England refusing to celebrate after Ireland throw wickets away for fun Gareth Delany ICC T20 World Cup Qualifiers | Scotland, Ireland bounce back after initial blips

International career

Gareth Delany was born on April 28, 1997, and is a cricketer from Ireland. He played his first match for the Ireland national team in July 2019.

In January 2020, Delany joined a group of nineteen players who received a central contract from Cricket Ireland. This was the first year that all contracts were full-time. It showed how important players like Delany are to the future of Irish cricket.

ODI Career:

Debut: West Indies vs Ireland at Bridgetown - January 07, 2020

Last Match: Nepal vs Ireland at Harare - July 04, 2023

T20I Career:

Debut: Ireland vs Zimbabwe at Bready - July 12, 2019

Last Match: Zimbabwe vs Ireland at Harare - February 25, 2025

Year-by-Year career highlights:

June 2019: Named in Ireland Wolves squad for their series against Scotland A.

July 2019: Selected for Ireland’s squad to face Zimbabwe. Made his T20I debut on July 12, 2019, against Zimbabwe.

September 2019: Included in Ireland's squad for the 2019 ICC T20 World Cup Qualifier in the UAE.

December 2019: Named in the ODI squad for the series against the West Indies.

January 7, 2020: Made his ODI debut against the West Indies in Bridgetown.

July 10, 2020: Part of Ireland's 21-man squad for training in England ahead of the ODI series against England.

February 2021: Selected in the Ireland Wolves squad for their tour to Bangladesh.

September 2021: Included in the provisional squad for the 2021 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup.

2022: Focused on securing his place in Ireland's squad for the 2022 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in Australia. He top-scored with 47 against Oman in the semi-finals of the ‘A’ Qualifier, helping secure Ireland's place in the tournament.

July 4, 2023: Played his last ODI against Nepal at Takashinga Sports Club in Harare, Zimbabwe.

May 2024: Named in Ireland's squad for the 2024 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup.

June 5, 2024: Played against India and was Ireland's top scorer with 26 runs off 14 balls in a match where Ireland struggled and India won by 8 wickets.

June 13, 2024: Took a wicket along with Mark Adair in Ireland's match against Canada, but Ireland lost by 12 runs.

ODI Career Stats:

Matches Played: 21

Runs Scored: 234

Batting Average: 18

Fours: 20

Sixes: 6

Recent ODI Performance:

July 2023: Scored 16 runs off 25 balls against Nepal.

T20I Career Stats:

Matches Played: 78

Runs Scored: 1,078

Batting Average: 20

Fours: 85

Sixes: 49

Recent T20 Performance:

February 2025: Contributed 2 runs off 4 balls against Zimbabwe.

Leagues Participation

Gareth Delany played for Leicestershire in the 2020 Vitality Blast. His participation in this tournament gave him further experience in T20 cricket.

Vitality Blast

In the 2020 Vitality Blast, Gareth Delany played for Leicestershire. He helped the team win a match against Durham by scoring 68 runs. Delany was also named Player of the Match in a game against Yorkshire, where he scored 64 runs. He finished the tournament with 193 runs and 6 wickets.

Year Team Notes 2020 Leicestershire Gareth Delany played for Leicestershire, scoring 193 runs and taking 6 wickets. He was Player of the Match against Durham and Yorkshire.

Domestic career

Gareth Delany started his domestic career in 2017. He made his debut in all three formats that year: Twenty20, First-Class, and List A. He began his T20 career with Leinster Lightning on May 26, 2017, and his First-Class debut came on June 5, 2017. His List A debut was on September 10, 2017, also for Leinster Lightning. Delany continued to play for Leinster Lightning until 2020. In 2021, he joined Munster Reds, where he has been playing since then. In July 2019, he was selected for the Dublin Chiefs in the Euro T20 Slam, but the tournament was canceled the following month.

Records and Achievements

Gareth Delany has built a solid record in both One Day Internationals (ODIs) and Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is).

ODI Career: Matches played: 21 Runs: 234 Average: 18 Fours: 20 Sixes: 6 Last ODI (July 2023): 16 runs off 25 balls against Nepal at Takashinga Sports Club, Harare, Zimbabwe.





T20I Career: Matches played: 78 Runs: 1,078 Average: 20 Fours: 85 Sixes: 49 Last T20 (February 2025): 2 runs off 4 balls against Zimbabwe at Harare Sports Club, Zimbabwe.





Performance against Scotland and Netherlands (2023): Runs scored: 50 Wickets taken: 2 Helped his team win the title and finish first in the group.



Personal life

Gareth Delany has built a successful cricket career. He comes from a family with strong cricket connections. His personal life is linked to the sport in many ways.

Family

Gareth’s sister, Laura Delany, is the captain of the Ireland women's cricket team. She has played 52 ODIs and 91 T20Is for Ireland. His cousin, David Delany, has played 8 T20Is for Ireland. Gareth himself has represented Ireland in 21 ODIs and 61 T20Is.

Finance

As of 2025, Gareth Delany’s net worth is around $2 million. Cricket is his main source of income.

House

Gareth lives in Dublin, Ireland.

Scandals

In the 2024 T20 World Cup, Gareth faced criticism for dropping a catch with one hand in a match against Canada. In another match against India, although he was the top scorer, some noted that he didn’t fully stretch his arms when batting.

Fans

Gareth has 2,700 followers on Instagram.