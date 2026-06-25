Match details Chambal Ghariyals vs Jabalpur Lions T20 Madhya Pradesh League 25.06.2026

T20

CHA
CHA

213

JAB
JAB

202

Match Info

Match:Madhya Pradesh League 2026
Date:Wednesday, June 03, 2026 - Friday, June 26, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Thursday, June 25, 2026 02:00 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Chambal Ghariyals Squad

Players
BenchSingh Sandeep

Jabalpur Lions Squad

Players
Bench

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
Capacityno information yet
Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet