Highlights San Francisco Unicorns vs Los Angeles Knight Riders T20 Major League Cricket 15.07.2026

T20Grand Prairie, TX
SAN
SAN

(5 ov.) 44/2

LOS
LOS

187

4.6
.

le Roux to Short, 0 runs

4.5
4

le Roux to Short, 4 runs

4.4
.

le Roux to Short, 0 runs

4.3
4

le Roux to Short, 4 runs

4.2
1

le Roux to Krishnamurthi, 1 run

4.1
4

le Roux to Krishnamurthi, 4 runs

3.6
1

Holder to Krishnamurthi, 1 run

3.5
2

Holder to Krishnamurthi, 2 runs

3.4
.

Holder to Krishnamurthi, 0 runs

3.3
4

Holder to Krishnamurthi, 4 runs

3.2
.

Holder to Krishnamurthi, 0 runs

3.1
.

Holder to Krishnamurthi, 0 runs

2.6
4

Narine to Short, 4 runs

2.5
.

Narine to Short, 0 runs

2.4
4

Narine to Short, 4 runs

2.3
4

Narine to Short, 4 runs

2.2
.

Narine to Short, 0 runs

2.1
4

Narine to Short, 4 runs

1.6
.

Holder to Krishnamurthi, 0 runs

1.5
.

Holder to Krishnamurthi, appeal

1.4
1

Holder to Short, 1 run

1.3
.

Holder to Short, 0 runs

1.2
4

Holder to Short, 4 byes

1.1
.

Holder to Short, 0 runs

0.6
.

Narine to Krishnamurthi, review

0.5
2

Narine to Krishnamurthi, 2 runs

0.4
.

Narine to Krishnamurthi, 0 runs

0.3
W

Narine to FH Allen, appeal, wicket (caught - FH Allen)

0.2
1

Narine to Short, 1 run

0.1
W

Narine to Pretorius, wicket (caught - Pretorius)

19.6
1

Bartlett to Powell, 1 run

19.5
6

Bartlett to Powell, 6 runs

19.4
1

Bartlett to Russell, 1 run

19.3
1

Bartlett to Powell, 1 run

19.2
6

Bartlett to Powell, 6 runs

19.1
1

Bartlett to Russell, 1 run

18.6
.

Haris Rauf to Powell, 0 runs

18.5
6

Haris Rauf to Powell, 6 runs

18.4
6

Haris Rauf to Powell, 6 runs

18.3
6

Haris Rauf to Powell, 6 runs

18.3
1

Haris Rauf to Powell, wide

18.2
6

Haris Rauf to Powell, 6 runs

18.2
1

Haris Rauf to Powell, wide

18.1
1

Haris Rauf to Russell, 1 run

18.1
1

Haris Rauf to Russell, wide

17.6
4

Bartlett to Powell, 4 runs

17.5
1

Bartlett to Russell, 1 run

17.4
1

Bartlett to Powell, 1 run

17.3
2

Bartlett to Powell, 2 runs

17.2
.

Bartlett to Powell, 0 runs

17.1
4

Bartlett to Powell, 4 runs

16.6
1

Mudassar to Powell, 1 run

16.5
W

Mudassar to Tromp, appeal, wicket (caught - Tromp)

16.4
1

Mudassar to Russell, 1 run

16.3
1

Mudassar to Tromp, 1 run

16.2
6

Mudassar to Tromp, 6 runs

16.1
.

Mudassar to Tromp, 0 runs

15.6
1

MH Khan to Tromp, 1 run

15.5
1

MH Khan to Russell, 1 run

15.4
.

MH Khan to Russell, 0 runs

15.3
4

MH Khan to Russell, 4 runs

15.2
.

MH Khan to Russell, 0 runs

15.1
6

MH Khan to Russell, 6 runs

14.6
.

Mudassar to Tromp, 0 runs

14.5
.

Mudassar to Tromp, 0 runs

14.4
W

Mudassar to Munro, appeal, wicket (bowled - Munro)

14.3
1

Mudassar to Russell, 1 run

14.3
1

Mudassar to Russell, wide

14.2
2

Mudassar to Russell, 2 runs

14.1
.

Mudassar to Russell, 0 runs

13.6
1

Haris Rauf to Russell, 1 run

13.5
1

Haris Rauf to Munro, 1 run

13.4
1

Haris Rauf to Russell, 1 run

13.4
1

Haris Rauf to Russell, wide

13.3
6

Haris Rauf to Russell, 6 runs

13.2
1

Haris Rauf to Munro, 1 run

13.1
1

Haris Rauf to Russell, 1 run

12.6
1

Short to Russell, 1 run

12.5
4

Short to Russell, 4 runs

12.4
.

Short to Russell, 0 runs

12.3
1

Short to Munro, 1 run

12.2
.

Short to Munro, 0 runs

12.1
1

Short to Russell, 1 run

11.6
.

MH Khan to Munro, 0 runs

11.5
1

MH Khan to Russell, 1 run

11.4
.

MH Khan to Russell, 0 runs

11.3
1

MH Khan to Munro, 1 run

11.2
.

MH Khan to Munro, 0 runs

11.1
1

MH Khan to Russell, 1 run

10.6
1

Couch to Russell, 1 run

10.5
.

Couch to Russell, 0 runs

10.4
1

Couch to Munro, 1 run

10.3
4

Couch to Munro, 4 runs

10.2
.

Couch to Munro, 0 runs

10.1
1

Couch to Russell, 1 run

9.6
1

MH Khan to Russell, 1 run

9.5
.

MH Khan to Russell, 0 runs

9.4
1

MH Khan to Munro, 1 run

9.3
.

MH Khan to Munro, appeal

9.2
1

MH Khan to Russell, 1 run

9.1
1

MH Khan to Munro, 1 run

8.4
.

Mudassar to Russell, 0 runs

8.3
1

Munro defends for a single run.

8.2
1

Mudassar to Russell, 1 run

8.1
4

Mudassar to Russell, 4 runs

8.1
1

Mudassar to Russell, wide

7.6
1

Haris Rauf to Russell, 1 run

7.5
.

Haris Rauf to Russell, 0 runs

7.5
1

Haris Rauf to Russell, wide

7.4
1

Haris Rauf to Munro, 1 run

7.3
1

Haris Rauf to Russell, 1 run

7.2
.

Haris Rauf to Russell, 0 runs

7.1
6

Haris Rauf to Russell, 6 runs

6.6
.

Couch to Munro, 0 runs

6.5
1

Russell plays a defensive stroke for 1 run.

6.4
.

Couch to Russell, 0 runs

6.3
.

Couch to Russell, 0 runs

6.2
4

Couch to Russell, 4 runs

6.1
1

Couch to Munro, 1 run

5.6
2lb

Bartlett to Russell, 2 leg byes, appeal

5.5
1

Bartlett to Munro, 1 run

5.4
4

Bartlett to Munro, 4 runs

5.3
1

Bartlett to Russell, 1 run

5.2
1

Bartlett to Munro, 1 run

5.1
1

Bartlett to Russell, 1 run

4.6
.

Mudassar to Munro, 0 runs

4.5
6

Mudassar to Munro, 6 runs

4.4
6

Mudassar to Munro, 6 runs

4.3
4

Mudassar to Munro, 4 runs

4.2
4

Mudassar to Munro, 4 runs

4.1
.

Mudassar to Munro, appeal

3.6
1

Haris Rauf to Munro, 1 run

3.5
1

Haris Rauf to Russell, 1 run

3.4
.

Haris Rauf to Russell, 0 runs

3.3
.

Haris Rauf to Russell, 0 runs

3.2
1

Haris Rauf to Munro, 1 run

3.1
.

Haris Rauf to Munro, 0 runs

2.6
.

Couch to Russell, 0 runs

2.5
1

Couch to Munro, 1 run

2.4
.

Couch to Munro, 0 runs

2.3
.

Couch to Munro, 0 runs

2.2
.

Couch to Munro, 0 runs

2.1
.

Couch to Munro, 0 runs

1.6
W

Short to Fletcher, appeal, wicket (caught - Fletcher)

1.5
6

Short to Fletcher, 6 runs

1.4
.

Short to Fletcher, 0 runs

1.3
1

Short to Munro, 1 run

1.2
.

Short to Munro, 0 runs

1.1
4

Short to Munro, 4 runs

0.6
1

Bartlett to Munro, 1 run

0.5
.

Bartlett to Munro, 0 runs

0.4
1

Bartlett to Fletcher, 1 run

0.3
1

Bartlett to Munro, 1 run

0.2
.

Bartlett to Munro, 0 runs

0.1
.

Bartlett to Munro, 0 runs