Highlights San Francisco Unicorns vs Los Angeles Knight Riders T20 Major League Cricket 15.07.2026
le Roux to Short, 0 runs
le Roux to Short, 4 runs
le Roux to Short, 0 runs
le Roux to Short, 4 runs
le Roux to Krishnamurthi, 1 run
le Roux to Krishnamurthi, 4 runs
Holder to Krishnamurthi, 1 run
Holder to Krishnamurthi, 2 runs
Holder to Krishnamurthi, 0 runs
Holder to Krishnamurthi, 4 runs
Holder to Krishnamurthi, 0 runs
Holder to Krishnamurthi, 0 runs
Narine to Short, 4 runs
Narine to Short, 0 runs
Narine to Short, 4 runs
Narine to Short, 4 runs
Narine to Short, 0 runs
Narine to Short, 4 runs
Holder to Krishnamurthi, 0 runs
Holder to Krishnamurthi, appeal
Holder to Short, 1 run
Holder to Short, 0 runs
Holder to Short, 4 byes
Holder to Short, 0 runs
Narine to Krishnamurthi, review
Narine to Krishnamurthi, 2 runs
Narine to Krishnamurthi, 0 runs
Narine to FH Allen, appeal, wicket (caught - FH Allen)
Narine to Short, 1 run
Narine to Pretorius, wicket (caught - Pretorius)
Bartlett to Powell, 1 run
Bartlett to Powell, 6 runs
Bartlett to Russell, 1 run
Bartlett to Powell, 1 run
Bartlett to Powell, 6 runs
Bartlett to Russell, 1 run
Haris Rauf to Powell, 0 runs
Haris Rauf to Powell, 6 runs
Haris Rauf to Powell, 6 runs
Haris Rauf to Powell, 6 runs
Haris Rauf to Powell, wide
Haris Rauf to Powell, 6 runs
Haris Rauf to Powell, wide
Haris Rauf to Russell, 1 run
Haris Rauf to Russell, wide
Bartlett to Powell, 4 runs
Bartlett to Russell, 1 run
Bartlett to Powell, 1 run
Bartlett to Powell, 2 runs
Bartlett to Powell, 0 runs
Bartlett to Powell, 4 runs
Mudassar to Powell, 1 run
Mudassar to Tromp, appeal, wicket (caught - Tromp)
Mudassar to Russell, 1 run
Mudassar to Tromp, 1 run
Mudassar to Tromp, 6 runs
Mudassar to Tromp, 0 runs
MH Khan to Tromp, 1 run
MH Khan to Russell, 1 run
MH Khan to Russell, 0 runs
MH Khan to Russell, 4 runs
MH Khan to Russell, 0 runs
MH Khan to Russell, 6 runs
Mudassar to Tromp, 0 runs
Mudassar to Tromp, 0 runs
Mudassar to Munro, appeal, wicket (bowled - Munro)
Mudassar to Russell, 1 run
Mudassar to Russell, wide
Mudassar to Russell, 2 runs
Mudassar to Russell, 0 runs
Haris Rauf to Russell, 1 run
Haris Rauf to Munro, 1 run
Haris Rauf to Russell, 1 run
Haris Rauf to Russell, wide
Haris Rauf to Russell, 6 runs
Haris Rauf to Munro, 1 run
Haris Rauf to Russell, 1 run
Short to Russell, 1 run
Short to Russell, 4 runs
Short to Russell, 0 runs
Short to Munro, 1 run
Short to Munro, 0 runs
Short to Russell, 1 run
MH Khan to Munro, 0 runs
MH Khan to Russell, 1 run
MH Khan to Russell, 0 runs
MH Khan to Munro, 1 run
MH Khan to Munro, 0 runs
MH Khan to Russell, 1 run
Couch to Russell, 1 run
Couch to Russell, 0 runs
Couch to Munro, 1 run
Couch to Munro, 4 runs
Couch to Munro, 0 runs
Couch to Russell, 1 run
MH Khan to Russell, 1 run
MH Khan to Russell, 0 runs
MH Khan to Munro, 1 run
MH Khan to Munro, appeal
MH Khan to Russell, 1 run
MH Khan to Munro, 1 run
Mudassar to Russell, 0 runs
Munro defends for a single run.
Mudassar to Russell, 1 run
Mudassar to Russell, 4 runs
Mudassar to Russell, wide
Haris Rauf to Russell, 1 run
Haris Rauf to Russell, 0 runs
Haris Rauf to Russell, wide
Haris Rauf to Munro, 1 run
Haris Rauf to Russell, 1 run
Haris Rauf to Russell, 0 runs
Haris Rauf to Russell, 6 runs
Couch to Munro, 0 runs
Russell plays a defensive stroke for 1 run.
Couch to Russell, 0 runs
Couch to Russell, 0 runs
Couch to Russell, 4 runs
Couch to Munro, 1 run
Bartlett to Russell, 2 leg byes, appeal
Bartlett to Munro, 1 run
Bartlett to Munro, 4 runs
Bartlett to Russell, 1 run
Bartlett to Munro, 1 run
Bartlett to Russell, 1 run
Mudassar to Munro, 0 runs
Mudassar to Munro, 6 runs
Mudassar to Munro, 6 runs
Mudassar to Munro, 4 runs
Mudassar to Munro, 4 runs
Mudassar to Munro, appeal
Haris Rauf to Munro, 1 run
Haris Rauf to Russell, 1 run
Haris Rauf to Russell, 0 runs
Haris Rauf to Russell, 0 runs
Haris Rauf to Munro, 1 run
Haris Rauf to Munro, 0 runs
Couch to Russell, 0 runs
Couch to Munro, 1 run
Couch to Munro, 0 runs
Couch to Munro, 0 runs
Couch to Munro, 0 runs
Couch to Munro, 0 runs
Short to Fletcher, appeal, wicket (caught - Fletcher)
Short to Fletcher, 6 runs
Short to Fletcher, 0 runs
Short to Munro, 1 run
Short to Munro, 0 runs
Short to Munro, 4 runs
Bartlett to Munro, 1 run
Bartlett to Munro, 0 runs
Bartlett to Fletcher, 1 run
Bartlett to Munro, 1 run
Bartlett to Munro, 0 runs
Bartlett to Munro, 0 runs