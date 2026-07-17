Highlights San Francisco Unicorns vs Washington Freedom T20 Major League Cricket 17.07.2026
Owen to Bartlett, 1 run
Owen to Bartlett, 0 runs
Owen to Short, 1 run
Owen to Short, 2 runs
Owen to Short, 4 runs
Owen to Short, 6 runs
Netravalkar to Short, 1 run
Netravalkar to Short, 2 runs
Netravalkar to Bartlett, 1 run
Netravalkar to Short, 1 run
Netravalkar to Bartlett, 1 run
Netravalkar to Short, 1 run
Dwarshuis to Short, 1 run
Dwarshuis to Bartlett, 1 run
Dwarshuis to Bartlett, 6 runs
Dwarshuis to Bartlett, 6 runs
Dwarshuis to Short, 4 runs
Netravalkar to Bartlett, 2 runs
Netravalkar to Short, 1 run
Netravalkar to Short, 4 runs
Netravalkar to Bartlett, 1 run
Netravalkar to Bartlett, 6 runs
Netravalkar to Bartlett, 0 runs
Chaudhary to Short, 6 runs
Chaudhary to Short, wide
Chaudhary to Bartlett, 1 run
Chaudhary to Short, 1 run
Chaudhary to Short, 0 runs
Chaudhary to Short, 4 runs
Chaudhary to Short, 4 runs
Dwarshuis to Bartlett, 2 runs
Dwarshuis to Hammad Azam, appeal, wicket (caught - Hammad Azam)
Dwarshuis to Short, 1 run
Dwarshuis to Short, wide
Dwarshuis to Short, 4 runs
Dwarshuis to Hammad Azam, leg bye
Dwarshuis to Hammad Azam, appeal
Chaudhary to Hammad Azam, 1 run
Chaudhary to Hammad Azam, 6 runs
Chaudhary to Hammad Azam, 0 runs
Chaudhary to MH Khan, appeal, wicket (caught - MH Khan)
Chaudhary to MH Khan, 2 runs
Chaudhary to Short, 1 run
Owen to Short, 1 run
Owen to Short, 4 runs
Owen to MH Khan, 1 run
Owen to MH Khan, 0 runs
Owen to Short, 1 run
Owen to Short, 4 runs
Chaudhary to MH Khan, 0 runs
Chaudhary to Short, 1 run
Chaudhary to Short, wide
Chaudhary to MH Khan, 1 run
Chaudhary to Short, 1 run
Chaudhary to MH Khan, 1 run
Chaudhary to MH Khan, 0 runs
Holland to MH Khan, 1 run
Holland to MH Khan, 0 runs
Holland to MH Khan, 0 runs
Holland to MH Khan, 2 runs
Holland to MH Khan, 6 runs
Holland to MH Khan, 0 runs
Ravindra to MH Khan, 1 run
Ravindra to MH Khan, 6 runs
Ravindra to Hardie, review (out => Umpire's Call), wicket (lbw - Hardie)
Ravindra to Short, 1 run
Ravindra to Hardie, 1 run
Ravindra to Short, 1 run
Owen to Short, 1 run
Owen to Hardie, 1 run
Owen to Short, 1 run
Owen to Hardie, 1 run
Owen to Hardie, 0 runs
Owen to Krishnamurthi, appeal, wicket (caught - Krishnamurthi)
Ravindra to Short, 6 runs
Ravindra to Short, 0 runs
Ravindra to Short, 0 runs
Ravindra to Short, 4 runs
Ravindra to Krishnamurthi, 1 run
Ravindra to Krishnamurthi, 6 runs
Holland to Short, 6 runs
Holland to Krishnamurthi, 1 run
Holland to Short, 1 run
Holland to Krishnamurthi, 1 run
Holland to Short, 1 run
Holland to Krishnamurthi, 1 run
Owen to Short, 2 runs
And another! No ball, and that will be another free hit. , and Short makes the most of it. Short plays a defensive stroke for 6 runs.
no ball
Owen to Short, 0 runs
Owen to Short, 6 runs
Owen to Short, 6 runs
Owen to Short, 6 runs
Owen to Short, 0 runs
Netravalkar to Krishnamurthi, 0 runs
Netravalkar to FH Allen, appeal, wicket (caught - FH Allen)
Netravalkar to FH Allen, wide
Netravalkar to Short, 1 run
Netravalkar to Short, 0 runs
Netravalkar to Short, wide
Netravalkar to Short, 0 runs
Netravalkar to FH Allen, 1 run
Dwarshuis to FH Allen, 1 run
Dwarshuis to Short, 1 run
Dwarshuis to Short, 0 runs
Dwarshuis to Short, 0 runs
Dwarshuis to FH Allen, 1 run
Dwarshuis to FH Allen, 4 runs
Mehmood to FH Allen, 1 run
Mehmood to FH Allen, 4 runs
Mehmood to Short, 1 run
Mehmood to Short, 4 runs
Mehmood to Short, 4 runs
Mehmood to FH Allen, 1 run
Dwarshuis to Short, appeal
Dwarshuis to Pretorius, appeal, wicket (caught - Pretorius)
Dwarshuis to Pretorius, 0 runs
Dwarshuis to Pretorius, 0 runs
Dwarshuis to Pretorius, 6 runs
Dwarshuis to Pretorius, 4 runs
Netravalkar to Pretorius, 1 run
Netravalkar to Pretorius, 6 runs
Netravalkar to Pretorius, 0 runs
Netravalkar to FH Allen, 1 run
Netravalkar to Pretorius, 1 run
Netravalkar to Pretorius, 0 runs
Netravalkar to Pretorius, wide
Bartlett to Dwarshuis, appeal, wicket (caught - Dwarshuis)
Bartlett to Chaudhary, 1 run
Bartlett to Dwarshuis, 1 run
Bartlett to Dwarshuis, 4 runs
Bartlett to Dwarshuis, 6 runs
wide
Bartlett to Gous, appeal, wicket (caught - Gous)
Haris Rauf to Chaudhary, 6 runs
Haris Rauf to Gous, 1 run
Haris Rauf to Gous, wide
Haris Rauf to Gous, 4 runs
Haris Rauf to Gous, 4 runs
Haris Rauf to Gous, 0 runs
Haris Rauf to Gous, 4 runs
Mudassar to Chaudhary, 6 runs
Mudassar to Chaudhary, 0 runs
Mudassar to Gous, 1 run
Mudassar to Chaudhary, 1 run
Mudassar to Chaudhary, 2 runs
Mudassar to Chaudhary, 0 runs
Bartlett to Gous, 0 runs
Bartlett to Gous, 2 runs
Bartlett to Gous, 6 runs
Bartlett to Chaudhary, 1 run
Bartlett to Gous, 1 run
Bartlett to Gous, 0 runs
Haris Rauf to Gous, 1 run
Haris Rauf to Chaudhary, leg bye
Gous plays a defensive stroke for a leg bye. SAN FRANCISCO UNICORNS appeal for LBW, however the umpire says not out. SAN FRANCISCO UNICORNS call for a review. The decision is upheld.
Haris Rauf to Gous, 4 runs
Haris Rauf to Chaudhary, 1 run
Haris Rauf to Gous, 1 run
MH Khan to Gous, 1 run
MH Khan to Gous, 4 runs
MH Khan to Chaudhary, 1 run
MH Khan to Gous, 1 run
MH Khan to Gous, wide
MH Khan to Chaudhary, 1 run
MH Khan to Gous, 1 run
Mudassar to Chaudhary, 0 runs
Mudassar to Maxwell, appeal, wicket (caught - Maxwell)
Mudassar to Maxwell, wide
Mudassar to Maxwell, 0 runs
Mudassar to Maxwell, 0 runs
Mudassar to Maxwell, 0 runs
Mudassar to Gous, 1 run
Couch to Maxwell, 0 runs
Couch to Maxwell, 6 runs
Couch to Gous, 1 run
Couch to Gous, 4 runs
Couch to Maxwell, 1 run
Couch to Gous, 1 run
Mudassar to Maxwell, 4 runs
Mudassar to Gous, 1 run
Mudassar to Maxwell, 1 run
Mudassar to Gous, 1 run
Mudassar to Maxwell, 1 run
Mudassar to Ravindra, appeal, wicket (caught - Ravindra)
MH Khan to Ravindra, 1 run
MH Khan to Gous, 1 run
MH Khan to Ravindra, 1 run
MH Khan to Ravindra, 6 runs
MH Khan to Gous, 1 run
MH Khan to Gous, 6 runs
Couch to Ravindra, 4 runs
Couch to Ravindra, 6 runs
Couch to Gous, 1 run
Couch to Gous, 4 runs
Couch to Gous, 1 run
Couch to Ravindra, 1 run
0 runs
Haris Rauf to Gous, leg bye
Haris Rauf to Gous, 0 runs
Haris Rauf to Gous, 2 runs
Haris Rauf to Ravindra, 1 run
Haris Rauf to Ravindra, 6 runs
Short to Gous, 0 runs
Short to Gous, 6 runs
Short to Gous, 4 runs
Short to Ravindra, 1 run
Short to Ravindra, 0 runs
Short to Gous, 1 run
Bartlett to Gous, 1 run
Bartlett to Smith, appeal, wicket (caught - Smith)
Bartlett to Smith, 2 runs
Bartlett to Ravindra, 1 run
Bartlett to Ravindra, 0 runs
Bartlett to Smith, 1 run
MH Khan to Owen, appeal, wicket (bowled - Owen)
MH Khan to Owen, 6 runs
MH Khan to Owen, 6 runs
MH Khan to Owen, 6 runs
MH Khan to Owen, appeal
MH Khan to Owen, 6 runs
Couch to Smith, 6 runs
Couch to Smith, 4 runs
Couch to Owen, leg bye, appeal
Couch to Smith, 1 run, appeal
Couch to Smith, 6 runs
Couch to Smith, 0 runs
Haris Rauf to Owen, 4 runs
Haris Rauf to Smith, 1 run
Haris Rauf to Smith, 6 runs
Haris Rauf to Smith, 4 runs
Haris Rauf to Smith, 0 runs
Haris Rauf to Owen, 1 run
Mudassar to Smith, 4 runs
Mudassar to Owen, 1 run
Mudassar to Owen, 4 runs
Mudassar to Smith, 1 run
Mudassar to Owen, 1 run
Mudassar to Smith, 1 run
Couch to Owen, 0 runs
Couch to Owen, appeal
Couch to Owen, 0 runs
Couch to Owen, 0 runs
Couch to Smith, 1 run
Couch to Smith, 4 runs
Bartlett to Smith, 1 run
Bartlett to Smith, 0 runs
Bartlett to Smith, 0 runs
Bartlett to Owen, 1 run
Bartlett to Owen, 6 runs
Bartlett to Owen, 0 runs