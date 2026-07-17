Highlights San Francisco Unicorns vs Washington Freedom T20 Major League Cricket 17.07.2026

T20AirHogs Stadium, Grand Prairie, TX
SAN
SAN

231

WAS
WAS

238

19.6
1

Owen to Bartlett, 1 run

19.5
.

Owen to Bartlett, 0 runs

19.4
1

Owen to Short, 1 run

19.3
2

Owen to Short, 2 runs

19.2
4

Owen to Short, 4 runs

19.1
6

Owen to Short, 6 runs

18.6
1

Netravalkar to Short, 1 run

18.5
2

Netravalkar to Short, 2 runs

18.4
1

Netravalkar to Bartlett, 1 run

18.3
1

Netravalkar to Short, 1 run

18.2
1

Netravalkar to Bartlett, 1 run

18.1
1

Netravalkar to Short, 1 run

17.6
1

Dwarshuis to Short, 1 run

17.5
1

Dwarshuis to Bartlett, 1 run

17.4
6

Dwarshuis to Bartlett, 6 runs

17.3
6

Dwarshuis to Bartlett, 6 runs

17.1
4

Dwarshuis to Short, 4 runs

16.6
2

Netravalkar to Bartlett, 2 runs

16.5
1

Netravalkar to Short, 1 run

16.4
4

Netravalkar to Short, 4 runs

16.3
1

Netravalkar to Bartlett, 1 run

16.2
6

Netravalkar to Bartlett, 6 runs

16.1
.

Netravalkar to Bartlett, 0 runs

15.6
6

Chaudhary to Short, 6 runs

15.6
1

Chaudhary to Short, wide

15.5
1

Chaudhary to Bartlett, 1 run

15.4
1

Chaudhary to Short, 1 run

15.3
.

Chaudhary to Short, 0 runs

15.2
4

Chaudhary to Short, 4 runs

15.1
4

Chaudhary to Short, 4 runs

14.6
2

Dwarshuis to Bartlett, 2 runs

14.5
W

Dwarshuis to Hammad Azam, appeal, wicket (caught - Hammad Azam)

14.4
1

Dwarshuis to Short, 1 run

14.4
1

Dwarshuis to Short, wide

14.3
4

Dwarshuis to Short, 4 runs

14.2
1

Dwarshuis to Hammad Azam, leg bye

14.1
.

Dwarshuis to Hammad Azam, appeal

13.6
1

Chaudhary to Hammad Azam, 1 run

13.5
6

Chaudhary to Hammad Azam, 6 runs

13.4
.

Chaudhary to Hammad Azam, 0 runs

13.3
W

Chaudhary to MH Khan, appeal, wicket (caught - MH Khan)

13.2
2

Chaudhary to MH Khan, 2 runs

13.1
1

Chaudhary to Short, 1 run

12.6
1

Owen to Short, 1 run

12.5
4

Owen to Short, 4 runs

12.4
1

Owen to MH Khan, 1 run

12.3
.

Owen to MH Khan, 0 runs

12.2
1

Owen to Short, 1 run

12.1
4

Owen to Short, 4 runs

11.6
.

Chaudhary to MH Khan, 0 runs

11.5
1

Chaudhary to Short, 1 run

11.5
1

Chaudhary to Short, wide

11.4
1

Chaudhary to MH Khan, 1 run

11.3
1

Chaudhary to Short, 1 run

11.2
1

Chaudhary to MH Khan, 1 run

11.1
.

Chaudhary to MH Khan, 0 runs

10.6
1

Holland to MH Khan, 1 run

10.5
.

Holland to MH Khan, 0 runs

10.4
.

Holland to MH Khan, 0 runs

10.3
2

Holland to MH Khan, 2 runs

10.2
6

Holland to MH Khan, 6 runs

10.1
.

Holland to MH Khan, 0 runs

9.6
1

Ravindra to MH Khan, 1 run

9.5
6

Ravindra to MH Khan, 6 runs

9.4
W

Ravindra to Hardie, review (out => Umpire's Call), wicket (lbw - Hardie)

9.3
1

Ravindra to Short, 1 run

9.2
1

Ravindra to Hardie, 1 run

9.1
1

Ravindra to Short, 1 run

8.6
1

Owen to Short, 1 run

8.5
1

Owen to Hardie, 1 run

8.4
1

Owen to Short, 1 run

8.3
1

Owen to Hardie, 1 run

8.2
.

Owen to Hardie, 0 runs

8.1
W

Owen to Krishnamurthi, appeal, wicket (caught - Krishnamurthi)

7.6
6

Ravindra to Short, 6 runs

7.5
.

Ravindra to Short, 0 runs

7.4
.

Ravindra to Short, 0 runs

7.3
4

Ravindra to Short, 4 runs

7.2
1

Ravindra to Krishnamurthi, 1 run

7.1
6

Ravindra to Krishnamurthi, 6 runs

6.6
6

Holland to Short, 6 runs

6.5
1

Holland to Krishnamurthi, 1 run

6.4
1

Holland to Short, 1 run

6.3
1

Holland to Krishnamurthi, 1 run

6.2
1

Holland to Short, 1 run

6.1
1

Holland to Krishnamurthi, 1 run

5.6
2

Owen to Short, 2 runs

5.6
nb

And another! No ball, and that will be another free hit. , and Short makes the most of it. Short plays a defensive stroke for 6 runs.

5.6
1

no ball

5.5
.

Owen to Short, 0 runs

5.4
6

Owen to Short, 6 runs

5.3
6

Owen to Short, 6 runs

5.2
6

Owen to Short, 6 runs

5.1
.

Owen to Short, 0 runs

4.6
.

Netravalkar to Krishnamurthi, 0 runs

4.5
W

Netravalkar to FH Allen, appeal, wicket (caught - FH Allen)

4.5
1

Netravalkar to FH Allen, wide

4.4
1

Netravalkar to Short, 1 run

4.3
.

Netravalkar to Short, 0 runs

4.3
1

Netravalkar to Short, wide

4.2
.

Netravalkar to Short, 0 runs

4.1
1

Netravalkar to FH Allen, 1 run

3.6
1

Dwarshuis to FH Allen, 1 run

3.5
1

Dwarshuis to Short, 1 run

3.4
.

Dwarshuis to Short, 0 runs

3.3
.

Dwarshuis to Short, 0 runs

3.2
1

Dwarshuis to FH Allen, 1 run

3.1
4

Dwarshuis to FH Allen, 4 runs

2.6
1

Mehmood to FH Allen, 1 run

2.5
4

Mehmood to FH Allen, 4 runs

2.4
1

Mehmood to Short, 1 run

2.3
4

Mehmood to Short, 4 runs

2.2
4

Mehmood to Short, 4 runs

2.1
1

Mehmood to FH Allen, 1 run

1.6
.

Dwarshuis to Short, appeal

1.5
W

Dwarshuis to Pretorius, appeal, wicket (caught - Pretorius)

1.4
.

Dwarshuis to Pretorius, 0 runs

1.3
.

Dwarshuis to Pretorius, 0 runs

1.2
6

Dwarshuis to Pretorius, 6 runs

1.1
4

Dwarshuis to Pretorius, 4 runs

0.6
1

Netravalkar to Pretorius, 1 run

0.5
6

Netravalkar to Pretorius, 6 runs

0.4
.

Netravalkar to Pretorius, 0 runs

0.3
1

Netravalkar to FH Allen, 1 run

0.2
1

Netravalkar to Pretorius, 1 run

0.1
.

Netravalkar to Pretorius, 0 runs

0.1
1

Netravalkar to Pretorius, wide

19.6
W

Bartlett to Dwarshuis, appeal, wicket (caught - Dwarshuis)

19.5
1

Bartlett to Chaudhary, 1 run

19.4
1

Bartlett to Dwarshuis, 1 run

19.3
4

Bartlett to Dwarshuis, 4 runs

19.2
6

Bartlett to Dwarshuis, 6 runs

19.2
1

wide

19.1
W

Bartlett to Gous, appeal, wicket (caught - Gous)

18.6
6

Haris Rauf to Chaudhary, 6 runs

18.5
1

Haris Rauf to Gous, 1 run

18.5
1

Haris Rauf to Gous, wide

18.4
4

Haris Rauf to Gous, 4 runs

18.3
4

Haris Rauf to Gous, 4 runs

18.2
.

Haris Rauf to Gous, 0 runs

18.1
4

Haris Rauf to Gous, 4 runs

17.6
6

Mudassar to Chaudhary, 6 runs

17.5
.

Mudassar to Chaudhary, 0 runs

17.4
1

Mudassar to Gous, 1 run

17.3
1

Mudassar to Chaudhary, 1 run

17.2
2

Mudassar to Chaudhary, 2 runs

17.1
.

Mudassar to Chaudhary, 0 runs

16.6
.

Bartlett to Gous, 0 runs

16.5
2

Bartlett to Gous, 2 runs

16.4
6

Bartlett to Gous, 6 runs

16.3
1

Bartlett to Chaudhary, 1 run

16.2
1

Bartlett to Gous, 1 run

16.1
.

Bartlett to Gous, 0 runs

15.6
1

Haris Rauf to Gous, 1 run

15.5
1

Haris Rauf to Chaudhary, leg bye

15.4
1lb

Gous plays a defensive stroke for a leg bye. SAN FRANCISCO UNICORNS appeal for LBW, however the umpire says not out. SAN FRANCISCO UNICORNS call for a review. The decision is upheld.

15.3
4

Haris Rauf to Gous, 4 runs

15.2
1

Haris Rauf to Chaudhary, 1 run

15.1
1

Haris Rauf to Gous, 1 run

14.6
1

MH Khan to Gous, 1 run

14.5
4

MH Khan to Gous, 4 runs

14.4
1

MH Khan to Chaudhary, 1 run

14.3
1

MH Khan to Gous, 1 run

14.3
1

MH Khan to Gous, wide

14.2
1

MH Khan to Chaudhary, 1 run

14.1
1

MH Khan to Gous, 1 run

13.6
.

Mudassar to Chaudhary, 0 runs

13.5
W

Mudassar to Maxwell, appeal, wicket (caught - Maxwell)

13.5
1

Mudassar to Maxwell, wide

13.4
.

Mudassar to Maxwell, 0 runs

13.3
.

Mudassar to Maxwell, 0 runs

13.2
.

Mudassar to Maxwell, 0 runs

13.1
1

Mudassar to Gous, 1 run

12.6
.

Couch to Maxwell, 0 runs

12.5
6

Couch to Maxwell, 6 runs

12.4
1

Couch to Gous, 1 run

12.3
4

Couch to Gous, 4 runs

12.2
1

Couch to Maxwell, 1 run

12.1
1

Couch to Gous, 1 run

11.6
4

Mudassar to Maxwell, 4 runs

11.5
1

Mudassar to Gous, 1 run

11.4
1

Mudassar to Maxwell, 1 run

11.3
1

Mudassar to Gous, 1 run

11.2
1

Mudassar to Maxwell, 1 run

11.1
W

Mudassar to Ravindra, appeal, wicket (caught - Ravindra)

10.6
1

MH Khan to Ravindra, 1 run

10.5
1

MH Khan to Gous, 1 run

10.4
1

MH Khan to Ravindra, 1 run

10.3
6

MH Khan to Ravindra, 6 runs

10.2
1

MH Khan to Gous, 1 run

10.1
6

MH Khan to Gous, 6 runs

9.6
4

Couch to Ravindra, 4 runs

9.5
6

Couch to Ravindra, 6 runs

9.4
1

Couch to Gous, 1 run

9.3
4

Couch to Gous, 4 runs

9.2
1

Couch to Gous, 1 run

9.1
1

Couch to Ravindra, 1 run

8.6
.

0 runs

8.5
1

Haris Rauf to Gous, leg bye

8.4
.

Haris Rauf to Gous, 0 runs

8.3
2

Haris Rauf to Gous, 2 runs

8.2
1

Haris Rauf to Ravindra, 1 run

8.1
6

Haris Rauf to Ravindra, 6 runs

7.6
.

Short to Gous, 0 runs

7.5
6

Short to Gous, 6 runs

7.4
4

Short to Gous, 4 runs

7.3
1

Short to Ravindra, 1 run

7.2
.

Short to Ravindra, 0 runs

7.1
1

Short to Gous, 1 run

6.6
1

Bartlett to Gous, 1 run

6.5
W

Bartlett to Smith, appeal, wicket (caught - Smith)

6.4
2

Bartlett to Smith, 2 runs

6.3
1

Bartlett to Ravindra, 1 run

6.2
.

Bartlett to Ravindra, 0 runs

6.1
1

Bartlett to Smith, 1 run

5.6
W

MH Khan to Owen, appeal, wicket (bowled - Owen)

5.5
6

MH Khan to Owen, 6 runs

5.4
6

MH Khan to Owen, 6 runs

5.3
6

MH Khan to Owen, 6 runs

5.2
.

MH Khan to Owen, appeal

5.1
6

MH Khan to Owen, 6 runs

4.6
6

Couch to Smith, 6 runs

4.5
4

Couch to Smith, 4 runs

4.4
1lb

Couch to Owen, leg bye, appeal

4.3
1

Couch to Smith, 1 run, appeal

4.2
6

Couch to Smith, 6 runs

4.1
.

Couch to Smith, 0 runs

3.6
4

Haris Rauf to Owen, 4 runs

3.5
1

Haris Rauf to Smith, 1 run

3.4
6

Haris Rauf to Smith, 6 runs

3.3
4

Haris Rauf to Smith, 4 runs

3.2
.

Haris Rauf to Smith, 0 runs

3.1
1

Haris Rauf to Owen, 1 run

2.6
4

Mudassar to Smith, 4 runs

2.5
1

Mudassar to Owen, 1 run

2.4
4

Mudassar to Owen, 4 runs

2.3
1

Mudassar to Smith, 1 run

2.2
1

Mudassar to Owen, 1 run

2.1
1

Mudassar to Smith, 1 run

1.6
.

Couch to Owen, 0 runs

1.5
.

Couch to Owen, appeal

1.4
.

Couch to Owen, 0 runs

1.3
.

Couch to Owen, 0 runs

1.2
1

Couch to Smith, 1 run

1.1
4

Couch to Smith, 4 runs

0.6
1

Bartlett to Smith, 1 run

0.5
.

Bartlett to Smith, 0 runs

0.4
.

Bartlett to Smith, 0 runs

0.3
1

Bartlett to Owen, 1 run

0.2
6

Bartlett to Owen, 6 runs

0.1
.

Bartlett to Owen, 0 runs